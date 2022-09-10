Area Scores: Sept. 11

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MINNESOTA-DULUTH 3, U-MARY 0
Minnesota-Duluth;25;25;25
U-Mary;14;17;19
MINNESOTA-DULUTH: Kills -- Samantha Paulsen 13, Cianna Selbitschka 12, Sydney Lanoue 11, Grace Daak 10, Hope Schjenken 6. Aces -- Kaylyn Madison 3, S. Lanoue 1, Avery Eckman 1. Assists -- Madison Gordon 46, S. Lanoue 2, K. Madison 1. Digs -- S. Lanoue 19, K. Madison 17, C. Selbitschka 16, M. Gordon 6, A. Eckman 2, Mary Satori 2, S. Paulsen 1, H. Schjenken 1. Blocks -- H. Schjenken 1.5, S. Paulsen 1, S. Lanoue 0.5, C. Selbitschka 0.5, G. Daak 0.5.
U-MARY: Kills -- Nehkyah Ellis 6, Maddie Cooper 5, Emily Torborg 3, Reyna Isenbart 3, Kameron Selvig 1, Maddy Freed 1, McKenna Kirkpatrick 1. Aces -- N. Ellis 2, E. Torborg 1, Kaia Sueker 1. Assists -- K. Selvig 8, M. Freed 8, E. Torborg 2, N. Ellis 1, Chloe Lieser 1. Digs -- K. Sueker 12, N. Ellis 8, E. Torborg 6, K. Selvig 5, C. Lieser 5, R. Isenbart 5, M. Cooper 2, M. Freed 1, M. Kirkpatrick 1, Alexandria Harper 1. Blocks -- R. Isenbart 2, A. Harper 1, K. Selvig 0.5, M. Cooper 0.5.
Records: Minnesota-Duluth 10-0 overall, 2-0 Northern Sun; Mary 1-9 overall, 0-2 Northern Sun.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
CAPITAL CITY MULTI-DUALS
At Bismarck State College Aquatic Center
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Minot (Ava Williamson, Elise Altringer, Sam Vonbokern, Bostyn Edwards), 1:56.78. 2. Century, 1:57.28. 3. Legacy, 2:02.21. 4. Williston, 2:02.69. 5. Century B, 2:04.71. 6. Bismarck, 2:04.74. 7. West Fargo Horace, 2:04.89. 8. Mandan, 2:04.93.
200 freestyle: 1. E. Altringer, Min, 2:03.21. 2. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 2:06.28. 3. Tova Blikre, Leg, 2:06.83. 4. Caelin Flaten, Min, 2:09.14. 5. Caylee Michela, Cen, 2:09.94. 6. Emma Vallie, Cen, 2:09.97. 7. Maddie Novak, WF Horace, 2:11.92. 8. Sophia Vonbokern, Min, 2:14.35.
200 individual medley: 1. A. Williamson, Min, 2:18.72. 2. Mara Ellerkamp, Dickinson, 2:21.47. 3. Abby Erickson, Leg, 2:24.95. 4. Savannah Goehring, Will, 2:25.77. 5. Aryana Twist, Dic, 2:27.04. 6. Abby Jablonsky, Cen, 2:27.49. 7. Rachael Lubale, Cen, 2:27.63. 8. Mady Tivis, Cen, 2:29.38.
50 free: 1. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 25.14. 2. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 25.48. 3. Charley Rathgeber, Dic, 25.56. 4. B. Edwards, Min, 26.04. 5. McKayla Donat, Leg, 26.30. 6. Dru Zander, Wil, 26.60. 7. Olivia Tveter, Wil, 26.72. 8. Reese Goodman, Min, 26.97.
Diving: 1. Haley Conklin, Min, 250.10. 2. Ella Kesler, Min, 240.35. 3. Leah Jorgenson, Wil, 205.90. 4. Ashlyn Nielsen, Min, 198.55. 5. Kelbie Bender, Man, 192.10. 6. Katelyn Kolness, Wil, 175.40. 7. Brielle Hochhalter, Leg, 169.80. 8. Abi Ricketts, Man, 163.00.
