Area Scores: Oct. 1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
GRANT COUNTY-FLASHER 44, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR-HEBRON 12
RTH;0;0;6;6;--;12
GCF;32;12;0;0;--;44
First quarter
GCF: Trey Heid 70 yard kickoff return (Brandon Brunelle run)
GCF: Brunelle 47 run (Javin Friesz kick)
GCF: Carter Bonogofsky 10 pass from Javin Friesz (Eli Friesz run)
GCF: Javin Friesz 80 run (Bonogofsky pass from Friesz)
Second quarter
GCF: Heid 35 run (kick failed)
GCF: Brunelle 15 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
RTH: Cody Miller 74 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
RTH: Brycen Glass (run failed)
LINTON-HMBSZ 20, SARGENT COUNTY 18
Sargent County;0;12;6;0;--;18
Linton-HMBSZ;0;14;6;0;--;20
First quarter
No scoring.
Second quarter
LHMBSZ: Kashton Moser 35 pass from Trace King (Riley Richter run)
SC: Fletcher Willprecht 20 pass from Micahel Hoistad (pass failed)
LHMBSZ: Jace Jochim 43 pass from King (pass failed)
SC: Willprecht 12 pass from Hoistad (pass failed)
Third quarter
LHMBSZ: Jochim 6 pass from King (run failed)
SC: Luke Martinson 48 pass from Hoistad (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
No scoring.
LISBON 46, NORTHERN CASS 6
Northern Cass;0;0;0;6;--;6
Lisbon;16;22;8;0;--;46
First quarter
Lisbon: Boeden Greenley 2 yard run (Greenley run)
Lisbon: Greenley 13 run (Greenley run)
Second quarter
Lisbon: Wyatt Olson 1 run (Griffen McDaniel run)
Lisbon: Mike Nelson 28 pass from Wyatt Olson (Greenley run)
Lisbon: Levi Sveum 5 pass from Olson (run failed)
Third quarter
Lisbon: Olson 3 run (Olson run)
Fourth quarter
NC: Matthew Metzger 15 pass from Julian Leichtenberg (pass failed)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Minot
Singles
First round
Nolan Callahan, Minot, def. Logan Miller, Mandan, 6-2, 6-1; Blake Johnson, Williston, def. Ethan Wood, Bismarck, 6-4, 6-0; Charlie Holzer, Century, def. Bradyn Bentz, Mandan, 6-2, 6-0; Kane Schmidt, Jamestown, def. Mitch Dienstmann, Century, 6-4, 6-3; Josh Hegstad, Minot, def. Austin Walth, Century, 6-1, 6-1.
Second round
Anthony Janes, Legacy, def. Shannon, Will, 6-1, 6-0; Johnson, Legacy, def. Callahan, Min, 7-5, 6-3; Drew Beasley, Legacy, def. Johnson, Will, 6-1, 6-2; Tyler Wahl, Bismarck, def. Holzer, Century, 6-1, 6-1; Mason Lunzman, James, def. Schmidt, Jamestown, 6-1, 6-2; Gabe Hanson, Bismarck, def. Max Fronk, Jamestown, 6-2, 6-3; Hegstad, Minot, def. Jared Christen, Mandan, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Hunter Rice, Minot, def. Carter Borreson, Williston, 6-2, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Janes, Legacy, def. Johnson, Leg, 6-3, 6-0; Tyler Wahl, Bismarck, def. Drew Beasley, Legacy, 6-1, 6-2; Lunzman, Jamestown, def. Hanson, Bismarck, 6-3, 6-0; Rice, Minot, def. Hegstad, Minot, 6-1, 6-2.
Consolation
First round
Fronk, Jamestown, def. Logan Miller, Mandan, 6-0, 6-1; Christen, Mandan, def. Wood, Bismarck, 6-2, 6-1; Carter Borreson, Williston, def. Bradyn Bentz, Mandan, 7-5, 6-2; Mitch Dienstmann, Century, def. Shannon, Williston, 7-6 (0), 6-3; Johnson, Will, def. Walth, Century, 6-4, 6-2.
