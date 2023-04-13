FORMER BOBCAT FINDS NEW HOME

Quinn Rudrud spent two memorable years with the Bismarck Bobcats, and was a big part of the 2021-22 second-half run that kept Bismarck's playoff streak alive.

After a year at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, Rudrud has announced he will be playing closer to home in 2023-24.

On Twitter, the forward announced his commitment to the fledgling Augustana men's hockey program, which is in the middle of a transition from D-II to D-I.

Rudrud did not take the ice for the Nanooks. His most recent playing time came with the Bobcats, where he played 97 games, totaled 63 points (34 goals, 29 assists) in the regular season and three in eight postseason games (one goal, two assists).

U-MARY SPRING FOOTBALL GAME SET FOR SATURDAY

The University of Mary spring football game is set for Saturday, April 15 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

New head coach Shann Schillinger will lead the squad in its final drills of the spring.

The game will begin at noon and run until 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. Fans can arrive early for tailgating beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Three Marauders earned all-NSIC North honors last year – defensive back Ty’Rhae Gisbn, defensive back Ty’Rese Gibson and offensive lineman Drake Lalim.

U-Mary opens the 2023 season on Sept 2 at Augustana.