100 butterfly: 1. M. Ellerkamp, Dic, 1:05.21. 2. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:05.79. 3. E. Vallie, Cen, 1:06.72. 4. Madison Lyman, Min, 1:07.18. 5. A. Jablonsky, Cen, 1:07.25. 6. Brinley Steele, Leg, 1:07.44. 7. R. Goodman, Min, 1:07.52. 8. Cadence Cook, Cen, 1:10.10.
100 free: 1. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 54.60. t-2. C. Rathgeber, Dic, and L. Caster, Cen, 55.90. 4. A. Erickson, Leg, 56.26. 5. Taylor Miller, Dic, 56.76. 6. O. Tveter, Wil, 58.75. 7. Molly Osadchy, Cen, 59.37. 8. Lilyana Hochhalter, Leg, 59.38.
500 free: 1. S. Mrachek, Cen, 5:34.63. 2. E. Altringer, Min, 5:38.91. 3. C. Flaten, Min, 5:45.47. 4. R. Lubale, Cen, 5:54.84. 5. C. Cook, Cen, 5:58.45. 6. M. Novak, WF Horace, 5:59.15. 7. Jillian Schick, Leg, 5:59.27. 8. Becca Smith, WF Horace, 6:00.34.
200 free relay: 1. Dickinson (T. Miller, A. Twist, M. Ellerkamp, C. Rathgeber), 1:43.74. 2. Century, 1:45.20. 3. Minot, 1:47.52. 4. Century B, 1:49.17. 5. Legacy, 1:49.28. 6. Bismarck, 1:52.04. 7. Williston, 1:53.35. 8. West Fargo Horace, 1:55.06.
100 backstroke: 1. A. Williamson, Min, 1:03.12. 2. M. Donat, Leg, 1:03.97. 3. T. Blikre, Leg, 1:04.04. 4. Kylie Duchsherer, Cen, 1:07.37. 5. B. Steele, Leg, 1:07.44. 6. J. Jackson, Man, 1:08.20. 7. A. Twist, Dic, 1:08.99. 8. C. Michela, Cen, 1:09.12.
100 breaststroke: 1. Madeline VerDouw, Bis, 1:10.05. 2. S. Goehring, Wil, 1:12.97. 3. M. Tivis, Cen, 1:13.21. 4. Brooklyn Richards, Cen, 1:14.83. 5. B. Edwards, Min, 1:15.07. 6. T. Miller, Dic, 1:16.10. 7. Hannah McEvers, Cen, 1:16.50. 8. Haili Metzger, Min, 1:16.90.
400 free relay: 1. Minot (A. Williamson, Sam Vonbokern, R. Goodman, E. Altringer), 3:46.57. 2. Dickinson, 3:49.44. 3. Legacy, 3:53.28. 4. Century, 3:56.73. 5. Williston, 4:01.30. 6. Century B, 4:02.77. 7. West Fargo Horace, 4:04.99. 8. Mandan, 4:07.16.
BOYS TENNIS
SHEYENNE INVITE
Fargo
Bismarck results
No. 1 singles: Jake McCormick, Davies, def. Tyler Wahl 6-2, 6-2; Tyler Anderson, Shanley, def. Tyler Wahl 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.
No. 2 singles: Cole Callies, Davies, def. Gabe Hanson 6-2, 6-2; Nick Salonen, Shanley, def. G. Hanson 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3 singles: Nate Angus, WF Sheyenne, def. Roger Karalus 6-2, 6-2; Alex Rogelstad, Valley City, def. R. Karalus 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 singles: Leighton Heick, WF Sheyenne, def. Luke Naslund 6-2, 6-2.
No. 5 singles: Westin Nielsen, GF Central, def. Reed Romsaas 6-4, 6-2; R. Romsaas, Bis, def. Emery Olson, ValleyCity, 6-2, 6-4; Cooper Miller, Leg, def. R. Romsaas 6-3, 2-6, 10-3.
No. 6 singles: Andrew Rexin, WF Sheyenne, def. Quinton Wolf 6-3, 6-3; Q. Wolf, Bis, def. Hayden Parent (Century) 2-6, 6-4, 10-6; Isaiah Cormier, GF Central, def. Q. Wolf 5-7, 7-5, 10-6.
