Area Sports Briefs: April 15

CAMRYN ALT SELECTS BSC
Camryn Alt, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter from Flasher, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Bismarck State College.
Alt, a middle hitter, led the Bulldogs in blocks as they won the Region 5 championship and advanced to the state Class B tournament where they placed sixth.
She was also a starter on the Flasher girls basketball team, which finished 19-5 and advanced to the Region 5 finals.
NDHSAA BOARD EXTENDS SUSPENSIONS
The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to extend the suspension of the spring sports season.
In accordance with the governor’s executive order and closure of K-12 school facilities and federal social distancing guidelines, the suspended Class A basketball tournament and Class B boys basketball tournament as well as winter fine arts contests remain suspended indefinitely as well.
The board will meet again on May 1 with the resumption of winter and spring sports and activities to be considered only if a return to in-person K-12 instruction is imminent.
The board also approved a committee recommendation to move 2020 spring sport state tournament sites to 2021 in the event the spring 2020 season are canceled. Sites in the 2021-27 rotation would be moved to 2022-28 on the seven-year rotation.
Bismarck was also added as a host site for future state volleyball tournaments. The Bismarck Event Center is scheduled to host the event for the first time in November 2021.
BOBCATS’ ROTH NAMED COACH AT WICHITA FALLS
Garrett Roth is heading south to take on a new challenge.
The Bismarck Bobcats’ associate head coach and director of player personnel was named the first head coach of the Wichita Falls Warriors on Tuesday.
Roth was a member of head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie’s Bobcats staff the past eight seasons. He also played for the Bobcats from 2001-03, ranking first all-time in franchise history in goals (70) and points (156). His 86 career assists is tied for second all-time with 2019-20 Bobcats captain Adam Stacho.
Roth played collegiately at Bemidji State and was an assistant coach for the NAHL’s Aberdeen Wings for two seasons before joining Sedevie’s staff.
The Wichita Falls Warriors will play in the NAHL’s South Division for the 2020-21 season.
UND'S MICHAUD HEADED FOR PRO HOCKEY
Senior Westin Michaud, who scored 16 goals for the University of North Dakota, plans to sign a professional hockey contract with the Manitoba Moose. The Moose are an affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets.
Michaud, a native of Cloquet, Minn., played at UND as a graduate transfer after three seasons at Colorado College, where he scored 29 goals.
He becomes the third UND senior hockey player to pursue pro hockey. Colton Poolman signed with the Calgary Flames and Cole Smith came to terms with the Nashville Predators.
TYCHONIK WILL TRANSFER TO UNO
Johnny Tychonik will will be playing for a different NCHC team next season.
The University of North Dakota sophomore defenseman, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 1, has decided to play at Nebraska-Omaha in the fall.
Tychonik was a second-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
He scored four goal and finished with 11 points in 24 games for North Dakota last season but his playing time was limited late in the season.
TEXAN BROTHERS COMMIT TO BSC
A pair of brothers from Texas are the most recent additions to the Bismarck State College's men's basketball program.
Jerrick Barnes and Garric Barnes of Sam Houston, Texas, have signed letters of intent to enroll at BSC.
Jerrick, a 6-foot-1 guard, was an all-district player as a senior, and a second-team selection as a junior. He averaged 14 points, three rebounds and two assists as a senior.
Garrick, also a 6-1 guard, was named a second-team all-district player as a senior after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Both Jerrick and Garrick attended Sam Houston Math and Science Technology Center. The Tigers finished the season 24-9.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!