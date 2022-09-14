Area Scores: Sept. 15

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS B POLLS
11-MAN
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Kindred (15);4-0;79;1
2. Dickinson Trinity (1);4-0;54;3
3. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;4-0;51;2
4. Bottineau;4-0;33;4
5. Oakes;4-0;8;RV
5. Thompson;4-0;8;RV
Also receiving votes: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (3-1).
9-MAN
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (16);4-0;80;1
2. New Salem-Almont;4-0;54;3
3. Cavalier;4-0;51;2
4. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;4-0;37;4
5. North Prairie;4-0;13;5
Also receiving votes: South Border (3-1), Divide County (4-0).
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
STATE COACHES POLLS
CLASS A
BOYS
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Legacy. 4. Grand Forks Red River. 5. Fargo Davies.
Individual: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bis. 2. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central. 3. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 4. Ivan Askim, Williston. 5. Fynn Krenz, Will. 6. Brady Gross, Devils Lake. 7. Gavyn Graham, Cen. 8. Owen Hintz, Bis. 9. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 10. Ethan Moe, Will.
GIRLS
Team: 1. Bismarck. 2. Grand Forks Red River. 3. Williston. 4. Minot. 5. Legacy.
Individual: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis. 3. Trinity Jessen, Min. 4. Jocelyn Schiller, GFRR. 5. Annika Presteng, Grand Forks Central. 6. Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo. 7. Lauren Dosch, GFRR. 8. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 9. Sophia Ness, Bis. 10. Reagan Berg, Valley City.
CLASS B
BOYS
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. New Town. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Rugby.
Individual: 1. Austin Wanner, BC. 2. Christian Brist, H-CV. 3. Keaton Olson, Kin. 4. Caleb Sarsland, BC. 5. Cole Campbell, Kin. 6. Cole Spotted Bear, NT. 7. Jekori Dahlen, Kin. 8. Taylor Wanner, BC. 9. Jonah Njos, BC. 10. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass.
GIRLS
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Kindred. 4. Grafton. 5. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg. Also receiving votes: Hillsboro-Central Valley.
Individual: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 3. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 4. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 5. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 6. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central. 7. Mara Kempel, Lisbon. 8. Hannah Senechal, Rug. 9. Abby Hardensen, Kill. 10. Peyton Gette, Kin.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
VALLEY CITY STATE 3, DICKINSON STATE 0
DSU;16;18;15
VCSU;25;25;25
DICKINSON STATE -- Kills: Katie Collum 8, Madi Wahl 6, McKenzie Moser 6, Mary Schnell 4, Mackenna Johnson 4. Aces: None. Assists: Bailey Pearcy 20, Riley Faller 7. Digs: Jenna Swope 25, B. Pearcy 7, M. Moser 6, Haydin Henschel 6, M. Johnson 4, M. Wahl 2, K. Collum 2, Alyssa Andress 1, Riley Faller 1. Blocks: M. Schnell 2, M. Moser 1, M. Wahl 0.5, M. Johnson 0.5.
VALLEY CITY STATE -- Kills: Morgan Nelson 11, Bailey Nelson 8, Danielle Hagler 6, Emma Lucas 6, Morgan Freije 5, Sadie Hansen 4. Aces: Delani Clarke 3, JayCee Richter 2. Assists: S. Hansen 30, D. Hagler 2, J. Richter 2, D. Clarke 1. Digs: J. Richter 17, D. Clarke 10, S. Hansen 7, M. Nelson 4, D. Hagler 3, Lexi Leroux 3, M. Freije 2, B. Nelson 1, E. Lucas 1. Blocks: D. Hagler 1.5, M. Freije 1.5, M. Nelson 1.
Records: Dickinson State 2-12 overall, 0-1 North Star; Valley City State 5-7 overall, 1-0 North Star.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
WILLISTON 3, MANDAN 1
Tuesday
Mandan;25;19;17;19
Williston;19;25;25;25
MANDAN -- Kills: Ellie McElvaney 7, Mya Sheldon 5, Sydney Heinert 5, Olivia Corbin 4, MaKenna Meschke 3, Lilly Thomsen 2, Ellie Thomsen 1, Haley Keller 1. Aces: O. Corbin 3, E. McElvaney 2, M. Sheldon 2, E. Thomsen 1. Assists: E. Thomsen 12, Sierra Kainoa 11, Jayden Wiest 1, Sydney Heinert 1. Digs: M. Sheldon 20, E. McElvaney 10, O. Corbin 9, J. Wiest 6, S. Kainoa 4, H. Keller 3, E. Thomsen 1, Noemmie Kimnall 1, L. Thomsen 1. Blocks: S. Heinert 0.5, O. Corbin 0.5.
WILLISTON -- No stats provided.
Records: Mandan 1-10 overall, 0-4 West Region; Williston 6-7 overall, 2-4 West Region.
WASHBURN 3, FLASHER 1
Tuesday
Flasher;20;25;19;15
Washburn;25;16;25;25
FLASHER -- Kills: Rylee Fleck 8, Jenna LaDuke 7, Joselyn Froelich 5. Aces: Jayden Miller 1, Alivia Geffre 1. Assists: A. Geffre 26. Digs: J. Froelich 12, J. Miller 11, J. LaDuke 10. Blocks: J. Froelich 3, R. Fleck 1.
WASHBURN -- Kills: Molly Jennings 20, Sydney Schmit 11, Ashlyn Schmitz 9. Aces: S. Schmit 2, Sierra Rodriguez 1, Monica Goven 1, Dara Beck 1. Assists: Hannah Westrick 34. Digs: S. Rodriguez 8, Sydney Shoemaker 7, D. Beck 5. Blocks: M. Goven 5, A. Schmitz 3, Lauren Braun 1, M. Jennings 1.
