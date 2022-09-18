 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Sept. 19

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 0

SMSU;0;0;--;0

Mary;1;0;--;1

First half: 1. Mary, Jessica Lemmon (penalty kick), 26th minute.

Second half: No scoring.

Goalkeeper saves: SMSU -- Julianne Arballo 3-2--5. Mary -- Madisyn Waltman 1-1--2.

Penalties: SMSU -- One yellow card (Alex Lotts). Mary -- None.

Records: Southwest Minnesota State 0-3-4 overall, 0-3-1 Northern Sun for 1 point; Mary 6-0-1 overall, 3-0-1 Northern Sun for 10 points.

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College football

Arizona 31, North Dakota State 28

SUNDAY

College women's soccer

Minot State 1, St. Cloud State 0

Minot State 1, St. Cloud State 0

Montana 3, North Dakota State 0

North Dakota 0, Portland State 0

Arizona snaps North Dakota State's FBS streak at 6, wins 31-28

Jayden de Laura threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and Arizona rallied to beat North Dakota State 31-28. The Wildcats snapped North Dakota State’s FBS win streak at six games, dating to 2010. The Bison have won nine out of the past 11 national championships at the FCS level and boast several NFL alumni. Arizona was trailing 28-24 midway through the fourth quarter but got a crucial stop on fourth-and-2 at its own 23 to flip momentum. The Wildcats then drove the field and took a 31-28 lead on de Laura’s perfectly placed 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing.

