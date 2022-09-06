Area Scores: Sept. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
CENTURY 4, LEGACY 3
Singles
No. 1: Jared Pitcher, Century def. Anthony Janes, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 92).
No. 2: Beau Zander, Century def. Brayden Ruff, 4-6, 7-4, 6-4.
No. 3: Drew Beasley, Legacy def. Tyler Kleinjan, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 4: Connor Svihovec, Legacy def. Ben Satrom, scores not available.
Doubles
No. 1: Austin Walth-Sri Kandooru, Century def. Joe Kalb-Nathan Mathern, 6-2, 7-5.
No. 2: Caleb Johnson-Cooper Miller, Legacy def. Charlie Holzer-Mitch Dienstmann, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3: Jaden Kleinjan-Andrew Davis, Century def. Cooper Miller-Isaac Lewis, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Records: Century 5-4; Legacy 7-5.
MANDAN 6, BISMARCK 1
Singles
No. 1: Karter Hatzenbuhler, Mandan def. Tyler Wahl, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2: Jared Christen, Mandan def. Roger Karalus, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3: Anton Kozojed, Mandan def. Luke Naslund, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 4: Bradyn Bentz, Mandan def. Landon Regstad, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1: Brady Helbling-Lucas DeRosier, Mandan def. Gabe Hanson-Aidan Ellertson, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2: Rylan Bechtel-Logan Miller, Mandan def. Trystan Fernandez-Beau Bitz, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3: Ethan Wood-Lennon Kulackoski, BHS def. Dominic Kautzman-Ryan Bitz, 6-3, 6-1.
Records: Mandan 4-4; Bismarck 2-6.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
MINOT 3, MANDAN 0
Minot;25;25;25
Mandan;19;21;23
MINOT – Stats not provided.
MANDAN – Kills: Haley Keller 6, MaKenna Meschke 5, Mya Sheldon 5, Ellie McElvaney 4, Sierra Kainoa 1, Olivia Corbin 1. Blocks: Sydney Heinert 2, McElvaney 1.5, Meschke 1.5. Assists: Kainoia 21. Digs: Jayden Wiest 19, Kainoa 12, McElvaney 8. Aces: Haley Keller 2, Kainoa 1, McElvaney 1.
Records: Minot 1-2 West Region, 4-6 overall; Mandan 0-2, 1-8.
DICKINSON 3, WATFORD CITY 1
Watford City;18;22;25;25
Dickinson;25;25;9;27
WATFORD CITY – Kills: Jessica Mogen 14, Gracen Breitbach 6, Bailey Mattson 6, Fallon Sampsel 3, Adi Schaff 1. Assists: Kymber McGorman 13, Hope Cross 7, Akira Hogue 2, Jessica Mogen 1. Digs: Mogen 17, Hogue 16, McGorman 9, Ally Cross 6, Schaff 5, Bailey Mattson 4, Breitbach 2, Hope Cross 2. Blocks: Sampsel 3.5, McGorman 1.5, Breitbach 1.5, Mogen 1, Shaff .5. Aces: Mogen 3, Ally Cross 2, McGorman 1, Schaff 1.
DICKINSON – Stats not provided.
Records: Dickinson 2-0 West Region, 5-4 overall; Watford City 0-3, 2-8.
WASHBURN 3, WILTON-WING 1
Wilton-Wing;22;25;25;25
Washburn;25;23;22;19
WILTON-WING – Aces: Kalyssa Shock 5, River Soto 3, Claire Leidy 3. Assists: Macey Filipek 19, Jordyn Thorson 11. Digs: Thorson 16, Gretchen Racine 9, Skyler Folmer 7. Kills: Justus Boos 11, Soto 8, Schock 6. Blocks: Soto 1, Claire Leidy 1, Thorson 1.
WASHBURN – Aces: Sydney Schmit 5, Molly Jennings 5, Hannah Westrick 4. Assists: Westrick 26. Digs: Monica Goven 4, Westrick 4. Kills: Jennings 16, Sydney Schmit 10, Ashlyn Schmitz 6. Blocks: Goven 5, Jennings 3, Lauren Braun 1.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 3, NEDROSE 0
Nedrose;15;21;3
Drake-Anamoose;25;25;25
NEDROSE – Kills: Kaydee Boyce 3. Assists: Kenna Juff 3. Aces: Mariana Zuezada 2. Blocks: Juff 3. Digs: Quesada 9, Lovely Magpati 5.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE – Taryn Sieg 11, Jamie Lemer 8, Rylee Martin 4. Assists: Aydryen Felber 4, Olivai Fahy 4, Emma Spear 2. Aces: Rylee Martin 2. Blocks: Taryn Sieg 2, Halie Fletschock 1, Felber 1. Digs: Bailey Clott 12, Martin 6, Sieg 6, Jamie Lemer 5.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 3, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 1
GUH;25;25;20;25
NSA;11;14;25;14
NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Aces: MiKayla Schneider 5, Taylor Christensen 3, Kaylee Schatz 1, Sophia Houser 1, Peyton Schantz 1, Courtnee Soupir 1, Jayda Remboldt 1, Lizzy Duppong 1. Kills: Christensen 16, Peyton Schantz 10, Kaylee Schantz 7, Schneider 7, Houser 6. Assists: Courtnee Soupir 29. Blocks: Peyton Schantz 3, Schneider 3. Digs: Christensen 15, Kaylee Schantz 8, Gabby Kuhn 6, Schneider 4, Rada Rolle 4.
