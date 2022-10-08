 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Oct. 9

120921-spt-hockey2.jpg

Isaiah Thomas, left, scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday night as the University of Mary defeated Minnesota 4-3 in overtime in ACHA D2 hockey at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. The Marauders improved to 6-0 on the season. The two teams play again Sunday at 2 p.m. at the same rink. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4, MINNESOTA 3

Minnesota;0;1;2;0;--;3

U-Mary;1;0;2;1;--;4

First period: 1. U-Mary, Lucas Medeiros (Garrett Freeman, Isaiah Thomas), 18:40.

Second period: 2. Minnesota, Sandberg (Holien), 11:00. 

Third period: 3. U-Mary, Liam Massie (Caleb Petrie), 1:56. 4. Minnesota, Adler (Tourtillott), 5:12. 5. Minnesota, Steenari (Kimlinger, Flanders), 13:17. 6. U-Mary, Andrew Huber (Alex Flicek, Johnny Witzke), 18:53.

Overtime: 7. U-Mary, Isiah Thomas (Teddy Lillico), 2:07.

Goaltender saves: Minnesota 35 saves. U-Mary -- Conan Hayton 30 saves.

Penalties: Minnesota -- None. U-Mary -- 2 for 4 minutes. 

Note: U-Mary extended winning streak to 26 games (dates back to last season).

Records: University of Mary 6-0. 

NORTH DAKOTA 4, HOLY CROSS 1

Holy Cross;0;0;1;--;1

North Dakota;2;2;0;--;4

First period: 1, UND, Gavin Hain (Louis Jamernik, Mark Senden), 17:22. 2. UND, Ethan Frisch (Brent Johnson, Owen McLaughlin), 19:43, (pp).

Second period: 3. UND, Hain (unassisted), 16:19. 4. Carson Albrecht (unassisted), 17:50.

Third period: 5. HC, Charlie Spence (Jack Ricketts, Louden Hogg), 17:17.

Goalie saves: HC – Louden Hogg 20. UND – Jakob Hellsten 19.

Penalties: HC – 5 for 10 minutes. UND – 4 for 8 minutes.

Records: Holy Cross 0-2; North Dakota 2-0.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

At West Fargo

Third-place game

Legacy 2, Minot 1

Minot;1;0;--;1

Legacy;1;--;2

First half: 1. Legacy, Kamden Kooiman (Jacob Lelm), 8th minute. 2. Minot, Braydon Oswaldt (PK), 32nd minute.

Second half: 3. Legacy, Ben McDonald (Matt Souther), 69th minute.

Goalkeeper saves: Minot -- JJ Dufner 6-5--1. Legacy -- Nate Olheiser 8-8--16.

Yellow cards: Minot -- Amadou Diallo. Legacy -- Brady Weatherly, Ryker Zietz.

Records: Legacy 13-5; Minot 15-4-1.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

WEST REGION MEET

At Jamestown

Boys

Team results

1. Williston 35. 2. Bismarck 42. 3. Century 84. 4. Legacy 99. 5. Minot 196. 6. Dickinson 202. 7. Jamestown 224. 8. Watford City 233. 9. Mandan 252.

Individual results

1. Fynn Krenz, Williston, 16:05.71. 2. Ivan Askim, Williston, 16:13.81. 3. Ethan Moe, Williston, 16:18.17. 4. Owen Hintz, Bismarck, 16:34. 5. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 16:53.77. 6. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck, 16:53.77. 7. Brody Ferderer, Century, 16:57.68. 8. Gavyn Graham, Century, 17:01.61. 9. Ivar Martell, Legacy, 17:02.48. 10. Kolden Kringen, Williston, 17:07.51. 11. Morgon Brindley, Legacy, 17:05.57. 12. Eli Hansen, Dickinson, 17:12.47. 13. Connor Ensign, Bismarck, 17:13.62. 14. Dawson Balzer, Bismarck, 17:22.56. 15. Jakson Ensign, Bismarck, 17:23.84. 16. Gabe Hanson, Bismarck, 17:29.39. 17. Djiby Diallo, Bismarck, 17:30.39. 18. Dalton Fleckenstein, Legacy, 17:33.17. 19. Hunter Hart, Williston, 17:37.03. 20. Ben Fryhling, Century, 17:41.35.

Note: Only the top 20 placers were made available. 

Individual awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Brady Korsmo, Bismarck.

