Area Scores: Oct. 2

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Minot
Singles
Semifinals
Anthony Janes, Leg, def. Tyler Wahl, Bismarck, 6-2, 5-7, 6-0; Hunter Rice, Minot, def. Mason Lunzman, Jamestown, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.
Championship
Janes, Leg, def. Rice, Min, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Third place
Wahl, Bis, def. Lunzman, James, 6-3, 6-1.
Consolation
Quarterfinals
Drew Beasley, Leg, def. Max Fronk, James, 6-1, 6-1; Caleb Johnson, Leg, def. Jared Christen, Mandan, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2; Josh Hegstad Min, def. Nolan Callahan, Min, 6-1, 6-4; Gabe Hanson, Bis, def. Charlie Holzer, Century, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
People are also reading…
Semifinals
Beasley, Leg, def. Johnson, Leg, 6-4, 6-4; Hegstad, Min, def. Hanson, Bis, 7-5, 6-3.
Fifth place
Beasley, Leg, def. Hegstad, Min, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
Seventh place
Hanson, Bis, def. Johnson, Leg, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Doubles
Semifinals
Grayson Schaeffer-Brayden McLean, Min, def. Aidan Diehl-Sam Griffith, Min, 6-3, 6-0; Karter Hatzenbuhler-Brady Helbling, Man, def. Jared Pitcher-Beau Zander, Cen, 6-1, 6-2.
Championship
Hatzenbuhler-Helbling, Man, Grayson Schaeffer-Brayden McLean, Min, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Third place
Pitcher-Zander, Cen, def. Diehl-Griffith, Min, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Consolation
Semifinals
Tyler Kleinjan-Sri Kandooru, Cen, def. Nathan Mathern-Cooper Miller, Leg, 6-3, 7-5; Brayden Ruff-Joe Kalb, Leg, def. Kai Backen-Luke LeFevre, James, 6-3, 6-4.
Fifth place
Ruff-Kalb, Leg, def. Kleinjan-Kandooru, 6-3, 6-0.
Seventh place
Backen-LeFevre, James, def. Mathern-Miller, Leg, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
MINOT SOURIS VALLEY INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores
1. Williston 22. 2. Century 81. 3. Legacy 89. 4. Minot 102. 5. Devils Lake 127. 6. Watford City 183.
Top 20 finishers
1. Fynn Krenz, Will, 15:38.17. 2. Ivan Askim, Will, 15:47.20. 3. Brady Goss, DL, 15:51.08. 4. Ethan Moe, Will, 15:53.30. 5. Parker Hintz, Bis, 15:57.89. 6. Tyler Goss, DL, 16:02.11. 7. Ivar Martell, Leg, 16:13.71. 8. Thomas Haskins, Will, 16:13.71. 9. Kolden Kringen, Will, 16:23.33. 10. Brody Ferderer, Cen, 16:31.04. 11. Dalton Fleckenstein, Leg, 16:37.29. 12. Ben Fryhling, Cen, 16:42.28. 13. Benjamin Harris, Min, 16:47.77. 14. Logan Ackman, Will, 16:51.27. 15. Tanner Edwards, WC, 16:52.09. 16. Djiby Diallo, Bis, 17:01.38. 17. Breydeyn Schlabsz, Cen, 17:07.60. 18. Nolan Howey, Min, 17:08.67. 19. Micah Erickson, Cen, 17:11.58. 20. Gabe Hamlin, Bis, 17:12.45.
Other Bismarck-Mandan results
26. Michael Ouradnik, Leg, 17:23.78. 27. Chase Knoll, Leg, 17:31.66. 29. Kyle Marcotte, Leg, 17:33.25. 30. Austin Wick, Bis, 17:37.66. 30. Terry Brownotter, Mandan, 17:42.03. 31. Michal Pfliger, Man, 17:47.81. 35. Eli Eberts, Cen, 17:56.91. 39. Alex Ternes, Leg, 18:01.78. 41. Ben Wrolstad, Cen, 18:09.66. 43. Xavin Condon, Man, 18:13.45. 46. Jack Elsberry, Cen, 18:28.31. 51. Shane Quirk, Cen, 18:42.38. 59, Kyan Knudson, Cen, 19:34.66.
