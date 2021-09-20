 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Sept. 21
agate

FOOTBALL POLLS

11AA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (13);4-0;77;1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3);4-0;67;2

3T.  Fargo Shanley;2-2;37;3

3T. West Fargo;2-2;37;5

5. Mandan;2-2;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies (2-2), Legacy (2-2).

11A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Jamestown (16);4-0;80;1

2. St. Mary's;3-1;64;2

3. Fargo North;3-1;37;T3

4. Devils Lake;3-1;32;T3

5. Dickinson;1-3;14;5

Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (3-1)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS TOP 25 POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Sam Houston (31);2-0;12101

2. South Dakota State (8);2-0;1184;2

3. James Madison (9);3-0;1179;3

4. Montana (2);2-0;1100;4

5. North Dakota State;3-0;1071;5

6. Eastern Washington;3-0;942;7

7. Southern Illinois;2-1;870;8

8. Delaware;2-1;837;6

9. Jacksonville State;2-1;771;10

10. North Dakota;2-1;753;11

11. Villanova;3-0;747;12

12. UC-Davis;3-0;718;14

13. Montana State;2-1;672;13

14. Weber State;1-2;622;9

15. ETSU;3-0;530;16

16. Southeastern Louisiana;2-1;517;15

17. Northern Iowa;2-1;414;18

18. Missouri State;1-1;412;17

19. Austin Peay;2-1;357;19

20. Monmouth;2-1;319;20

21. New Hampshire;3-0;198;23

22. VMI;2-1;178;22

23. Kennesaw State;2-1;135;24

24. Richmond;2-1;115;21

25. Central Arkansas;1-2;110;25

Others receiving votes: Rhode Island 77, Alabama A&M 36, Murray State 34, Chattanooga 25, Nicholls 24, Furman 23, Stephen F. Austin 17, Duquesne 15, UIW 14, Samford 10, South Dakota 9, Jackson State 3.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;3;0;1;7

Aberdeen;3;1;0;6

North Iowa;3;1;0;6

Minot;1;2;1;3

St. Cloud;1;1;0;2

Bismarck;0;4;0;0

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;3;2;1;7

Jamestown;3;1;0;6

Northeast;3;3;0;6

Johnstown;2;2;0;4

Maine;2;2;0;4

New Jersey;2;4;0;4

Danbury;1;4;1;3

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;5;1;0;10

Fairbanks;4;1;1;9

Minnesota Magicians;4;1;0;8

Chippewa;4;2;0;8

Anchorage;2;1;1;5

Minnesota Wilderness;1;3;1;3

Janesville;1;3;0;2

Kenai River;1;5;0;2

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;3;1;0;6

El Paso;3;1;0;6

New Mexico;3;1;0;6

Lone Star;2;2;1;5

Odessa;2;1;0;4

Shreveport;2;2;0;4

Wichita Falls;1;2;1;3

Corpus Christi;1;3;0;2

Friday, Sept. 24

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Maine at Maryland

Johnstown at Northeast

New Jersey at Jamestown

Fairbanks at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Amarillo

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Kenai River at Minnesota Wilderness

Aberdeen at North Iowa

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

High school boys soccer

Grand Forks Central 4, East Grand Forks 0

High school volleyball

Divide County 3, Trenton 0

Hatton-Northwood 3, Grafton 0

Kindred 3, Oakes 0

Rolette 3, Four Winds-Minnewaukan

