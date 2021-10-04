 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: Sept. 5
0 Comments
agate

Area Scores: Sept. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL POLLS

CLASS 11 AA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (11);6-0;63;1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (2);6-0;54;2

3. West Fargo;4-2;38;4

4. Fargo Davies;4-2;21;5

5. Fargo Shanley;3-3;19;3

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 11A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Jamestown (12);5-1;64;1

2. Bismarck St. Mary’s (1);5-1;53;2

3. Fargo North;5-1;39;3

4. Devils Lake;4-2;22;4

5. Dickinson;2-4;10;5

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (3-3), Wahpeton (3-3) and Fargo South (2-4).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Sam Houston (29);4-0;1201;1

2. South Dakota State (15);4-0;1200;2

3. James Madison (6);4-0;1165;3

4. Eastern Washington;5-0;1091;6

5. North Dakota State;4-0;1082;5

6. Montana;3-1;936;4

7. UC-Davis;5-0;925;8

8. Southern Illinois;4-1;911;7

9. Delaware;3-1;843;9

10. Montana State;4-1;800;11

11. Villanova;3-1;690;12

12. ETSU;5-0;679;13

13. North Dakota;2-2;628;10

14. Southeastern Louisiana;3-1;605;14

15. Missouri State;3-1;553;16

16. Northern Iowa;3-1;548;15

17. Kennesaw State;3-1;418;20

18. Rhode Island;4-0;352;21

19. Weber State;2-3;349;19

20. UIW;4-1;262;24

21. UT-Martin;3-1;253;23

22. New Hampshire;3-2;81;25

23. Stephen F. Austin;3-2;76;NR

24. Jacksonville State;2-3;73;17

25. Nicholls;2-2;62;NR

Others receiving votes: VMI 58, Princeton 53, Monmouth 42, South Dakota 42, Mercer 41, Duquesne 38, Central Arkansas 35, Chattanooga 33, Murray State 33, Harvard 27, Jackson State 27, Prairie View A&M 7, Eastern Kentucky 6, William & Mary 4.

VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;10-0;17-0

Bismarck;9-1;14-3

St. Mary’s;8-4;11-8

Legacy;7-4;9-9

Mandan;6-4;10-7

Jamestown;6-4;12-5

Dickinson;5-8;14-12

Minot;3-6;5-11

Williston;2-8;8-15

Watford City;1-9;3-14

Turtle Mountain;0-9;0-10

Tuesday’s schedule

St. Mary's at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

Century at Williston, 7 p.m.

Dickinson at Watford City, 7 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Williston at Bismarck High, 7 p.m.

Minot at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

St. Mary's at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

High school volleyball

Devils Lake 3, Grand Forks Central 2

Fargo South JV 3, Kindred 0

Grant County 3, Standing Rock 0

Midway-Minto 3, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0

New Town 3, White Shield 0

Trenton 3, Alexander 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News