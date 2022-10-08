Area Scores: Oct. 9

COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4, MINNESOTA 3
Minnesota;0;1;2;0;--;3
U-Mary;1;0;2;1;--;4
First period: 1. U-Mary, Lucas Medeiros (Garrett Freeman, Isaiah Thomas), 18:40.
Second period: 2. Minnesota, Sandberg (Holien), 11:00.
Third period: 3. U-Mary, Liam Massie (Caleb Petrie), 1:56. 4. Minnesota, Adler (Tourtillott), 5:12. 5. Minnesota, Steenari (Kimlinger, Flanders), 13:17. 6. U-Mary, Andrew Huber (Alex Flicek, Johnny Witzke), 18:53.
Overtime: 7. U-Mary, Isiah Thomas (Teddy Lillico), 2:07.
Goaltender saves: Minnesota 35 saves. U-Mary -- Conan Hayton 30 saves.
Penalties: Minnesota -- None. U-Mary -- 2 for 4 minutes.
Note: U-Mary extended winning streak to 26 games (dates back to last season).
Records: University of Mary 6-0.
NORTH DAKOTA 4, HOLY CROSS 1
Holy Cross;0;0;1;--;1
North Dakota;2;2;0;--;4
First period: 1, UND, Gavin Hain (Louis Jamernik, Mark Senden), 17:22. 2. UND, Ethan Frisch (Brent Johnson, Owen McLaughlin), 19:43, (pp).
Second period: 3. UND, Hain (unassisted), 16:19. 4. Carson Albrecht (unassisted), 17:50.
Third period: 5. HC, Charlie Spence (Jack Ricketts, Louden Hogg), 17:17.
Goalie saves: HC – Louden Hogg 20. UND – Jakob Hellsten 19.
Penalties: HC – 5 for 10 minutes. UND – 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: Holy Cross 0-2; North Dakota 2-0.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
STATE TOURNAMENT
At West Fargo
Third-place game
Legacy 2, Minot 1
Minot;1;0;--;1
Legacy;1;--;2
First half: 1. Legacy, Kamden Kooiman (Jacob Lelm), 8th minute. 2. Minot, Braydon Oswaldt (PK), 32nd minute.
Second half: 3. Legacy, Ben McDonald (Matt Souther), 69th minute.
Goalkeeper saves: Minot -- JJ Dufner 6-5--1. Legacy -- Nate Olheiser 8-8--16.
Yellow cards: Minot -- Amadou Diallo. Legacy -- Brady Weatherly, Ryker Zietz.
Records: Legacy 13-5; Minot 15-4-1.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
WEST REGION MEET
At Jamestown
Boys
Team results
1. Williston 35. 2. Bismarck 42. 3. Century 84. 4. Legacy 99. 5. Minot 196. 6. Dickinson 202. 7. Jamestown 224. 8. Watford City 233. 9. Mandan 252.
Individual results
1. Fynn Krenz, Williston, 16:05.71. 2. Ivan Askim, Williston, 16:13.81. 3. Ethan Moe, Williston, 16:18.17. 4. Owen Hintz, Bismarck, 16:34. 5. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 16:53.77. 6. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck, 16:53.77. 7. Brody Ferderer, Century, 16:57.68. 8. Gavyn Graham, Century, 17:01.61. 9. Ivar Martell, Legacy, 17:02.48. 10. Kolden Kringen, Williston, 17:07.51. 11. Morgon Brindley, Legacy, 17:05.57. 12. Eli Hansen, Dickinson, 17:12.47. 13. Connor Ensign, Bismarck, 17:13.62. 14. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck, 17:22.56. 15. Jakson Ensign, Bismarck, 17:23.84. 16. Gabe Hanson, Bismarck, 17:29.39. 17. Djiby Diallo, Bismarck, 17:30.39. 18. Dalton Fleckenstein, Legacy, 17:33.17. 19. Hunter Hart, Williston, 17:37.03. 20. Ben Fryhling, Century, 17:41.35.
Note: Only the top 20 placers were made available.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Brady Korsmo, Bismarck.
Coach of the Year: Shane Wahlstrom, Williston.
Girls
Team results
1. Bismarck 68. 2. Minot 81. 3. Legacy 86. 4. Williston 101. 5. Century 110. 6. Watford City 160. 7. Mandan 164. 8. Dickinson 211. 9. Jamestown 253.