No. 1 doubles: AJ Spicer-Rylan Spicer, GF Central, def. Trystan Fernandez-Beau Bitz 6-3, 6-3; Fernandez-Bitz, Bis, def. Evan Hardie-Drew Burris (Fargo North) 6-3, 6-3; Logan Sullivan-Max Ness, Davies, def. Fernandez-Bitz 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles: Kellen Johnson-Carson Skarperud, GF Red River, def. Aidan Ellertson-Landon Regstad 6-2, 6-2; Bye; Ellertson-Regstad, Bis, def. Rylan Bechtel-Logan Miller 6-4, 6-4; Eli Smith-Carson Peterson, WF Sheyenne, def. Ellertson-Regstad 6-2, 7-6 (3).
No. 3 doubles: Brady Fee-Kasen Panzer, GF Central, def. Ethan Wood-Noah Cowley 7-5, 6-2; Wood-Cowley, Bis, def. Luke Swenson-Jeff Jung (Shanley) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (4); Wood-Cowley, Bis, def. Carter Madison-Josh Fleck (Legacy) 6-2, 6-3; Patrick Borowicz-Ethan Laabs, WF Sheyenne, def. Wood-Cowley 6-3, 3-3 (Retired).
Century results
No. 1 singles -- 6th place: Jared Pitcher, Cen, def. Ethan Heiden (West Fargo) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Evan Panzer, GFC, def. J. Pitcher 6-4, 6-2; J. Pitcher, Cen, def. Jared Christen (Mandan) 6-2, 6-3; J. Pitcher, Cen, def. Kai Kringlie (Valley City) 6-4, 6-2; Ethan Heiden, WF, def. J. Pitcher, score unknown.
No. 2 singles: Anthony Erickson, Fargo South, def. Beau Zander 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-2; Trey Cope, Valley City, def. B. Zander 6-4, 2-6, 11-9.
No. 3 singles: Jonas Kjeland, Wahpeton, def. Austin Walth 6-2, 7-6 (4); A. Walth, Cen, def. Carter Borreson (Williston) 6-4, 7-5; Jadon Tang, GF Red River, def. A. Walth 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 singles: Tadhg Murphy, GF Red River, def. Ben Satrom 6-2, 6-2; B. Satrom, Cen, def. Brady Demers (Fargo North) 7-5, 6-2; Santiago Buisan, Shanley, def. B. Satrom 6-2, 6-3.
No. 5 singles: Julian Mallory, GF Red River, def. Bridger Sorensen 6-2, 6-2; Thadius Steinberger, Wahpeton, def. B. Sorensen 7-5, 7-5.
No. 6 singles: Aiden Hoff, Davies, def. Hayden Parent 6-2, 6-2; Quinton Wolf, Bismarck, def. H. Parent 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.
No. 1 doubles: Aiden Bouke-Chase Bry, Fargo South, def. Srinath Kandooru-Tyler Kleinjan 6-2, 6-2; Kandooru-Kleinjan, Cen, def. Joe Kalb-Nathan Mathern (Legacy) 6-3, 6-3; Kandooru-Kleinjan, Cen, def. Mason Lunzman-Max Fronk (Jamestown) 7-5, 6-3; Logan Sullivan-Max Ness, Davies, def. Kandooru-Kleinjan 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles: Eli Smith-Carson Peterson, WF Sheyenne, def. Charlie Holzer-Mitch Dienstmann 7-6 (8), 6-4; Holzer-Dienstmann, Cen, def. Kallon DeLorme-Kane Shannon (Williston) 6-4, 6-3; Kaleb Skari-Brad Haiskanen, Davies, def. Holzer-Dienstmann 6-3, 7-5.
No. 3 doubles: Brady Fee-Kasen Panzer, GF Central, def. Jaden Kleinjan-Andrew Davis 6-2, 6-2; Kleinjan-Davis, Cen, def. Hunter Boelke-Zach Comings (Wahpeton) 6-2, 6-4; Kleinjan-Davis, Cen, def. Oliver Thompson-Colin Grubb (Minot) 6-4, 6-3; Casey Kruger-Kellen Westman, Valley City, def. Kleinjan-Davis 6-3, 6-2.
