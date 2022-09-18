Area Scores: Sept. 19

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 0
SMSU;0;0;--;0
Mary;1;0;--;1
First half: 1. Mary, Jessica Lemmon (penalty kick), 26th minute.
Second half: No scoring.
Goalkeeper saves: SMSU -- Julianne Arballo 3-2--5. Mary -- Madisyn Waltman 1-1--2.
Penalties: SMSU -- One yellow card (Alex Lotts). Mary -- None.
Records: Southwest Minnesota State 0-3-4 overall, 0-3-1 Northern Sun for 1 point; Mary 6-0-1 overall, 3-0-1 Northern Sun for 10 points.
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College football
Arizona 31, North Dakota State 28
SUNDAY
College women's soccer
Mary 1, Southwest Minnesota State 0
Minot State 1, St. Cloud State 0
Montana 3, North Dakota State 0
North Dakota 0, Portland State 0