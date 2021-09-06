Area Scores: Sept. 7

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 3, MILES CC 1
MCC;21;25;21;15
BSC;25;22;25;25
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE: No stats available.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE: Aces – Macy Wetsch 2, Reile Payne 1. Kills – Megan Klein 12, Payne 10, Wetsch 8, Greta Gibson 6, Jossi Meyer 5, Cam Beasley 4, Madelyn Jennings 1. Assists: Cam Beasley 41, Wetsch 1, Jennings 1. Digs – Abbi Kopp 27, Payne 17, Wetsch 16, Eden Schlinger 11, Beasley 8, Gibson 2, Meyer 1. Blocks – Meyer 2.5, Gibson 1.5, Payne .5, Klein .5.
Records: Bismarck State College 5-2; Miles City Community College 7-8.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
MSU-BILLINGS 1, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, 2 OT
MSU;0;1;0;0;--;1
UM;0;1;0;0;--;1
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1. UM, Emma Davies, 52:14. 2. MSUB, Jordan Roe (Liberty Palmer), 73:59.
First overtime: No scoring.
Second overtime: No scoring.
Goalkeeper saves: MSUB – Clare Keenan 5. UM – Madisyn Waltman 9.
Yellow cards: MSUB – Sydney Torres, Roe. UM – None.
Records: University of Mary 0-0-1; Montana State-Billings 1-1-1.
FOOTBALL POLLS
11 AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (11);2-0;55;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne;2-0;41;4
3. Fargo Shanley;2-0;36;5
4. Bismarck;1-1;8;NR
5T. Legacy;1-1;8;NR
5T. West Fargo;1-1;8;2
11A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. St. Mary's (10);2-0;54;1
2. Jamestown (1);2-0;42;2
3. Fargo North;2-0;36;3
4. Wahpeton;2-0;22;5
5T. Devils Lake;1-1;4;NR
5T. Grand Forks Red River;1-1;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Dickinson (0-2), Fargo South (0-2).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;Record
Augustana;1-0
Bemidji State;1-0
Minnesota-Duluth;1-0
Minnesota State-Mankato;1-0
Minnesota State-Moorhead;1-0
Wayne State;1-0
Winona State;1-0
Concordia-St. Paul;0-1
Mary;0-1
Minot State;0-1
Northern State;0-1
Sioux Falls;0-1
Southwest Minnesota State;0-1
Upper Iowa;0-1
Saturday, Sept. 11
Augustana at Mary, 2 p.m.
Winona State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul
Sioux Falls at Minot State
Wayne State at Bemidji State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Duluth
Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Record
Indiana State;0-0;1-0
RV Illinois State;0-0;1-0
9 North Dakota;0-0;1-0
5 North Dakota State;0-0;1-0
2 South Dakota State;0-0;1-0
8 Southern Illinois;0-0;1-0
Youngstown State;0-0;1-0
23 Missouri State;0-0;0-1
21 Northern Iowa;0-0;0-1
South Dakota;0-0;0-1
Western Illinois;0-0;0-1
Friday, Sept. 10
North Dakota at Utah State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Valparaiso at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
Western Illinois at Montana
Youngstown State at Michigan State
Indiana State at Northwestern
Northern Arizona at South Dakota
Illinois State at Western Michigan
Lindenwood at South Dakota State
Southern Illinois at Kansas State
Central Arkansas at Missouri State
Northern Iowa at Sacramento State
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Aug. 28
No. 2 Massachusetts 44, No. 7 Bismarck 19
No. 3 Frisco 44, No. 6 Spokane 33
No. 5 Duke City 34, No. 4 Iowa 33
Sunday, Aug. 29
No. 1 Arizona 69, No. 8 Sioux Falls 42
Semifinals
Saturday, Sept. 4
Massachusetts 43, Frisco 22
Sunday, Sept. 5
Arizona 58, Duke City 55