Coach of the Year: Shane Wahlstrom, Williston. 

Girls

Team results

1. Bismarck 68. 2. Minot 81. 3. Legacy 86. 4. Williston 101. 5. Century 110. 6. Watford City 160. 7. Mandan 164. 8. Dickinson 211. 9. Jamestown 253.

Individual results

1. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck, 19:24.16. 2. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 19:53.13. 3. Trinity Jessen, Minot, 20:01.75. 4. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 20:03.50. 5. Katie Olson, WC, 20:03.89. 6. Cambree Moss, Williston, 20:12.55. 7. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 20:47.51. 8. Izzy Dahl, Bismarck, 20:50.78. 9. Kylie Wald, Century, 20:51.01. 10. Lexie Waldner, Legacy, 20:56.36. 11. Isabelle Simonson, Legacy, 20:56.61. 12. Angela Wold, Williston, 21:00.35. 13. Addison Heck, Century, 21:01.98. 14. Sophia Ness, Bismarck, 21:02.75. 15. Sophia Lade, Minot, 21:05.23. 16. Aubrey Rost, Legacy, 21:07.66. 17. Layna Hoffer, Jamestown, 21:09.95. 18. Kohlee Roberts, Minot, 21:12.13. 19. Leila Gregoire, Dickinson, 21:13.13. 20. Taya Fettig, Bismarck, 21:15.04.

Note: Only the top 20 placers were made available. 

Individual awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City.

Coach of the Year: Cara Wahlund, Minot.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

FARGO SCHEELS TOURNAMENT

Century Saturday’s scores

Century 2, Fargo North 0

Century 2, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

Sioux Falls Jefferson 2, Century 0

Century’s Saturday stats

Aces: Claire Bauman 3, Eden Fridley 3. Kills: Bauman 16, Fridley 18, Logan Nissley 22, Atrianna Backman 6, Addison Klemin 1, Quinn Kost 3, Geneva Ding 5, Erika Lee 10. Assists: Kost 42, Ding 24, Bauman 2, Fridley 1. Digs: Fridley 22, Bauman 8, Nissley 30, Backman 5, Kost 14, Ding 8, Haven Fitterer 27, Erika Lee 8. Blocks: Bauman 3.5, Fridley 2, Backman 2.5, Lee 1, Nissley .5, Kost .5

Record: Century 24-2.

Mandan's Friday results

Mandan 2, Wahpeton 1

Fargo South 2, Mandan 0

Century 2, Mandan 0

Friday’s stats

Kills: Mya Sheldon 1, McKenna Johnson 6, Lilly Thomsen 2, MaKenna Meschke 3, Sydney Heinert 7, Ellie McElvaney 7, Olivia Corbin 8. Blocks: Johnson 4.5, Heinert 4.5, Thomsen 1. Assists: Thomsen 7. Digs: Jayden Wiest 26, Sheldon 5, Lilly Thomsen 17, Meschke 4, Heinert 2, McElvaney 14, Kainoa 7, Corbin 2. Assists: Kainoa 20, Ellie Thomsen 7. Aces: Wiest 3, McElvaney 2, Kainoa 2.

Mandan's Saturday results

Valley City 2, Mandan 1

Grand Forks Central 2, Mandan 0

Kindred 2, Mandan 0

Saturday’s stats

Kills: McKenna Johnson 6, MaKenna Meschke 9, Sydney Heinert 8, Ellie McElvaney 9, Sierra Kainoa 1, Olivia Corbin 13. Blocks: Heinert 5, Meschke 2, Johnson 3.5, McElvaney 1. Assists: Kainoa 22, Ellie Thomsen 14. Digs: Wiest 36, Sheldon 17, Lilly Thomsen 8, Meschke 3, Heinert 5, McElvaney 18, Kainoa 10, Corbin 9, Haley Keller 2, Johnson 2, Breann Radke 1. Aces: Wiest 4, McElvaney 3, Heinert 2, L.Thomsen, Kainoa. 

Legacy’s Friday results

Legacy 2, Fargo Davies 0

Legacy;29;27

Fargo Davies;27;21

LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 12, Madison Colby 2, Reese Duchsherer 3, Asiah Gross 8, Chelsa Krom 6, Brooklyn Brendel 2. Blocks: Krom 1. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Colby 14, Duchsherer 15. Digs: Fleckenstein 13, Severson 2, Brooklyn Sand 2, Paisley Kleven 2, Colby 9, Duchsherer 4, Gross 9, Brendel 3. Aces: Sand 2, Colby 2, Gross 1.