GIRLS
Team results
1. Minot 66. 2. Bismarck 69. 3. Williston 80. 4. Legacy 83. 5. Century 84. 6. Mandan 110.
Top 20 finishers
1. Trinity Jessen, Minot, 18:55.98. 2. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 19:04.24. 3. Cambree Moss, Williston, 19:18.09. 4. Izzy Dahl, BHS, 19:32.07. 5. Kylie Wald, Century, 19:39.61. 6. Katie Olson, WC, 19:40.23. 7. Addison Heck, Century, 19:41.21. 8. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 19:47.09. 9. Sophia Ness, BHS, 20:00.82. 10. Eva Selensky, Legacy, 20:04.26. 11. Isabelle Simonson, Legacy, 20:05.32. 12. Bre Axt, Legacy, 20:07.33. 13. Kaylee Jackson, Minot, 20:25.20. 14. Scout Ulrickson, Minot, 20:29.34. 15. Sophia Lade, Minot, 20:29.72. 16. Aubrey Kleser, BHS, 20:30.48. 17. Brynna Ames, Williston, 20:31.25. 18. Aubrey Rost, Legacy, 20:32.21. 19. Zoe Reichenberger, BHS, 20:33.04. 20. Lindsey Schroeder, BHS, 20:33.04.
Other Bismarck-Mandan results
21. Lucy Wistoff, BHS, 20:42.78. 22. Sundriana Shane, Mandan, 20:52.96. 25. Bella Walth, Century, 21:00.07. 26. Ambry Weisbeck, Mandan, 21:00.61. 29. Sierra Gustavsson, Mandan, 21:07.24. 30. Rita Wise Spirit, BHS, 21:08.67. 31. Ava Rerick, Mandan, 21:10.12. 32. McKenzie Hildemyr, Legacy, 21:11.74. 34. Lauren Woeste, Legacy, 21:12.74. 35. Hadley Ahrens, Century, 21:13.58. 36. Taylor Gabbert, Legacy, 21:18.24. 40. Reagan Roth, Century, 21:23.73. 53. Grace Schmidt, Century, 21:51.57. 55. Macy Crane, Legacy, 21:52.17. 59. Danae Kern, Century, 22:00.36. 60. Tayah Myhre, Mandan, 22:13.43. 64. Bryan Jahner, BHS, 22:53.22. 66. Emerson House, Century, 23:16.06. 67. Danielle Schill, Century, 23:18.58. 70. Alexis Ritzman, Mandan, 23:40.54.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
WEST FARGO INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. West Fargo Sheyenne 405.5. 2. Century 349. 3. Dickinson 300.5. 4. Legacy 272. 5. West Fargo 200.5. 6. Williston 180.5. 7. Fargo Shanley 163. 8. Mandan 141. 9. West Fargo Horace 116. 10. Bismarck 101. 11. Fargo South 95.
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. WFS (Bree Triplett, Lauren McDonagh, Tierney Howell, Brooklyn Keney), 1:53.81. 1. WF, 1:58.49. 3. Cen, 1:59.41. 4. Shan, 2:01.47. 5. Man, 2:03.41. 6. Cen B, 2:03.45. 7. WFS B, 2:04.14. 8. WFH, 2:04.21.
200 freestyle: 1. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 2:02.21. 2. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 2:02.89. 3. Tova Blikre, Leg, 2:05.64. 4. Madeline VerDouw, Bis, 2:07.91. 5. Myah Lund, WFS, 2:08.61. 6. Abby Jablonsky, Cen, 2:08.80. 7. Molly Ellerkamp, Dick, 2:09.13. 8. Isabelle Markell, WFS, 2:10.85.
200 IM: 1. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 2:18.30. 2. Bree Triplett, WFS, 2:20.83. 3. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 2:20.90. 4. Savannah Goehring, Will, 2:26.25. 5. Ericka Williams, Dick, 2:27.18. 6. Bethany Mehl, FS, 2:28.71. 7. Caylee Michela, Cen, 2:29.06. 8. Cadence Cook, Cen, 2:29.87.
50 freestyle: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 24.95. 2. Abby Erickson, Leg, 25.85. 3. Brooklyn Hanson, Shan, 26.20. 4. Taylor Miller, Dick, 26.32. 5. Aryana Twist, Dick, 26.35. 6. McKayla Donat, Leg, 26.48. 7. Madee Shea, WFS, 26.49. 8. Sienna Mrachek, Cen, 26.66.
Diving: 1. Kayla Mathison, Shan, 315.85. 2. Kelbie Bender, Man, 312.05. 3. Leah Jorgenson, Will, 311.05. 4. Mallory Docktor, WF, 296.10. 5. Olivia Mischke, WF, 293. 6. (tie) Brenna Wolbaum, Dick, 285.55 and Katelyn Kolness, Will, 285.55. 8. Kylie Jasso, Man, 282.60.
