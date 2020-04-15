Area Sports Briefs: April 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAMRYN ALT SELECTS BSC

Camryn Alt, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter from Flasher, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Bismarck State College.

Alt, a middle hitter, led the Bulldogs in blocks as they won the Region 5 championship and advanced to the state Class B tournament where they placed sixth.

She was also a starter on the Flasher girls basketball team, which finished 19-5 and advanced to the Region 5 finals.

NDHSAA BOARD EXTENDS SUSPENSIONS

The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to extend the suspension of the spring sports season.

In accordance with the governor’s executive order and closure of K-12 school facilities and federal social distancing guidelines, the suspended Class A basketball tournament and Class B boys basketball tournament as well as winter fine arts contests remain suspended indefinitely as well.

The board will meet again on May 1 with the resumption of winter and spring sports and activities to be considered only if a return to in-person K-12 instruction is imminent.