agate

Area Scores: Sept. 11

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

MINNESOTA-DULUTH 3, U-MARY 0

Minnesota-Duluth;25;25;25

U-Mary;14;17;19

MINNESOTA-DULUTH: Kills -- Samantha Paulsen 13, Cianna Selbitschka 12, Sydney Lanoue 11, Grace Daak 10, Hope Schjenken 6. Aces -- Kaylyn Madison 3, S. Lanoue 1, Avery Eckman 1. Assists -- Madison Gordon 46, S. Lanoue 2, K. Madison 1. Digs -- S. Lanoue 19, K. Madison 17, C. Selbitschka 16, M. Gordon 6, A. Eckman 2, Mary Satori 2, S. Paulsen 1, H. Schjenken 1. Blocks -- H. Schjenken 1.5, S. Paulsen 1, S. Lanoue 0.5, C. Selbitschka 0.5, G. Daak 0.5.

U-MARY: Kills -- Nehkyah Ellis 6, Maddie Cooper 5, Emily Torborg 3, Reyna Isenbart 3, Kameron Selvig 1, Maddy Freed 1, McKenna Kirkpatrick 1. Aces -- N. Ellis 2, E. Torborg 1, Kaia Sueker 1. Assists -- K. Selvig 8, M. Freed 8, E. Torborg 2, N. Ellis 1, Chloe Lieser 1. Digs -- K. Sueker 12, N. Ellis 8, E. Torborg 6, K. Selvig 5, C. Lieser 5, R. Isenbart 5, M. Cooper 2, M. Freed 1, M. Kirkpatrick 1, Alexandria Harper 1. Blocks -- R. Isenbart 2, A. Harper 1, K. Selvig 0.5, M. Cooper 0.5.

Records: Minnesota-Duluth 10-0 overall, 2-0 Northern Sun; Mary 1-9 overall, 0-2 Northern Sun.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING

CAPITAL CITY MULTI-DUALS

At Bismarck State College Aquatic Center

Individual results

200 medley relay: 1. Minot (Ava Williamson, Elise Altringer, Sam Vonbokern, Bostyn Edwards), 1:56.78. 2. Century, 1:57.28. 3. Legacy, 2:02.21. 4. Williston, 2:02.69. 5. Century B, 2:04.71. 6. Bismarck, 2:04.74. 7. West Fargo Horace, 2:04.89. 8. Mandan, 2:04.93.

200 freestyle: 1. E. Altringer, Min, 2:03.21. 2. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 2:06.28. 3. Tova Blikre, Leg, 2:06.83. 4. Caelin Flaten, Min, 2:09.14. 5. Caylee Michela, Cen, 2:09.94. 6. Emma Vallie, Cen, 2:09.97. 7. Maddie Novak, WF Horace, 2:11.92. 8. Sophia Vonbokern, Min, 2:14.35.

200 individual medley: 1. A. Williamson, Min, 2:18.72. 2. Mara Ellerkamp, Dickinson, 2:21.47. 3. Abby Erickson, Leg, 2:24.95. 4. Savannah Goehring, Will, 2:25.77. 5. Aryana Twist, Dic, 2:27.04. 6. Abby Jablonsky, Cen, 2:27.49. 7. Rachael Lubale, Cen, 2:27.63. 8. Mady Tivis, Cen, 2:29.38.

50 free: 1. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 25.14. 2. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 25.48. 3. Charley Rathgeber, Dic, 25.56. 4. B. Edwards, Min, 26.04. 5. McKayla Donat, Leg, 26.30. 6. Dru Zander, Wil, 26.60. 7. Olivia Tveter, Wil, 26.72. 8. Reese Goodman, Min, 26.97.

Diving: 1. Haley Conklin, Min, 250.10. 2. Ella Kesler, Min, 240.35. 3. Leah Jorgenson, Wil, 205.90. 4. Ashlyn Nielsen, Min, 198.55. 5. Kelbie Bender, Man, 192.10. 6. Katelyn Kolness, Wil, 175.40. 7. Brielle Hochhalter, Leg, 169.80. 8. Abi Ricketts, Man, 163.00.

