 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Sept. 22

  • 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 3, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 0

BSC;25;25;25

DCB;13;20;17

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kills: Reile Payne 10, Jenna Rust 7, Paige McAllister 7, Morgan Wheeler 6, Greta Gibson 3, Kiara Johnson 1, Breena Sand 1. Assists: Camaryn Beasley 31, Eden Schlinger 1. Aces: Payne 3, Wheeler 2, Schlinger 2, Sand 1, Beasley 1. Digs: Schlinger 19, Payne 11, Cheyenne Lang 9, Johnson 7, Beasley 7, Wheeler 5, Gibson 3, Madelyn Jennings 2, Rust 1, Sand 1. Blocks: Rust 3, Payne 2, Beasley 2, McAllister 1.

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Stats not provided.

Records: Bismarck State 6-1 Mon-Dak, 18-2 overall; Lake Region 2-4, 11-9.

People are also reading…

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

DICKINSON TRINITY 3, HAZEN 1

(Tuesday)

Dickinson Trinity;23;25;25;25

Hazen;25;13;20;7

DICKINSON TRINITY – Digs: Jersey Erie 13, Nevaeh Muckle 6, Bella Kovash 6, Olivia Kessel 3, Ava Jahner 3, Serenity Pavlicek 2 Melissa Zach 2, Helena Pavek 2. Assists: Delaney Deschamp 42, Pavlicek 2, Jahner 2, Erie 1. Kills: Zach 13, Jahner 11, Pavek 10, Kessel 8, Deschamp 4, Kovash 2, Erie 1. Blocks: Kessel 1, Jahner 1, Pavek 1, Kovash 1. Aces: Kovash 3, Jahner 3, Deschamp 1, Erie 1, Zach 1.

HAZEN – Digs: Macee Smith 11, Anna Roth 10, Elle Obenauer 8, Chloe Peppering 7, Corey Nehring 5, Tokala Sage 5, Josie Sailer 3, Isabella Nolan 3, Makenna Brunmeier 2. Assists: Roth 9, Obenauer 7, Payton Weisz 2, Smith 1, Emily Erhardt 1. Kills: Smith 8, Brunmeier 6, Weisz 2, Erhardt 2, Nolan 2. Blocks: Smith 3. Aces: Smith 4, Sage 4, Roth 2, Brunmeier 1.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC PRESEASON POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Points

1. Denver (19);180

2. North Dakota (4);160

3. Minnesota-Duluth;136

4. St. Cloud State;115

5. Western Michigan;86

6. Colorado College;64

7. Omaha;59

8. Miami;28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL STANDINGS

NORTHERN SUN

North

Team;Division;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;2-1

Northern State;0-0;2-1

Bemidji State;0-0;1-2

MSU-Moorhead;0-0;1-2

Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;0-3

Minot State;0-0;0-3

University of Mary;0-0;0-3

South

Team;Division;Overall

Augustana;0-0;3-0

Sioux Falls;0-0;3-0

Wayne State;0-0;3-0

Minnesota-Mankato;0-0;2-1

Southwest Minnesota State;0-0;2-1

Winona State;0-0;2-1

Upper Iowa;0-0;0-3

Saturday, Sept. 24

University of Mary at Minnesota-Mankato, 2 p.m.

Northern State at Augustana

MSU-Moorhead at Winona State

Minnesota-Duluth at Sioux Falls

Bemidji State at Upper Iowa

Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Waldorf;0-0;4-0

Mayville State;0-0;3-1

Iowa Wesleyan;0-0;2-2

Dakota State;0-0;1-2

Dickinson State;0-0;1-2

Presentation;0-0;1-3

Valley City State;0-0;0-3

Saturday, Sept. 24

Waldorf at Ferris State

Mayville State at Dickinson State

Iowa Wesleyan at Dakota State

Valley City State at Presentation

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Midland;3-0;4-0

Morningside;3-0;3-0

Hastings;2-1;3-1

Dordt;2-1;2-1

Northwestern;2-1;2-1

Doane;1-1;1-1

Jamestown;1-2;2-2

Briar Cliff;1-2;1-3

Mount Marty;0-2;1-2

Concordia;0-2;0-2

Dakota Wesleyan;0-3;0-4

Saturday, Sept. 24

Concordia at Northwestern

Dakota Wesleyan at Hastings

Jamestown at Midland

Doane at Dordt

Mount Marty at Briar Cliff

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

POLLS

CLASS A

Boys

Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Legacy. 4. Grand Forks Red River. 5. Fargo Davies.

Individuals: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck. 2. Ivan Askim, Williston. 3. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 4. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 5. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central. 6. Brady Goss, Devils Lake. 7. Gavyn Graham, Century. 8. Tyler Goss, Devils Lake. 9. Owen Hintz, Bismarck. 10. Ethan Moe, Williston.

Girls

Team: 1. Grand Forks Red River. 2. Bismarck. 3. Williston. 4. Minot. 5. Legacy.

Others receiving votes: Valley City.

Individuals: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 3. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 4. Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red Rier. 5. Lauren Dosch, Grand Forks Red River. 6. Annika Presteng, Grand Forks Central. 7. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo. 8. Reagan Berg, Valley City. 9. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck. 10. Acey Elkins, Mandan.

CLASS B

Boys

Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. New Town. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Rugby. 

Individuals: 1. Christian Brist, HCV. 2. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 3. Keaton Olson, Kindred. 4. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County. 5. Cole Campbell, Kindred. 6. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town. 7. Jekori Dahlen, Killdeer. 8. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 9. Jonah Njos, Bowman County. 10. Lance Bradley, Standing Rock.

Girls

Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Kindred. 3. Bowman County. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton.

Individuals: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Hannah Weston, Shiloh. 3. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 4. Taryn Roesler, Kindred. 5. Amelia Shepard, Rugby. 6. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke. 7. Addie Miller, Killdeer. 8. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 9. Hannah Senechal, Rugby. 10. Mara Kempel, Lisbon. 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS

CLASS 11B

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. Kindred (14);5-0;69

2. Dickinson Trinity (1);5-0;48

3. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;5-0;48

4. Bottineau;5-0;28

5. Oakes;5-0;13

Others receiving votes: Thompson (5-0), Hillsboro-Central Valley (4-1)

CLASS 9B

(First-place votes on parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points

1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (14);5-0;70

2. New Salem-Almont;5-0;50

3. Cavalier;5-0;42

4. May-Port-C-G;5-0;33

5. North Prairie;5-0;11

Others receiving votes: South Border (4-1).

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College baseball

Jamestown 9, Valley City State 2

College volleyball

Bismarck State College 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 0

Jamestown 3, Dakota Wesleyan 2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arizona snaps North Dakota State's FBS streak at 6, wins 31-28

Jayden de Laura threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and Arizona rallied to beat North Dakota State 31-28. The Wildcats snapped North Dakota State’s FBS win streak at six games, dating to 2010. The Bison have won nine out of the past 11 national championships at the FCS level and boast several NFL alumni. Arizona was trailing 28-24 midway through the fourth quarter but got a crucial stop on fourth-and-2 at its own 23 to flip momentum. The Wildcats then drove the field and took a 31-28 lead on de Laura’s perfectly placed 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News