agate

Area Scores: Oct. 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS B POLLS

11-MAN

Rank Team;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Kindred (15);7-0;75;1

2. Dickinson Trinity;7-0;48;2

3. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;7-0;45;3

4. Thompson;7-0;27;5

5. Hillsboro-Central Valley;6-1;26;RV

Also receiving votes: Oakes (6-1), Beulah (6-1).

9-MAN

Rank Team;Record;Pts;Prv

1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (15);7-0;75;1

2. New Salem-Almont;7-0;49;2

3. Cavalier;7-0;39;3

4. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;6-1;36;4

5. North Prairie;7-0;20;5

Also receiving votes: South Border (6-1), Divide County (7-0), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-1), North Border (5-2).

CLASS B GIRLS GOLF

ALL-STATE TEAM

Kindred – Avery Bartels, jr.

Grafton – Ainsley McLain, sr.

Des Lacs-Burlington – Lauryn Keller, sr.

North Star – Elle Nicholas, jr.

Carrington – Kacie Rexin, jr.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter – Emma Ketterling, sr.; Sophie Ketterling, sr.

Rugby – Libby Dulmage, sr.

Hatton-Northwood – Trista Bilden, jr.

Fargo Oak Grove – Sophie Brantner, sr.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Ainsley McLean, Grafton

Coach of the Year: Laine Brantner, Fargo Oak Grove.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

STATE COACHES POLL

CLASS A

Boys

Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Legacy. 5. Century.

Individual: 1. Brady Korsmo, Bis. 2. Fynn Krenz Will. 3. Quinn Roehl, Grand Forks Central. 4. Ivan Askim, Will. 5. Aiden Johnson, West Fargo Sheyenne. 6. Brady Goss, Devils Lake. 7. Ethan Moe, Will. 8. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 9. Parker Hintz, Bis. 10. Gavyn Graham, Cen.

Girls

Team: 1. Grand Forks Red River. 2. Bismarck. 3. Williston. 4. Minot. 5. Valley City.

Individual: 1. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 2. Bayla Weigel, Bis. 3. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 4. Jocelyn Schiller, GFRR. 5. Lauren Dosch, GFRR. 6. Acey Elkins, Mandan. 7. Reagan Berg, Valley City. 8. Cambree Moss, Will. 9. Izzy Dahl, Bis. 10. Katie Olson, WC.

CLASS B

Boys

Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 3. New Town. 4. Kindred. 5. Rugby.

Individual: 1. Austin Wanner, BC. 2. Christian Brist, HCV. 3. Taylor Wanner, BC. 4. Caleb Sarsland, BC. 5. Cole Campbell, Kin. 6. Gavin Lambourn, BC. 7. Keaton Olson, Kin. 8. Owen Johnson, Northern Cass. 9. Jonah Njos, BC. 10. Austin Dibble, Rug.

Girls

Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Kindred. 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Grafton.

Individual: 1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 2. Addie Miller, Killdeer. 3. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 4. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 5. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood. 6. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 7. Madison Kyle, Bottineau. 8. Mashae Miller, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central. 9. Hannah Senechal, Rug. 10. Peyton Gette, Kin.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

HAZEN 3, MOTT-REGENT 1

(Tuesday)

Mott-Regent;15;25;15;15

Hazen;25;22;25;25

MOTT-REGENT – Kills: Sophie Johnson 1, Kierra Wiesinger 4, Jazlyn Ottmar 3, Samantha Greff 4, Anna Nasset 1. Blocks: Greff 1. Assists: Johnson 10, Emily Manolovits 1. Digs: Ruby Nasset 18, Johnson 3, Kendra Auch 17, Wiesinger 18, Jaz.Ottmar 21, Greff 5, Jada Ottmar 2, Manolovits 1. Aces: Auch 1.

HAZEN – Kills: Anna Roth 1, Payton Weisz 3, Makenna Brunmeier 7, Macee Smith 9, Tokala Sage 7, Emily Ehardt 6, Josie Sailer 1, Corey Nehring 1, Isabella Nolan 5. Blocks: Weisz 2, Brunmeier 4, Sage 1. Assists: Roth 16, Elle Obenauer 9, Weisz 7, Brunmeier 1, Smith 1, Nehring 1. Digs: Roth 4, Obenauer 7, Brunmeier 5, Smith 13, Sage 6, Erhardt 3, Sailer 10, Nehring 7, Chloe Pepperling 1, Nolan 6. Aces: Weisz 4, Brunmeier 1, Smith 4, Sage 12, Erhardt 2, Nolan 2.

STRASBURG-ZEELAND 3, KIDDER COUNTY 0

(Tuesday)

Strasburg-Zeeland;25;25;26

Kidder County;23;22;24

STRASBURG-ZEELAND – No statistics provided.

KIDDER COUNTY – Kills: Kennedy Harter 17, Avery Rath 13. Blocks: Mackenzie Schoonover 1, Taylor Zimmerman 1. Assists: Breanah Pfaff 27. Digs: Harter 19, Rath 15, Pfaff 15, Zimmerman 4, Drew Stroh 12. Aces: Harter 1, Pfaff 2.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;6;2;0;12

Austin;4;1;3;11

St. Cloud;4;3;1;9

Aberdeen;4;4;0;8

Minot;4;4;0;8

Bismarck;3;4;1;7

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;8;2;0;16

Northeast;6;5;0;12

Philadelphia;3;4;0;6

New Jersey;3;7;0;6

Johnstown;1;4;2;4

Maine;1;5;0;2

Danbury;1;8;0;2

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Janesville;6;1;2;14

Fairbanks;7;3;0;14

Kenai River;6;3;0;12

Minnesota;5;3;1;11

Chippewa;5;4;0;10

Anchorage;3;4;3;9

Springfield;3;3;0;6

Wisconsin;2;5;1;5

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;6;1;1;13

Amarillo;6;0;0;12

Lone Star;6;1;0;12

Oklahoma;5;2;0;10

El Paso;5;3;0;10

Shreveport;2;4;2;6

Corpus Christi;2;5;1;5

Odessa;1;4;1;3

Friday, Oct. 7

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Maine at New Jersey

Chippewa at Janesville

Northeast at Philadelphia

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Kenai River at Springfield

Odessa at Shreveport

Wisconsin at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Saturday, Oct. 8

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Maine at New Jersey

Kenai River at Springfield

Northeast at Philadelphia

Chippewa at Janesville

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Shreveport

Wisconsin at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, Oct. 9

Kenai River at Springfield

St. Cloud at Minot

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College volleyball

Bismarck State 3, Dawson 0

Mayville State 3, Valley City State 2

NDSCS 3, Williston State 1