100 butterfly: 1. M. Ellerkamp, Dic, 1:05.21. 2. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:05.79. 3. E. Vallie, Cen, 1:06.72. 4. Madison Lyman, Min, 1:07.18. 5. A. Jablonsky, Cen, 1:07.25. 6. Brinley Steele, Leg, 1:07.44. 7. R. Goodman, Min, 1:07.52. 8. Cadence Cook, Cen, 1:10.10.

100 free: 1. Sam Vonbokern, Min, 54.60. t-2. C. Rathgeber, Dic, and L. Caster, Cen, 55.90. 4. A. Erickson, Leg, 56.26. 5. Taylor Miller, Dic, 56.76. 6. O. Tveter, Wil, 58.75. 7. Molly Osadchy, Cen, 59.37. 8. Lilyana Hochhalter, Leg, 59.38.

500 free: 1. S. Mrachek, Cen, 5:34.63. 2. E. Altringer, Min, 5:38.91. 3. C. Flaten, Min, 5:45.47. 4. R. Lubale, Cen, 5:54.84. 5. C. Cook, Cen, 5:58.45. 6. M. Novak, WF Horace, 5:59.15. 7. Jillian Schick, Leg, 5:59.27. 8. Becca Smith, WF Horace, 6:00.34.

200 free relay: 1. Dickinson (T. Miller, A. Twist, M. Ellerkamp, C. Rathgeber), 1:43.74. 2. Century, 1:45.20. 3. Minot, 1:47.52. 4. Century B, 1:49.17. 5. Legacy, 1:49.28. 6. Bismarck, 1:52.04. 7. Williston, 1:53.35. 8. West Fargo Horace, 1:55.06.

100 backstroke: 1. A. Williamson, Min, 1:03.12. 2. M. Donat, Leg, 1:03.97. 3. T. Blikre, Leg, 1:04.04. 4. Kylie Duchsherer, Cen, 1:07.37. 5. B. Steele, Leg, 1:07.44. 6. J. Jackson, Man, 1:08.20. 7. A. Twist, Dic, 1:08.99. 8. C. Michela, Cen, 1:09.12.

100 breaststroke: 1. Madeline VerDouw, Bis, 1:10.05. 2. S. Goehring, Wil, 1:12.97. 3. M. Tivis, Cen, 1:13.21. 4. Brooklyn Richards, Cen, 1:14.83. 5. B. Edwards, Min, 1:15.07. 6. T. Miller, Dic, 1:16.10. 7. Hannah McEvers, Cen, 1:16.50. 8. Haili Metzger, Min, 1:16.90.

400 free relay: 1. Minot (A. Williamson, Sam Vonbokern, R. Goodman, E. Altringer), 3:46.57. 2. Dickinson, 3:49.44. 3. Legacy, 3:53.28. 4. Century, 3:56.73. 5. Williston, 4:01.30. 6. Century B, 4:02.77. 7. West Fargo Horace, 4:04.99. 8. Mandan, 4:07.16.

BOYS TENNIS

SHEYENNE INVITE

Fargo

Bismarck results

No. 1 singles: Jake McCormick, Davies, def. Tyler Wahl 6-2, 6-2; Tyler Anderson, Shanley, def. Tyler Wahl 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

No. 2 singles: Cole Callies, Davies, def. Gabe Hanson 6-2, 6-2; Nick Salonen, Shanley, def. G. Hanson 6-3, 7-5.

No. 3 singles: Nate Angus, WF Sheyenne, def. Roger Karalus 6-2, 6-2; Alex Rogelstad, Valley City, def. R. Karalus 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4 singles: Leighton Heick, WF Sheyenne, def. Luke Naslund 6-2, 6-2.

No. 5 singles: Westin Nielsen, GF Central, def. Reed Romsaas 6-4, 6-2; R. Romsaas, Bis, def. Emery Olson, ValleyCity, 6-2, 6-4; Cooper Miller, Leg, def. R. Romsaas 6-3, 2-6, 10-3.

No. 6 singles: Andrew Rexin, WF Sheyenne, def. Quinton Wolf 6-3, 6-3; Q. Wolf, Bis, def. Hayden Parent (Century) 2-6, 6-4, 10-6; Isaiah Cormier, GF Central, def. Q. Wolf 5-7, 7-5, 10-6.

