Area Scores: Oct. 3

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY 1, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0

Mary;0;0;--;0

Northern State;0;1;--;1

First half: No scoring.

Second half: 1. Northern State, Hannah Smith (Isabela Polanco Garcia), 56th minute.

Goalkeeper saves: Mary -- Madisyn Waltman 3-4--7. Northern State -- Alexus Townsend 1-3--4.

Records: Mary 7-1-3 overall, 4-1-3 Northern Sun; Northern State 5-3-3 overall, 3-2-3 Northern Sun.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA SHOWCASE

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4, LIBERTY UNIVERSITY 0

Liberty;0;0;0;--;0

Mary;1;2;1;--;4

First period: 1. Mary, Cyril Nagurski (Tucker Kruse, Teddy Lillico), 1:18.

Second period: 2. Mary, Andrew Huber (assists unknown), 1:30. 3. Mary, Derek Dropik (assists unknown).

Third period: 4. Mary, Seth Cushing (assists unknown), 17:50, shorthanded.

Goaltender saves: Liberty -- Goalie unknown, 29 saves. Mary -- Kyle Hayden 23 saves.

Penalties: Liberty -- Three minors for six minutes. Mary -- Six minors for 12 minutes.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA 0, Shootout

Saturday

Mary;0;0;0;0;1 (2);--;1

Minnesota;0;0;0;0;0;--;0

First period: No scoring.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: No scoring.

Overtime: No scoring.

Shootout: Mary -- Alex Flicek, Johnny Witzke.

Goaltender saves: Mary -- Conan Hayton 31 saves. Minnesota -- Matthew Bryant 34 saves.

Penalties: Mary -- Two minors for four minutes. Minnesota -- Two minors for four minutes.

Records: Mary 4-0-0-1; Minnesota 1-2-0-1; Liberty 4-1-0-0.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Overall

North Dakota State;2-0;4-1

South Dakota State;2-0;4-1

Southern Illinois;2-0;3-2

North Dakota;2-1;3-2

Northern Iowa;2-1;2-3

Illinois State;0-1;2-2

Youngstown State;0-1;2-2

Indiana State;0-1;1-3

South Dakota;0-1;1-3

Missouri State;0-2;2-3

Western Illinois;0-2;0-5

Saturday, Oct. 8

North Dakota State at Indiana State, Noon

North Dakota at Youngstown State, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

North

Team;NSIC;Overall

Bemidji State;1-0;3-2

Minnesota-Duluth;1-0;3-2

University of Mary;1-0;1-4

Northern State;0-1;2-3

MSU-Moorhead;0-1;1-4

Concordia-St. Paul;0-0;0-5

Minot State;0-1;0-5

South

Team;NSIC;Overall

Sioux Falls;1-0;5-0

Southwest Minnesota State;1-0;4-1

Winona State;1-0;4-1

Augustana;0-1;4-1

Minnesota-Mankato;0-0;4-1

Wayne State;0-1;4-1

Upper Iowa;0-1;0-5

Saturday, Oct. 8

University of Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, Noon

Minot State at MSU-Moorhead, Noon

Minnesota-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls, 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Bemidji State, 2 p.m.

Winona State at Northern State, 2:30 p.m.

Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3 p.m.

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Waldorf;1-0;5-1

Dickinson State;1-0;3-2

Iowa Wesleyan;1-0;3-3

Valley City State;0-0;1-3

Mayville State;0-1;3-3

Dakota State;0-1;2-3

Presentation;0-1;1-5

Saturday, Oct. 8

Waldorf at Mayville State, 1 p.m.

Dickinson State at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Dakota State at Valley City, 4 p.m.

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Morningside;4-0;4-0

Midland;4-1;5-1

Hastings;4-1;5-1

Northwestern;4-1;4-1

Doane;2-2;2-2

Dordt;2-2;2-2

Jamestown;2-3;3-3

Mount Marty;1-3;2-3

Concordia;1-3;1-3

Briar Cliff;1-4;1-5

Dakota Wesleyan;0-5;0-6

Friday, Oct. 7

Dordt at Mount Mary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Dakota Wesleyan at Doane, 1 p.m.

Midland at Briar Cliff, 1 p.m.

Jamestown at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Hastings at Morningside, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENT

at West Fargo High School

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 6

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 4 Century, 12 p.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Legacy vs. East No. 3 West Fargo, 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 3 Bismarck, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Fifth-place game

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 11 a.m.

Third-place game

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1:15 p.m.

Championship

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Cameron Indoor Tennis Center or Hammond Park, Minot

Thursday, Oct. 6

TEAM TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Game 1: East No. 1 Grand Forks Red River vs. West No. 4 Mandan, 10 a.m.

Game 2: West No. 2 Legacy vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 10 a.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies, 10 a.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo South vs. West No. 3 Century, 10 a.m.

Loser-out

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1 p.m.

Placement matches

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, fifth-place match, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, third-place match, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, championship, 4:30 p.m.

