Area Sports Briefs: April 24

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
U-MARY MEN LAND TRANSFER FROM UND
Davids Atelbauers is transferring from the University of North Dakota to the University of Mary.
Atelbauers, a 6-1, 177-pound guard from Ogre, Latvia, played in 25 games for the Fighting Hawks, averaging 9.5 minutes and 1.7 points per game for the Fighting Hawks. Atelbauers averaged 15.9 points per game for the Latvia National Team in the FIBA U20/21 European Championship in the summer of 2019.
"We are very excited to sign a player with Davids talent and experience,” said U-Mary coach Joe Kittell. “He played in a great NCAA Division I conference and has valuable experience playing in the top tournaments in Europe. I believe he will be an impactful player immediately for us.”
UND went 15-18 last season, advancing to the Summit League championship game. U-Mary finished with a record for 12-17.
"Davids is a very serious student pursuing Civil Engineering which was nonnegotiable in his recruitment, and we can offer a great engineering program with new facilities that will open in August on campus," Kittell said. "So, I think he felt comfortable with us because of those very strong academic offerings and the relationships we have with his former and current coaches."
FIVE MARAUDERS EARN TOP HONOR
Seniors Lance Knudson, Jonathan Sundell, Zach Garrett, Matt Winkle and junior Alex Horner have earned American Collegiate Hockey Association Academic All-American honors.
To earn the award, athletes must be at least a junior academically and maintain a grade point average of 3.2 or higher.
In their second season of competition at the ACHA Division II level, the Marauders finished with a record of 39-11.
LARKS ADD PAIR FROM SODAK
Jaxon Rosencranz from Spearfish, S.D., and Spencer Sarringar from Pierre, S.D., have signed with the Bismarck Larks.
Rosencranz, a 6-1, 195-pound outfielder, hit .370 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 12 games for Augustana University before the NCAA season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I’m excited because he’s a toolsy kid,” said Larks coach Will Flynt. “He’s a big athlete and I’m really looking forward to seeing him play.”
Rosencranz added four doubles, two triples and 15 runs in the early going for the Vikings.
“I’m competitive,” said Rosencranz. “It doesn’t matter if it’s game one or game 50, I’m going to bring it.”
Sarringar, a 6-2, 210-pound catcher, hit five home runs in 41 games last season at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.
“He’s really good,” said Flynt. “I believe he’s like a younger Brody [Tanksley].”
“With all this off time, I’m excited to get back,” said Sarringar. “I heard the atmosphere in Bismarck is crazy. Playing baseball in front of a lot of fans always excites me.”
BSC OVERWATCH TEAM IN TITLE MATCH
The Bismarck State College Overwatch team will face Centralia College (Wash.) in the NJCAAE Overwatch Championship match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The BSC team features Ethan Reuter, Parker Doll, RJ Tare, Keenan Welder, Jestin Long Feather, Robert Bender, Robert Modin and Adam Hoffmann.
The match will be streamed on Twitch.
