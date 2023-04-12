BISON, HAWKS HONORED BY NFFHHS

The National Football Foundation announced the members of the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday, and North Dakota's two Division I schools were well-represented on the 1,734-player list that comprised 328 schools across all division of college football.

Eleven North Dakota State players made the list: kicker Griffin Crosa, linebackers James Kaczor, Luke Weerts and Julian Wlodarczyk, offensive linemen Jake Kubas, Jalen Sundell and Brandon Westberg, wide receiver Jake Lippe, fullback Hunter Luepke, defensive lineman Will Mostaert, and running back TaMerik Williams.

The University of North Dakota earns minor bragging rights over the Bison, placing 12 players on the list.

UND's honorees include quarterback Tommy Schuster, running back Tyler Hoosman, tight ends Trae Steckler and Adam Zavalney, wide receiver Garett Maag, offensive lineman Ben Christian, defensive lineman Bartholomew Ogbu, linebackers Josh Navratil and Caden White, defensive back Kadon Kauppinen, punter Cade Peterson, and kicker Brady Stevens.

To be eligible, players must be either a senior or graduated player out of high school for three years, have a minimum grade-point average (GPA) of 3.2, and been a significant contributor or starter throughout the 2022 season.

UND ADDS PERSSON

A day after announcing a pair of transfers, the University of North Dakota added a third newcomer to their roster in 2023-24, bringing in goaltender Ludvig Persson from Miami (Ohio).

Persson was a rock for the RedHawks, as he played in 82 of their 97 games since the 2020-21 season, after backstopping an impressive run by the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL in the 2019-20 season.

Persson ranks fourth all-time in Miami history with 2,451 saves and was the team's most valuable player in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and was All-NCHC Second Team and made the All-Rookie team in the 2020-21 season.

Persson finished his time with the RedHawks with a 19-53-8 record, earned seven NCHC Goaltender of the Week awards -- including being one of three goaltenders in league history to win the award three straight weeks -- and is also a two-time NCHC Goaltender of the Month honoree.

Persson has a career goals against average of 3.57 and a save percentage of .899.

LARKS BRING ON BOYKIN

As they continue to build their roster for the 2023 summer season, the Bismarck Larks announced the addition of freshman outfielder Luke Boykin from the University of Georgia.

Boykin is a Jesup, Georgia native that stands 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and both bats and throws right-handed.

Boykin has not yet played for the Bulldogs, but hit .526 in 57 at-bats during his senior year in high school, totaling 11 doubles, six home runs, 21 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases.

EISENBEIS, HUBBARD JOIN MYSTICS

Bismarck State added to its growing track and field program by signing Cody Eisenbeis of Pembina County North High School and Trevor Hubbard of Maple Grove High School in Minnesota to national letters of intent Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, the program's Twitter account announced.

Eisenbeis will bolster the Mystics' throwing group, as he will compete in the shot put and discus.

Hubbard will compete in the short sprints for the Mystics, including the 60-meter, 100-meter, and 200-meter dashes.

GOPHERS GRAB TOUTED SUNRAM

Late Tuesday evening, Riley Sunram of Kindred announced he would be signing a letter of intent to join the University of Minnesota.

Sunram chose the Gophers over other offers from Miami-Florida, Nebraska, Kansas State, Kansas and Missouri, among others.

Sunram is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman who will play defensive line for the Gophers. He has one year of high school ball remaining.

WALTERS TO JOIN COWBOYS

Just under three weeks after entering the transfer portal, University of Jamestown forward Mason Walters announced on Twitter that he would be transferring to the University of Wyoming.

The Jamestown native finished his career with the Jimmies by winning the NAIA Player of the Year award, and leaves as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,662 career points, which included a program-record 906 points in the 2022-23 season.

Walters averaged 26.6 points per game, second in the nation, and was named an NAIA First Team All-American for the third time in his career, and was the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year.

Walters now heads to Wyoming with one year of eligibility left, and is the first Jimmy player to ever make the jump up to the D-I basketball ranks.