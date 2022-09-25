Area Scores: Sept. 26

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8, WALDORF 2

Waldorf;0;1;1;--;2

U-Mary;2;4;2;--;8

First period: 1. UM, Tucker Kruse (Alex Flicek, Johnny Witzke), 10:37. 2. UM, Liam Massie, 13:48 (SH).

Second period: 3. UM. John Dapron (Lucas Medeiros, Derek Dropik), 5:04. 4. UM, Dropik (Medeiros, Dapron), 5:44. 5. Waldorf, Jake Lindblom (Tyler Nelson, Nelson Schiiler), 7:25. 6. UM, Massie (Drew Lenertz, Seth Cushing), 13:11. 7. UM, Cyril Nagurski, 18:58.

Third period: 8. UM, Witzke, 6:29 (PP). 9. UM, Caleb Petrie (Jaren Hugelen, Tanner Eskro), 11:49. 10. Waldorf, Cale Anderson (Nelson, Lindblom), 19:45.

Goaltender saves: Waldorf – Nelson Schiiler 36 saves; Cade Kujawski 6 saves. U-Mary – Conan Hayton 9 saves; Zachary White 3 saves.

Penalties: Waldorf – 8 for 29 minutes. U-Mary – 11 for 22 minutes.

Note: University of Mary has won 22 games in a row.

Records: University of Mary 2-0; Waldorf 0-2.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0, WINONA STATE 0

U-Mary;0;0;--;0

Winona State;0;0;--;0

First half: No scoring.

Second half: No scoring.

Goalkeeper saves: U-Mary – Madisyn Waltman 3-0—3. Winona State – Chloe Swanson 0-1—1.

Corner kicks: U-Mary 1-2—3. Winona State – 0-1—1.

Yellow cards: Winona State – Sarah Strating.

Records: University of Mary 3-0-3 NSIC, 6-0-3 overall; Winona State 2-3-1, 4-2-3.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Overall

North Dakota State;1-0;3-1

South Dakota State;1-0;3-1

Southern Illinois;1-0;2-2

North Dakota;1-1;2-2

Northern Iowa;1-1;1-3

Illinois State;0-0;2-1

Youngstown State;0-0;2-1

Indiana State;0-0;1-2

Missouri State;0-1;2-2

South Dakota;0-1;1-3

Western Illinois;0-1;0-4

Saturday, Oct. 1

Missouri State at North Dakota, Noon

Youngstown State at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.

Western Illinois at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

North

Team;NSIC;Overall

Bemidji State;0-0;2-2

Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;2-2

Northern State;0-0;2-2

MSU-Moorhead;0-0;1-3

Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;0-4

Minot State;0-0;0-4

University of Mary;0-0;0-4

South

Team;NSIC;Overall

Augustana;0-0;4-0

Sioux Falls;0-0;4-0

Wayne State;0-0;4-0

Minnesota-Mankato;0-0;3-1

Southwest Minnesota State;0-0;3-1

Winona State;0-0;3-1

Upper Iowa;0-0;0-4

Saturday, Oct. 1

Northern State at University of Mary, 2 p.m.

MSU-Moorhead at Minnesota-Duluth, Noon

MSU-Moorhead at Concordia-St. Paul, Noon

Wayne State at Winona State, 1 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minot State, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Augustana, 1 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Southwest Minnesota State, 5 p.m.

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Waldorf;0-0;4-1

Mayville State;0-0;3-2

Dakota State;0-0;2-2

Dickinson State;0-0;2-2

Iowa Wesleyan;0-0;2-3

Valley City State;0-0;1-3

Presentation;0-0;1-4

Saturday, Oct. 1

Dickinson State at Dakota State, 1 p.m.

Presentation at Waldorf

Mayville State at Iowa Wesleyan

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Midland;4-0;5-0

Morningside;3-0;3-0

Hastings;3-1;4-1

Northwestern;3-1;3-1

Doane;2-1;2-1

Dordt;2-2;2-2

Mount Marty;1-2;2-2

Jamestown;1-3;2-3

Briar Cliff;1-3;1-4

Concordia;0-3;0-3

Dakota Wesleyan;0-4;0-5

Saturday, Oct. 4

Concordia at Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Morningside at Midland, 1 p.m.