Legacy 2, Fargo Oak Grove 0

Legacy;25;25

Fargo Oak Grove;17;20

LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 3, Madison Colby 3, Reese Duchsherer 2, Asiah Gross 13, Chelsa Krom 6, Anna Sorensen 2, Brooklyn Brendel 2. Blocks: Colby 1, Brendel 2. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Colby 16, Duchsherer 10, Gross 1, Brendel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 11, Severson 1, Paisley Kleven 2, Colby 5, Duchsherer 3, Gross 2, Krom 1. Aces: Severson 3, Kleven 1, Gross 3.

Legacy 2, Grand Forks Red River 0

Legacy;27;25

Grand Forks Red River;25;15

LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 3, Reese Duchsherer 1, Asiah Gross 10, Chelsa Krom 3, Brooklyn Brendel 4. Blocks: Madison Colby 1.5, Gross 1, Krom 1.5, Brendel 2. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 1, Colby 12, Duchsherer 7. Digs: Fleckenstein 8, Severson 2, Paisley Kleven 7, Colby 6, Duchsherer 3, Gross 7, Brendel 1. Aces: Fleckenstein 2, Duchsherer 1, Gross 1.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 1: R1#3 Richland (4-4) at R2#2 Maple River (5-3)

Game 2: R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (3-5) at R8#2 Surrey (5-3)

Game 3: R3#3 Larimore (4-4) at R4#2 North Star (4-4)

Game 4: R2#3 Hatton-Northwood (3-5) at R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2)

Game 5: R5#3 Kidder County (2-6) at R6#2 Hettinger County (4-4)

Game 6: R6#3 Hettinger-Scranton (4-4) at R5#2 South Border (6-2)

Game 7: R4#3 New Rockford-Sheyenne (4-4) at R3#2 North Border (5-3)

Game 8: R8#3 Tioga (5-3) at R7#2 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (5-3)

Second round

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 9: Winner Game 1 at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)

Game 10: Winner Game 2 at No. 8 St. John (6-2)

Game 11: Winner Game 3 at No. 4 Cavalier (8-0)

Game 12: Winner Game 4 at No. 5 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1)

Game 13: Winner Game 5 at No. 2 New Salem-Almont (8-0)

Game 14: Winner Game 6 at No. 7 Grant County-Flasher (6-2)

Game 15: Winner Game 7 at No. 3 North Prairie (8-0)

Game 16: Winner Game 8 at No. 6 Divide County (8-0)

Quarterfinals

Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18

Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 23, Noon

OAKES 28, LISBON 6

(Friday)

Lisbon;6;0;0;0;--;6

Oakes;6;14;0;7;--;28

First quarter

Lis: Wyatt Webb 4 run (run failed)

Oakes: Adler Paeper 20 pass from Xavier Vossler (run failed)

Second quarter

Oakes: Paeper 33 pass from Vossler (Vossler kick)

Oakes: Marcus Garza 7 pass from Vossler (Trey Skoglund pass from Vossler)

Third quarter

No scoring.

Fourth quarter

Oakes: Paeper 70 pass from Vossler (Vossler kick)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot

Singles

Semifinals

Espen Schneider, Grand Forks Red River, def. Hunter Rice, Minot, 6-1, 6-3; Ethan Raan, West Fargo Sheyenne, def. Saylor Kuenzel, GFRR, 6-2, 6-2.

Championship

Raan, WFS, def. Schneider, GFRR.

Third place

Kuenzel, GFRR, def. Rice, Min, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Consolation semifinals

Anthony Janes, Legacy, def. Mason Christensen, WFS, 6-2, 6-4; Kellen Johnson, GFRR, def. Jake McCormick, Fargo Davies, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Fifth place

Janes, Leg, def. Johnson, GFRR, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Semifinals

Evan Panzer-Cole Wilber, Grand Forks Central, def. Aiden Bourke-Chase Bry, Fargo South, 6-1, 6-3; Karter Hatzenbuhler-Brady Helbling, Mandan, def. Asher Green-Lucas Bydal, GFRR, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2.

Championship

Panzer-Wilber, GFC, def. Hatzenuhler-Helbling, Man, 6-4, 6-0.