Individual results
1. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck, 19:24.16. 2. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 19:53.13. 3. Trinity Jessen, Minot, 20:01.75. 4. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 20:03.50. 5. Katie Olson, WC, 20:03.89. 6. Cambree Moss, Williston, 20:12.55. 7. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 20:47.51. 8. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck, 20:50.78. 9. Kylie Wald, Century, 20:51.01. 10. Lexie Waldner, Legacy, 20:56.36. 11. Isabelle Simonson, Legacy, 20:56.61. 12. Angela Wold, Williston, 21:00.35. 13. Addison Heck, Century, 21:01.98. 14. Sophia Ness, Bismarck, 21:02.75. 15. Sophia Lade, Minot, 21:05.23. 16. Aubrey Rost, Legacy, 21:07.66. 17. Layna Hoffer, Jamestown, 21:09.95. 18. Kohlee Roberts, Minot, 21:12.13. 19. Leila Gregoire, Dickinson, 21:13.13. 20. Taya Fettig, Bismarck, 21:15.04.
Note: Only the top 20 placers were made available.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City.
Coach of the Year: Cara Wahlund, Minot.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
FARGO SCHEELS TOURNAMENT
Century Saturday’s scores
Century 2, Fargo North 0
Century 2, West Fargo Sheyenne 1
Sioux Falls Jefferson 2, Century 0
Century’s Saturday stats
Aces: Claire Bauman 3, Eden Fridley 3. Kills: Bauman 16, Fridley 18, Logan Nissley 22, Atrianna Backman 6, Addison Klemin 1, Quinn Kost 3, Geneva Ding 5, Erika Lee 10. Assists: Kost 42, Ding 24, Bauman 2, Fridley 1. Digs: Fridley 22, Bauman 8, Nissley 30, Backman 5, Kost 14, Ding 8, Haven Fitterer 27, Erika Lee 8. Blocks: Bauman 3.5, Fridley 2, Backman 2.5, Lee 1, Nissley .5, Kost .5
Record: Century 24-2.
Mandan's Friday results
Mandan 2, Wahpeton 1
Fargo South 2, Mandan 0
Century 2, Mandan 0
Friday’s stats
Kills: Mya Sheldon 1, McKenna Johnson 6, Lilly Thomsen 2, MaKenna Meschke 3, Sydney Heinert 7, Ellie McElvaney 7, Olivia Corbin 8. Blocks: Johnson 4.5, Heinert 4.5, Thomsen 1. Assists: Thomsen 7. Digs: Jayden Wiest 26, Sheldon 5, Lilly Thomsen 17, Meschke 4, Heinert 2, McElvaney 14, Kainoa 7, Corbin 2. Assists: Kainoa 20, Ellie Thomsen 7. Aces: Wiest 3, McElvaney 2, Kainoa 2.
Mandan's Saturday results
Valley City 2, Mandan 1
Grand Forks Central 2, Mandan 0
Kindred 2, Mandan 0
Saturday’s stats
Kills: McKenna Johnson 6, MaKenna Meschke 9, Sydney Heinert 8, Ellie McElvaney 9, Sierra Kainoa 1, Olivia Corbin 13. Blocks: Heinert 5, Meschke 2, Johnson 3.5, McElvaney 1. Assists: Kainoa 22, Ellie Thomsen 14. Digs: Wiest 36, Sheldon 17, Lilly Thomsen 8, Meschke 3, Heinert 5, McElvaney 18, Kainoa 10, Corbin 9, Haley Keller 2, Johnson 2, Breann Radke 1. Aces: Wiest 4, McElvaney 3, Heinert 2, L.Thomsen, Kainoa.
Legacy’s Friday results
Legacy 2, Fargo Davies 0
Legacy;29;27
Fargo Davies;27;21
LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 12, Madison Colby 2, Reese Duchsherer 3, Asiah Gross 8, Chelsa Krom 6, Brooklyn Brendel 2. Blocks: Krom 1. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Colby 14, Duchsherer 15. Digs: Fleckenstein 13, Severson 2, Brooklyn Sand 2, Paisley Kleven 2, Colby 9, Duchsherer 4, Gross 9, Brendel 3. Aces: Sand 2, Colby 2, Gross 1.
