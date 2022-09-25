Area Scores: Sept. 26

COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8, WALDORF 2
Waldorf;0;1;1;--;2
U-Mary;2;4;2;--;8
First period: 1. UM, Tucker Kruse (Alex Flicek, Johnny Witzke), 10:37. 2. UM, Liam Massie, 13:48 (SH).
Second period: 3. UM. John Dapron (Lucas Medeiros, Derek Dropik), 5:04. 4. UM, Dropik (Medeiros, Dapron), 5:44. 5. Waldorf, Jake Lindblom (Tyler Nelson, Nelson Schiiler), 7:25. 6. UM, Massie (Drew Lenertz, Seth Cushing), 13:11. 7. UM, Cyril Nagurski, 18:58.
Third period: 8. UM, Witzke, 6:29 (PP). 9. UM, Caleb Petrie (Jaren Hugelen, Tanner Eskro), 11:49. 10. Waldorf, Cale Anderson (Nelson, Lindblom), 19:45.
Goaltender saves: Waldorf – Nelson Schiiler 36 saves; Cade Kujawski 6 saves. U-Mary – Conan Hayton 9 saves; Zachary White 3 saves.
Penalties: Waldorf – 8 for 29 minutes. U-Mary – 11 for 22 minutes.
Note: University of Mary has won 22 games in a row.
Records: University of Mary 2-0; Waldorf 0-2.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0, WINONA STATE 0
U-Mary;0;0;--;0
Winona State;0;0;--;0
First half: No scoring.
Second half: No scoring.
Goalkeeper saves: U-Mary – Madisyn Waltman 3-0—3. Winona State – Chloe Swanson 0-1—1.
Corner kicks: U-Mary 1-2—3. Winona State – 0-1—1.
Yellow cards: Winona State – Sarah Strating.
Records: University of Mary 3-0-3 NSIC, 6-0-3 overall; Winona State 2-3-1, 4-2-3.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Overall
North Dakota State;1-0;3-1
South Dakota State;1-0;3-1
Southern Illinois;1-0;2-2
North Dakota;1-1;2-2
Northern Iowa;1-1;1-3
Illinois State;0-0;2-1
Youngstown State;0-0;2-1
Indiana State;0-0;1-2
Missouri State;0-1;2-2
South Dakota;0-1;1-3
Western Illinois;0-1;0-4
Saturday, Oct. 1
Missouri State at North Dakota, Noon
Youngstown State at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Western Illinois at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
North
Team;NSIC;Overall
Bemidji State;0-0;2-2
Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;2-2
Northern State;0-0;2-2
MSU-Moorhead;0-0;1-3
Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;0-4
Minot State;0-0;0-4
University of Mary;0-0;0-4
South
Team;NSIC;Overall
Augustana;0-0;4-0
Sioux Falls;0-0;4-0
Wayne State;0-0;4-0
Minnesota-Mankato;0-0;3-1
Southwest Minnesota State;0-0;3-1
Winona State;0-0;3-1
Upper Iowa;0-0;0-4
Saturday, Oct. 1
Northern State at University of Mary, 2 p.m.
MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth, Noon
MSU-Moorhead at Concordia-St. Paul, Noon
Wayne State at Winona State, 1 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minot State, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Augustana, 1 p.m.
Upper Iowa at Southwest Minnesota State, 5 p.m.
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Waldorf;0-0;4-1
Mayville State;0-0;3-2
Dakota State;0-0;2-2
Dickinson State;0-0;2-2
Iowa Wesleyan;0-0;2-3
Valley City State;0-0;1-3
Presentation;0-0;1-4
Saturday, Oct. 1
Dickinson State at Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Presentation at Waldorf
Mayville State at Iowa Wesleyan
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Midland;4-0;5-0
Morningside;3-0;3-0
Hastings;3-1;4-1
Northwestern;3-1;3-1
Doane;2-1;2-1
Dordt;2-2;2-2
Mount Marty;1-2;2-2
Jamestown;1-3;2-3
Briar Cliff;1-3;1-4
Concordia;0-3;0-3
Dakota Wesleyan;0-4;0-5
Saturday, Oct. 4
Concordia at Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Morningside at Midland, 1 p.m.