Third place

Green-Bydal, GFRR, def. Bourke-Bry, FS, 6-2, 7-5.

Consolation semifinals

Kai Kringlie-Treylan Cope, Valley City, def. Grayson Schaeffer-Brayden McLean, Min, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Garrett Tostenson-Nicholas Webb, Fargo North, def. Carson Skarperud-Julian Mallory, GFRR, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Fifth place

Kringlie-Cope, VC, def. Tostenson-Webb, FN, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0

SMSU;25;25;31

U-Mary;23;16;29

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE -- Kills: Meg Schmidt 7, Alisa Bengen 3, Emma VanHeel 9, Brooklyn Kusler 8, Abby Meister 1, Karli Arkell 10. Assists: Bengen 38, Meister 3, Natalee Rolbiecki 2, VanHeel 1. Aces: Rachel Fink 2, McKenzie Tolk 3, Schmidt 1. Blocks: Schmidt 3.5, VanHeel .5, Arkell 4. Digs: Rolbiecki 15, Fink 4, Bengen 4, Schmidt 1, Kuehl 2, VanHeel 3, Kusler 6, Meister 11, Rolbiecki 15, Tolk 6, Arkell 1.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY -- Kills: Nehkyah Ellis 12, Maddie Cooper 6, Robi Binagi 11, McKenna Kirkpatrick 2, Reyan Isenbart 6. Assists: Ellis 1, Kaia Sueker 2, Maddy Freed 30, Kirkpatrick 2. Aces: Elllis 2, Chloe Lieser 2, Kirkpatrick 2. Blocks: Ellis 1, Binagi 1.5, Kirkpatrick 3, Freed 1. Digs: Sueker 14, Ellis 8, Cooper 1, Binagi 10, Chloe Lieser 5, Freed 8, Kirkpatrick 2, Isenbart 2.

Records: Southwest Minnesota State 9-2 NSIC, 17-2 overall; University of Mary 2-9, 3-16.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING

U-MARY 162, JAMESTOWN 95

200 medley relay: 1. Mary (Breanna Lund, Rylie Webb, Jordn Wolsky, Breena Delegge), 1:55.77. 2. Jamestown, 1:56.10.

1000 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 10:49.52. 2. Laurel Knox, UJ, 11:14.81. 3. Abigail Martin, UJ, 13:36.5.

200 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 2:07.28. 2. Nia Hanson, UJ, 2:11.48. 3. Kelly Lacina, UM, 2:11.53.

50 backstroke: 1. Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 28.58. 2. Teresa Cavanau8gh, UM, 29.39. 3. Marine Conde Revuelto, UM, 31.36.

50 breaststroke: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 33.15.2. Korie Riely, UM, 35.35. 3. Elle Holland, UM, 37.53.

100 butterfly: 1. Emma Pickrel, UJ, 1:05.05. 2. Michaela Desmond, UM, 1:06.36. 3. Mariapocs Ruiz Martinez, UM, 1:08.74.

50 freestyle: 1. Jordn Wolsky, UM, 26.02. 2. Nalani Curry, UJ, 26.11. 3. Laurel Knox, UJ, 26.45.

100 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 56.0. 2. Laurel Knox, UJ, 58.07. 3. Korie Riely, UM, 59.92.

100 backstroke: 1. Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 1:02.27. 2. Teresa Cavanaugh, UM, 1:04.62. 3. Breanna Lund, UM, 1:07.48.

100 breaststroke: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 1:12.08. 2. Emma Pickrel, UJ, 1:13.04. 3. Miki Brackin, UM, 1:18.9.

500 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 5:15.95. 2. Sarah Towey, UM, 5:58.65. 3. Keely Lacina, UM, 6:03.16.

50 butterfly: 1. Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 27.17. 2. Jordn Wolsky, UM, 27.93. 3. Michaela Desmond, UM, 29.28.

200 IM: 1. Breanna Lund, UM, 2:27.08. 2. Mariapocs Ruiz Martinez, UM, 2:28.75. 3. Blanca Espinosa, UJ, 2:28.84.

200 freestyle relay: 1. UM (Victoria Murillo, Michaela Desmond, Jordn Wolsky, Breena Delegge), 1:41.88. 2. UJ, 1:47.25.