Legacy 2, Fargo Oak Grove 0
Legacy;25;25
Fargo Oak Grove;17;20
LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 3, Madison Colby 3, Reese Duchsherer 2, Asiah Gross 13, Chelsa Krom 6, Anna Sorensen 2, Brooklyn Brendel 2. Blocks: Colby 1, Brendel 2. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Colby 16, Duchsherer 10, Gross 1, Brendel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 11, Severson 1, Paisley Kleven 2, Colby 5, Duchsherer 3, Gross 2, Krom 1. Aces: Severson 3, Kleven 1, Gross 3.
Legacy 2, Grand Forks Red River 0
Legacy;27;25
Grand Forks Red River;25;15
LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 3, Reese Duchsherer 1, Asiah Gross 10, Chelsa Krom 3, Brooklyn Brendel 4. Blocks: Madison Colby 1.5, Gross 1, Krom 1.5, Brendel 2. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 1, Colby 12, Duchsherer 7. Digs: Fleckenstein 8, Severson 2, Paisley Kleven 7, Colby 6, Duchsherer 3, Gross 7, Brendel 1. Aces: Fleckenstein 2, Duchsherer 1, Gross 1.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 1: R1#3 Richland (4-4) at R2#2 Maple River (5-3)
Game 2: R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (3-5) at R8#2 Surrey (5-3)
Game 3: R3#3 Larimore (4-4) at R4#2 North Star (4-4)
Game 4: R2#3 Hatton-Northwood (3-5) at R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2)
Game 5: R5#3 Kidder County (2-6) at R6#2 Hettinger County (4-4)
Game 6: R6#3 Hettinger-Scranton (4-4) at R5#2 South Border (6-2)
Game 7: R4#3 New Rockford-Sheyenne (4-4) at R3#2 North Border (5-3)
Game 8: R8#3 Tioga (5-3) at R7#2 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (5-3)
Second round
Saturday, Oct. 22
Game 9: Winner Game 1 at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)
Game 10: Winner Game 2 at No. 8 St. John (6-2)
Game 11: Winner Game 3 at No. 4 Cavalier (8-0)
Game 12: Winner Game 4 at No. 5 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1)
Game 13: Winner Game 5 at No. 2 New Salem-Almont (8-0)
Game 14: Winner Game 6 at No. 7 Grant County-Flasher (6-2)
Game 15: Winner Game 7 at No. 3 North Prairie (8-0)
Game 16: Winner Game 8 at No. 6 Divide County (8-0)
Quarterfinals
Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18
Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20
Championship
Dakota Bowl at Fargodome
Friday, Nov. 11
Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 23, Noon
OAKES 28, LISBON 6
(Friday)
Lisbon;6;0;0;0;--;6
Oakes;6;14;0;7;--;28
First quarter
Lis: Wyatt Webb 4 run (run failed)
Oakes: Adler Paeper 20 pass from Xavier Vossler (run failed)
Second quarter
Oakes: Paeper 33 pass from Vossler (Vossler kick)
Oakes: Marcus Garza 7 pass from Vossler (Trey Skoglund pass from Vossler)
Third quarter
No scoring.
Fourth quarter
Oakes: Paeper 70 pass from Vossler (Vossler kick)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot
Singles
Semifinals
Espen Schneider, Grand Forks Red River, def. Hunter Rice, Minot, 6-1, 6-3; Ethan Raan, West Fargo Sheyenne, def. Saylor Kuenzel, GFRR, 6-2, 6-2.
Championship
Raan, WFS, def. Schneider, GFRR.
Third place
Kuenzel, GFRR, def. Rice, Min, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Consolation semifinals
Anthony Janes, Legacy, def. Mason Christensen, WFS, 6-2, 6-4; Kellen Johnson, GFRR, def. Jake McCormick, Fargo Davies, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Fifth place
Janes, Leg, def. Johnson, GFRR, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Semifinals
Evan Panzer-Cole Wilber, Grand Forks Central, def. Aiden Bourke-Chase Bry, Fargo South, 6-1, 6-3; Karter Hatzenbuhler-Brady Helbling, Mandan, def. Asher Green-Lucas Bydal, GFRR, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2.
Championship
Panzer-Wilber, GFC, def. Hatzenuhler-Helbling, Man, 6-4, 6-0.
Third place
Green-Bydal, GFRR, def. Bourke-Bry, FS, 6-2, 7-5.