NEW SALEM ALMONT -- Aces: Evie Elijah 2, Kendra Tomac 1. Kills: McKenna Skaare 5, Alaina VanDerwal 4, Kenzie Brandt 4, Hanna Thiel 1, Elijah 1. Assists: Thiel 14, Raleigh Miller 1. Digs: Miler 17, Brandt 8, VanDerwal 4, Elijah 2, Thiel 1. Blocks: Tomac 1, VanDerwal 1, Elijah 1.
DIVIDE COUNTY 3, WILLISTON TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0
WTC;12;4;18
DIVIDE COUNTY;25;25;25
WILLISTON TRINITY CHRISTIAN -- No stats provided.
DIVIDE COUNTY -- Aces: Jule Stenson 3, Brooklyn Fortier 3, McKenna Hallgren 2, Ireland Watterud 1, Maren Burtman 1, Kaileah Stewart 1. Kills: Fortier 4, Hallgren 4, Reagan Casteel 3, Maren Burtman 2, Stewart 1. Assist: Stenson 14, Stewart 1. Blocks: Fortier 3, Elydie Johnson 1, Casteel 1. Digs: Hallgren 14, Stewart 10, Stenson 8, Burtman 6, Watterud 5, Ava Coston 1, Casteel 1.
KIDDER COUNTY 3, HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 0
HWC;11;15;12
Kidder County;25;25;25
HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY -- No stats provided.
KIDDER COUNTY -- Digs: Kennedy Harter 13, Avery Rath 13, Kylee Rohrich 13, Breanah Pfaff 7, Drew Stroh 6. Assists: Pfaff 33. Aces: Stroh 2, Harter 2. Kills: Harter 20, Rath 14, Pfaff 1, Stroh 1. Blocks: Harter 2, Pfaff 2, Rath 1, Sidney Mock 1.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL POLLS
CLASS A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. West Fargo Sheyenne (7);9-0;38
2. Century (1);8-1;33
3. Fargo North;9-0;16
4. Bismarck (1);5-4;13
5. Jamestown;9-1;12
Others receiving votes: Fargo Shanley (6-2), Legacy (5-4)
CLASS B
Team;W-L;Points
1. Northern Cass (7);8-0;79
2. Thompson;2-0;63
3. Kenmare-Bowbells;8-0;52
4T. Linton-HMB (1);6-1;51
4T. Langdon Area-E-M;6-1;51
6. Oakes;4-1;22
7. Dickinson Trinity;5-2;20
8. Grand County;6-0;18
9. Minot Our Redeemer’s;6-2;17
10. Beulah;6-1;16
Others receiving votes: Central Cass (1-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-1), May-Port-C-G (0-1), Minot Ryan (5-2), North Border (4-2).
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College volleyball
Jamestown 6, Northwestern (Iowa) 0
College women's soccer
Minot State 1, Montana State-Billings 1
High school boys soccer
Bismarck 4, Williston 1
Fargo Davies 2, Fargo South 0
Fargo Shanley 2, Fargo North 0
Grand Forks Red River 1, West Fargo Sheyenne 1
Legacy 3, Jamestown 0
Mandan 2, Dickinson 0
Minot 3, Century 2
West Fargo 4, Grand Forks Central 1
High school boys tennis
Century 4, Legacy 3
Mandan 6, Bismarck 1
Valley City 4, Jamestown 1
High school volleyball
Benson County 3, TGU 1
Bowman County 3, Harding County (S.D.) 0
Century 3, Williston 0
Dickinson 3, Watford City 1
Drake-Anamoose 3, Nedrose 0
Ellendale 3, Barnes County North 0
Enderlin 3, Strasburg-Zeeland 1
Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo Horace 0
Fargo North 3, Devils Lake 0
Fargo Shanley 3, Wahpeton 0
Glen Ullin-Hebron 3, New Salem-Almont 1
Grand Forks Red River 3, Grand Forks Central 0
Grant County 3, Mott-Regent 0
Jamestown 3, Turtle Mountain 0
Kenmare-Bowbells 3, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0
Kidder County 3, Harvey-Wells County 0
Kindred 3, Tri-State 0
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 3, Maple River 0
Legacy 3, St. Mary’s 0
Lisbon 3, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 0
Minot 3, Mandan 0
North Prairie 3, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 0
Oakes 3, Sargent County 1
Park River-Fordville-Lankin 3, Griggs-Midkota 0
Powers Lake-Burke Central 3, Lewis & Clark-North Shore-Plaza 0
Rugby 3, St. John 0
South Border 3, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 0
South Prairie-Max 3, Westhope-Newburg 2
Surrey 3, Bottineau 2
Washburn 3, Wilton-Wing 1
West Fargo 3, Valley City 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo South 1