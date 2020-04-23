Area Sports Briefs: April 24

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY MEN LAND TRANSFER FROM UND

Davids Atelbauers is transferring from the University of North Dakota to the University of Mary.

Atelbauers, a 6-1, 177-pound guard from Ogre, Latvia, played in 25 games for the Fighting Hawks, averaging 9.5 minutes and 1.7 points per game for the Fighting Hawks. Atelbauers averaged 15.9 points per game for the Latvia National Team in the FIBA U20/21 European Championship in the summer of 2019.

"We are very excited to sign a player with Davids talent and experience,” said U-Mary coach Joe Kittell. “He played in a great NCAA Division I conference and has valuable experience playing in the top tournaments in Europe. I believe he will be an impactful player immediately for us.”

UND went 15-18 last season, advancing to the Summit League championship game. U-Mary finished with a record for 12-17.

"Davids is a very serious student pursuing Civil Engineering which was nonnegotiable in his recruitment, and we can offer a great engineering program with new facilities that will open in August on campus," Kittell said. "So, I think he felt comfortable with us because of those very strong academic offerings and the relationships we have with his former and current coaches."