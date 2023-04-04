NUSTAD, BEULAH AD EARN AWARD

Bismarck High School athletic director Scott Nustad has been named the West Region and Class A Athletic Director of the Year.

Nustad was honored in his final season on the job. He announced his retirement earlier this year.

Jason Simpfenderfer of Beulah also was honored. Simpfenderfer was named the Region 7 and Class B Athletic Director of the Year.

U-MARY GAMES MOVED TO MINOT

The University of Mary softball doubleheaders set for this weekend have been moved to Minot.

With another winter storm moving through the region, the Marauders will play doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday in Minot’s State’s air-supported dome.

U-Mary will play as the home team against Wayne State on Friday at 6 and 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Marauders will play Augustana at 8 and 10 a.m.

MSUM VB COACH JONES RETIRES

MSU-Moorhead volleyball coach Bob Jones has retired.

Jones had been head coach of the Dragons since 2020. Prior to that, he was an assistant at MSUM since 2016. He also was an assistant coach at Concordia College in Moorhead for 17 years.