agate

Area Scores: Oct. 2

100222-spt-soccer

Bismarck's Louis Belanger, left, and Mandan's Josh Salagan, right, arrive to the ball at the same time during Saturday's state-tournament play-in game at St. Mary's. The Demons beat Mandan in penalty kicks. Earlier, Century defeated Jamestown 2-1 to advance to state. In the championship game, Minot edged Legacy 3-2. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Minot

Singles

Semifinals

Anthony Janes, Leg, def. Tyler Wahl, Bismarck, 6-2, 5-7, 6-0; Hunter Rice, Minot, def. Mason Lunzman, Jamestown, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Championship

Janes, Leg, def. Rice, Min, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Third place

Wahl, Bis, def. Lunzman, James, 6-3, 6-1.

Consolation

Quarterfinals

Drew Beasley, Leg, def. Max Fronk, James, 6-1, 6-1; Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Jared Christen, Mandan, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2; Josh Hegstad Min, def. Nolan Callahan, Min, 6-1, 6-4; Gabe Hanson, Bis, def. Charlie Holzer, Century, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Semifinals

Beasley, Leg, def. Johnson, Leg, 6-4, 6-4; Hegstad, Min, def. Hanson, Bis, 7-5, 6-3.

Fifth place

Beasley, Leg, def. Hegstad, Min, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Seventh place

Hanson, Bis, def. Johnson, Leg, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Doubles

Semifinals

Grayson Schaeffer-Brayden McLean, Min, def. Aidan Diehl-Sam Griffith, Min, 6-3, 6-0; Karter Hatzenbuhler-Brady Helbling, Man, def. Jared Pitcher-Beau Zander, Cen, 6-1, 6-2.

Championship

Hatzenbuhler-Helbling, Man, Grayson Schaeffer-Brayden McLean, Min, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Third place

Pitcher-Zander, Cen, def. Diehl-Griffith, Min, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Consolation

Semifinals

Tyler Kleinjan-Sri Kandooru, Cen, def. Nathan Mathern-Cooper Miller, Leg, 6-3, 7-5; Brayden Ruff-Joe Kalb, Leg, def. Kai Backen-Luke LeFevre, James, 6-3, 6-4.

Fifth place

Ruff-Kalb, Leg, def. Kleinjan-Kandooru, 6-3, 6-0.

Seventh place

Backen-LeFevre, James, def. Mathern-Miller, Leg, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

MINOT SOURIS VALLEY INVITATIONAL

BOYS

Team scores

1. Williston 22. 2. Century 81. 3. Legacy 89. 4. Minot 102. 5. Devils Lake 127. 6. Watford City 183.

Top 20 finishers

1. Fynn Krenz, Will, 15:38.17. 2. Ivan Askim, Will, 15:47.20. 3. Brady Goss, DL, 15:51.08. 4. Ethan Moe, Will, 15:53.30. 5. Parker Hintz, Bis, 15:57.89. 6. Tyler Goss, DL, 16:02.11. 7. Ivar Martell, Leg, 16:13.71. 8. Thomas Haskins, Will, 16:13.71. 9. Kolden Kringen, Will, 16:23.33. 10. Brody Ferderer, Cen, 16:31.04. 11. Dalton Fleckenstein, Leg, 16:37.29. 12. Ben Fryhling, Cen, 16:42.28. 13. Benjamin Harris, Min, 16:47.77. 14. Logan Ackman, Will, 16:51.27. 15. Tanner Edwards, WC, 16:52.09. 16. Djiby Diallo, Bis, 17:01.38. 17. Breydeyn Schlabsz, Cen, 17:07.60. 18. Nolan Howey, Min, 17:08.67. 19. Micah Erickson, Cen, 17:11.58. 20. Gabe Hamlin, Bis, 17:12.45.

Other Bismarck-Mandan results

26. Michael Ouradnik, Leg, 17:23.78. 27. Chase Knoll, Leg, 17:31.66. 29. Kyle Marcotte, Leg, 17:33.25. 30. Austin Wick, Bis, 17:37.66. 30. Terry Brownotter, Mandan, 17:42.03. 31. Michal Pfliger, Man, 17:47.81. 35. Eli Eberts, Cen, 17:56.91. 39. Alex Ternes, Leg, 18:01.78. 41. Ben Wrolstad, Cen, 18:09.66. 43. Xavin Condon, Man, 18:13.45. 46. Jack Elsberry, Cen, 18:28.31. 51. Shane Quirk, Cen, 18:42.38. 59, Kyan Knudson, Cen, 19:34.66.

