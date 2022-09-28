 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Sept. 29

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BISMARCK STATE 3, WILLISTON STATE 0

At Williston

Bismarck State;27;25;25

Williston State;25;12;22

BISMARCK STATE – Kills: Reile Payne 20, Greta Gibson 7, Jenna Rust 6. Blocks: Breena Sand 1, Payne 1. Assists: Camaryn Beasley 36. Digs: Eden Schlinger 18, Payne 17, Gibson 20. Aces: Beasley 2, Cheyenne Lang 1.

Records: Bismarck State 21-2, 7-1 Mon-Dak Conference; Williston State 4-15, 2-5 Mon-Dak Conference.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS B POLLS

11-MAN

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Kindred (17);6-0;85;1

2. Dickinson Trinity;6-0;59;2

3. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;6-0;46;3

4. Bottineau;6-0;41;4

5. Thompson; 6-0;16;RV

Also receiving votes: Oakes (5-1), Hillsboro-Central Valley (5-1), Shiloh Christian (5-1).

9-MAN

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (17);6-0; 85;1

2. New Salem-Almont;6-0;50;t2

3. Cavalier;6-0;41;t2

4. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;5-1;34;4

5. North Prairie;6-0;28;5

Also receiving votes: South Border (5-1), Divide County (6-0).

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

STATE POLLS

CLASS A

BOYS

Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Legacy. 5. Century.

Individuals: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bis. 2. Fynn Krenz, Will. 3. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central. 4. Ivan Askim, Will. 5. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 6. Brady Goss, Devils Lake. 7. Ethan Moe, Will. 8. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 9. Parker Hintz, Bis. 10. Gavyn Graham, Cen.

Girls

Team: 1. Grand Forks Red River. 2. Bismarck. 3. Williston. 4. Minot. 5. Valley City.

Individuals: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis. 3. Trinity Jessen, Min. 4. Jocelyn Schiller, GFRR. 5. Lauren Dosch, GFRR. 6. Reagan Berg, Valley City. 7. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 8. Izzy Dahl, Bis. 9. Katei Olson, WC. 10. Cambree Moss, Will.

CLASS B

Boys

Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. New Town. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Rugby.

Individuals: 1. Austin Wanner, BC. 2. Christian Brist, HCV. 3. Taylor Wanner, BC. 4. Caleb Sarsland, BC. 5. Gavin Lambourn, BC. 6. Cole Campbell, Kin. 7. Keaton Olson, Kin. 8. Cole Spotted Bear, NT. 9. Jonah Njos, BC. 10. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass.

Girls

Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton.

Individuals: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 3. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 4. Addie Miller, Killdeer. 5. Masha Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central. 6. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 7. Hannah Senechal, Rug. 8. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 9. Peyton Gette, Kin. 10. Mara Kempel, Lisbon.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;4;0;2;10

St. Cloud;4;1;1;9

North Iowa;4;2;0;8

Minot;3;3;0;6

Bismarck;2;3;1;5

Aberdeen;2;4;0;4

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;7;1;0;14

Northeast;3;5;0;6

Philadelphia;2;4;0;4

New Jersey;2;6;0;4

Johnstown;1;4;1;3

Maine;1;3;0;2

Danbury;1;7;0;2

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;6;2;0;12

Janesville;5;0;2;12

Chippewa;4;3;0;8

Kenai River;4;3;0;8

Anchorage;3;3;1;7

Springfield;2;1;1;5

Minnesota;2;3;1;5

Wisconsin;2;4;0;4

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;6;0;0;12

El Paso;5;1;0;10

New Mexico;5;1;0;10

Lone Star;4;1;0;8

Oklahoma;4;1;0;8

Odessa;1;4;1;3

Corpus Christi;1;4;1;3

Shreveport;1;4;1;3

Friday, Sept. 30

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Maine at Northeast

Maryland at New Jersey

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Kenai River at Wisconsin

Janesville at Chippewa

North Iowa at Austin

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Fairbanks at Springfield

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Anchorage at Minnesota

El Paso at Lone Star

Saturday, Oct. 1

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at New Jersey

Philadelphia at Johnstown

Northeast at Maine

Fairbanks at Springfield

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Kenai River at Wisconsin

Janesville at Chippewa

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Austin at North Iowa

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Anchorage at Minnesota

El Paso at Lone Star

Sunday, Oct. 2

Anchorage at Minnesota

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College volleyball

NDSCS 3, Dawson 1