Consolation semifinals
Kai Kringlie-Treylan Cope, Valley City, def. Grayson Schaeffer-Brayden McLean, Min, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Garrett Tostenson-Nicholas Webb, Fargo North, def. Carson Skarperud-Julian Mallory, GFRR, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
Fifth place
Kringlie-Cope, VC, def. Tostenson-Webb, FN, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0
SMSU;25;25;31
U-Mary;23;16;29
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE -- Kills: Meg Schmidt 7, Alisa Bengen 3, Emma VanHeel 9, Brooklyn Kusler 8, Abby Meister 1, Karli Arkell 10. Assists: Bengen 38, Meister 3, Natalee Rolbiecki 2, VanHeel 1. Aces: Rachel Fink 2, McKenzie Tolk 3, Schmidt 1. Blocks: Schmidt 3.5, VanHeel .5, Arkell 4. Digs: Rolbiecki 15, Fink 4, Bengen 4, Schmidt 1, Kuehl 2, VanHeel 3, Kusler 6, Meister 11, Rolbiecki 15, Tolk 6, Arkell 1.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY -- Kills: Nehkyah Ellis 12, Maddie Cooper 6, Robi Binagi 11, McKenna Kirkpatrick 2, Reyan Isenbart 6. Assists: Ellis 1, Kaia Sueker 2, Maddy Freed 30, Kirkpatrick 2. Aces: Elllis 2, Chloe Lieser 2, Kirkpatrick 2. Blocks: Ellis 1, Binagi 1.5, Kirkpatrick 3, Freed 1. Digs: Sueker 14, Ellis 8, Cooper 1, Binagi 10, Chloe Lieser 5, Freed 8, Kirkpatrick 2, Isenbart 2.
Records: Southwest Minnesota State 9-2 NSIC, 17-2 overall; University of Mary 2-9, 3-16.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING
U-MARY 162, JAMESTOWN 95
200 medley relay: 1. Mary (Breanna Lund, Rylie Webb, Jordn Wolsky, Breena Delegge), 1:55.77. 2. Jamestown, 1:56.10.
1000 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 10:49.52. 2. Laurel Knox, UJ, 11:14.81. 3. Abigail Martin, UJ, 13:36.5.
200 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 2:07.28. 2. Nia Hanson, UJ, 2:11.48. 3. Kelly Lacina, UM, 2:11.53.
50 backstroke: 1. Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 28.58. 2. Teresa Cavanau8gh, UM, 29.39. 3. Marine Conde Revuelto, UM, 31.36.
50 breaststroke: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 33.15.2. Korie Riely, UM, 35.35. 3. Elle Holland, UM, 37.53.
100 butterfly: 1. Emma Pickrel, UJ, 1:05.05. 2. Michaela Desmond, UM, 1:06.36. 3. Mariapocs Ruiz Martinez, UM, 1:08.74.
50 freestyle: 1. Jordn Wolsky, UM, 26.02. 2. Nalani Curry, UJ, 26.11. 3. Laurel Knox, UJ, 26.45.
100 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 56.0. 2. Laurel Knox, UJ, 58.07. 3. Korie Riely, UM, 59.92.
100 backstroke: 1. Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 1:02.27. 2. Teresa Cavanaugh, UM, 1:04.62. 3. Breanna Lund, UM, 1:07.48.
100 breaststroke: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 1:12.08. 2. Emma Pickrel, UJ, 1:13.04. 3. Miki Brackin, UM, 1:18.9.
500 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 5:15.95. 2. Sarah Towey, UM, 5:58.65. 3. Keely Lacina, UM, 6:03.16.
50 butterfly: 1. Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 27.17. 2. Jordn Wolsky, UM, 27.93. 3. Michaela Desmond, UM, 29.28.
200 IM: 1. Breanna Lund, UM, 2:27.08. 2. Mariapocs Ruiz Martinez, UM, 2:28.75. 3. Blanca Espinosa, UJ, 2:28.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1. UM (Victoria Murillo, Michaela Desmond, Jordn Wolsky, Breena Delegge), 1:41.88. 2. UJ, 1:47.25.
