Area Scores: Sept. 22

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 3, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 0
BSC;25;25;25
DCB;13;20;17
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kills: Reile Payne 10, Jenna Rust 7, Paige McAllister 7, Morgan Wheeler 6, Greta Gibson 3, Kiara Johnson 1, Breena Sand 1. Assists: Camaryn Beasley 31, Eden Schlinger 1. Aces: Payne 3, Wheeler 2, Schlinger 2, Sand 1, Beasley 1. Digs: Schlinger 19, Payne 11, Cheyenne Lang 9, Johnson 7, Beasley 7, Wheeler 5, Gibson 3, Madelyn Jennings 2, Rust 1, Sand 1. Blocks: Rust 3, Payne 2, Beasley 2, McAllister 1.
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Stats not provided.
Records: Bismarck State 6-1 Mon-Dak, 18-2 overall; Lake Region 2-4, 11-9.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
DICKINSON TRINITY 3, HAZEN 1
(Tuesday)
Dickinson Trinity;23;25;25;25
Hazen;25;13;20;7
DICKINSON TRINITY – Digs: Jersey Erie 13, Nevaeh Muckle 6, Bella Kovash 6, Olivia Kessel 3, Ava Jahner 3, Serenity Pavlicek 2 Melissa Zach 2, Helena Pavek 2. Assists: Delaney Deschamp 42, Pavlicek 2, Jahner 2, Erie 1. Kills: Zach 13, Jahner 11, Pavek 10, Kessel 8, Deschamp 4, Kovash 2, Erie 1. Blocks: Kessel 1, Jahner 1, Pavek 1, Kovash 1. Aces: Kovash 3, Jahner 3, Deschamp 1, Erie 1, Zach 1.
HAZEN – Digs: Macee Smith 11, Anna Roth 10, Elle Obenauer 8, Chloe Peppering 7, Corey Nehring 5, Tokala Sage 5, Josie Sailer 3, Isabella Nolan 3, Makenna Brunmeier 2. Assists: Roth 9, Obenauer 7, Payton Weisz 2, Smith 1, Emily Erhardt 1. Kills: Smith 8, Brunmeier 6, Weisz 2, Erhardt 2, Nolan 2. Blocks: Smith 3. Aces: Smith 4, Sage 4, Roth 2, Brunmeier 1.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC PRESEASON POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points
1. Denver (19);180
2. North Dakota (4);160
3. Minnesota-Duluth;136
4. St. Cloud State;115
5. Western Michigan;86
6. Colorado College;64
7. Omaha;59
8. Miami;28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL STANDINGS
NORTHERN SUN
North
Team;Division;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;2-1
Northern State;0-0;2-1
Bemidji State;0-0;1-2
MSU-Moorhead;0-0;1-2
Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;0-3
Minot State;0-0;0-3
University of Mary;0-0;0-3
South
Team;Division;Overall
Augustana;0-0;3-0
Sioux Falls;0-0;3-0
Wayne State;0-0;3-0
Minnesota-Mankato;0-0;2-1
Southwest Minnesota State;0-0;2-1
Winona State;0-0;2-1
Upper Iowa;0-0;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 24
University of Mary at Minnesota-Mankato, 2 p.m.
Northern State at Augustana
MSU-Moorhead at Winona State
Minnesota-Duluth at Sioux Falls
Bemidji State at Upper Iowa
Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Waldorf;0-0;4-0
Mayville State;0-0;3-1
Iowa Wesleyan;0-0;2-2
Dakota State;0-0;1-2
Dickinson State;0-0;1-2
Presentation;0-0;1-3
Valley City State;0-0;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 24
Waldorf at Ferris State
Mayville State at Dickinson State
Iowa Wesleyan at Dakota State
Valley City State at Presentation
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Midland;3-0;4-0
Morningside;3-0;3-0
Hastings;2-1;3-1
Dordt;2-1;2-1
Northwestern;2-1;2-1
Doane;1-1;1-1
Jamestown;1-2;2-2
Briar Cliff;1-2;1-3
Mount Marty;0-2;1-2
Concordia;0-2;0-2
Dakota Wesleyan;0-3;0-4
Saturday, Sept. 24
Concordia at Northwestern
Dakota Wesleyan at Hastings
Jamestown at Midland
Doane at Dordt
Mount Marty at Briar Cliff
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
POLLS
CLASS A
Boys
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Legacy. 4. Grand Forks Red River. 5. Fargo Davies.
Individuals: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck. 2. Ivan Askim, Williston. 3. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 4. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 5. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central. 6. Brady Goss, Devils Lake. 7. Gavyn Graham, Century. 8. Tyler Goss, Devils Lake. 9. Owen Hintz, Bismarck. 10. Ethan Moe, Williston.
Girls
Team: 1. Grand Forks Red River. 2. Bismarck. 3. Williston. 4. Minot. 5. Legacy.
Others receiving votes: Valley City.
Individuals: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 3. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 4. Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red Rier. 5. Lauren Dosch, Grand Forks Red River. 6. Annika Presteng, Grand Forks Central. 7. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo. 8. Reagan Berg, Valley City. 9. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck. 10. Acey Elkins, Mandan.
CLASS B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. New Town. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Rugby.
Individuals: 1. Christian Brist, HCV. 2. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 3. Keaton Olson, Kindred. 4. Caleb Sarsland, Bowman County. 5. Cole Campbell, Kindred. 6. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town. 7. Jekori Dahlen, Killdeer. 8. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 9. Jonah Njos, Bowman County. 10. Lance Bradley, Standing Rock.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Kindred. 3. Bowman County. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton.
Individuals: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Hannah Weston, Shiloh. 3. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 4. Taryn Roesler, Kindred. 5. Amelia Shepard, Rugby. 6. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke. 7. Addie Miller, Killdeer. 8. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 9. Hannah Senechal, Rugby. 10. Mara Kempel, Lisbon.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
CLASS 11B
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Kindred (14);5-0;69
2. Dickinson Trinity (1);5-0;48
3. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;5-0;48
4. Bottineau;5-0;28
5. Oakes;5-0;13
Others receiving votes: Thompson (5-0), Hillsboro-Central Valley (4-1)
CLASS 9B
(First-place votes on parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (14);5-0;70
2. New Salem-Almont;5-0;50
3. Cavalier;5-0;42
4. May-Port-C-G;5-0;33
5. North Prairie;5-0;11
Others receiving votes: South Border (4-1).
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College baseball
Jamestown 9, Valley City State 2
College volleyball
Bismarck State College 3, Dakota College-Bottineau 0
Jamestown 3, Dakota Wesleyan 2