Second round
Max Fronk, Jamestown def. Jane Schmidt, Jamestown, 6-0, 6-1. Jared Christen, Mandan def. Carter Borreson, Williston, 7-5, 6-2. Nolan Callahan, Minot def. Mitch Dienstmann, 7-6 (0), 6-3. Blake Johnson, Williston def. Charlie Holzer, Century, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
First round
Kai Backen-Luke LeFevre, Jamestown, def. Rylan Bechtel-Anton Kozojed, Mandan, 7-6 (2), 6-1; Brayden Ruff-Joe Kalb, Legacy, def. Adam Sortland-Cameron Anderson, Jamestown, 6-0, 6-2; Aiden Diehl-Sam Griffith, Minot, def. Roger Karalus-Aidan Ellertson, Bismarck, 6-1, 6-1; Jared Pitcher-Beau Zander, Century, def. Trystan Fernandez-Beau Bitz, Bismarck, 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Kleinjan-Sri Kandooru, Century, def. Carter Hansen-Kallon DeLorme, Williston, 6-3, 6-3; Nathan Mathern-Cooper Miller, Legacy, def. Braylon Higgs-Brayden Borreson, Williston, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Second round
Grayson Schaeffer-Brayden McLean, Minot, def. Backen-LeFevre, Jamestown, 6-0, 6-3; Diehl-Griffith, Minot, def. Ruff-Kalb, Leg, 6-1, 6-3; Pitcher-Zander, Century, def. Kleinjan-Kandooru, Century, 6-1, 6-1; Karter Hatzenbuhler-Brady Helbling, Mandan, def. Mathern-Miller, Legacy, 6-0, 6-2.
Consolation
First round
Sortland-Anderson, Jamestown, def. Karalus-Ellertson, Bismarck, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-4; Fernandez-Bitz, Bismarck, def. Hansen-DeLorme, Williston, 6-3, 6-4.
Second round
Nathan Mathern-Cooper Miller, Legacy def. Rylan Bechtel-Anton Kozojed, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Tyler Kleinjan-Srinath Kandooru, Century def. Adam Sortland-Camron Andersen, Jamestown, 6-3, 6-4. Brayden Ruff-Joe Kalb, Legacy def. Trystan Fernandez-Beau Bitz, Bismarck, 6-4, 6-4. Kai Backen-Luke Lefevre, Jamestown, def. Braylon Higgs-Brayden Borreson, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
Team results
Fargo South 70, Bismarck 58
Legacy 125, Fargo South 49
Individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Legacy (Tova Blikre, Katie Gruman, Brinley Steele, Emma McKenzie), 2:06.08. 2. Fargo South, 2:08.83. 3. Legacy B 2:12.50. 4. Legacy C 2:20.50.
200 free: 1. Blikre, 2:08.02. 2. Lilyana Hochhalter, Legacy, 2:12.43. 3. Elizabeth Ellefson, Legacy, 2:16.63. 4. Abigail Sharbono, South, 2:16.25. 5. Kya Sease, BHS, 2:20.50.
200 individual medley: 1. Madeline VerDouw, BHS, 2:26.46. 2. Sierra Martin, South, 2:34.70. 3. Jillian Schick, Legacy, 2:36.07. 4. Katie Gruman, Legacy, 2:41.84. 5. Jewel Zimmer, Legacy, 2:43.22.
50 free: 1. Abby Erickson, Legacy, 25.82. 2. McKayla Donat, Legacy, 26.70. 3. Isabelle Forde, BHS, 27.30. 4. Bethany Mehl, South, 28.05. 5. Grace Upgren, Legacy, 28.47.
Diving: 1. Camie Larson, Legacy, 102.80. 2. Ellie Lacher, Legacy, 99.70. 3. Emersen Brousseau, Legacy, 98.85.
100 butterfly: 1. Bethany Mehl, South, 1:06.96. 2. Brinley Steele, Legacy, 1:07.83. 3. Isabelle Forde, BHS, 1:08.12. 4. Elizabeth Ellefson, 1:10.04. 5. Abigail Sharbono, South, 1:13.34.
100 free: 1. Abby Erickson, Legacy, 56.71. 2. Kya Sease, BHS, 1:03.93. 3. Hailey Schmitz, South, 1:04.06. 4. Grace Schick, Legacy, 1:04.44. 5. Grace Upgren, Legacy, 1:04.83.
