UND HOCKEY ADDS MICHIGAN TRANSFER

Defenseman Keaton Pehrson is joining the University of North Dakota for his final year of college hockey eligibility.

Pehrson appeared in 127 games the past four seasons at Michigan, helping the Wolverines advance to the NCAA tournament three times, including back-to-back Frozen Four trips.

A native of Lakeville, Minn., Pehrson scored one goal and had 26 assists.

He had a career-high 11 assists during the 2022-23 season, getting nearly 16 minues of ice time per game while finishing third on the team with 39 blocked shots. He was not whistled for a penalty all season and finished with a plus-12 rating.

He’s the fourth transfer addition to the North Dakota program, joining defenseman Garrett Pyke, forward Cameron Berg and goaltender Ludvig Persson.

MARAUDERS FINISH FOURTH AT AUGUSTANA

The University of Mary women’s golf team moved up one spot to finish fourth in the team standings on the final day of the Augustana Spring Invitational in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Carrie Carmichael finished fifth individually in a field of 48 golfers, carding an 82 to finish with a two-day total of 158, She tied for most pars in the tournament with 20 and was seventh in birdies with two,

Emily St. Aubin (174) finished 22nd, Anna Graveline (179) 28th, Abby Thelen (182) 33rd.

Alli Hulst rounded out U-Mary’s scoring with a 199.

Augustana won the team title with a 620, U-Mary finished with a 691.

BOBCATS WIN, BUT FALL SHORT OF PLAYOFFS

The Bismarck Bobcats went into the regular-season finale on a roll, having won five straight games to remain in contention for an NAHL Central Division playoff berth.

Bismarck needed some help, needing a St. Cloud win at Aberdeen to complete the final playoff push.

The Bobcats got the win, as Julian Beaumont scored two goals and added an assist and Linards Lipskis had 29 saves in a 6-2 win over North Iowa at the VFW Sports Center.

Bismarck won its final six games of the season, but missed out on a playoff berth as Aberdeen scored four goals in the third period to finish off a weekend sweep of St. Cloud.

Aberdeen clinched the final Central Division playoff spot.