No. 1 doubles: AJ Spicer-Rylan Spicer, GF Central, def. Trystan Fernandez-Beau Bitz 6-3, 6-3; Fernandez-Bitz, Bis, def. Evan Hardie-Drew Burris (Fargo North) 6-3, 6-3; Logan Sullivan-Max Ness, Davies, def. Fernandez-Bitz 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles: Kellen Johnson-Carson Skarperud, GF Red River, def. Aidan Ellertson-Landon Regstad 6-2, 6-2; Bye; Ellertson-Regstad, Bis, def. Rylan Bechtel-Logan Miller 6-4, 6-4; Eli Smith-Carson Peterson, WF Sheyenne, def. Ellertson-Regstad 6-2, 7-6 (3).

No. 3 doubles: Brady Fee-Kasen Panzer, GF Central, def. Ethan Wood-Noah Cowley 7-5, 6-2; Wood-Cowley, Bis, def. Luke Swenson-Jeff Jung (Shanley) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (4); Wood-Cowley, Bis, def. Carter Madison-Josh Fleck (Legacy) 6-2, 6-3; Patrick Borowicz-Ethan Laabs, WF Sheyenne, def. Wood-Cowley 6-3, 3-3 (Retired).

Century results

No. 1 singles -- 6th place: Jared Pitcher, Cen, def. Ethan Heiden (West Fargo) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Evan Panzer, GFC, def. J. Pitcher 6-4, 6-2; J. Pitcher, Cen, def. Jared Christen (Mandan) 6-2, 6-3; J. Pitcher, Cen, def. Kai Kringlie (Valley City) 6-4, 6-2; Ethan Heiden, WF, def. J. Pitcher, score unknown.

No. 2 singles: Anthony Erickson, Fargo South, def. Beau Zander 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-2; Trey Cope, Valley City, def. B. Zander 6-4, 2-6, 11-9.

No. 3 singles: Jonas Kjeland, Wahpeton, def. Austin Walth 6-2, 7-6 (4); A. Walth, Cen, def. Carter Borreson (Williston) 6-4, 7-5; Jadon Tang, GF Red River, def. A. Walth 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4 singles: Tadhg Murphy, GF Red River, def. Ben Satrom 6-2, 6-2; B. Satrom, Cen, def. Brady Demers (Fargo North) 7-5, 6-2; Santiago Buisan, Shanley, def. B. Satrom 6-2, 6-3.

No. 5 singles: Julian Mallory, GF Red River, def. Bridger Sorensen 6-2, 6-2; Thadius Steinberger, Wahpeton, def. B. Sorensen 7-5, 7-5.

No. 6 singles: Aiden Hoff, Davies, def. Hayden Parent 6-2, 6-2; Quinton Wolf, Bismarck, def. H. Parent 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.

No. 1 doubles: Aiden Bouke-Chase Bry, Fargo South, def. Srinath Kandooru-Tyler Kleinjan 6-2, 6-2; Kandooru-Kleinjan, Cen, def. Joe Kalb-Nathan Mathern (Legacy) 6-3, 6-3; Kandooru-Kleinjan, Cen, def. Mason Lunzman-Max Fronk (Jamestown) 7-5, 6-3; Logan Sullivan-Max Ness, Davies, def. Kandooru-Kleinjan 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles: Eli Smith-Carson Peterson, WF Sheyenne, def. Charlie Holzer-Mitch Dienstmann 7-6 (8), 6-4; Holzer-Dienstmann, Cen, def. Kallon DeLorme-Kane Shannon (Williston) 6-4, 6-3; Kaleb Skari-Brad Haiskanen, Davies, def. Holzer-Dienstmann 6-3, 7-5.

No. 3 doubles: Brady Fee-Kasen Panzer, GF Central, def. Jaden Kleinjan-Andrew Davis 6-2, 6-2; Kleinjan-Davis, Cen, def. Hunter Boelke-Zach Comings (Wahpeton) 6-2, 6-4; Kleinjan-Davis, Cen, def. Oliver Thompson-Colin Grubb (Minot) 6-4, 6-3; Casey Kruger-Kellen Westman, Valley City, def. Kleinjan-Davis 6-3, 6-2.