GIRLS

Team results

1. Minot 66. 2. Bismarck 69. 3. Williston 80. 4. Legacy 83. 5. Century 84. 6. Mandan 110.

Top 20 finishers

1. Trinity Jessen, Minot, 18:55.98. 2. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 19:04.24. 3. Cambree Moss, Williston, 19:18.09. 4. Izzy Dahl, BHS, 19:32.07. 5. Kylie Wald, Century, 19:39.61. 6. Katie Olson, WC, 19:40.23. 7. Addison Heck, Century, 19:41.21. 8. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 19:47.09. 9. Sophia Ness, BHS, 20:00.82. 10. Eva Selensky, Legacy, 20:04.26. 11. Isabelle Simonson, Legacy, 20:05.32. 12. Bre Axt, Legacy, 20:07.33. 13. Kaylee Jackson, Minot, 20:25.20. 14. Scout Ulrickson, Minot, 20:29.34. 15. Sophia Lade, Minot, 20:29.72. 16. Aubrey Kleser, BHS, 20:30.48. 17. Brynna Ames, Williston, 20:31.25. 18. Aubrey Rost, Legacy, 20:32.21. 19. Zoe Reichenberger, BHS, 20:33.04. 20. Lindsey Schroeder, BHS, 20:33.04.

Other Bismarck-Mandan results

21. Lucy Wistoff, BHS, 20:42.78. 22. Sundriana Shane, Mandan, 20:52.96. 25. Bella Walth, Century, 21:00.07. 26. Ambry Weisbeck, Mandan, 21:00.61. 29. Sierra Gustavsson, Mandan, 21:07.24. 30. Rita Wise Spirit, BHS, 21:08.67. 31. Ava Rerick, Mandan, 21:10.12. 32. McKenzie Hildemyr, Legacy, 21:11.74. 34. Lauren Woeste, Legacy, 21:12.74. 35. Hadley Ahrens, Century, 21:13.58. 36. Taylor Gabbert, Legacy, 21:18.24. 40. Reagan Roth, Century, 21:23.73. 53. Grace Schmidt, Century, 21:51.57. 55. Macy Crane, Legacy, 21:52.17. 59. Danae Kern, Century, 22:00.36. 60. Tayah Myhre, Mandan, 22:13.43. 64. Bryan Jahner, BHS, 22:53.22. 66. Emerson House, Century, 23:16.06. 67. Danielle Schill, Century, 23:18.58. 70. Alexis Ritzman, Mandan, 23:40.54.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING

WEST FARGO INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. West Fargo Sheyenne 405.5. 2. Century 349. 3. Dickinson 300.5. 4. Legacy 272. 5. West Fargo 200.5. 6. Williston 180.5. 7. Fargo Shanley 163. 8. Mandan 141. 9. West Fargo Horace 116. 10. Bismarck 101. 11. Fargo South 95.

Individual results

200 medley relay: 1. WFS (Bree Triplett, Lauren McDonagh, Tierney Howell, Brooklyn Keney), 1:53.81. 1. WF, 1:58.49. 3. Cen, 1:59.41. 4. Shan, 2:01.47. 5. Man, 2:03.41. 6. Cen B, 2:03.45. 7. WFS B, 2:04.14. 8. WFH, 2:04.21.

200 freestyle: 1. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 2:02.21. 2. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 2:02.89. 3. Tova Blikre, Leg, 2:05.64. 4. Madeline VerDouw, Bis, 2:07.91. 5. Myah Lund, WFS, 2:08.61. 6. Abby Jablonsky, Cen, 2:08.80. 7. Molly Ellerkamp, Dick, 2:09.13. 8. Isabelle Markell, WFS, 2:10.85.

200 IM: 1. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 2:18.30. 2. Bree Triplett, WFS, 2:20.83. 3. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 2:20.90. 4. Savannah Goehring, Will, 2:26.25. 5. Ericka Williams, Dick, 2:27.18. 6. Bethany Mehl, FS, 2:28.71. 7. Caylee Michela, Cen, 2:29.06. 8. Cadence Cook, Cen, 2:29.87.

50 freestyle: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 24.95. 2. Abby Erickson, Leg, 25.85. 3. Brooklyn Hanson, Shan, 26.20. 4. Taylor Miller, Dick, 26.32. 5. Aryana Twist, Dick, 26.35. 6. McKayla Donat, Leg, 26.48. 7. Madee Shea, WFS, 26.49. 8. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 26.66.