Doane at Jamestown, 1 p.m.

Briar Cliff at Hastings, 1 p.m.

Mount Marty at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Tuesday, Sept. 27

No. 8 Dickinson (0-14-1) at No. 5 Jamestown (5-7-2), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Williston (4-9-1) at No. 6 Mandan (4-6-5), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

At St. Mary’s

State qualifiers

No. 4 Century (7-4-4) vs. Dickinson-Jamestown winner, Noon

No. 3 Bismarck (8-6-2) vs. Williston-Mandan winner, 2 p.m.

Championship

No. 1 Minot (13-2-1) vs. No. 2 Legacy (12-3), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Minot

Thursday, Sept. 29

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Legacy (12-7) vs. No. 7 Jamestown (1-13)

No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Bismarck (3-12)

No. 4 Mandan (7-7) vs. No. 5 Willliston (3-13)

Note: No. 1 Minot has bye

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Century;8-0;14-1

Legacy;8-0;14-1

Jamestown;6-2;13-2

Bismarck;7-3;10-7

St. Mary’s;6-3;11-5

Dickinson;4-3;7-7

Minot;3-5;6-9

Watford City;3-7;4-12

Williston;2-6;6-9

Mandan;1-7;2-13

Turtle Mountain;0-12;0-12

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.

Jamestown at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.

Devils Lake at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Dickinson at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.

St. Mary's at Watford City, 7 p.m.

Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Legacy at Williston, 2:30 p.m.

Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.

Watford City at Jamestown, 2:30 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;4;0;2;10

St. Cloud;4;1;1;9

North Iowa;4;2;0;8

Minot;3;3;0;6

Bismarck;2;3;1;5

Aberdeen;2;4;0;4

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;7;1;0;14

Northeast;3;5;0;6

Philadelphia;2;4;0;4

New Jersey;2;6;0;4

Johnstown;1;4;1;3

Maine;1;3;0;2

Danbury;1;7;0;2

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;6;2;0;12

Janesville;5;0;2;12

Chippewa;4;3;0;8

Kenai River;4;3;0;8

Anchorage;3;3;1;7

Springfield;2;1;1;5

Minnesota;2;3;1;5

Wisconsin;2;4;0;4

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;6;0;0;12

El Paso;5;1;0;10

New Mexico;5;1;0;10

Lone Star;4;1;0;8

Oklahoma;4;1;0;8

Odessa;1;4;1;3

Corpus Christi;1;4;1;3

Shreveport;1;4;1;3

Saturday, Sept. 24

Bismarck 6, Aberdeen 4

New Jersey 2, Danbury 1

Northeast 4, Johnstown 2

Maryland 2, Philadelphia 1

Fairbanks 2, Wisconsin 1

Kenai River 4, Janesville 3, OT

Anchorage 6, Chippewa 3

St. Cloud 1, Austin 0, SO

El Paso 2, Corpus Christi 1, OT

Amarillo 2, Shreveport 1, SO

New Mexico 5, Odessa 2

Lone Star 2, Oklahoma 1

North Iowa 2, Minot 1

Friday, Sept. 30

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Maine at Northeast

Maryland at New Jersey

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Kenai River at Wisconsin

Janesville at Chippewa

North Iowa at Austin

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Fairbanks at Springfield

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Anchorage at Minnesota

El Paso at Lone Star

Saturday, Oct. 1

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at New Jersey

Philadelphia at Johnstown

Northeast at Maine

Fairbanks at Springfield

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Kenai River at Wisconsin

Janesville at Chippewa

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Austin at North Iowa

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Anchorage at Minnesota

El Paso at Lone Star

Sunday, Oct. 2

Anchorage at Minnesota

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College hockey

University of Mary 8, Waldorf 2

College women's soccer

Denver 2, North Dakota 0

Minot State 1, Upper Iowa 0

Omaha 1, North Dakota State 0

University of Mary 0, Winona State 0