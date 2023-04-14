OPTIMISTS VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS ANNOUNCED

Four Bismarck players have been selected to play in the Optimists All-Star Volleyball matches this year.

Asiah Gross and Chelsa Krom of Legacy, Payton Foster of Bismarck and Claire Bauman of Century were named to the rosters for the annual event, which were announced on Friday.

The matches will be played on June 12 at Fargo North and on June 13 at Legacy, beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

The format will be different this year. Instead of the East vs. West format, players were chosen and placed on Red or Blue team rosters through a draft process.

Foster and Gross will play for the Red team, along with Bernadette Newman of Jamestown, Brenna Vosberg of Center-Stanton and Haley Wolsky of Carrington.

Other Red tem members are Khloe Brown and Reagan Bogenreif of West Fargo Sheyenne, Emma Dalby of Fargo South, Magee Rovig of Minot Ryan, Summer Hegg of Thompson, Eden Carrier of Cavalier and Jordan West of Thompson.

Krom and Bauman were placed on the Blue team, along with Gracie Schumacher of Linton-HMB, Taylor Christensen of Glen Ullin-Hebron, Karli Klein of Garrison and Taryn Sieg of Drake-Anamoose.

Other Blue team players are Olivia Soine of West Fargo, Caron Pearcy of Dickinson, Genevieve Fargo of Fargo South, Kailee Waasdorp of West Fargo Sheyenne, Brenna Stroklund of Kenmare-Bowbells and Tori Richter of Central Cass.

Red team coaches are Jamie Zastoupil of Century and Tim Wahlstrom of Kenmare-Bowbells. Blue team coaches are Leah Newton of West Fargo Sheyenne and Angie Johnson of Northern Cass.

CARMICHAEL LEADS U-MARY GOLFERS IN FIRST ROUND

Carrie Carmichael shot a 76 to lead the University of Mary women’s golf team in the opening round of the Augustana Spring Invite on Friday.

Her round of 5-over par at the Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls, S.D., is good for third overall, just three shots back of the leader. It was the best individual round of the season for U-Mary.

The Marauders’ team score of 332 (48 over par) is good for fifth after the opening round. Eight teams – all from the NSIC – are competing in the tournament on the 5,957-yard par 71 course.

Carmichael, a freshman, has led the Marauders this season with an average round score of 83.3 Kaleigh Carmichael is second at 85.8.

Abby Thelen is tied for 19th with her 12-over 83 and Anna Graveline is 24th at a 14-over 85.

The Augustana tournament finishes up on Saturday and the Marauders will compete in the Wildcat Classic in Wayne, Neb., on Monday and Tuesday, April 17-18.

FEIST RESIGNS AS MANDAN GIRLS XC COACH

Hilary Feist has resigned as the head girls cross country coach at Mandan High School.

Feist has led the Braves’ program since 2016. She coached one state champion, 11 all-West Region and seven all-state runners. She was named West Region girls coach of the year in 2018.

“I want to thank Hilary for everything she has done for the Mandan Braves program the past seven years,” Mandan activities director Mark Wiest said. “Hilary has worked extremely hard to build a solid foundation in the cross country program. She loved the girls in her program and she absolutely enjoyed coaching the Mandan Braves. I appreciate everything Hilary did for the program and she will be greatly missed.”

PASSERI WINS LONG JUMP AT LONG BEACH

Arianna Passeri remains unbeaten this season in the long jump, picking up a victory at the Pacific Coast Invitational in Long Beach, Calif.

Passeri won the event with an outdoor career-best mark of 6.11 meters on her second attempt of the day, beating a field of 60 competitors, including several Division I athletes. She ranks fifth in the nation and second among NSIC athletes in the event.

She also finished 16th in the 100 with a wind-aided 11.91.

Kiran Green finished fourth in a collegiate-best 2:15.37 in the 800. Morgan Hertz finished 12th in the 400 hurdles, missing the NCAA provisional qualifying standard by a half-second, with a time of 1:02.83. The junior ranks fifth in the nation and placed third among non-Division I athletes.

Brendan Hoyte ran 10.69 in the 100, missing the NCAA provisional standard by 0.07 seconds. He finished 14th out of 60 and was third among Division II runners. He also came in 23rd in the 200 (21.9), just .64 seconds off the provisional standard. Both times were wind-aided.

Raheem Taitt-Best ran a career-best 48.67, finishing 12th in the 400, missing a provisional mark by 0.84 seconds.

Joseph Patchen-Mills ran the 800 for the first time this season and placed 10th in 1:58.53.