Legacy results

No. 1 singles -- 4th place: Anthony Janes, Leg, def. Tyler Anderson (Shanley) 7-6 (5), 6-2; A. Janes, Leg, def. J. McCormick (Davies) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; E. Panzer, GF Central, def. A. Janes 6-4, 6-2; Espen Schneider, GF Red River, def. A. Janes 6-4, 6-3.

No. 2 singles -- 6th place: Brayden Ruff, Leg, def. Nick Salonen (Shanley) 6-2, 6-3; Cole Callies, Davies, def. B. Ruff 6-4, 6-3; B. Ruff, Leg, def. Anton Kozojed (Mandan) 6-4, 6-4; B. Ruff, Leg, def. Blake Johnson (Williston) 6-4, 6-4; Mason Christensen, WF Sheyenne, def. B. Ruff 6-4, 6-4.

No. 3 singles -- 3rd place: Drew Beasley, Leg, def. Jack Wolf (Shanley) 6-2, 6-2; D. Beasley, Leg, def. Josh Wilkinson (Fargo South) 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3; Nate Angus, WF Sheyenne, def. D. Beasley 7-5, 6-3; D. Beasley, Leg, def. Jason Ling (GF Central) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 4 singles -- 3rd place: Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Gavin Swenson (Valley City) 6-3, 6-4; C. Johnson, Leg, def. Joe Carlson (Davies) 6-2, 6-2; Tadhg Murphy, GF Red River, def. C. Johnson 6-7, 7-4, 10-3; C. Johnson, Leg, def. Logan Nielsen (GF Central) 6-3, 6-3.

No. 5 singles -- 6th place: Cooper Miller, Leg, def. Constant Levelle (Fargo North) 6-4, 6-2; Matthew Propeck, Davies, def. C. Miller 7-6 (5), 6-4; C. Miller, Leg, def. Reed Romsaas (Bismarck) 6-3, 2-6, 10-3; C. Miller, Leg, def. Jack Stumpf (Shanley) 6-2, 6-3; Nicholas Dawson, Fargo South, def. C. Miller 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-3.

No. 6 singles -- 5th place: Connor Svihovec, Leg, def. James Lanners (Fargo North) 6-3, 6-2; Owen Froslie, Shanley, def. C. Svihovec 6-3, 6-2; C. Svihovec, Leg, def. Crosby Anderson (Wahpeton) 6-7, 6-3, 10-6; C. Svihovec, Leg, def. Braxton Burkett (Jamestown) 6-3, 7-5; C. Svihovec, Leg, def. Isaiah Cormier, GF Central 7-5, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles: Rory O’Donnell-Ryan Saunders, Shanley, def. Joe Kalb-Nathan Mathern 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Kandooru-Kleinjan, Cen, def. Kalb-Mathern 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles: Isaac Lewis-Carter Johnson, Leg, def. Gunner Spicer-Hanson Du (GF Central) 6-3, 6-3; Jack Traynor-Jack Bier, Shanley, def. Lewis-Johnson 6-3, 6-3; Lewis-Johnson, Leg, def. Max Magnuson-Jayden Johnson (Valley City) 7-6 (8), 6-4; Eli Smith-Carson Peterson, WF Sheyenne, def. Lewis-Johnson 6-2, 7-6 (3).

No. 3 doubles: Casey Kruger-Kellen Westman, Valley City, def. Carter Madison-Josh Fleck 6-4, 6-4; Wood-Cowley, Bis, def. Madison-Fleck 6-2, 6-3.

Mandan results

No. 1 singles: Aaron Wilkinson, Fargo South, def. Jared Christen 7-6 (2), 6-3; J. Christen, Man, def. Matthew Comings (Wahpeton) 6-3, 7-6 (3); J. Pitcher, Cen, def. J. Christen 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2 singles: Asher Green, GF Red River, def. Anton Kozojed 6-4, 7-5; A. Kozojed, Man, def. Andrew Withuski (Wahpeton) 7-6 (4), 6-4; B. Ruff, Leg, def. A. Kozojed 6-4, 6-4.