Legacy results
No. 1 singles -- 4th place: Anthony Janes, Leg, def. Tyler Anderson (Shanley) 7-6 (5), 6-2; A. Janes, Leg, def. J. McCormick (Davies) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; E. Panzer, GF Central, def. A. Janes 6-4, 6-2; Espen Schneider, GF Red River, def. A. Janes 6-4, 6-3.
No. 2 singles -- 6th place: Brayden Ruff, Leg, def. Nick Salonen (Shanley) 6-2, 6-3; Cole Callies, Davies, def. B. Ruff 6-4, 6-3; B. Ruff, Leg, def. Anton Kozojed (Mandan) 6-4, 6-4; B. Ruff, Leg, def. Blake Johnson (Williston) 6-4, 6-4; Mason Christensen, WF Sheyenne, def. B. Ruff 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 singles -- 3rd place: Drew Beasley, Leg, def. Jack Wolf (Shanley) 6-2, 6-2; D. Beasley, Leg, def. Josh Wilkinson (Fargo South) 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3; Nate Angus, WF Sheyenne, def. D. Beasley 7-5, 6-3; D. Beasley, Leg, def. Jason Ling (GF Central) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 4 singles -- 3rd place: Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Gavin Swenson (Valley City) 6-3, 6-4; C. Johnson, Leg, def. Joe Carlson (Davies) 6-2, 6-2; Tadhg Murphy, GF Red River, def. C. Johnson 6-7, 7-4, 10-3; C. Johnson, Leg, def. Logan Nielsen (GF Central) 6-3, 6-3.
No. 5 singles -- 6th place: Cooper Miller, Leg, def. Constant Levelle (Fargo North) 6-4, 6-2; Matthew Propeck, Davies, def. C. Miller 7-6 (5), 6-4; C. Miller, Leg, def. Reed Romsaas (Bismarck) 6-3, 2-6, 10-3; C. Miller, Leg, def. Jack Stumpf (Shanley) 6-2, 6-3; Nicholas Dawson, Fargo South, def. C. Miller 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-3.
No. 6 singles -- 5th place: Connor Svihovec, Leg, def. James Lanners (Fargo North) 6-3, 6-2; Owen Froslie, Shanley, def. C. Svihovec 6-3, 6-2; C. Svihovec, Leg, def. Crosby Anderson (Wahpeton) 6-7, 6-3, 10-6; C. Svihovec, Leg, def. Braxton Burkett (Jamestown) 6-3, 7-5; C. Svihovec, Leg, def. Isaiah Cormier, GF Central 7-5, 6-4.
No. 1 doubles: Rory O’Donnell-Ryan Saunders, Shanley, def. Joe Kalb-Nathan Mathern 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Kandooru-Kleinjan, Cen, def. Kalb-Mathern 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles: Isaac Lewis-Carter Johnson, Leg, def. Gunner Spicer-Hanson Du (GF Central) 6-3, 6-3; Jack Traynor-Jack Bier, Shanley, def. Lewis-Johnson 6-3, 6-3; Lewis-Johnson, Leg, def. Max Magnuson-Jayden Johnson (Valley City) 7-6 (8), 6-4; Eli Smith-Carson Peterson, WF Sheyenne, def. Lewis-Johnson 6-2, 7-6 (3).
No. 3 doubles: Casey Kruger-Kellen Westman, Valley City, def. Carter Madison-Josh Fleck 6-4, 6-4; Wood-Cowley, Bis, def. Madison-Fleck 6-2, 6-3.
Mandan results
No. 1 singles: Aaron Wilkinson, Fargo South, def. Jared Christen 7-6 (2), 6-3; J. Christen, Man, def. Matthew Comings (Wahpeton) 6-3, 7-6 (3); J. Pitcher, Cen, def. J. Christen 6-2, 6-3.