Diving: 1. Kayla Mathison, Shan, 315.85. 2. Kelbie Bender, Man, 312.05. 3. Leah Jorgenson, Will, 311.05. 4. Mallory Docktor, WF, 296.10. 5. Olivia Mischke, WF, 293. 6. (tie) Brenna Wolbaum, Dick, 285.55 and Katelyn Kolness, Will, 285.55. 8. Kylie Jasso, Man, 282.60.

100 butterfly: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 1:00.29. 2. Aryana Twist, Dick, 1:04.85. 3. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:05.23. 4. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 1:06.20. 5. Brinley Steele, Leg, 1:08.75. 6. Kylie Duchsherer, Cen, 1:09.11. 7. Sierra Martin, FS, 1:09.36. 8. Rachel Kunz, WF, 1:09.67.

100 freestyle: 1. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 55.66. 2. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 55.69. 3. Abby Erickson, Leg, 56.40. 4. Brooklyn Hanson, Shan, 56.63. 5. Myah Lund, WFS, 57.38. 6. MAdee Shea, WFS, 57.42. 7. Mady Tivis, Cen, 57.79. 8. Lola Senderhauf, Will, 59.43.

500 freestyle: 1. Taylor Miller, Dick, 5:31.16. 2. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 5:31.52. 3. Molly Ellerkamp, Dick, 5:43.75. 4. Molly Osadchy, Cen, 5:52.78. 5. Hannah McEvers, Cen, 5:55.42. 6. Natalie Pfau, Will, 5:55.76. 7. Jillian Schick, Leg, 5:56.40. 8. Isabelle Markell, WFS, 6:00.49.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Dick (Taylor Miller, Aryana Twist, Mara Ellerkamp, Charley Rathgeber), 1:43.77. 2. Cen, 1:44.73. 3. WFS, 1:45.58. 4. Leg, 1:48.58. 5. Bis, 1:49.70. 6. WFH, 1:50.30. 7. Cen B, 1:50.94. 8. Will, 1:52.67.

100 backstroke: 1. Tova Blikre, Leg, 1:02.52. 2. McKayla Donat, Leg, 1:02.70. 3. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 1:05.73. 4. Nora Andrist, Shan, 1:07.30. 5. Hallie Schatzke, WF, 1:07.53. 6. Ellie Nelson, WF, 1:07.68. 7. Brinley Steele, Leg, 1:08.38. 8. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:08.82.

100 breaststroke: 1. Madeline VerDouw, Bis, 1:09.23. 2. Alexa Heckaman, Shan, 1:11.0. 3. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 1:11.76. 4. Savannah Goehring, Will, 1:12.66. 5. Ella Montplaisir, WF, 1:13.23. 6. Bethany Mehl, FS, 1:13.27. 7. Bree Triplett, WFS, 1:14.30. 8. Ericka Williams, Dick, 1:15.42.

400 freestyle relay: 1. WFS (Tierney Howell, Evie Sevald, Brooklyn Keney, Lauren McDonagh), 3:46.59. 2. Dick, 3:49.12. 3. Cen. 3:51.19. 4. Leg, 3:55.78. 5. Shan, 3:58.80. 6. Bis, 4:03.36. 7. WF, 4:03.76. 8. Cen B, 4:03.93.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

LEGACY 3, WILLISTON 1

At Williston

Legacy;25;19;25;25

Willison;17;25;20;19

LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 5, Madison Colby 2, Reese Duchsherer 6, Asiah Gross 12, Chelsa Krom 6, Anna Sorensen 1, Brooklyn Brendel 4, Brooklynn Felchle 4. Blocks: Colby 0.5, Duchsherer 0.5, Gross 1, Krom 0.5, Felchle 1.5. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Colby 20, Duchsherer 14, Brendel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 23, Severson 8, Brooklyn Sand 3, Paisley Kleven 4, Colby 7, Duchsherer 9, Gross 5, Krom 1, Brendel 2. Aces: Fleckenstein 1, Severson 2, Colby 2, Duchsherer 3, Gross 1.

WILLISTON – No statistics provided.

Records: Legacy 10-1 West Region, 13-5 overall; Williston 2-8, 11-12.

JAMESTOWN 3, WATFORD CITY 0

At Jamestown

Watford City;15;23;16

Jamestown;25;25;25

WATFORD CITY – Kills: Jessica Mogen 9, Adi Schaff 3, Gracen Breitbach 3, Bailey Mattson 2, Tori Reil 3, Kymber McGorman 1, Fallson Sampsel 1. Blocks: Sampsel 3, Reil 1.5, Breitbach 0.5. Assists: Hope Cross 8, McGorman 6, Breitbach 2, Mogen 2, McGorman 1, Sampsel 1. Digs: Mogen 12, McGorman 6, Akira Hogue 4, Reil 4, H.Cross 3, Schaff 2, Ally Cross 2. Aces: Mogen 1, McGorman 1, Breitbach 1, H.Cross 1.