500 free: 1. Madeline VerDouw, BHS, 5:46.33. 2. Jillian Schick, Legacy, 5;58.75. 3. Lilyana Hochhalter, Legacy, 6:02.31. 4. Sierra Martin, South, 6:06.82. 5. Jewel Zimmer, Legacy, 6:9.21.
200 free relay: 1. Legacy (Donat, Hochhalter, Steele, Erickson), 1:47.91. 2. South, 1:57.04. 3. Legacy B, 1:58.33. 4. Legacy C, 2:04.51.
100 backstroke: 1. Donat, 1:03.48. 2. Blikre 1:14.13. 3. Steele, 1:9.13. 4. Addy Geerdes, BHS, 1:16.73. 5. Elise Becker, South, 1:17.92.
100 breastroke: 1. Keelin Traynor, BHS, 1:19.69. 2. Gruman, 1;19.83. 3. Emma McKenzie, Legacy, 1:21.67. 4. Piper Freborg, Legacy, 1:24.39. 4. Nora Becker, South, 1:25.84.
400 free relay: 1. South (Mehl, Schmitz, Sharbono, Martin), 4:09.32. 2. Bismarck, 4;16.08. 3. South, 4:32.17. 4. BHS, 4:54.86. 5. South, 5:14.14.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
U-MARY 1, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 0
First half: 1. UM, Rio Spruenken (Haley Nelson), 30:54.
Second half: No scoring.
Goalkeeper saves: UM – Madisyn Waltman 6. MSUM – Quinn Carter 8.
Yellow cards: UM – Eli Olsen.
Records: University of Mary 7-0-3, 4-0-3 NSIC; Minnesota State-Moorhead 1-6-1, 1-5-1 NSIC.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 3, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0
U-Mary;17;17;11
CSP;25;25;25
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Kills: Nehkyah Ellis 6, Emily Torborg 4, Alexandria Harper 4, Reyna Isenbart 4, Maddie Cooper 4, Chloe Lieser 1. Assists: Maddy Freed 16, Kameron Selvig 2. Aces: McKenna Kirkpatrick 2, Kaia Sueker 1. Blocks: Harper 1, Ellis .5, Isenbart .5. Digs: Sueker 15, Emily Torborg 4, Lieser 2, Ellis 2.
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL – Kills: Jasmine Mulvihill 14, Emma Schmidt 8, Katie Mattson 6, Makenna Berger 6, Ellie Sieling 5, Aryana Forsberg 3, Kennedy Brady 3, Sophia Andersen 1, Jamie Guptill 1. Assists: Teagan Starkey 26, Halle Bemmels 12, Abby Stark 2, Sieling 2. Aces: Berger 3, Schmidt 1, Emily Stier 1, Bemmels 1. Blocks: Kora Kritzberger 1.5, Mulvihill 1.5, Schmidt 1, Mattson 1, Berger 1, Bemmels 1. Digs: Sieling 10, Schmidt 10, Starkey 6, Stark 4, Mulvihill 4, Bemmels 3, Brady 2, Mattson 2, Sieling 1, Andersen 1, Kritzberger 1, Riley Decker 1.
Records: Concordia-St. Paul 6-1 NSIC, 13-2 overall; University of Mary 1-6, 2-13.
NAHL
BISMARCK 4, MINOT 0
Bismarck;0;2;2;--;4
Minot;0;0;0;--;0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. Bismarck, Luke Roelofs (Michael Neumeier, Nico Chmelevski), 12:25. 2. Bismarck, Adam Pietila (Vertti Jantunen), 14:13, power play.
Third period: 3. Bismarck, V. Jantunen (A. Pietila, Julian Beaumont), 0:59. 4. Bismarck, V. Jantunen (Patrick Johnson, Evan Hunter), 3:07, power play.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck -- Linards Lipskis 36 saves. Minot -- Lawton Zacher 40 saves.
