Area Scores: Sept. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
LEGACY 7, MANDAN 2
Singles
No. 1: Anthony Janes, Legacy def. Carter Hatzenbuhler, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Brady Helbling, Mandan def. Brayden Ruff, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Drew Beasley, Legacy def. Jared Christen, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 4: Caleb Johnson, Legacy def. Anton Kozojed, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 5: Joe Kalb, Legacy def. Rylan Bechtel, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 6: Nathan Mathern, Legacy def. Bradyn Brentz, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Janes-Johnson def. Hatzebuhler-Helbling, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2: Christen-Kozojed def. Ruff-Kalb, 7-5, 5-7, 10-4.
No. 3: Beasley-Mathern def. Bechtel-Ryan Bitz, 6 -4, 6-2.
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;4-0;13-2
Legacy;4-0;11-5
Century;3-1;7-7
Mandan;3-2;7-6
Bismarck;1-4;3-11
Williston;0-3;1-12
Jamestown;0-4;1-11
Monday, Sept. 19
Legacy 7, Mandan 2
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Legacy at Century, 3:30 p.m.
Minot at Mandan, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept 22
Legacy at Minot, 3:30 p.m.
Minot at Mandan, 4 p.m.
Bismarck at Williston, 4:15
Century at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Valley City at Legacy, 10 a.m.
Fargo Davies at Century, 12 p.m.
Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 p.m.
Valley City at Century, 3 p.m.
Williston at Jamestown, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
CLASS 11AA
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Record;Points;LW
1. Fargo Davies (11);3-1;80;2
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (6);3-1;74;4
3. Mandan (1);3-1;49;3
4. Fargo Shanley;3-1;48;1
5. Minot (1);3-1;25;5
Others receiving votes: Legacy (3-1).
CLASS 11A
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;1
1. Jamestown (17);4-0;93;1
2. Fargo North (2);4-0;78;2
3. Grand Forks Red River;4-1;53;3
4. Fargo South;3-1;31;4
5. Valley City;4-0;30;5
Others receiving votes: None.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Legacy;10-2;30;11-2
Minot;9-2-1;28;11-2-1
Bismarck;7-3-2;23;7-5-2
Century;4-3-4;19;5-4-4
Jamestown;4-6-2;14;4-6-2
Mandan;3-5-4;13;4-5-4
Williston;3-9;9;3-9
Dickinson;0-11-1;1;0-12-1
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Jamestown at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.
Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Bismarck at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
End of regular season.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION STANDINGS
Team;Region;Overall
Legacy;7-0;10-4
Century;7-0;13-1
Dickinson;4-0;7-4
Bismarck;5-2;8-6
Jamestown;4-2;11-2
St. Mary’s;3-3;8-5
Minot;2-3;5-7
Williston;2-5;6-8
Watford City;1-6;3-11
Mandan;0-5;1-11
Turtle Mountain;0-9;0-9
Tuesday, Sept. 20
St. Mary's at Minot, 7 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's at Williston, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Watford City, 7 p.m.
Minot at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.
Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Dickinson Tournament
Saturday, Sept 24
Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS TOP 25
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Record;Points
1. North Dakota State (43);2-1;1334
2T. Montana (6);3-0;1267
2T. South Dakota State (5);2-1;1267
4T. Montana State;2-1;1108
4T. Incarnate Word;3-0;1108
6. Missouri State;2-1;1091
7. Sacramento State;2-0;995
8. Delaware;3-0;963
9. Villanova;2-1;874
10. Chattanooga;3-0;831
11. Jackson State;3-0;818
12. Weber State;3-0;789
13. Holy Cross;3-0;742
14. William & Mary;3-0;610
15. Eastern Washington;1-1;559
16. Eastern Kentucky;2-1;449
17. Mercer;2-1;401
18. UT Martin;1-2;351
19. North Dakota;2-1;305
20. Rhode Island;2-1;232
21. Samford;2-1;212
22. Richmond;2-1;164
23. Stephen F. Austin;1-2;131
24. Southern Illinois;1-2;123
25. North Carolina Central;3-0;104
Others receiving votes: Furman (2-1) 99; Southeastern Louisiana (1-2) 98; Kennesaw State (0-2 ASUN-WAC) 93; Southeast Missouri (2-1) 93; Austin Peay (3-1) 87; UC Davis (1-2) 82; ETSU (1-2) 46; Elon (2-1) 28; Fordham (3-0) 27; Dartmouth (1-0) 23; New Hampshire (2-1) 19; Northern Arizona (1-2) 5; Youngstown State (2-1) 5; South Dakota (1-2) 2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL STANDINGS
NORTHERN SUN
North
Team;Division;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;2-1
Northern State;0-0;2-1
Bemidji State;0-0;1-2
MSU-Moorhead;0-0;1-2
Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;0-3
Minot State;0-0;0-3
University of Mary;0-0;0-3
South
Team;Division;Overall
Augustana;0-0;3-0
Sioux Falls;0-0;3-0
Wayne State;0-0;3-0
Minnesota-Mankato;0-0;2-1
Southwest Minnesota State;0-0;2-1
Winona State;0-0;2-1
Upper Iowa;0-0;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 24
University of Mary at Minnesota-Mankato, 2 p.m.
Northern State at Augustana
MSU-Moorhead at Winona State
Minnesota-Duluth at Sioux Falls
Bemidji State at Upper Iowa
Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Waldorf;0-0;4-0
Mayville State;0-0;3-1
Iowa Wesleyan;0-0;2-2
Dakota State;0-0;1-2
Dickinson State;0-0;1-2
Presentation;0-0;1-3
Valley City State;0-0;0-3
Saturday, Sept. 24
Waldorf at Ferris State
Mayville State at Dickinson State
Iowa Wesleyan at Dakota State
Valley City State at Presentation
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Midland;3-0;4-0
Morningside;3-0;3-0
Hastings;2-1;3-1
Dordt;2-1;2-1
Northwestern;2-1;2-1
Doane;1-1;1-1
Jamestown;1-2;2-2
Briar Cliff;1-2;1-3
Mount Marty;0-2;1-2
Concordia;0-2;0-2
Dakota Wesleyan;0-3;0-4
Saturday, Sept. 24
Concordia at Northwestern
Dakota Wesleyan at Hastings
Jamestown at Midland
Doane at Dordt
Mount Marty at Briar Cliff
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
High school boys soccer
Grand Forks Central 3, East Grand Forks, Minn. 2
High school boys tennis
Legacy 7, Mandan 2
High school football
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 30, Alexander 22
High school volleyball
Fargo North 3, Fargo Oak Grove 2
Hillsboro-Central Valley 3, Richland 1
Maple River 3, Barnes County North 0
Newburg-Westhope 3, Dunseith 0