JAMESTOWN – No statistics provided.

Records: Watford City 3-9 West Region, 10-15 overall; Jamestown 9-2, 16-2.

LISBON-ENDERLIN TOURNAMENT

Kidder County results

Scores

Kidder County def. Tri-State 25-21, 25-17

Kidder County def. Midway-Minto 25-16, 25-14

Kidder County split with Lisbon 25-15, 12-25

Northern Cass def. Kidder County 25-22, 25-16

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood def. Kidder County 25-16, 25-9

KIDDER COUNTY – Kills: Kennedy Harter 41, Avery Rath 21, Breanah Pfaff 1, Taylor Zimmerman 9. Blocks: Harter 4, Rath 2, Mackenzie Schoonover 3, Zimmerman 4. Assists: Harter 2, Rath 3, Pfaff 66. Digs: Harter 57, Rth 44, Kylee Rorhich 25, Pfaff 38, Zimmerman 13, Sidney Mock 1, Drew Stroh 52, Jade Shipley 7. Aces: Harter 1, Rth 5, Rohrich 1, Pfff 5, Zimmerman 7, Stroh 5, Shipley 4.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

WEST FARGO 30, ST. MARY’S 7

(Friday)

West Fargo;6;7;10;7;--;30

St. Mary’s;0;0;0;7;--;7

First quarter

WF: Kaleb Porter 10 yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

WF: Keyton McGregor 5 pass from Cole Tiedeman (Connor Hoselton kick)

Third quarter

WF: Hoselton 23 field goal

WF: Tiedeman 8 run (Hoselton kick)

Fourth quarter

SM: Caden Willer 32 pass from Tommy Kraljic (Willer kick)

WF: Leyton Hofland 5 run (Hoselton kick)

Records: West Fargo 3-3; St. Mary’s 2-4.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 3, U-MARY 0

U-Mary;6;22;20

Mankato;25;25;25

U-MARY -- Kills: Robi Benagi 9, Nehkyah Ellis 7, McKenna Kirkpatrick 6, Reyna Isenbart 3, Maddie Cooper 2. Assists: Maddy Free 18. Aces: Binagi. Blocks: Kirkpatrick 2, Cooper 2, Ellis 1. Digs: Kaia Sueker 12, Chloe Lieser 7, Ellis 6, Emily Torborg 5, Binagi 3.

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO -- Kills: Emily Kern 12, Toryn Richards 9, Kiya Durant 7, Sophie Tietz 4, Abigail Wolfe 4. Assists: Brooke Bolwerk 30. Aces: Richards 3, Brenna Hesse 3, Maci Higgins 1, Ellie Kline 1. Blocks: Kern 3, Tietz 3. Digs: Bolwerk 12, Kline 12, Richards 12, Tietz 9, Hesse 8. 

Records: Mankato 3-5 NSIC, 4-12 overall; University of Mary 1-7, 2-14.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING

U-MARY 169, JAMESTOWN 110

200 medley relay: 1. U-Mary (Breanna Lund, Rylie Webb, Jordn Wolsky, Breena Delegge), 1:53.20. 2. UJ, 1:57.68.

1000 freestyle: 1. Laurel Knox, UJ, 11:04.58. 2. Niki Brackin, UM, 12:25.88.

200 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 1:56.57. 2. Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 2:03.0.

50 backstroke: 1. Teresa Cavanaugh, UM, 29.65. 2. Michaela Desmond, UM, 29.86.

50 breaststroke: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 32.54. 2. Elle Holland, UM, 36.35.

100 butterfly: 1. Jordn Wolsky, UM, 1:00.62. 2. Emma Pickrel, UJ, 1:06.75.

50 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 25.39. 2. Nalani Curry, UJ, 25.86.

1m diving: 1. Jada Shorter, UJ, 224.90. 2. Kahlan Hamlin, UJ, 174.95.

100 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 54.01. 2. Nalani Curry, UJ, 58.82.

100 backstroke: 1, Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 1:02.93. 2. Teresa Cavanaugh, UM, 1:04.08.

100 breaststroke: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 1:12.30. 2. Emma Pickel, UJ, 1:15.60.

500 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 5:19.68. 2. Laurel Knox, UJ, 5:28.58.

50 butterfly: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 27.17. 2. Jordn Wolsky, UM, 27.65.

3m diving: 1. Jada Shorter, UJ, 208.15. 2. Kahlan Hamlin, UJ, 168.40.

