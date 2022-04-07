Area Sports Briefs: April 8

SENDEN, HAIN RETURN TO UND

Forwards Mark Senden and Gavin Hain announced they would use the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic to return to the North Dakota hockey program for the 2022-23 season.

Senden served as UND's captain in the 2021-22 season, recording a career-high 17 points in 34 games. He has appeared in 131 games for North Dakota, scoring 19 goals and tallying 37 assists.

Senden was awarded the NCHC's Sportsmanship Award for his leadership on and off the ice. He was also named a finalist for the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award in March.

"I am so excited to get the chance to play for UND one more year," Senden said. "This team is my family and Grand Forks has become my home."

Hain was limited by injuries during the 21-22 season, but still managed to record six goals and three assists. Hain also served as an assistant captain for UND.

Hain has totaled 20 goals and 17 assists during his first four seasons with North Dakota.

"Pumped and honored to play another year for North Dakota," Hain said. "Can't wait to play in front of the best fans again and capture that ninth banner."

MARY SWEEPS IN SOFTBALL

The University of Mary softball team got two much-needed wins against NSIC opponent Minnesota-Crookston Thursday, winning game one 12-6 and game two 8-0 in five innings.

Nicole Eckhardt had some of her best work on the mound, pitching eight combined shutout innings between the two games, including all five innings in game two for her second win of the season.

Emari Evans got the start, and win, in game one and went four innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs (five earned) while walking two and striking out one.

U-Mary's bats were active in both games. They tagged Minnesota-Crookston starters Evie Stuck and Thayda Houser with 12 and seven runs respectively.

Haley Berube, who played a game apiece at second base and shortstop for the Marauders, had a monster day at the plate. The senior infielder went 5-7 with two doubles, a home run in game one, four runs scored and eight RBIs.

Brooke McClure also homered for U-Mary and went 1-5 with a walk, a run, and two runs batted in.

U-Mary is back in action Saturday with a doubleheader against Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D.

