Area Scores: Sept. 5

FOOTBALL POLLS
CLASS 11 AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (11);6-0;63;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2);6-0;54;2
3. West Fargo;4-2;38;4
4. Fargo Davies;4-2;21;5
5. Fargo Shanley;3-3;19;3
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 11A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Jamestown (12);5-1;64;1
2. Bismarck St. Mary’s (1);5-1;53;2
3. Fargo North;5-1;39;3
4. Devils Lake;4-2;22;4
5. Dickinson;2-4;10;5
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (3-3), Wahpeton (3-3) and Fargo South (2-4).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Sam Houston (29);4-0;1201;1
2. South Dakota State (15);4-0;1200;2
3. James Madison (6);4-0;1165;3
4. Eastern Washington;5-0;1091;6
5. North Dakota State;4-0;1082;5
6. Montana;3-1;936;4
7. UC-Davis;5-0;925;8
8. Southern Illinois;4-1;911;7
9. Delaware;3-1;843;9
10. Montana State;4-1;800;11
11. Villanova;3-1;690;12
12. ETSU;5-0;679;13
13. North Dakota;2-2;628;10
14. Southeastern Louisiana;3-1;605;14
15. Missouri State;3-1;553;16
16. Northern Iowa;3-1;548;15
17. Kennesaw State;3-1;418;20
18. Rhode Island;4-0;352;21
19. Weber State;2-3;349;19
20. UIW;4-1;262;24
21. UT-Martin;3-1;253;23
22. New Hampshire;3-2;81;25
23. Stephen F. Austin;3-2;76;NR
24. Jacksonville State;2-3;73;17
25. Nicholls;2-2;62;NR
Others receiving votes: VMI 58, Princeton 53, Monmouth 42, South Dakota 42, Mercer 41, Duquesne 38, Central Arkansas 35, Chattanooga 33, Murray State 33, Harvard 27, Jackson State 27, Prairie View A&M 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, William & Mary 4.
VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;10-0;17-0
Bismarck;9-1;14-3
St. Mary’s;8-4;11-8
Legacy;7-4;9-9
Mandan;6-4;10-7
Jamestown;6-4;12-5
Dickinson;5-8;14-12
Minot;3-6;5-11
Williston;2-8;8-15
Watford City;1-9;3-14
Turtle Mountain;0-9;0-10
Tuesday’s schedule
St. Mary's at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
Century at Williston, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Watford City, 7 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Williston at Bismarck High, 7 p.m.
Minot at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
High school volleyball
Devils Lake 3, Grand Forks Central 2
Fargo South JV 3, Kindred 0
Grant County 3, Standing Rock 0
Midway-Minto 3, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0
New Town 3, White Shield 0
Trenton 3, Alexander 0