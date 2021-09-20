Area Scores: Sept. 21

FOOTBALL POLLS
11AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (13);4-0;77;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3);4-0;67;2
3T. Fargo Shanley;2-2;37;3
3T. West Fargo;2-2;37;5
5. Mandan;2-2;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies (2-2), Legacy (2-2).
11A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Jamestown (16);4-0;80;1
2. St. Mary's;3-1;64;2
3. Fargo North;3-1;37;T3
4. Devils Lake;3-1;32;T3
5. Dickinson;1-3;14;5
Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (3-1)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS TOP 25 POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Sam Houston (31);2-0;12101
2. South Dakota State (8);2-0;1184;2
3. James Madison (9);3-0;1179;3
4. Montana (2);2-0;1100;4
5. North Dakota State;3-0;1071;5
6. Eastern Washington;3-0;942;7
7. Southern Illinois;2-1;870;8
8. Delaware;2-1;837;6
9. Jacksonville State;2-1;771;10
10. North Dakota;2-1;753;11
11. Villanova;3-0;747;12
12. UC-Davis;3-0;718;14
13. Montana State;2-1;672;13
14. Weber State;1-2;622;9
15. ETSU;3-0;530;16
16. Southeastern Louisiana;2-1;517;15
17. Northern Iowa;2-1;414;18
18. Missouri State;1-1;412;17
19. Austin Peay;2-1;357;19
20. Monmouth;2-1;319;20
21. New Hampshire;3-0;198;23
22. VMI;2-1;178;22
23. Kennesaw State;2-1;135;24
24. Richmond;2-1;115;21
25. Central Arkansas;1-2;110;25
Others receiving votes: Rhode Island 77, Alabama A&M 36, Murray State 34, Chattanooga 25, Nicholls 24, Furman 23, Stephen F. Austin 17, Duquesne 15, UIW 14, Samford 10, South Dakota 9, Jackson State 3.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;3;0;1;7
Aberdeen;3;1;0;6
North Iowa;3;1;0;6
Minot;1;2;1;3
St. Cloud;1;1;0;2
Bismarck;0;4;0;0
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;3;2;1;7
Jamestown;3;1;0;6
Northeast;3;3;0;6
Johnstown;2;2;0;4
Maine;2;2;0;4
New Jersey;2;4;0;4
Danbury;1;4;1;3
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;5;1;0;10
Fairbanks;4;1;1;9
Minnesota Magicians;4;1;0;8
Chippewa;4;2;0;8
Anchorage;2;1;1;5
Minnesota Wilderness;1;3;1;3
Janesville;1;3;0;2
Kenai River;1;5;0;2
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;3;1;0;6
El Paso;3;1;0;6
New Mexico;3;1;0;6
Lone Star;2;2;1;5
Odessa;2;1;0;4
Shreveport;2;2;0;4
Wichita Falls;1;2;1;3
Corpus Christi;1;3;0;2
Friday, Sept. 24
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Maine at Maryland
Johnstown at Northeast
New Jersey at Jamestown
Fairbanks at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Amarillo
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Kenai River at Minnesota Wilderness
Aberdeen at North Iowa
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
High school boys soccer
Grand Forks Central 4, East Grand Forks 0
High school volleyball
Divide County 3, Trenton 0
Hatton-Northwood 3, Grafton 0
Kindred 3, Oakes 0
Rolette 3, Four Winds-Minnewaukan