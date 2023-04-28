MANDAN'S SMITH SITS IN FIRST

Mandan Bowler Jeremiah Smith is in first place in Regular Singles at the United Bowling Congress Open Championships.

Smith posted scores of 248, 268 and 245 for a first-place total of 761 at the National Bowling Stadium on Thursday in Reno, Nev.

Smith sits ninth in the Regular All-Events with 2,057, with totals of 761 (Singles), 690 (Team) and 608 (Doubles).

Regular Division bowlers have averages of 176 and above.

The 2023 Open Championships began March 4. More than 50,000 bowlers will compete in the event before it ends on July 24.

U-MARY ADDING SHOOTING TEAM

The University of Mary is adding a shotgun sports team for the fall of 2023. The co-ed sport squad be the 20th athletic offering by the school.

The Marauders will be coached by Mark Sandness, owner of Capital City Sporting Clays.

The goal is to have a team of 20 by next fall. Those interested can contact Sandness at (701) 220-1003 or ccsclays@gmail.com