No. 2 singles: Asher Green, GF Red River, def. Anton Kozojed 6-4, 7-5; A. Kozojed, Man, def. Andrew Withuski (Wahpeton) 7-6 (4), 6-4; B. Ruff, Leg, def. A. Kozojed 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 singles: Jadon Tang, GF Red River, def. Bradyn Bentz 6-2, 6-2; Alex Rogelstad, Valley City, def. B. Bentz 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 singles: Logan Nielsen, GF Central, def. Lucas DeRosier 6-4, 6-4; L. DeRosier, Man, def. Garnett Anderson (Wahpeton) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; Joe Carlson, Davies, def. L. DeRosier 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
No. 5 singles: Momin Durrani, WF Sheyenne, def. Deklan Wollschlager 6-4, 6-4; D. Wollschlager, Man, def. Ravi Bansal (Jamestown), 6-3, 6-3; Nicholas Dawson, Fargo South, def. D. Wollschlager 7-6 (2), 6-4.
No. 6 singles: James Gaden, Fargo South, def. Austin Helbling 6-2, 6-2; Braxon Burkett, Jamestown, def. A. Helbling 6-4, 7-5.
No. 1 doubles -- 4th place: Karter Hatzenbuhler-Brady Helbling, Man, def. Evan Hardie-Drew Burris (Fargo North) 6-3, 7-5; Hatzenbuhler-Helbling, Man, def. AJ Spicer-Rylan Spicer (GF Central) 6-3, 6-3; Aiden Bouke-Chase Bry, Fargo South, def. Hatzenbuhler-Helbling 6-2, 6-3; Grayson Schaeffer-Brayden McLean, Min, def. Hatzenbuhler-Helbling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles: Kaleb Skari-Brad Haiskanen, Davies, def. Rylan Bechtel-Logan Miller 6-4, 6-4; Ellertson-Begstad, Bis, def. Bechtel-Miller 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 doubles -- 5th place: Jack Smith-Max Mitzel, Davies, def. Dominic Kautzmann-Ryan Bitz 7-5, 6-3; Kautzmann-Bitz, Man, def. Trey Lehr-Tyger Albano (West Fargo) 6-3, 6-4; Kautzmann-Bitz, Man, def. Cabot-Mitchell-Ryder Ulschmidt (Fargo South) 6-3, 4-6, 10-3; Kautzmann-Bitz, Man, def. Patrick Borowicz-Ethan Laabs 7-5, 2-6, 10-7; Kautzmann-Bitz, Man, def. Casey Kruger-Kellen Westman (Valley City) 4-6, 6-4, 10-3.
N.D. SCORES
College football
Briar Cliff 31, Jamestown 25
Mayville State 55, Nebraska Wesleyan 48, OT
Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 35, NDSCS 29
Montana-Western 35, Dickinson State 14
North Dakota 29, Northern Iowa 27
North Dakota State 43, North Carolina A&T 3
Sioux Falls 34, Minot State 0
Winona State 25, Mary 17
College volleyball
Chicago State 3, North Dakota State 1
Fordham 3, North Dakota 0
Jamestown 3, Morningside 0
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Mary 0
Montana State-Northern 3, Dickinson State 0
Montana State-Northern 3, Valley City State 0
Montana Tech 3, Mayville State 0
Montana Western 3, Mayville State 0
North Dakota State 3, Montana State 0
St. Cloud State 3, Minot State 0
Providence (Mont.) 3, Dickinson State 0
Valley City State 3, Providence (Mont.) 2
High school football
White Shield 43, Drayton 41
High school boys soccer
Century 0, Mandan 0
Fargo South 3, Grand Forks Central 1
High school volleyball
Glenburn tournament
Pool play
Benson County 1, Dunseith 1
Benson County 2, Glenburn 0
Benson County 2, Kenmare-Bowbells JV 0
Drake-Anamoose 1, Westhope-Newburg 1
Glenburn 2, Dunseith 0
Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0
Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Nedrose 0
Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Towner-Granville-Upham 0
Kenmare-Bowbells JV 2, Dunseith 0
Kenmare-Bowbells JV 2, Glenburn 0
Minot Ryan 2, Drake-Anamoose 0
Minot Ryan 2, Trenton 0
Minot Ryan 2, Westhope-Newburg 0
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 1, Nedrose 1
Nedrose 2, Towner-Granville-Upham 0
Towner-Granville-Upham 2, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0
Trenton 2, Drake-Anamoose 0
