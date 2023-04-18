WEATHER FORCES SCHEDULE CHANGES

The University of Mary's Northern Sun baseball doubleheader against Minnesota-Crookston on Wednesday will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

The Bismarck State College baseball and softball teams will now play Lake Region State College on Sunday in Miles City, Mont., and Dakota College-Bottineau on Monday, also in Miles City.

Play begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Start times Monday are 4 p.m. for baseball and 2:30 for softball.

The University of Mary also is hosting a track meet at the Bowl this weekend. The multi-event competition will be held Saturday, with the full meet Sunday, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

KOPPELSLOEN COMMITS TO MYSTICS

The budding Bismarck State track and field team added yet another name Tuesday, as Beulah's Jack Koppelsloen committed to the Mystics.

Koppelsloen, a senior, took fourth in last year's 300-meter hurdle Class B race and ran a leg of Beulah's fifth-place 400-meter relay and their 17th-place 1600-meter relay.

The Mystics said Koppelsloen will compete in the 400-meter hurdles and long sprints when he joins the program in the fall.

RODIN HONORED

North Dakota State senior Jacob Rodin has been named the Summit League’s Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.

It’s the 11th time the Kenmare, N.D., product has won the award.

Rodin holds the NDSU record in the 800-meter run (1:47.65), ranking 17th nationally.