NAHL
LONE STAR 5, BISMARCK 3
At Blaine, Minn.
Bismarck;2;0;1;--;3
Lone Star;1;2;2;--;5
First period: 1. Bismarck, Evan Hunter (unassisted), 5:09. 2. Lone Star, Mason Mara (Ryan Comishock), 16:56, shorthanded. 3. Bismarck, Landon Flemming (Calvin Hanson, Nico Chmelevski), 18:24, power play.
Second period: 4. Lone Star, Collin Kleiser (unassisted), 15:34, power play. 5. Dhillon Wilde (unassisted), 19:58.
Third period: 6. Bismarck, E. Hunter (C. Hanson, N. Chmelevski), 1:18. 7. Lone Star, Charlie Masek (unassisted), 11:54. 8. Lone Star, Matthew MacDonald (M. Mara), 19:59.
Goalie saves: Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 10 saves. Lone Star -- William Gramme 22 saves.
Penalties: Bismarck -- 2 minors for four minutes. Lone Star 6 minors for 12 minutes.
Thursday: Oklahoma vs. Bismarck, 11:15 a.m.
Records: Bismarck 0-1-0-0 for 0 points; Lone Star 1-0-0-0 for 2 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Aberdeen;1;0;0;2
Austin;1;0;0;2
North Iowa;1;0;0;2
Bismarck;0;1;0;0
Minot;0;1;0;0
St. Cloud;0;1;0;0
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;2;1;0;4
Philadelphia;1;0;0;2
Maine;1;1;0;2
Danbury;1;2;0;2
Johnstown;1;2;0;2
Northeast;1;2;0;2
New Jersey;0;3;0;0
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;2;1;0;4
Chippewa;1;0;0;2
Janesville;1;0;0;2
Kenai River;1;0;0;2
Springfield;0;1;0;0
Anchorage;0;1;0;0
Wisconsin;0;1;0;0
Minnesota;0;2;0;0
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;1;0;0;2
El Paso;1;0;0;2
Lone Star;1;0;0;2
New Mexico;1;0;0;2
Odessa;1;0;0;2
Oklahoma;1;0;0;2
Shreveport;1;0;0;2
Corpus Christi;0;1;0;0
Friday, Sept. 9
Danbury 2, Johnstown 1
Maryland 4, New Jersey 2
Maine 6, Northeast 3
Fairbanks 6, Minnesota 2
Saturday, Sept. 10
Johnstown 2, Danbury 0
Northeast 4, Maine 1
Maryland 3, New Jersey 1
Fairbanks 3, Minnesota 2
Wednesday, Sept. 14
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Lone Star 5, Bismarck 3
Janesville 3, Maryland 2
Amarillo 3, Anchorage 1
Austin 3, Northeast 1
Chippewa 6, Johnstown 1
Oklahoma 7, Minot 3
Odessa 2, New Jersey 1
Kenai River 6, Danbury 0
Aberdeen 4, Fairbanks 1
North Iowa 5, Wisconsin 0
New Mexico 5, St. Cloud 2
Shreveport 3, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 5, Corpus Christi 2
El Paso 2, Springfield 1
Thursday, Sept. 15
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Oklahoma vs. Bismarck, 11:15 a.m.
Danbury vs. Minot, 11 a.m.
New Jersey vs. Janesville, 11:30 a.m.
Corpus Christi vs. Chippewa, 1:45 p.m.
Maryland vs. El Paso, 2 p.m.
North Iowa vs. Shreveport, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Anchorage vs. Maine, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Northeast, 4:45 p.m.
Amarillo vs. Kenai River, 5 p.m.
Austin vs. Springfield, 5:15 p.m.
Odessa vs. Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
New Mexico vs. Fairbanks, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Star vs. St. Cloud, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Bismarck vs. Fairbanks, 5 p.m.
Chippewa vs. Northeast, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin vs. Corpus Christi, 11:15 a.m.
Kenai River vs. Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
Springfield vs. Shreveport, 1:45 p.m.
Janesville vs. Lone Star, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Maryland, 2:15 p.m.
Austin vs. Danbury, 2:30 p.m.
New Jersey vs. New Mexico, 4:30 p.m.
El Paso vs. Minnesota, 4:45 p.m.
Maine vs. Oklahoma, 5:15 p.m.
Anchorage vs. St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
North Iowa vs. Odessa, 7:30 p.m.
Johnstown vs. U.S. National Team Development Program 17U, 7:45 p.m.
Minot vs. Amarillo, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
NAHL Showcase at Blaine, Minn.
Minnesota vs. Bismarck, 5:15 p.m.
New Mexico vs. Maryland, 9 a.m.
Springfield vs. New Jersey, 9:15 a.m.
Lone Star vs. Kenai River, 9:30 a.m.
Danbury vs. El Paso, 10 a.m.
Northeast vs. Oklahoma, 11:45 a.m.
Shreveport vs. Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Corpus Christi vs. Johnstown, 12:15 p.m.
Fairbanks vs. Odessa, 12:45 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Amarillo, 2:30 p.m.
Minot vs. Anchorage, 2:45 p.m.
Janesville vs. North Iowa, 3 p.m.
St. Cloud vs. Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Chippewa vs. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
U.S. National Team Development Program 17U vs. Maine, 6:15 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Lake Region State 0
Valley City State 3, Dickinson State 0