No. 3 singles: Jadon Tang, GF Red River, def. Bradyn Bentz 6-2, 6-2; Alex Rogelstad, Valley City, def. B. Bentz 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4 singles: Logan Nielsen, GF Central, def. Lucas DeRosier 6-4, 6-4; L. DeRosier, Man, def. Garnett Anderson (Wahpeton) 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; Joe Carlson, Davies, def. L. DeRosier 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 5 singles: Momin Durrani, WF Sheyenne, def. Deklan Wollschlager 6-4, 6-4; D. Wollschlager, Man, def. Ravi Bansal (Jamestown), 6-3, 6-3; Nicholas Dawson, Fargo South, def. D. Wollschlager 7-6 (2), 6-4.

No. 6 singles: James Gaden, Fargo South, def. Austin Helbling 6-2, 6-2; Braxon Burkett, Jamestown, def. A. Helbling 6-4, 7-5.

No. 1 doubles -- 4th place: Karter Hatzenbuhler-Brady Helbling, Man, def. Evan Hardie-Drew Burris (Fargo North) 6-3, 7-5; Hatzenbuhler-Helbling, Man, def. AJ Spicer-Rylan Spicer (GF Central) 6-3, 6-3; Aiden Bouke-Chase Bry, Fargo South, def. Hatzenbuhler-Helbling 6-2, 6-3; Grayson Schaeffer-Brayden McLean, Min, def. Hatzenbuhler-Helbling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles: Kaleb Skari-Brad Haiskanen, Davies, def. Rylan Bechtel-Logan Miller 6-4, 6-4; Ellertson-Begstad, Bis, def. Bechtel-Miller 6-4, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles -- 5th place: Jack Smith-Max Mitzel, Davies, def. Dominic Kautzmann-Ryan Bitz 7-5, 6-3; Kautzmann-Bitz, Man, def. Trey Lehr-Tyger Albano (West Fargo) 6-3, 6-4; Kautzmann-Bitz, Man, def. Cabot-Mitchell-Ryder Ulschmidt (Fargo South) 6-3, 4-6, 10-3; Kautzmann-Bitz, Man, def. Patrick Borowicz-Ethan Laabs 7-5, 2-6, 10-7; Kautzmann-Bitz, Man, def. Casey Kruger-Kellen Westman (Valley City) 4-6, 6-4, 10-3.

