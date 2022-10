Area Scores: Oct. 31

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

REGION 13 TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

AT WAHPETON

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 3, NDSCS 2

Bismarck State College;18;25;25;12;18

NDSCS;25;19;15;25;16

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kills: Morgan Wheeler 15, Reile Payne 12, Paige McAllister 8, Jenna Rust 7, Greta Gibson 5. Assists: Camaryn Beasley 42, Payne 1, McAllister 1, Eden Schlinger. Aces: Kiara Johnson 4, Payne 2, Gibson 1, Wheeler 1, Beasley 1. Digs: Schlinger 35, Wheeler 14, Beasley 14, Johnson 13, Payne 9, Gibson 3, Madelyn Jennings 1. Blocks: McAllister 5.5, Rust 2, Payne 2, Wheeler 1.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE – Kills: Maddie McKinnon 14, Bailee Brommenschenkel 13, Stella Raser 11, Riley Hauff 10, Camryn Kaehler 9, Katie Gostovich 8, Alexa Gronwold 1. Assists: Morgan Vosberg 24, Alexa Gronwold 21, Riane Mohagen 4, Kaehler 2. Aces: Mohagen 1, Mckenna Rolland 1, Gronwold 1, Kaehler 1. Digs: Mohagen 33, Kaehler 17, Vosberg 15, Rolland 7, Gronwold 7, Gostovich 7, Raser 6, McKinnon 4, Hauff 3. Blocks: Brommenchenkel 3, McKinnon 3, Raser 3, Gostovich 1.5, Kaehler .5.

Records: Bismarck State College 31-3; North Dakota State College of Science 22-7.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;Record

Bemidji State;7-2

Minnesota State-Mankato;7-2

Sioux Falls;7-2

Wayne State;7-2

Winona State;7-2

Augustana;6-3

Minnesota-Duluth;6-3

Northern State;6-3

Southwest Minnesota State;4-5

Minnesota State-Moorhead;3-6

Mary;2-7

Upper Iowa;1-8

Concordia-St. Paul;0-9

Minot State;0-9

Saturday, Oct. 29

U-Mary 23, Concordia-St. Paul 13

Wayne State 56, Upper Iowa 14

Minnesota-Duluth 51, Minot State 7

Bemidji State 34, Southwest Minnesota State 15

Minnesota State-Mankato 38, Sioux Falls 24

Northern State 35, Minnesota State-Moorhead 7

Winona State 24, Augustana 7

Saturday, Nov. 5

U-Mary at Minot State, 2 p.m.

Winona State at Upper Iowa

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Northern State at Bemidji State

Minnesota-Duluth at Augustana

Wayne State at Sioux Falls

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Record

South Dakota State;6-0;8-1

North Dakota State;4-1;6-2

Illinois State;3-1;5-2

Northern Iowa;4-2;5-4

Southern Illinois;4-2;5-4

North Dakota;3-2;5-3

Youngstown State;3-2;5-3

Missouri State;1-4;3-5

South Dakota;1-4;2-6

Indiana State;0-5;1-7

Western Illinois;0-5;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 29

North Dakota State 24, Illinois State 7

North Dakota 34, Abilene Christian 31

Northern Iowa 37, Southern Illinois 36

Youngstown State 45, South Dakota 24

Missouri State 64, Western Illinois 14

South Dakota State 49, Indiana State 7

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Dakota at Indiana State, Noon

North Dakota State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.

Missouri State at South Dakota

Youngstown State at Illinois State

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Dickinson State;4-0;6-2

Dakota State;3-2;5-4

Waldorf;2-2;6-3

Valley City State;2-2;3-5

Presentation;2-2;3-6

Iowa Wesleyan;2-3;4-6

Mayville State;0-4;3-6

Saturday, Oct. 29

Presentation 21, Mayville State 0

Dickinson State 21, Valley City State 13

Dakota State 12, Iowa Wesleyan 6

Saturday, Nov. 7

Presentation at Valley City State

Dickinson State at Mayville State

Iowa Wesleyan at Waldorf

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Morningside;8-0;8-0

Midland;7-1;8-1

Northwestern, Iowa;7-1;7-1

Hastings;6-2;7-2

Dordt;5-3;5-3

Concordia, Neb.;3-5;3-5

Doane;3-5;3-5

Mount Marty;2-6;3-6

Jamestown;2-7;3-7

Briar Cliff;1-7;1-8

Dakota Wesleyan;1-8;1-9

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dordt 44, Jamestown 24

Northwestern 56, Briar Cliff 7

Morningside 70, Dakota Wesleyan 14

Midland 41, Concordia 31

Mount Marty 27, Doane 16

Saturday, Nov. 5

Midland at Northwestern

Mount Marty at Dakota Wesleyan

Doane at Morningside

Concordia at Briar Cliff

Hastings at Dordt

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ARIZONA STATE 3, NORTH DAKOTA 2

At Las Vegas, Nev.

