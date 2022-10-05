Area Scores: Oct. 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS B POLLS
11-MAN
Rank Team;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Kindred (15);7-0;75;1
2. Dickinson Trinity;7-0;48;2
3. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;7-0;45;3
4. Thompson;7-0;27;5
5. Hillsboro-Central Valley;6-1;26;RV
Also receiving votes: Oakes (6-1), Beulah (6-1).
9-MAN
Rank Team;Record;Pts;Prv
1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (15);7-0;75;1
2. New Salem-Almont;7-0;49;2
3. Cavalier;7-0;39;3
4. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;6-1;36;4
5. North Prairie;7-0;20;5
Also receiving votes: South Border (6-1), Divide County (7-0), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-1), North Border (5-2).
CLASS B GIRLS GOLF
ALL-STATE TEAM
Kindred – Avery Bartels, jr.
Grafton – Ainsley McLain, sr.
Des Lacs-Burlington – Lauryn Keller, sr.
North Star – Elle Nicholas, jr.
Carrington – Kacie Rexin, jr.
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter – Emma Ketterling, sr.; Sophie Ketterling, sr.
Rugby – Libby Dulmage, sr.
Hatton-Northwood – Trista Bilden, jr.
Fargo Oak Grove – Sophie Brantner, sr.
Awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Ainsley McLean, Grafton
Coach of the Year: Laine Brantner, Fargo Oak Grove.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
STATE COACHES POLL
CLASS A
Boys
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Legacy. 5. Century.
Individual: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bis. 2. Fynn Krenz Will. 3. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central. 4. Ivan Askim, Will. 5. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 6. Brady Goss, Devils Lake. 7. Ethan Moe, Will. 8. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 9. Parker Hintz, Bis. 10. Gavyn Graham, Cen.
Girls
Team: 1. Grand Forks Red River. 2. Bismarck. 3. Williston. 4. Minot. 5. Valley City.
Individual: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis. 3. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 4. Jocelyn Schiller, GFRR. 5. Lauren Dosch, GFRR. 6. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 7. Reagan Berg, Valley City. 8. Cambree Moss, Will. 9. Izzy Dahl, Bis. 10. Katie Olson, WC.
CLASS B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 3. New Town. 4. Kindred. 5. Rugby.
Individual: 1. Austin Wanner, BC. 2. Christian Brist, HCV. 3. Taylor Wanner, BC. 4. Caleb Sarsland, BC. 5. Cole Campbell, Kin. 6. Gavin Lambourn, BC. 7. Keaton Olson, Kin. 8. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass. 9. Jonah Njos, BC. 10. Austin Dibble, Rug.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton.
Individual: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Addie Miller, Killdeer. 3. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 4. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 5. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood. 6. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 7. Madison Kyle, Bottineau. 8. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central. 9. Hannah Senechal, Rug. 10. Peyton Gette, Kin.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
HAZEN 3, MOTT-REGENT 1
(Tuesday)
Mott-Regent;15;25;15;15
Hazen;25;22;25;25
MOTT-REGENT – Kills: Sophie Johnson 1, Kierra Wiesinger 4, Jazlyn Ottmar 3, Samantha Greff 4, Anna Nasset 1. Blocks: Greff 1. Assists: Johnson 10, Emily Manolovits 1. Digs: Ruby Nasset 18, Johnson 3, Kendra Auch 17, Wiesinger 18, Jaz.Ottmar 21, Greff 5, Jada Ottmar 2, Manolovits 1. Aces: Auch 1.
HAZEN – Kills: Anna Roth 1, Payton Weisz 3, Makenna Brunmeier 7, Macee Smith 9, Tokala Sage 7, Emily Ehardt 6, Josie Sailer 1, Corey Nehring 1, Isabella Nolan 5. Blocks: Weisz 2, Brunmeier 4, Sage 1. Assists: Roth 16, Elle Obenauer 9, Weisz 7, Brunmeier 1, Smith 1, Nehring 1. Digs: Roth 4, Obenauer 7, Brunmeier 5, Smith 13, Sage 6, Erhardt 3, Sailer 10, Nehring 7, Chloe Pepperling 1, Nolan 6. Aces: Weisz 4, Brunmeier 1, Smith 4, Sage 12, Erhardt 2, Nolan 2.
STRASBURG-ZEELAND 3, KIDDER COUNTY 0
(Tuesday)
Strasburg-Zeeland;25;25;26
Kidder County;23;22;24
STRASBURG-ZEELAND – No statistics provided.
KIDDER COUNTY – Kills: Kennedy Harter 17, Avery Rath 13. Blocks: Mackenzie Schoonover 1, Taylor Zimmerman 1. Assists: Breanah Pfaff 27. Digs: Harter 19, Rath 15, Pfaff 15, Zimmerman 4, Drew Stroh 12. Aces: Harter 1, Pfaff 2.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;6;2;0;12
Austin;4;1;3;11
St. Cloud;4;3;1;9
Aberdeen;4;4;0;8
Minot;4;4;0;8
Bismarck;3;4;1;7
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;8;2;0;16
Northeast;6;5;0;12
Philadelphia;3;4;0;6
New Jersey;3;7;0;6
Johnstown;1;4;2;4
Maine;1;5;0;2
Danbury;1;8;0;2
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Janesville;6;1;2;14
Fairbanks;7;3;0;14
Kenai River;6;3;0;12
Minnesota;5;3;1;11
Chippewa;5;4;0;10
Anchorage;3;4;3;9
Springfield;3;3;0;6
Wisconsin;2;5;1;5
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;6;1;1;13
Amarillo;6;0;0;12
Lone Star;6;1;0;12
Oklahoma;5;2;0;10
El Paso;5;3;0;10
Shreveport;2;4;2;6
Corpus Christi;2;5;1;5
Odessa;1;4;1;3
Friday, Oct. 7
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Maine at New Jersey
Chippewa at Janesville
Northeast at Philadelphia
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Kenai River at Springfield
Odessa at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Saturday, Oct. 8
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Maine at New Jersey
Kenai River at Springfield
Northeast at Philadelphia
Chippewa at Janesville
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Odessa at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Sunday, Oct. 9
Kenai River at Springfield
St. Cloud at Minot
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Dawson 0
Mayville State 3, Valley City State 2
NDSCS 3, Williston State 1