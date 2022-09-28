Area Scores: Sept. 29

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, WILLISTON STATE 0
At Williston
Bismarck State;27;25;25
Williston State;25;12;22
BISMARCK STATE – Kills: Reile Payne 20, Greta Gibson 7, Jenna Rust 6. Blocks: Breena Sand 1, Payne 1. Assists: Camaryn Beasley 36. Digs: Eden Schlinger 18, Payne 17, Gibson 20. Aces: Beasley 2, Cheyenne Lang 1.
Records: Bismarck State 21-2, 7-1 Mon-Dak Conference; Williston State 4-15, 2-5 Mon-Dak Conference.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS B POLLS
11-MAN
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Kindred (17);6-0;85;1
2. Dickinson Trinity;6-0;59;2
3. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;6-0;46;3
4. Bottineau;6-0;41;4
5. Thompson; 6-0;16;RV
Also receiving votes: Oakes (5-1), Hillsboro-Central Valley (5-1), Shiloh Christian (5-1).
9-MAN
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (17);6-0; 85;1
2. New Salem-Almont;6-0;50;t2
3. Cavalier;6-0;41;t2
4. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;5-1;34;4
5. North Prairie;6-0;28;5
Also receiving votes: South Border (5-1), Divide County (6-0).
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
STATE POLLS
CLASS A
BOYS
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Legacy. 5. Century.
Individuals: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bis. 2. Fynn Krenz, Will. 3. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central. 4. Ivan Askim, Will. 5. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 6. Brady Goss, Devils Lake. 7. Ethan Moe, Will. 8. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 9. Parker Hintz, Bis. 10. Gavyn Graham, Cen.
Girls
Team: 1. Grand Forks Red River. 2. Bismarck. 3. Williston. 4. Minot. 5. Valley City.
Individuals: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis. 3. Trinity Jessen, Min. 4. Jocelyn Schiller, GFRR. 5. Lauren Dosch, GFRR. 6. Reagan Berg, Valley City. 7. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 8. Izzy Dahl, Bis. 9. Katei Olson, WC. 10. Cambree Moss, Will.
CLASS B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. New Town. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Rugby.
Individuals: 1. Austin Wanner, BC. 2. Christian Brist, HCV. 3. Taylor Wanner, BC. 4. Caleb Sarsland, BC. 5. Gavin Lambourn, BC. 6. Cole Campbell, Kin. 7. Keaton Olson, Kin. 8. Cole Spotted Bear, NT. 9. Jonah Njos, BC. 10. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton.
Individuals: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 3. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 4. Addie Miller, Killdeer. 5. Masha Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central. 6. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 7. Hannah Senechal, Rug. 8. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 9. Peyton Gette, Kin. 10. Mara Kempel, Lisbon.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;4;0;2;10
St. Cloud;4;1;1;9
North Iowa;4;2;0;8
Minot;3;3;0;6
Bismarck;2;3;1;5
Aberdeen;2;4;0;4
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;7;1;0;14
Northeast;3;5;0;6
Philadelphia;2;4;0;4
New Jersey;2;6;0;4
Johnstown;1;4;1;3
Maine;1;3;0;2
Danbury;1;7;0;2
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;6;2;0;12
Janesville;5;0;2;12
Chippewa;4;3;0;8
Kenai River;4;3;0;8
Anchorage;3;3;1;7
Springfield;2;1;1;5
Minnesota;2;3;1;5
Wisconsin;2;4;0;4
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;6;0;0;12
El Paso;5;1;0;10
New Mexico;5;1;0;10
Lone Star;4;1;0;8
Oklahoma;4;1;0;8
Odessa;1;4;1;3
Corpus Christi;1;4;1;3
Shreveport;1;4;1;3
Friday, Sept. 30
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Maine at Northeast
Maryland at New Jersey
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Kenai River at Wisconsin
Janesville at Chippewa
North Iowa at Austin
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Fairbanks at Springfield
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Anchorage at Minnesota
El Paso at Lone Star
Saturday, Oct. 1
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Northeast at Maine
Fairbanks at Springfield
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Kenai River at Wisconsin
Janesville at Chippewa
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Austin at North Iowa
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Anchorage at Minnesota
El Paso at Lone Star
Sunday, Oct. 2
Anchorage at Minnesota
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Williston State 0
NDSCS 3, Dawson 1