Trenton 1, Westhope-Newburg 1
Gold bracket
Benson County 2, Westhope-Newburg 0
Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Glenburn 0
Kenmare-Bowbells JV 2, Trenton 0
Minot Ryan 2, Nedrose 0
Kenmare Bowbells 2, Kenmare-Bowbells JV 0, semifinal
Minot Ryan 2, Benson County 0, semifinal
Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Minot Ryan 0, championship game
Kenmare-Bowbells JV 2, Benson County 0, third-place game
Silver bracket
Drake-Anamoose 2, Dunseith 0
Towner-Granville-Upham 2, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0
Drake-Anamoose 2, Towner-Granville-Upham 1, championship game
Volley in the Valley tournament
Pool play
Central Cass 2, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0
Central Cass 2, Tri-State 0
Des Lacs-Burlington 1, Kindred 1
Enderlin 1, Park River Area 1
Grafton 2, Lisbon 0
Hankinson 2, Hettinger-Scranton 0
Hazen 2, Grafton 0
Kindred 1, Oakes 1
Kindred 1, Sargent County 1
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Enderlin 0
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Park River Area 0
Linton-HMB 2, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0
Linton-HMB 2, Central Cass 0
Linton-HMB 2, Tri-State 0
Lisbon 2, Hazen 0
May-Port-C-G 2, Lisbon 0
May-Port-C-G 2, Hazen 0
May-Port-C-G 2, Grafton 0
Minot Our Redeemer’s 2, Enderlin 0
Minot Our Redeemer’s 2, Park River Area 0
Oakes 2, Des Lacs-Burlington 0
Oakes 2, Sargent County 0
Sargent County 2, Des Lacs-Burlington 0
South Border 2, Hettinger-Scranton 0
South Border 2, Hankinson 0
Thompson 2, Hankinson 0
Thompson 2, Hettinger-Scranton 0
Thompson 2, South Border 0
Tri-State 2, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0
Gold bracket
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Oakes 0
Linton-HMB 2, South Border 0
May-Port-C-G 2, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
Thompson 2, Central Cass 1
Central Cass 2, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0, consolation semifinal
Oakes 2, South Border 0, consolation semifinal
Linton-HMB 2, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 1, semifinal
May-Port-C-G 2, Thompson 0, semifinal
Linton-HMB 2, May-Port-C-G 1, championship game
Central Cass 2, Oakes 0, 5th-place game
Silver bracket
Des Lacs-Burlington 2, Sargent County 0
Hankinson 2, Hazen 0
Kindred 2, Tri-State 0
Lisbon 2, Grafton 1
Sargent County 2, Hazen 0, consolation semifinal
Tri-State 2, Grafton 1, consolation semifinal
Des Lacs-Burlington 2, Hankinson 0, semifinal
Lisbon 2, Kindred 1, semifinal
Des Lacs-Burlington 2, Lisbon 1, championship game
Tri-State 2, Sargent County 0, 5th-place game
Bronze bracket
Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 2, Enderlin 1
Hettinger-Scranton 2, Park River Area 1
Hettinger-Scranton 2, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0, championship game
Enderlin 2, Park River Area 0, 3rd-place game
High school girls swimming and diving
Century 143, Bismarck 37
Century 114, Dickinson 72
Century 116, Legacy 70
Century 135, Mandan 51
Century 95, Minot 91
Century 148, West Fargo Horace 38
Century 127, Williston 59
Dickinson 122, Bismarck 58
Dickinson 108, Mandan 78
Dickinson 106, West Fargo Horace 80
Dickinson 95, Williston 91
Legacy 136, Bismarck 44
Legacy 96, Dickinson 90
Legacy 124, Mandan 62
Legacy 124, West Fargo Horace 62
Legacy 111, Williston 75
Mandan 116, Bismarck 64
Minot 142, Bismarck 38
Minot 124, Dickinson 62
Minot 124, Legacy 62
Minot 138, Mandan 48
Minot 133, West Fargo Horace 53
Minot 129, Williston 57
West Fargo Horace 110, Bismarck 70
West Fargo Horace 95, Mandan 91
Williston 130, Bismarck 48
Williston 116, Mandan 70
Williston 117, West Fargo Horace 69