Penalties: Bismarck -- 4 minors for eight minutes. Minot -- 5 minors for 10 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 3-3-1 for 7 points; Minot 3-4-0 for 6 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;5;2;0;10
Austin;4;1;2;10
St. Cloud;4;2;1;9
Bismarck;3;3;1;7
Aberdeen;3;4;0;6
Minot;3;4;0;6
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;8;1;0;16
Northeast;4;5;0;8
Philadelphia;2;4;0;4
New Jersey;2;7;0;4
Johnstown;1;4;1;3
Maine;1;4;0;2
Danbury;1;7;0;2
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;7;2;0;14
Janesville;5;1;2;12
Chippewa;5;3;0;10
Kenai River;5;3;0;10
Anchorage;3;3;2;8
Minnesota;3;3;1;7
Springfield;2;3;0;4
Wisconsin;2;5;0;4
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;6;0;0;12
New Mexico;5;1;1;11
Lone Star;5;1;0;10
Oklahoma;5;1;0;10
El Paso;5;2;0;10
Corpus Christi;2;4;1;5
Shreveport;1;4;2;4
Odessa;1;4;1;3
Friday, Sept. 30
Bismarck 4, Minot 0
Northeast 5, Maine 4
Maryland 8, New Jersey 4
Aberdeen 5, St. Cloud 1
Kenai River 4, Wisconsin 3
Chippewa 3, Janesville 1
North Iowa 3, Austin 2
Corpus Christi 5, New Mexico 4, SO
Fairbanks 4, Springfield 1
Oklahoma 3, Shreveport 2, OT
Minnesota 3, Anchorage 2, OT
Lone Star 5, El Paso 4
Saturday, Oct. 1
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at New Jersey
Philadelphia at Johnstown
Northeast at Maine
Fairbanks at Springfield
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Kenai River at Wisconsin
Janesville at Chippewa
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Austin at North Iowa
Oklahoma at Shreveport
Anchorage at Minnesota
El Paso at Lone Star
Sunday, Oct. 2
Anchorage at Minnesota
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College hockey
Minot State 4, Jamestown 3
University of Mary 3, Marian 0
College volleyball
Concordia 3, Mayville State 1
Concordia-St. Paul 3, University of Mary 0
Valley City State 3, Dakota State 1
Minnesota-Mankato 3, Minot State 0
College women’s soccer
Minot State 2, Northern Sate 1
North Dakota 1, Western Illinois 0
St. Thomas 3, North Dakota State 2
University of Mary 1, MSU-Moorhead 0
High school football
Beulah 50, Shiloh Christian 36
Bowman County 24, Heart River 8
Carrington 28, Harvey-Wells County 6
Cavalier 50, Benson County 0
Dickinson Trinity 51, Hazen 50
Divide County 44, Lewis & Clark 14
Dunseith 58, Towner-Granville-Upham 14
Fargo Davies 34, Fargo South 7
Fargo Shanley 28, Bismarck Legacy 16
Four Winds 32, North Star 26
Grand Forks Central 49, West Fargo Horace 14
Grand Forks Red River 38, Fargo North 6
Grant County-Flasher 44, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 12
Hettinger County 22, Hettinger-Scranton 8
Hillsboro-Central Valley 27, Bottineau 0
Jamestown 33, Dickinson 8
Killdeer 28, Southern McLean 22
Kindred 28, Central Cass 0
Larimore 28, Nelson County 0
Linton-HMBSZ 20, Sargent County 18
Mandan 63, Bismarck 22
Maple River 40, Griggs-Midkota 8
May-Port-C-G 56, Enderlin 14
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42, Beach 40
New Salem-Almont 44, Kidder County 0
North Border 76, Midway-Minto 0
Oakes 26, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 6
Ray-Powers Lake 30, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 26
Richland 34, Hatton-Northwood 22
Rugby 26, Park River Area 20
South Border 52, Central McLean 6
South Prairie-Max 50, Nedrose 27
Standing Rock 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 0
St. John 44, Tioga 14
Surrey 42, Alexander 0
Thompson 35, Fargo Oak Grove 11
Valley City 40, Wahpeton 6
Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose 24, Minot Ryan 15
West Fargo 30, St. Mary’s 7
West Fargo Sheyenne 27, Minot 14
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 50, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14
White Shield 53, New Town 25
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 53, Tri-State 0