200 IM: 1. Breanna Lund, UN, 2:24.65. 2. Mariapocs Ruiz Martinez, UM, 2:28.87.

200 freestyle relay: 1. UM (Victoria Murillo, Marina Conde Revuelto, Jordn Wolsky, Breena Delegge), 1:41.40. 2. UJ, 1:44.32.

NAHL

MINOT 4, BISMARCK 1

Minot;1;1;2;--;4

Bismarck;0;0;1;--;1

First period: 1, Min, Colby Joseph (Max Martin, Nick O’Hanisain), 2:13.

Second period: 2. Min, Hunter Longhi (Cooper Rice, Trevor Stachowiak), 16:34, (pp).

Third period: 3. Bis, Adam Pietila (Julian Beaumont, Landon Fandel), 4:20. 4. Min, Martin (Joseph, Weston Knox), 8:38. 5. Min, Tory Lund (Knox), 10:29.

Goaltender saves: Min – Lawton Zacher 23. Bis – Linards Lipskis 28.

Penalties: Min – 1 for 2 minutes. Bis – 2 for 4 minutes.

Records: Minot 4-4-0; Bismarck 3-4-1.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;6;2;0;12

Austin;4;1;3;11

St. Cloud;4;3;1;9

Aberdeen;4;4;0;8

Minot;4;4;0;8

Bismarck;3;4;1;7

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;8;2;0;16

Northeast;5;5;0;10

Philadelphia;3;4;0;6

New Jersey;3;7;0;6

Johnstown;1;4;2;4

Maine;1;5;0;2

Danbury;1;7;0;2

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;7;3;0;14

Janesville;6;1;2;14

Kenai River;6;3;0;12

Chippewa;5;4;0;10

Minnesota;4;3;1;9

Anchorage;3;4;2;8

Springfield;3;3;0;6

Wisconsin;2;6;0;4

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;6;1;1;13

Amarillo;6;0;0;12

Lone Star;6;1;0;12

Oklahoma;5;2;0;10

El Paso;5;3;0;10

Shreveport;2;4;2;6

Corpus Christi;2;5;1;5

Odessa;1;4;1;3

Saturday, Oct. 1

Minot 4, Bismarck 1

New Jersey 6, Maryland 2

Philadelphia 4, Johnstown 3, OT

Northeast 4, Maine 3

Springfield 5, Fairbanks 2

Aberdeen 6, St. Cloud 3

Kenai River 4, Wisconsin 3

Janesville 3, Chippewa 2

New Mexico 6, Corpus Christi 5

North Iowa 5, Austin 4, SO

Shreveport 4, Oklahoma 3

Minnesota 2, Anchorage 1

Lone Star 2, El Paso 0

Sunday, Oct. 2

Anchorage at Minnesota

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Danbury at Northeast

Friday, Oct. 7

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Maine at New Jersey

Chippewa at Janesville

Northeast at Philadelphia

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Kenai River at Springfield

Odessa at Shreveport

Wisconsin at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Saturday, Oct. 8

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Maine at New Jersey

Kenai River at Springfield

Northeast at Philadelphia

Chippewa at Janesville

Lone Star at Corpus Christi

Odessa at Shreveport

Wisconsin at Minnesota

North Iowa at Aberdeen

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, Oct. 9

Kenai River at Springfield

St. Cloud at Minot

N.D. SCORES

College hockey

North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1, exhibition

SATURDAY

College football

Bemidji State 59, Minot State 14

Dickinson State 27, Dakota State 7

Iowa Wesleyan 42, Mayville State 38

Jamestown 41, Doane 17

Mary 27, Northern State 26, OT

NDSCS 52, Central Lakes 14

North Dakota 48, Missouri State 31

North Dakota State 27, Youngstown State 14

College volleyball

Bellevue 3, Valley City State 2

Concordia-St. Paul 3, Minot State 0

Dickinson State 3, Dakota State 2

Jamestown 3, Ottawa, Neb. 0

Mayville State 3, Waldorf 2

Minnesota State-Mankato 3, Mary 0

North Dakota 3, Oral Roberts 0

North Dakota State 3, Missouri-Kansas City 0

High school football

Devils Lake 57, Turtle Mountain 6

High school volleyball

Bismarck 3, Turtle Mountain 0

Bismarck Legacy 3, Williston 1

Jamestown 3, Watford City 0

High school boys soccer

West Region tournament

Championship

Minot 3, Legacy 2

State qualifiers

Bismarck Century 2, Jamestown 1

Bismarck 3, Mandan 2, PKs