100 butterfly: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 1:00.29. 2. Aryana Twist, Dick, 1:04.85. 3. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:05.23. 4. Mara Ellerkamp, Dick, 1:06.20. 5. Brinley Steele, Leg, 1:08.75. 6. Kylie Duchsherer, Cen, 1:09.11. 7. Sierra Martin, FS, 1:09.36. 8. Rachel Kunz, WF, 1:09.67.
100 freestyle: 1. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 55.66. 2. Charley Rathgeber, Dick, 55.69. 3. Abby Erickson, Leg, 56.40. 4. Brooklyn Hanson, Shan, 56.63. 5. Myah Lund, WFS, 57.38. 6. MAdee Shea, WFS, 57.42. 7. Mady Tivis, Cen, 57.79. 8. Lola Senderhauf, Will, 59.43.
500 freestyle: 1. Taylor Miller, Dick, 5:31.16. 2. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 5:31.52. 3. Molly Ellerkamp, Dick, 5:43.75. 4. Molly Osadchy, Cen, 5:52.78. 5. Hannah McEvers, Cen, 5:55.42. 6. Natalie Pfau, Will, 5:55.76. 7. Jillian Schick, Leg, 5:56.40. 8. Isabelle Markell, WFS, 6:00.49.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Dick (Taylor Miller, Aryana Twist, Mara Ellerkamp, Charley Rathgeber), 1:43.77. 2. Cen, 1:44.73. 3. WFS, 1:45.58. 4. Leg, 1:48.58. 5. Bis, 1:49.70. 6. WFH, 1:50.30. 7. Cen B, 1:50.94. 8. Will, 1:52.67.
100 backstroke: 1. Tova Blikre, Leg, 1:02.52. 2. McKayla Donat, Leg, 1:02.70. 3. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 1:05.73. 4. Nora Andrist, Shan, 1:07.30. 5. Hallie Schatzke, WF, 1:07.53. 6. Ellie Nelson, WF, 1:07.68. 7. Brinley Steele, Leg, 1:08.38. 8. Josey Jackson, Man, 1:08.82.
100 breaststroke: 1. Madeline VerDouw, Bis, 1:09.23. 2. Alexa Heckaman, Shan, 1:11.0. 3. Lauryn Caster, Cen, 1:11.76. 4. Savannah Goehring, Will, 1:12.66. 5. Ella Montplaisir, WF, 1:13.23. 6. Bethany Mehl, FS, 1:13.27. 7. Bree Triplett, WFS, 1:14.30. 8. Ericka Williams, Dick, 1:15.42.
400 freestyle relay: 1. WFS (Tierney Howell, Evie Sevald, Brooklyn Keney, Lauren McDonagh), 3:46.59. 2. Dick, 3:49.12. 3. Cen. 3:51.19. 4. Leg, 3:55.78. 5. Shan, 3:58.80. 6. Bis, 4:03.36. 7. WF, 4:03.76. 8. Cen B, 4:03.93.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
LEGACY 3, WILLISTON 1
At Williston
Legacy;25;19;25;25
Willison;17;25;20;19
LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 5, Madison Colby 2, Reese Duchsherer 6, Asiah Gross 12, Chelsa Krom 6, Anna Sorensen 1, Brooklyn Brendel 4, Brooklynn Felchle 4. Blocks: Colby 0.5, Duchsherer 0.5, Gross 1, Krom 0.5, Felchle 1.5. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Colby 20, Duchsherer 14, Brendel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 23, Severson 8, Brooklyn Sand 3, Paisley Kleven 4, Colby 7, Duchsherer 9, Gross 5, Krom 1, Brendel 2. Aces: Fleckenstein 1, Severson 2, Colby 2, Duchsherer 3, Gross 1.
WILLISTON – No statistics provided.
Records: Legacy 10-1 West Region, 13-5 overall; Williston 2-8, 11-12.
JAMESTOWN 3, WATFORD CITY 0
At Jamestown
Watford City;15;23;16
Jamestown;25;25;25
WATFORD CITY – Kills: Jessica Mogen 9, Adi Schaff 3, Gracen Breitbach 3, Bailey Mattson 2, Tori Reil 3, Kymber McGorman 1, Fallson Sampsel 1. Blocks: Sampsel 3, Reil 1.5, Breitbach 0.5. Assists: Hope Cross 8, McGorman 6, Breitbach 2, Mogen 2, McGorman 1, Sampsel 1. Digs: Mogen 12, McGorman 6, Akira Hogue 4, Reil 4, H.Cross 3, Schaff 2, Ally Cross 2. Aces: Mogen 1, McGorman 1, Breitbach 1, H.Cross 1.
