NDSU HOME GAMES MOVED TO IOWA

North Dakota State’s first scheduled homes games set for Friday and Saturday against Oral Roberts have been moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Century product Cade Feeney will start the series opener for the Bison. In his last four starts, Feeney is 4-0 with a 1.71 earned run average in 21 innings. On the season, Feeney is 4-3. His 19 career victories are tied for fourth in program history.

Skyler Riedinger, Feeney’s teammate at Century, has a team-best three saves for the Bison. The right-hander has 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.

The Bison (10-24) have not played a home game this season.

UND SOFTBALL PAIR MOVED TO FARGO

North Dakota's Summit League softball doubleheader against South Dakota State has been moved to Tharaldson Park in Fargo.

Two games will be played on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. First pitch Sunday is 1 p.m.