Area Sports Briefs: April 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

ZANDER TRANSFERS TO U-MARY

Mandan's Megan Zander, the 2019 Miss Basketball Award winner, is transferring to the University of Mary.

The 5-10 Zander spent the past two seasons at the University of North Dakota. Last season, Zander was second in scoring (9.1) and rebounding (5.8) for the Fighting Hawks, who went 2-19.

In her senior season at Mandan High, Zander averaged 19 points, 11.3 rebounds and three assists, helping the Braves to the consolation championship at the state tournament and a 23-4 record. Zander was a two-time all-state selection for the Braves.

ALL-STATE PICK SIGNS WITH BSC

Class B all-state first-team selection Alex Huber of Jud, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.

Huber, a 6-6 forward, led Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier to the Class B state tournament championship game this past season against Kindred. Huber averaged 19.5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game in being named the Region 3 Senior Athlete of the Year. Huber surpassed the 1,000-point plateau during his career.