N.D. SCORES

College football

Briar Cliff 31, Jamestown 25

Mayville State 55, Nebraska Wesleyan 48, OT

Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 35, NDSCS 29

Montana-Western 35, Dickinson State 14

North Dakota 29, Northern Iowa 27

North Dakota State 43, North Carolina A&T 3

Sioux Falls 34, Minot State 0

Winona State 25, Mary 17

College volleyball

Chicago State 3, North Dakota State 1

Fordham 3, North Dakota 0

Jamestown 3, Morningside 0

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Mary 0

Montana State-Northern 3, Dickinson State 0

Montana State-Northern 3, Valley City State 0

Montana Tech 3, Mayville State 0

Montana Western 3, Mayville State 0

North Dakota State 3, Montana State 0

St. Cloud State 3, Minot State 0

Providence (Mont.) 3, Dickinson State 0

Valley City State 3, Providence (Mont.) 2

High school football

White Shield 43, Drayton 41

High school boys soccer

Century 0, Mandan 0

Fargo South 3, Grand Forks Central 1

High school volleyball

Glenburn tournament

Pool play

Benson County 1, Dunseith 1

Benson County 2, Glenburn 0

Benson County 2, Kenmare-Bowbells JV 0

Drake-Anamoose 1, Westhope-Newburg 1

Glenburn 2, Dunseith 0

Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0

Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Nedrose 0

Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Towner-Granville-Upham 0

Kenmare-Bowbells JV 2, Dunseith 0

Kenmare-Bowbells JV 2, Glenburn 0

Minot Ryan 2, Drake-Anamoose 0

Minot Ryan 2, Trenton 0

Minot Ryan 2, Westhope-Newburg 0

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 1, Nedrose 1

Nedrose 2, Towner-Granville-Upham 0

Towner-Granville-Upham 2, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0

Trenton 2, Drake-Anamoose 0

Trenton 1, Westhope-Newburg 1

Gold bracket

Benson County 2, Westhope-Newburg 0

Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Glenburn 0

Kenmare-Bowbells JV 2, Trenton 0

Minot Ryan 2, Nedrose 0

Kenmare Bowbells 2, Kenmare-Bowbells JV 0, semifinal

Minot Ryan 2, Benson County 0, semifinal

Kenmare-Bowbells 2, Minot Ryan 0, championship game

Kenmare-Bowbells JV 2, Benson County 0, third-place game

Silver bracket

Drake-Anamoose 2, Dunseith 0

Towner-Granville-Upham 2, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 0

Drake-Anamoose 2, Towner-Granville-Upham 1, championship game

Volley in the Valley tournament

Pool play

Central Cass 2, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0

Central Cass 2, Tri-State 0

Des Lacs-Burlington 1, Kindred 1

Enderlin 1, Park River Area 1

Grafton 2, Lisbon 0

Hankinson 2, Hettinger-Scranton 0

Hazen 2, Grafton 0

Kindred 1, Oakes 1

Kindred 1, Sargent County 1

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Enderlin 0

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Park River Area 0

Linton-HMB 2, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0

Linton-HMB 2, Central Cass 0

Linton-HMB 2, Tri-State 0

Lisbon 2, Hazen 0

May-Port-C-G 2, Lisbon 0

May-Port-C-G 2, Hazen 0

May-Port-C-G 2, Grafton 0

Minot Our Redeemer’s 2, Enderlin 0

Minot Our Redeemer’s 2, Park River Area 0

Oakes 2, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Oakes 2, Sargent County 0

Sargent County 2, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

South Border 2, Hettinger-Scranton 0

South Border 2, Hankinson 0

Thompson 2, Hankinson 0

Thompson 2, Hettinger-Scranton 0

Thompson 2, South Border 0

Tri-State 2, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0

Gold bracket

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 2, Oakes 0

Linton-HMB 2, South Border 0

May-Port-C-G 2, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0

Thompson 2, Central Cass 1

Central Cass 2, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0, consolation semifinal

Oakes 2, South Border 0, consolation semifinal

Linton-HMB 2, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 1, semifinal

May-Port-C-G 2, Thompson 0, semifinal

Linton-HMB 2, May-Port-C-G 1, championship game

Central Cass 2, Oakes 0, 5th-place game

Silver bracket

Des Lacs-Burlington 2, Sargent County 0

Hankinson 2, Hazen 0

Kindred 2, Tri-State 0

Lisbon 2, Grafton 1

Sargent County 2, Hazen 0, consolation semifinal

Tri-State 2, Grafton 1, consolation semifinal

Des Lacs-Burlington 2, Hankinson 0, semifinal

Lisbon 2, Kindred 1, semifinal

Des Lacs-Burlington 2, Lisbon 1, championship game

Tri-State 2, Sargent County 0, 5th-place game

Bronze bracket

Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 2, Enderlin 1

Hettinger-Scranton 2, Park River Area 1

Hettinger-Scranton 2, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 0, championship game

Enderlin 2, Park River Area 0, 3rd-place game

High school girls swimming and diving

Century 143, Bismarck 37

Century 114, Dickinson 72

Century 116, Legacy 70

Century 135, Mandan 51

Century 95, Minot 91

Century 148, West Fargo Horace 38

Century 127, Williston 59

Dickinson 122, Bismarck 58

Dickinson 108, Mandan 78

Dickinson 106, West Fargo Horace 80

Dickinson 95, Williston 91

Legacy 136, Bismarck 44

Legacy 96, Dickinson 90

Legacy 124, Mandan 62

Legacy 124, West Fargo Horace 62

Legacy 111, Williston 75

Mandan 116, Bismarck 64

Minot 142, Bismarck 38

Minot 124, Dickinson 62

Minot 124, Legacy 62

Minot 138, Mandan 48

Minot 133, West Fargo Horace 53

Minot 129, Williston 57

West Fargo Horace 110, Bismarck 70

West Fargo Horace 95, Mandan 91

Williston 130, Bismarck 48

Williston 116, Mandan 70

Williston 117, West Fargo Horace 69

