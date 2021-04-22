 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: April 23
Alex Huber of Jud, N.D., center, with Jim Jeske, Bismarck State College head coach, left, and assistant coach Doug Swenson. 

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

ZANDER TRANSFERS TO U-MARY

Mandan's Megan Zander, the 2019 Miss Basketball Award winner, is transferring to the University of Mary.

The 5-10 Zander spent the past two seasons at the University of North Dakota. Last season, Zander was second in scoring (9.1) and rebounding (5.8) for the Fighting Hawks, who went 2-19.

In her senior season at Mandan High, Zander averaged 19 points, 11.3 rebounds and three assists, helping the Braves to the consolation championship at the state tournament and a 23-4 record. Zander was a two-time all-state selection for the Braves.

ALL-STATE PICK SIGNS WITH BSC

Class B all-state first-team selection Alex Huber of Jud, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.

Huber, a 6-6 forward, led Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier to the Class B state tournament championship game this past season against Kindred. Huber averaged 19.5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game in being named the Region 3 Senior Athlete of the Year. Huber surpassed the 1,000-point plateau during his career.

"(Alex) will be well suited for an up-tempo style of play," BSC coach Jim Jeske said in a pres release. "He has shown his leadership on the court and in the classroom. We are excited for what he will bring to Mystic basketball."

Huber is booked to play in the Lions's All-Star Basketball Games, which are scheduled for July 12 at Legacy High and July 13 at West Fargo High.

U-MARY UP TO NO. 5 IN POLL

The University of Mary women’s track and field team vaulted into the top 5 in the latest NCAA Division poll.

Previously the Marauders were ranked 15th. Azusa Pacific (Calif.), West Texas A&M, Grand Valley State (Mich.), Missouri Southern and U-Mary round out the top five. Minnesota State-Mankato, ranked 14th, is the only other Northern Sun team in the top 25.

The Marauders compete in the NSU Spring Open on Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D.

RACING CANCELED

Cold weather canceled the opening night of racing at Dacotah Speeday in Mandan.

Area racers will look to next Friday, April 30, to open the season. Flag is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.

