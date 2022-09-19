 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Sept. 20

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

LEGACY 7, MANDAN 2

Singles

No. 1: Anthony Janes, Legacy def. Carter Hatzenbuhler, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2: Brady Helbling, Mandan def. Brayden Ruff, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3: Drew Beasley, Legacy def. Jared Christen, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 4: Caleb Johnson, Legacy def. Anton Kozojed, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 5: Joe Kalb, Legacy def. Rylan Bechtel, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 6: Nathan Mathern, Legacy def. Bradyn Brentz, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1: Janes-Johnson def. Hatzebuhler-Helbling, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 2: Christen-Kozojed def. Ruff-Kalb, 7-5, 5-7, 10-4.

No. 3: Beasley-Mathern def. Bechtel-Ryan Bitz, 6 -4, 6-2.

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;4-0;13-2

Legacy;4-0;11-5

Century;3-1;7-7

Mandan;3-2;7-6

Bismarck;1-4;3-11

Williston;0-3;1-12

Jamestown;0-4;1-11

Monday, Sept. 19

Legacy 7, Mandan 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Legacy at Century, 3:30 p.m.

Minot at Mandan, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept 22

Legacy at Minot, 3:30 p.m.

Minot at Mandan, 4 p.m.

Bismarck at Williston, 4:15

Century at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Valley City at Legacy, 10 a.m.

Fargo Davies at Century, 12 p.m.

Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 p.m.

Valley City at Century, 3 p.m.

Williston at Jamestown, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS

CLASS 11AA

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Record;Points;LW

1. Fargo Davies (11);3-1;80;2

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (6);3-1;74;4

3. Mandan (1);3-1;49;3

4. Fargo Shanley;3-1;48;1

5. Minot (1);3-1;25;5

Others receiving votes: Legacy (3-1).

CLASS 11A

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;1

1. Jamestown (17);4-0;93;1

2. Fargo North (2);4-0;78;2

3. Grand Forks Red River;4-1;53;3

4. Fargo South;3-1;31;4

5. Valley City;4-0;30;5

Others receiving votes: None.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Legacy;10-2;30;11-2

Minot;9-2-1;28;11-2-1

Bismarck;7-3-2;23;7-5-2

Century;4-3-4;19;5-4-4

Jamestown;4-6-2;14;4-6-2

Mandan;3-5-4;13;4-5-4

Williston;3-9;9;3-9

Dickinson;0-11-1;1;0-12-1

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Jamestown at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m.

Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Bismarck at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

End of regular season.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION STANDINGS

Team;Region;Overall

Legacy;7-0;10-4

Century;7-0;13-1

Dickinson;4-0;7-4

Bismarck;5-2;8-6

Jamestown;4-2;11-2

St. Mary’s;3-3;8-5

Minot;2-3;5-7

Williston;2-5;6-8

Watford City;1-6;3-11

Mandan;0-5;1-11

Turtle Mountain;0-9;0-9

Tuesday, Sept. 20

St. Mary's at Minot, 7 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.

St. Mary's at Williston, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Watford City, 7 p.m.

Minot at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Dickinson Tournament

Saturday, Sept 24

Jamestown at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS TOP 25

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Record;Points

1. North Dakota State (43);2-1;1334

2T. Montana (6);3-0;1267

2T. South Dakota State (5);2-1;1267

4T. Montana State;2-1;1108

4T. Incarnate Word;3-0;1108

6. Missouri State;2-1;1091

7. Sacramento State;2-0;995

8. Delaware;3-0;963

9. Villanova;2-1;874

10. Chattanooga;3-0;831

11. Jackson State;3-0;818

12. Weber State;3-0;789

13. Holy Cross;3-0;742

14. William & Mary;3-0;610

15. Eastern Washington;1-1;559

16. Eastern Kentucky;2-1;449

17. Mercer;2-1;401

18. UT Martin;1-2;351

19. North Dakota;2-1;305

20. Rhode Island;2-1;232

21. Samford;2-1;212

22. Richmond;2-1;164

23. Stephen F. Austin;1-2;131

24. Southern Illinois;1-2;123

25. North Carolina Central;3-0;104

Others receiving votes: Furman (2-1) 99; Southeastern Louisiana (1-2) 98; Kennesaw State (0-2 ASUN-WAC) 93; Southeast Missouri (2-1) 93; Austin Peay (3-1) 87; UC Davis (1-2) 82; ETSU (1-2) 46; Elon (2-1) 28; Fordham (3-0) 27; Dartmouth (1-0) 23; New Hampshire (2-1) 19; Northern Arizona (1-2) 5; Youngstown State (2-1) 5; South Dakota (1-2) 2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL STANDINGS

NORTHERN SUN

North

Team;Division;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;0-0;2-1

Northern State;0-0;2-1

Bemidji State;0-0;1-2

MSU-Moorhead;0-0;1-2

Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;0-3

Minot State;0-0;0-3

University of Mary;0-0;0-3

South

Team;Division;Overall

Augustana;0-0;3-0

Sioux Falls;0-0;3-0

Wayne State;0-0;3-0

Minnesota-Mankato;0-0;2-1

Southwest Minnesota State;0-0;2-1

Winona State;0-0;2-1

Upper Iowa;0-0;0-3

Saturday, Sept. 24

University of Mary at Minnesota-Mankato, 2 p.m.

Northern State at Augustana

MSU-Moorhead at Winona State

Minnesota-Duluth at Sioux Falls

Bemidji State at Upper Iowa

Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Wayne State

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Waldorf;0-0;4-0

Mayville State;0-0;3-1

Iowa Wesleyan;0-0;2-2

Dakota State;0-0;1-2

Dickinson State;0-0;1-2

Presentation;0-0;1-3

Valley City State;0-0;0-3

Saturday, Sept. 24

Waldorf at Ferris State

Mayville State at Dickinson State

Iowa Wesleyan at Dakota State

Valley City State at Presentation

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Midland;3-0;4-0

Morningside;3-0;3-0

Hastings;2-1;3-1

Dordt;2-1;2-1

Northwestern;2-1;2-1

Doane;1-1;1-1

Jamestown;1-2;2-2

Briar Cliff;1-2;1-3

Mount Marty;0-2;1-2

Concordia;0-2;0-2

Dakota Wesleyan;0-3;0-4

Saturday, Sept. 24

Concordia at Northwestern

Dakota Wesleyan at Hastings

Jamestown at Midland

Doane at Dordt

Mount Marty at Briar Cliff

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

High school boys soccer

Grand Forks Central 3, East Grand Forks, Minn. 2

High school boys tennis

Legacy 7, Mandan 2

High school football

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 30, Alexander 22

High school volleyball

Fargo North 3, Fargo Oak Grove 2

Hillsboro-Central Valley 3, Richland 1

Maple River 3, Barnes County North 0

Newburg-Westhope 3, Dunseith 0