JAMESTOWN – No statistics provided.
Records: Watford City 3-9 West Region, 10-15 overall; Jamestown 9-2, 16-2.
LISBON-ENDERLIN TOURNAMENT
Kidder County results
Scores
Kidder County def. Tri-State 25-21, 25-17
Kidder County def. Midway-Minto 25-16, 25-14
Kidder County split with Lisbon 25-15, 12-25
Northern Cass def. Kidder County 25-22, 25-16
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood def. Kidder County 25-16, 25-9
KIDDER COUNTY – Kills: Kennedy Harter 41, Avery Rath 21, Breanah Pfaff 1, Taylor Zimmerman 9. Blocks: Harter 4, Rath 2, Mackenzie Schoonover 3, Zimmerman 4. Assists: Harter 2, Rath 3, Pfaff 66. Digs: Harter 57, Rth 44, Kylee Rorhich 25, Pfaff 38, Zimmerman 13, Sidney Mock 1, Drew Stroh 52, Jade Shipley 7. Aces: Harter 1, Rth 5, Rohrich 1, Pfff 5, Zimmerman 7, Stroh 5, Shipley 4.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
WEST FARGO 30, ST. MARY’S 7
(Friday)
West Fargo;6;7;10;7;--;30
St. Mary’s;0;0;0;7;--;7
First quarter
WF: Kaleb Porter 10 yard run (kick failed)
Second quarter
WF: Keyton McGregor 5 pass from Cole Tiedeman (Connor Hoselton kick)
Third quarter
WF: Hoselton 23 field goal
WF: Tiedeman 8 run (Hoselton kick)
Fourth quarter
SM: Caden Willer 32 pass from Tommy Kraljic (Willer kick)
WF: Leyton Hofland 5 run (Hoselton kick)
Records: West Fargo 3-3; St. Mary’s 2-4.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 3, U-MARY 0
U-Mary;6;22;20
Mankato;25;25;25
U-MARY -- Kills: Robi Benagi 9, Nehkyah Ellis 7, McKenna Kirkpatrick 6, Reyna Isenbart 3, Maddie Cooper 2. Assists: Maddy Free 18. Aces: Binagi. Blocks: Kirkpatrick 2, Cooper 2, Ellis 1. Digs: Kaia Sueker 12, Chloe Lieser 7, Ellis 6, Emily Torborg 5, Binagi 3.
MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO -- Kills: Emily Kern 12, Toryn Richards 9, Kiya Durant 7, Sophie Tietz 4, Abigail Wolfe 4. Assists: Brooke Bolwerk 30. Aces: Richards 3, Brenna Hesse 3, Maci Higgins 1, Ellie Kline 1. Blocks: Kern 3, Tietz 3. Digs: Bolwerk 12, Kline 12, Richards 12, Tietz 9, Hesse 8.
Records: Mankato 3-5 NSIC, 4-12 overall; University of Mary 1-7, 2-14.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING
U-MARY 169, JAMESTOWN 110
200 medley relay: 1. U-Mary (Breanna Lund, Rylie Webb, Jordn Wolsky, Breena Delegge), 1:53.20. 2. UJ, 1:57.68.
1000 freestyle: 1. Laurel Knox, UJ, 11:04.58. 2. Niki Brackin, UM, 12:25.88.
200 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 1:56.57. 2. Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 2:03.0.
50 backstroke: 1. Teresa Cavanaugh, UM, 29.65. 2. Michaela Desmond, UM, 29.86.
50 breaststroke: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 32.54. 2. Elle Holland, UM, 36.35.
100 butterfly: 1. Jordn Wolsky, UM, 1:00.62. 2. Emma Pickrel, UJ, 1:06.75.
50 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 25.39. 2. Nalani Curry, UJ, 25.86.
1m diving: 1. Jada Shorter, UJ, 224.90. 2. Kahlan Hamlin, UJ, 174.95.
100 freestyle: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 54.01. 2. Nalani Curry, UJ, 58.82.
100 backstroke: 1, Sulinke Vandenberg, UJ, 1:02.93. 2. Teresa Cavanaugh, UM, 1:04.08.
100 breaststroke: 1. Rylie Webb, UM, 1:12.30. 2. Emma Pickel, UJ, 1:15.60.
500 freestyle: 1. Victoria Murillo, UM, 5:19.68. 2. Laurel Knox, UJ, 5:28.58.
50 butterfly: 1. Breena Delegge, UM, 27.17. 2. Jordn Wolsky, UM, 27.65.
