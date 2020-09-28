Area Scores: Sept. 29

FOOTBALL POLLS
CLASS AAA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (10);3-0;80;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (5);4-0;77;2
3. Bismarck (4);4-0;69;3
4. Fargo Davies;4-0;34;5
5. Fargo Shanley;3-1;15;5
Others receiving votes: Jamestown (4-0).
CLASS AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. St. Mary's (19);4-0;95;1
2. Hillsboro-Central Valley;4-1;73;2
3. Kindred;2-0;49;3
4. Beulah;3-1;46;4
5. Central Cass;3-1;19;RV
Others receiving votes: Valley City (1-2).
BOYS SOCCER
WDA TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Tuesday, Sept. 29
No. 8 Williston at No. 5 Dickinson, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Mandan at No. 6 Jamestown, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
State qualifiers
Williston/Dickinson winner at No. 4 Minot, 1 p.m.
Mandan/Jamestown winner at No. 3 Legacy, 2 p.m., Bowl
Championship
No. 1 Bismarck vs. No. 2 Century, 4:30 p.m, Bowl
VOLLEYBALL
WDA TOURNAMENT
Play-in games (Date To Be Determined)
No. 10 at No. 7
No. 9 at No. 8
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Nov. 10
No. 8/9 Winner at No. 1
No. 5 at No. 4
No. 7/10 Winner at No. 2
No. 6 at No. 3
Semifinals/loser out
Thursday, Nov. 12
Teams/Times/Site TBD
Saturday, Nov. 15
At Legacy High School
2 state qualifiers and championship match
GOLF
NORTH DAKOTA 2-MAN FALL SCRAMBLE
At Grand Forks Country Club, Sept. 26-27
Open Net Division (Black tees)
1. Ethan Knudson/Brandon McGarry, Grand Forks, 64-61—125. 2. Duane Wages/Matt Norby, GF, 66-61—127; 3; Justin Redding/David Scharpe, Minot, 64-63—127. 4. Jackson Davis/Clarence Davis, Rugby, 60-67—127. 5. Josh Bergrud/Lee Hetletved, GF, 65-63—128. 6. Alex Skarperud/Jacob Skarperud, Fargo, 63-66—129. 7. Justin Cross/Brian Meyer, Jamestown, 64-66—130. 8. Jason Merck/Matt Lundeen, Minot, 63-68—131. 9. Gabriel Gourneau/Deland Davis, GF/Rolla, 63-69—132. 10. Parker Dire/Matt Bakkum, Bismarck, 66-67—133. 11. Jacob Delvo/Sid Ullyott, Langdon, 68-66—134. 12. Carson Thompson/Phil Kroetsch, GF, 63-71—134. 13. CJ Vinger/Cory Vinger, Minot, 66-69—135. 14. Nathan Brewinski/Tyler Bloms, GF, 68-69—137.
Mid-Am Division
1. Steven Ratti/Chuck Walker, Maple River, 66-59—125. 2. Adam Wogsland/Steve Sedler, 62-67—129. 3. Eric Wayne/Ben Stecher, Moorhead, 66-64—130. 4. David Dusek/Nate Moen, GF, 65-65—130. 5. Sach Fluto/Travis Braunagel, Fargo, 65-65—130. 6. Brian Potter/Matt Parker, Fargo, 67-64—131. 7. Jason Schulz/Michael Neis, Carrington, 66-65—131. 8. Matt Abenroth/Tom Kieffer, GF, 64-68—132. 9. Gary Thomas/Adam Azure, Rolla, 65-67—132. 10. Kris Thorfinnson/Jeff Wilson, 66-66—132. 11. David Richard/Kyle Knutson, Minot, 65-67—132. 12. Paul Ralston/Shane Hannegrefs, Minot, 63-69—132. 13. Jon Rentz/Jeremy Johnson, GF, 67-67—134.
Senior Division
1. Mitch Iverson/Barry Romo, GF, 62-65—127. 2. Bill Thoreson/Gregg Schaefer, GF, 66-64—130. 3. Randy Westby/Jay Myhre, Minot/Rolla, 68-63—131. 4. Keith Duchsher/Matt Setterlund, Bismarck, 66-66—132. 5. Jeff Peterson/Rod Dahlstrom, GF, 68-65—133. 6. Malcolm Bruce/Steve Hall, Bismarck, 68-66—134. 7. Scott Andrerson/Brad Segall, GF, 66-69—135. 8. Doug Norby/Richard Millspaugh, 70-69—139.
N.D. SCORES
VOLLEYBALL
Bottineau 3, South Prairie 2
Grafton-St. Thomas 3, Midway-Minto 0
Oakes 3, Kindred 1
Stanley 3, Lewis & Clark 2