Doane at Jamestown, 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff at Hastings, 1 p.m.
Mount Marty at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Tuesday, Sept. 27
No. 8 Dickinson (0-14-1) at No. 5 Jamestown (5-7-2), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Williston (4-9-1) at No. 6 Mandan (4-6-5), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
At St. Mary’s
State qualifiers
No. 4 Century (7-4-4) vs. Dickinson-Jamestown winner, Noon
No. 3 Bismarck (8-6-2) vs. Williston-Mandan winner, 2 p.m.
Championship
No. 1 Minot (13-2-1) vs. No. 2 Legacy (12-3), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Minot
Thursday, Sept. 29
Quarterfinals
No. 2 Legacy (12-7) vs. No. 7 Jamestown (1-13)
No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Bismarck (3-12)
No. 4 Mandan (7-7) vs. No. 5 Willliston (3-13)
Note: No. 1 Minot has bye
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Century;8-0;14-1
Legacy;8-0;14-1
Jamestown;6-2;13-2
Bismarck;7-3;10-7
St. Mary’s;6-3;11-5
Dickinson;4-3;7-7
Minot;3-5;6-9
Watford City;3-7;4-12
Williston;2-6;6-9
Mandan;1-7;2-13
Turtle Mountain;0-12;0-12
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.
Jamestown at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Devils Lake at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Dickinson at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's at Watford City, 7 p.m.
Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Legacy at Williston, 2:30 p.m.
Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.
Watford City at Jamestown, 2:30 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;4;0;2;10
St. Cloud;4;1;1;9
North Iowa;4;2;0;8
Minot;3;3;0;6
Bismarck;2;3;1;5
Aberdeen;2;4;0;4
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;7;1;0;14
Northeast;3;5;0;6
Philadelphia;2;4;0;4
New Jersey;2;6;0;4
Johnstown;1;4;1;3
Maine;1;3;0;2
Danbury;1;7;0;2
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;6;2;0;12
Janesville;5;0;2;12
Chippewa;4;3;0;8
Kenai River;4;3;0;8
Anchorage;3;3;1;7
Springfield;2;1;1;5
Minnesota;2;3;1;5
Wisconsin;2;4;0;4
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;6;0;0;12
El Paso;5;1;0;10
New Mexico;5;1;0;10
Lone Star;4;1;0;8
Oklahoma;4;1;0;8
Odessa;1;4;1;3
Corpus Christi;1;4;1;3
Shreveport;1;4;1;3
Saturday, Sept. 24
Bismarck 6, Aberdeen 4
New Jersey 2, Danbury 1
Northeast 4, Johnstown 2
Maryland 2, Philadelphia 1
Fairbanks 2, Wisconsin 1
Kenai River 4, Janesville 3, OT
Anchorage 6, Chippewa 3
St. Cloud 1, Austin 0, SO
El Paso 2, Corpus Christi 1, OT
Amarillo 2, Shreveport 1, SO
New Mexico 5, Odessa 2
Lone Star 2, Oklahoma 1
North Iowa 2, Minot 1
Friday, Sept. 30
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Maine at Northeast
Maryland at New Jersey
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Kenai River at Wisconsin
Janesville at Chippewa
North Iowa at Austin
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Fairbanks at Springfield
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Anchorage at Minnesota
El Paso at Lone Star
Saturday, Oct. 1
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Northeast at Maine
Fairbanks at Springfield
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Kenai River at Wisconsin
Janesville at Chippewa
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Austin at North Iowa
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Anchorage at Minnesota
El Paso at Lone Star
Sunday, Oct. 2
Anchorage at Minnesota
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College hockey
University of Mary 8, Waldorf 2
College women's soccer
Denver 2, North Dakota 0
Minot State 1, Upper Iowa 0
Omaha 1, North Dakota State 0
University of Mary 0, Winona State 0