(Saturday)

Arizona State;1;1;1;--;3

North Dakota;2;0;0;--;2

First period: 1. UND, Gavin Hain (unassisted), 7:44. 2. UND, Jake Schmaltz (Riese Gaber, Chris Jandric), 9:47 (PP). 3. ASU, Matthew Kopperud (Jack Judson), 16:25 (PP).

Second period: 4. ASU, Lukas Sillinger (M. Kopperud, Robert Mastrosimone), 10:31 (PP).

Third period: 5. ASU, R. Mastrosimone (L. Sillinger), 0:24.

Goaltender saves: Arizona State -- TJ Semptimphelter 13 saves. North Dakota -- Drew DeRidder 18 saves.

Penalties: Arizona State -- Four penalties for eight minutes. North Dakota -- Three penalties for six minutes.

Records: Arizona State 5-4-0; North Dakota 3-3-1.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS AA PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 28

No. 8 Century 27, No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne 8

No. 5 Fargo Davies 35, No. 4 Legacy 7

No. 2 Mandan 34, No. 7 West Fargo 18

No. 3 Fargo Shanley 42, No. 6 Minot 14

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 5: No. 8 Century (4-6) at No. 5 Fargo Davies (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Fargo Shanley (8-2) at No. 2 Mandan (8-2), 7 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:40 p.m.

CLASS A PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 28

No. 1 Fargo South 38, No. 8 Dickinson 12

No. 5 Fargo North 30, No. 4 Valley City 28

No. 2 Jamestown 49, No. 7 Grand Forks Central 20

No. 3 Grand Forks Red River 40, No. 6 Wahpeton 7

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 5: No. 5 Fargo North (6-4) at No. 1 Fargo South (7-3)

Game 6: No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (8-2) at No. 2 Jamestown (8-2)

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 9: Central Cass 14, No. 1 Kindred 10

Game 10: No. 3 Beulah 20, Shiloh Christian 14

Game 11: No. 2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison 36, Dickinson Trinity 13

Game 12: No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley 20, Oakes 0

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 13: Central Cass (8-2) at No. 3 Beulah (9-2), 2 p.m.

Game 14: No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (10-1) at No. 2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 9:10 a.m.

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 17: No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 43, Surrey 8

Game 18: No. 4 Cavalier 32, No. 5 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 14

Game 19: No. 2 New Salem-Almont 30, No. 7 Grant County-Flasher 22

Game 20: No. 3 North Prairie 46, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 20

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 21: No. 4 Cavalier (10-0) at No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-0), 2 p.m.

Game 22: No. 3 North Prairie (10-0) at No. 2 New Salem-Almont (10-0), 2 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, Noon

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;8;2;4;20

Minot;10;5;0;20

North Iowa;9;6;0;18

Aberdeen;7;6;3;17

St. Cloud;6;7;1;13

Bismarck;5;7;2;12

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;16;3;0;32

Northeast;10;7;1;21

New Jersey;7;11;0;14

Maine;6;7;0;12

Johnstown;4;8;2;10

Philadelphia;4;8;1;9

Danbury;2;15;0;4

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Kenai River;12;6;1;25

Janesville;10;4;4;24

Fairbanks;11;7;1;23

Chippewa;11;7;0;22

Minnesota;8;5;2;18

Anchorage;7;7;3;17

Wisconsin;6;10;1;13

Springfield;6;9;0;12

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;13;1;1;27

New Mexico;9;2;1;19

Oklahoma;9;2;0;18

Amarillo;7;4;1;15

Shreveport;6;7;3;15

Odessa;6;7;1;13

El Paso;5;7;0;10

Corpus Christi;2;11;1;5

Saturday, Oct. 29

Minot 2, Bismarck 1

Maine 8, Danbury 2

Northeast 3, New Jersey 2

Maryland 4, Johnstown 2

Minnesota 9, St. Cloud 0

North Iowa 6, Springfield 2

Aberdeen 2, Austin 1, OT

Oklahoma 4, Shreveport 3, OT

New Mexico 3, Amarillo 1

Odessa 2, Lone Star 1, SO

Anchorage 5, Wisconsin 3

Fairbanks 3, Janesville 2

Kenai River 3, Chippewa 2

Sunday, Oct. 30

Maryland 4, Johnstown 2

Wisconsin 7, Anchorage 2

Thursday, Nov. 3

Oklahoma at Amarillo

Friday, Nov. 4

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Northeast

Danbury at New Jersey

Maine at Philadelphia

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Janesville at Springfield

Aberdeen at New Mexico

Austin at Minot

Corpus Christi at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Saturday, Nov. 5

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at New Jersey

Johnstown at Northeast

Janesville at Springfield

Maine at Philadelphia

Wisconsin at Chippewa

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Shreveport at New Mexico

Austin at Minot

Corpus Christi at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Minnesota at Kenai River

Sunday, Nov. 6

Minnesota at Anchorage

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College volleyball

Bismarck State College 3, North Dakota State College of Science

College women's basketball

Valley City State 93, Providence College 34