NAHL
BISMARCK 7, ST. CLOUD 4
St. Cloud;1;1;2;--;4
Bismarck;3;0;4;--;7
First period: 1. Bis, Drew Holt (Julian Beaumont), 1:42. 2. SC, Charlie Wind (Hunter Hanson, Daniels Murnieks), 3:51. 3. Bis, Vertti Jantunen (Adam Pietila, Evan Hunter), 8:21, (pp). 4. Bis, Erik Atchison (Patrick Johnson, Michael Neumeier), 11:01.
Second period: 5. SC, Andrew Clarke (Kade Peterson), 13:33, (pp).
Third period: 6. Bis, Neumeier (Luke Roelofs, Calvin Hanson), 0:43. 7. Bis, Kyle Doll (Julian Beaumont, Holt), 2:35. 8. Bis, Beaumont (Holt), 10:12, (pp). 9. SC, Hanson (Peterson, Blake Perbix), 11:50, (pp). 10. SC, Murnieks (Duke Kiffin, Peterson), 12:47. 11. Bis, Hunter (Ian Engel, Chase Beacom), 13:21, (en).
Goalie saves – SC: Will Ingemann 1, Ethan Dahlmeier 19. Bis: Linards Lipskis 30.
Penalties – SC: 17 for 93 minutes. Bis: 15 for 89 minutes.
Records: St. Cloud 4-5-1, 9 points; Bismarck 5-4-1, 11 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;8;2;0;16
Austin;4;1;3;11
Bismarck;5;4;1;11
Aberdeen;4;5;1;9
St. Cloud;4;5;1;9
Minot;4;4;0;8
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;10;2;0;20
Northeast;8;5;0;16
New Jersey;4;8;0;8
Philadelphia;3;6;0;6
Johnstown;1;4;2;4
Maine;2;6;0;4
Danbury;1;10;0;2
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Kenai River;8;3;0;16
Janesville;6;2;3;15
Chippewa;7;4;0;14
Fairbanks;7;4;0;14
Minnesota;6;3;2;14
Anchorage;4;4;3;11
Wisconsin;3;6;1;7
Springfield;3;5;0;6
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;8;1;0;16
New Mexico;6;1;1;13
Amarillo;6;0;0;12
Oklahoma;5;2;0;10
El Paso;5;3;0;10
Shreveport;3;5;2;8
Odessa;2;5;1;5
Corpus Christi;2;7;1;5
Saturday, Oct. 8
Bismarck 7, St. Cloud 4
Maryland 4, Danbury 0
New Jersey 5, Maine 1
Kenai River 3, Springfield 1
Northeast 2, Philadelphia 0
Chippewa 5, Janesville 4
Lone Star 2, Corpus Christi 1
Odessa 4, Shreveport 1
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT
North Iowa 4, Aberdeen 3, SO
Anchorage at Fairbanks, n
Sunday, Oct. 9
Kenai River at Springfield
St. Cloud at Minot
Friday, Oct. 14
New Jersey at Northeast
Danbury at Maryland
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Janesville at Wisconsin
Springfield at Chippewa
Aberdeen at Austin
Minot at North Iowa
Shreveport at Amarillo
El Paso at Odessa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Saturday, Oct. 15
New Jersey at Northeast
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Danbury at Maryland
Janesville at Wisconsin
Springfield at Chippewa
Aberdeen at Austin
Minot at North Iowa
Shreveport at Amarillo
El Paso at Odessa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Fairbanks at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 4, Holy Cross 1
University of Mary 4, Minnesota 3, OT
College football
Concordia, Neb. 30, Jamestown 15
Dakota State 31, Valley City State 17
Dickinson State 23, Iowa Wesleyan 0
Minnesota-Duluth 49, Mary 14
Minnesota State-Moorhead 36, Minot State 14
NDSCS 14, Rochester 10
North Dakota 35, Youngstown State 30
North Dakota State 31, Indiana State 26
Waldorf 28, Mayville State 21
College volleyball
Mayville State 3, Dickinson State 0
Midland 3, Jamestown 2
North Dakota 3, North Dakota State 2
Presentation 3, Valley City State 2
Sioux Falls 3, Minot State 0
Southwest Minnesota State 3, Mary 0
High school football
Bottineau 32, Thompson 17
High school boys soccer
State tournament
At West Fargo
Championship
West Fargo 2, Fargo Davies 1, 2 OTs
Third place
Bismarck Legacy 2, Minot 1
Fifth place
Grand Forks Red River 2, Bismarck Century 1