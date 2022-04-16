 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: April 17

MARAUDERS FINISH EIGHTH

Behind a second straight excellent day from Cody Brunner, the University of Mary men's golf team finished eighth with a three-day score of 927 at the NSIC Men's Golf Championship.

After shooting an 80 in the opening round, Brunner finished his third day an agonizing one shot out of a tie for fifth place with Winona State's Bennett Thomas and Abraham Elmore, which would have earned him NSIC All-Tournament honors.

Brunner finished with a total of 224, tying for seventh with two other golfers thanks to a one-under-par 71 in his third round. Brunner's 71 tied for the third-best score on the day.

Elsewhere on the Marauders scoring lineup, Alex Wilson and Gavin Argent tied for 39th, with each carding a three-round score of 237.

Benett Persoon tied for 47th with Bronson Vasa of the University of Sioux Falls, carding a 243. Tyrce Halter closed out Mary's run with a 49th-place finish, with a three-round score of 246.