3m diving: 1. Jada Shorter, UJ, 208.15. 2. Kahlan Hamlin, UJ, 168.40.
200 IM: 1. Breanna Lund, UN, 2:24.65. 2. Mariapocs Ruiz Martinez, UM, 2:28.87.
200 freestyle relay: 1. UM (Victoria Murillo, Marina Conde Revuelto, Jordn Wolsky, Breena Delegge), 1:41.40. 2. UJ, 1:44.32.
NAHL
MINOT 4, BISMARCK 1
Minot;1;1;2;--;4
Bismarck;0;0;1;--;1
First period: 1, Min, Colby Joseph (Max Martin, Nick O’Hanisain), 2:13.
Second period: 2. Min, Hunter Longhi (Cooper Rice, Trevor Stachowiak), 16:34, (pp).
Third period: 3. Bis, Adam Pietila (Julian Beaumont, Landon Fandel), 4:20. 4. Min, Martin (Joseph, Weston Knox), 8:38. 5. Min, Tory Lund (Knox), 10:29.
Goaltender saves: Min – Lawton Zacher 23. Bis – Linards Lipskis 28.
Penalties: Min – 1 for 2 minutes. Bis – 2 for 4 minutes.
Records: Minot 4-4-0; Bismarck 3-4-1.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;6;2;0;12
Austin;4;1;3;11
St. Cloud;4;3;1;9
Aberdeen;4;4;0;8
Minot;4;4;0;8
Bismarck;3;4;1;7
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;8;2;0;16
Northeast;5;5;0;10
Philadelphia;3;4;0;6
New Jersey;3;7;0;6
Johnstown;1;4;2;4
Maine;1;5;0;2
Danbury;1;7;0;2
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;7;3;0;14
Janesville;6;1;2;14
Kenai River;6;3;0;12
Chippewa;5;4;0;10
Minnesota;4;3;1;9
Anchorage;3;4;2;8
Springfield;3;3;0;6
Wisconsin;2;6;0;4
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;6;1;1;13
Amarillo;6;0;0;12
Lone Star;6;1;0;12
Oklahoma;5;2;0;10
El Paso;5;3;0;10
Shreveport;2;4;2;6
Corpus Christi;2;5;1;5
Odessa;1;4;1;3
Saturday, Oct. 1
Minot 4, Bismarck 1
New Jersey 6, Maryland 2
Philadelphia 4, Johnstown 3, OT
Northeast 4, Maine 3
Springfield 5, Fairbanks 2
Aberdeen 6, St. Cloud 3
Kenai River 4, Wisconsin 3
Janesville 3, Chippewa 2
New Mexico 6, Corpus Christi 5
North Iowa 5, Austin 4, SO
Shreveport 4, Oklahoma 3
Minnesota 2, Anchorage 1
Lone Star 2, El Paso 0
Sunday, Oct. 2
Anchorage at Minnesota
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Danbury at Northeast
Friday, Oct. 7
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Maine at New Jersey
Chippewa at Janesville
Northeast at Philadelphia
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Kenai River at Springfield
Odessa at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Saturday, Oct. 8
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Maine at New Jersey
Kenai River at Springfield
Northeast at Philadelphia
Chippewa at Janesville
Lone Star at Corpus Christi
Odessa at Shreveport
Wisconsin at Minnesota
North Iowa at Aberdeen
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Sunday, Oct. 9
Kenai River at Springfield
St. Cloud at Minot
N.D. SCORES
College hockey
North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1, exhibition
SATURDAY
College football
Bemidji State 59, Minot State 14
Dickinson State 27, Dakota State 7
Iowa Wesleyan 42, Mayville State 38
Jamestown 41, Doane 17
Mary 27, Northern State 26, OT
NDSCS 52, Central Lakes 14
North Dakota 48, Missouri State 31
North Dakota State 27, Youngstown State 14
College volleyball
Bellevue 3, Valley City State 2
Concordia-St. Paul 3, Minot State 0
Dickinson State 3, Dakota State 2
Jamestown 3, Ottawa, Neb. 0
Mayville State 3, Waldorf 2
Minnesota State-Mankato 3, Mary 0
North Dakota 3, Oral Roberts 0
North Dakota State 3, Missouri-Kansas City 0
High school football
Devils Lake 57, Turtle Mountain 6
High school volleyball
Bismarck 3, Turtle Mountain 0
Bismarck Legacy 3, Williston 1
Jamestown 3, Watford City 0
High school boys soccer
West Region tournament
Championship
Minot 3, Legacy 2
State qualifiers
Bismarck Century 2, Jamestown 1
Bismarck 3, Mandan 2, PKs