NAHL

BISMARCK 7, ST. CLOUD 4

St. Cloud;1;1;2;--;4

Bismarck;3;0;4;--;7

First period: 1. Bis, Drew Holt (Julian Beaumont), 1:42. 2. SC, Charlie Wind (Hunter Hanson, Daniels Murnieks), 3:51. 3. Bis, Vertti Jantunen (Adam Pietila, Evan Hunter), 8:21, (pp). 4. Bis, Erik Atchison (Patrick Johnson, Michael Neumeier), 11:01.

Second period: 5. SC, Andrew Clarke (Kade Peterson), 13:33, (pp).

Third period: 6. Bis, Neumeier (Luke Roelofs, Calvin Hanson), 0:43. 7. Bis, Kyle Doll (Julian Beaumont, Holt), 2:35. 8. Bis, Beaumont (Holt), 10:12, (pp). 9. SC, Hanson (Peterson, Blake Perbix), 11:50, (pp). 10. SC, Murnieks (Duke Kiffin, Peterson), 12:47. 11. Bis, Hunter (Ian Engel, Chase Beacom), 13:21, (en).

Goalie saves – SC: Will Ingemann 1, Ethan Dahlmeier 19. Bis: Linards Lipskis 30.

Penalties – SC: 17 for 93 minutes. Bis: 15 for 89 minutes.

Records: St. Cloud 4-5-1, 9 points; Bismarck 5-4-1, 11 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;8;2;0;16

Austin;4;1;3;11

Bismarck;5;4;1;11

Aberdeen;4;5;1;9

St. Cloud;4;5;1;9

Minot;4;4;0;8

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;10;2;0;20

Northeast;8;5;0;16

New Jersey;4;8;0;8

Philadelphia;3;6;0;6

Johnstown;1;4;2;4

Maine;2;6;0;4

Danbury;1;10;0;2

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Kenai River;8;3;0;16

Janesville;6;2;3;15

Chippewa;7;4;0;14

Fairbanks;7;4;0;14

Minnesota;6;3;2;14

Anchorage;4;4;3;11

Wisconsin;3;6;1;7

Springfield;3;5;0;6

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;8;1;0;16

New Mexico;6;1;1;13

Amarillo;6;0;0;12

Oklahoma;5;2;0;10

El Paso;5;3;0;10

Shreveport;3;5;2;8

Odessa;2;5;1;5

Corpus Christi;2;7;1;5

Saturday, Oct. 8

Bismarck 7, St. Cloud 4

Maryland 4, Danbury 0

New Jersey 5, Maine 1

Kenai River 3, Springfield 1

Northeast 2, Philadelphia 0

Chippewa 5, Janesville 4

Lone Star 2, Corpus Christi 1

Odessa 4, Shreveport 1

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT

North Iowa 4, Aberdeen 3, SO

Anchorage at Fairbanks, n

Sunday, Oct. 9

Kenai River at Springfield

St. Cloud at Minot

Friday, Oct. 14

New Jersey at Northeast

Danbury at Maryland

Philadelphia at Johnstown

Janesville at Wisconsin

Springfield at Chippewa

Aberdeen at Austin

Minot at North Iowa

Shreveport at Amarillo

El Paso at Odessa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Saturday, Oct. 15

New Jersey at Northeast

Philadelphia at Johnstown

Danbury at Maryland

Janesville at Wisconsin

Springfield at Chippewa

Aberdeen at Austin

Minot at North Iowa

Shreveport at Amarillo

El Paso at Odessa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Fairbanks at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 4, Holy Cross 1

University of Mary 4, Minnesota 3, OT

College football

Concordia, Neb. 30, Jamestown 15

Dakota State 31, Valley City State 17

Dickinson State 23, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Minnesota-Duluth 49, Mary 14

Minnesota State-Moorhead 36, Minot State 14

NDSCS 14, Rochester 10

North Dakota 35, Youngstown State 30

North Dakota State 31, Indiana State 26

Waldorf 28, Mayville State 21

College volleyball

Mayville State 3, Dickinson State 0

Midland 3, Jamestown 2

North Dakota 3, North Dakota State 2

Presentation 3, Valley City State 2

Sioux Falls 3, Minot State 0

Southwest Minnesota State 3, Mary 0

High school football

Bottineau 32, Thompson 17

High school boys soccer

State tournament

At West Fargo

Championship

West Fargo 2, Fargo Davies 1, 2 OTs

Third place

Bismarck Legacy 2, Minot 1

Fifth place

Grand Forks Red River 2, Bismarck Century 1

