BISMARCK QB CLUB BANQUET WEDNESDAY

The 43rd Annual Bismarck Quarterback Club Awards Banquet will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the BSC Energy Center of Excellence.

Athletes from Bismarck high schools and colleges will be honored.

New Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fastnacht is the featured speaker.

Cost is $20 and is open to the public.

BSC SWEEPS

Bismarck State College swept Dakota College-Bottineau 27-13 and 12-2 on Monday in Miles City, Mont.

Jordan Tucker, Darion Alexander and Carson Zimmel each hits three-run homers in the 27-run outburst. Wyatt Tweet drove in three runs and scored three times.

In the second game, Tucker homered again and Jack Maznio added a three-run shot. Aaron Breitbach was the winner pitcher as the Mystics improved to 11-3 in the Mon-Dak and 22-4 overall

The Mystics, who have won 13 games in a row, host Miles Community College on Wednesday at Haaland Field. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

MYSTICS SPLIT WITH LUMBERJACKS

Brooklyn Benno tossed a two-hitter to lead Bismarck State College over Dakota College-Bottineau 9-1 in the first game of Monday's doubleheader in Miles City, Mont.

Malee Wittenberg homered and drove in two runs. Haley Gereau also went deep in the opener as BSC improved to 5-11 in Mon-Dak play and 7-20 overall.

Wittenberg had three more hits in the nightcap, but the Lumberjacks earned the split, 13-6.