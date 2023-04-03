LIDGREN MAKES MLB DEBUT

Former Bismarck Larks pitcher Jeff Lindgren made his Major League debut for the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Lindgren, a right-hander, pitched for the Larks in their debut 2017 season.

On Monday against the Twins, Lindgren replaced injured starter Johnny Cueto in the second inning. Lindgren lasted five innings, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks.

Lindgren, from Champaign, Ill., is the first player from the Larks to play in the big leagues. Lindgren is the 316th Northwoods League Player to make it to the majors.

U-MARY'S MOHAMED EARNS NSIC HONOR

Doaa Farouk Mohamed has been named the Northern Sun's Tennis Player of the Week for the second time.

The sophomore from Cairo, Egypt, went 2-0 in singles and 2-0 in doubles in helping the Marauders to wins over Bemidji State and Minnesota-Crookston.

For the season, Mohamed is 10-2 in singles and 7-0 in doubles with partner Hala Hossam Awad.

The Marauders (8-5) are off until April 15 when they play Winona State in Fargo.

UND WITHDRAWS FROM TRACK MEET

The University of North Dakota track and field team has withdrawn from the USD Early Bird meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Vermillion, S.D., for weather-related reasons.

UND's next scheduled meet is April 13-15 in Azusa, Calif.