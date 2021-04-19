Area Sports Briefs: April 20

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NARBUVOLL, MORRIS EARN NSIC AWARDS

Ida Narbuvoll and D'Andra Morris have been named the Northern Sun's Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week.

Narbuvoll set the University of Mary school record in the 10,000-meter run at the Blue Hawk Open in Dickinson on Saturday. In her first race since the 2020 indoor season, and first outdoor competition since 2019, Narbuvoll's time of 33:32.69 broke the old record of 33:47.44 held by Lexi Zeis.

Morris also broke a school record, doing so in the triple jump. Her mark of 43 feet, 5.25 inches at the Blue Hawk Open, ranks first in the nation at the NCAA Division II level this season. The previous school record was 42.2.25 by Danylle Kurywchak in 2015.

Morris also won the long jump with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 6.11 meters.

CARMICHAEL TOPS U-MARY GOLFERS

University of Mary freshman Kaleigh Carmichael placed 30th at the Augustana Invite, which finished Monday in Sioux Falls.