SINGLES TOURNAMENT

Friday, Oct. 7

at Hammond Park or Cameron Indoor Tennis Center

First round

West No. 1 Anthony Janes (Leg) vs. East No. 8 Kasen Baer (Shey), 10 a.m.

West No. 2 Hunter Rice (Min) vs. East No. 7 Ethan Heiden (WF), 10 a.m.

West No. 3 Tyler Wahl (Bis) vs. East No. 6 Mason Christensen (Shey), 10 a.m.

West No. 4 Mason Lunzman (Jam) vs. East No. 5 Jake McCormick (Dav), 10 a.m.

East No. 1 Espen Schneider (GFRR) vs. West No. 8 Caleb Johnson (Leg), 10 a.m.

East No. 2 Ethan Raan (Shey) vs. West No. 7 Gabe Hanson (Bis), 10 a.m.

East No. 3 Kellen Johnson (GFRR) vs. West No. 6 Josh Hegstad (Min), 10 a.m.

East No. 4 Saylor Kuenzel (GFRR) vs. West No. 5 Drew Beasley (Leg), 10 a.m.

Second round

Winner's bracket quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m.

Loser's bracket matches, 12:30 p.m.

Third round

Loser's bracket quarterfinals, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Semifinals

Loser's bracket, 10 a.m.

Winner's bracket, 11 a.m.

Placement matches

Fifth-place match, 2 p.m.

Third-place match, 2 p.m.

State championship match, 3 p.m.

DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

Friday, Oct. 7

at Hammond Park or Cameron Indoor Tennis Center

First round

West No. 1 Hatzenbuhler-Helbling (Man) vs. East No. 8 Sullivan-Skari (Dav), 11:15 a.m.

West No. 2 Schaeffer-McLean (Min) vs. East No. 7 Skarperud-Mallory (GFRR), 11:15 a.m.

West No. 3 Pitcher-Zander (Cen) vs. East No. 6 Green-Bydal (GFRR), 11:15 a.m.

West No. 4 Diehl-Griffith (Min) vs. East No. 5 Tostenson-Webb (FS), 11:15 a.m.

East No. 1 Panzer-Wilber (GFC) vs. West No. 8 Mathern-Miller (Leg), 11:15 a.m.

East No. 2 Kringlie-Cope (VC) vs. West No. 7 Backen-Lefevre (Jam), 11:15 a.m.

East No. 3 Bourke-Bry (FS) vs. West No. 6 Kleinjan-Kandooru (Cen), 11:15 a.m.

East No. 4 Ness-Callies (Dav) vs. West No. 5 Ruff-Kalb (Leg), 11:15 a.m.

Second round

Winner's bracket quarterfinals, 1:45 p.m.

Loser's bracket matches, 1:45 p.m.

Third round

Loser's bracket quarterfinals, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Semifinals

Loser's bracket, 10 a.m.

Winner's bracket, 11 a.m.

Placement matches

Fifth-place match, 1 p.m.

Third-place match, 2 p.m.

State championship match, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Century;10-0;16-1

Legacy;11-1;14-5

Jamestown;10-2;17-2

Bismarck;9-3;12-7

St. Mary’s;7-4;12-6

Dickinson;4-5;7-9

Minot;4-6;7-10

Watford City;3-10;10-16

Williston;2-9;11-13

Mandan;1-8;2-14

Turtle Mountain;0-12;1-12

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Williston at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Bismarck at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Century at Minot, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Century at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Watford City at Williston, 7 p.m.

Minot at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Fargo Scheels Tournament, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Fargo Scheels Tournament, 5 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;6;2;0;12

Austin;4;1;3;11

St. Cloud;4;3;1;9

Aberdeen;4;4;0;8

Minot;4;4;0;8

Bismarck;3;4;1;7

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;8;2;0;16

Northeast;5;5;0;10

Philadelphia;3;4;0;6

New Jersey;3;7;0;6

Johnstown;1;4;2;4

Maine;1;5;0;2

Danbury;1;7;0;2

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Janesville;6;1;2;14

Fairbanks;7;3;0;14

Kenai River;6;3;0;12

Minnesota;5;3;1;11

Chippewa;5;4;0;10

Anchorage;3;4;3;9

Springfield;3;3;0;6

Wisconsin;2;5;1;5

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;6;1;1;13

Amarillo;6;0;0;12

Lone Star;6;1;0;12

Oklahoma;5;2;0;10

El Paso;5;3;0;10

Shreveport;2;4;2;6

Corpus Christi;2;5;1;5

Odessa;1;4;1;3

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota 4, Anchorage 3, OT

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Danbury at Northeast

Friday, Oct. 7

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Maine at New Jersey

Chippewa at Janesville

Northeast at Philadelphia

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Kenai River at Springfield

Odessa at Shreveport

Wisconsin at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Saturday, Oct. 8

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Maine at New Jersey

Kenai River at Springfield

Northeast at Philadelphia

Chippewa at Janesville

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Shreveport

Wisconsin at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, Oct. 9

Kenai River at Springfield

St. Cloud at Minot

