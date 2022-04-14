Area Sports Briefs: April 15

MARAUDERS RANK EIGHTH IN REGION

The University of Mary tennis team is ranked eighth in the latest NCAA Division II Central Region poll.

It's just the second time the Marauders have been ranked in the Central Region. The other time was in 2014.

The Marauders (9-6) face Minnesota-Mankato Friday in the opening round of the Northern Sun tournament in Sioux Falls. The winner advances to the NCAA championships.

U-MARY TRACK, SOFTBALL CANCELLED

The University of Mary track and softball teams had its weekend competitions cancelled due to the spring storm.

The track team lost meets in California and Dickinson. The Marauder softball team was going to play Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls at the Minot bubble.

The track team is scheduled to compete in Aberdeen, S.D., on April 23. The softball team is scheduled to host Bemidji State on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0