Area Scores: Nov. 7

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
MON-DAK PRESEASON TOURNAMENT AT NEW TOWN
Championship game
DAWSON CC 91, UNITED TRIBES 84
Dawson;50;41;--;91
United Tribes;36;48;--;84
DAWSON -- Joe Mpoyo 21, Damon Gros Ventre 17, Payton Sanders 14, Ty Buckman 10, Aidan Fishell 10, Chris Davidson 9, David Ajanaku 6, Garett Diekhans 4. Totals: 28-77 FG, Three-pointers: 10-27 (Gros Ventre 5, Mpoyo 2, Sanders 2, Buckman 1), 25-30 FT, 55 Rebounds (Davidson 8, Ajanaku 8), 15 Fouls, 16 Assists (Fishell 4), 13 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Buckman 2).
UNITED TRIBES -- DK Middleton 24, Famous Lefthand 19, Sylvester Union 10, Tristin Davis 8, Rance Harrison 7, Cayden Redfield 6, Jayce Archambault 5, Jayden Yankton 2, Jesse White 2, Tyree Whitcomb 1. Totals: 35-77 FG, Three-pointers: 3-21 (Davis 1, Harrison 1, Lefthand 1), 11-19 FT, 44 Rebounds (Middleton 9), 20 Fouls, 18 Assists (Archambault 5), 11 Turnovers, 5 Blocks (Middleton 2), 8 Steals (Middleton 3, Union 3).
Records: Dawson 3-0 Mon-Dak, 3-0 overall; United Tribes 2-1 Mon-Dak, 3-1 overall.
MEN’S BRACKET
at New Town
Friday, Nov. 4
Quarterfinals
Game 1: North Dakota State College of Science 81, Miles Community College 61
Game 2: United Tribes Technical College 94, Bismarck State 88, OT
Game 3: Lake Region State 65, Williston State 63
Game 4: Dawson Community College 74, Dakota College-Bottineau 68
Saturday, Nov. 5
Loser’s Bracket
Game 5: Miles Community College 68, Bismarck State 62
Game 6: Dakota College-Bottineau 65, Williston State 59
Winner’s Bracket
Game 7: United Tribes Technical Collee 82, North Dakota State College of Science 78, OT
Game 8: Dawson Community College 85, Lake Region State 71
Placement games
Sunday, Nov. 6
7th-place game: Bismarck State 82, Williston State 71
5th-place game: Dakota College-Bottineau 93, Miles Community College 83
3rd-place game: North Dakota State College of Science 77, Lake Region State 74
Championship game: Dawson Community College 91, United Tribes Technical College 84
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MON-DAK PRESEASON TOURNAMENT AT NEW TOWN
Third-place game
LAKE REGION STATE 67, BISMARCK STATE 49
Bismarck State;7;27;45;49
Lake Region State;26;33;51;67
BISMARCK STATE -- Ashton Kinnebrew 24, Sydney Gustavsson 15, Haley Gereau 5, Shayla Fawcett 3, Rozalind Strong 2. Totals: 17-63 FG, Three-pointers: 6-24 (Gustavsson 3, Kinnebrew 2, Fawcett 1), 9-16 FT, 43 Rebounds (Gereau 10), 11 Fouls, 9 Assists (Kinnebrew 3), 11 Turnovers, 3 Steals (Piper Harris 2).
LAKE REGION STATE -- Simone Clay 20, Ray’ven Robinson 13, Tiziana Huici 11, Iara Navarro 10, Kyla Fitzgerald 8, Brailyn Davis 4, Brooke Kleinig 1. Totals: 24-63, Three-pointers: 9-21 (Clay 6, Fitzgerald 2, Robinson 1), 10-12 FT, 45 Rebounds (Huici 15), 19 Fouls, 19 Assists (Robinson 5, Huici 5), 9 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Navarro 4), 5 Steals (Huici 3, Robinson 2).
Records: Bismarck State 1-2 Mon-Dak, 1-2 overall; Lake Region State 2-1 Mon-Dak, 3-1 overall.
WOMEN’S BRACKET
at New Town
Friday, Nov. 4
Quarterfinals
Game 1: North Dakota State College of Science 72, Miles Community College 55
Game 2: Bismarck State 78, United Tribes Technical College 63
Game 3: Lake Region State 54, Williston State 48
Game 4: Dawson Community College 77, Dakota College-Bottineau 44
Saturday, Nov. 5
Loser’s Bracket
Game 5: Miles Community College 70, United Tribes Technical College 66, OT
Game 6: Williston State 69, Dakota College-Bottineau 46
Winner’s Bracket
Game 7: North Dakota State College of Science 77, Bismarck State 67
Game 8: Dawson Community College 79, Lake Region State 62
Sunday, Nov. 6
Placement games
7th-place game: United Tribes Technical College 74, Dakota College-Bottineau 67
5th-place game: Williston State 66, Miles Community College 59
3rd-place game: Lake Region State 67, Bismarck State 49
Championship game: Dawson Community College 75, North Dakota State College of Science 62
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Play-ins
Thursday, Nov. 3
No. 8 Williston 3, No. 9 Watford City 0
No. 7 Minot 3, No. 10 Mandan 2
Friday, Nov. 4
No. 6 Dickinson 3, No. 11 Turtle Mountain 0
Quarterfinals
at Dickinson High School
Thursday, Nov. 10
Game 4: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Minot, 6 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Loser-out
Game 8: Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 5, 2 p.m.
Game 9: Loser of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 10: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m.
Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
State qualifiers
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 10, 1 p.m.
Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 11, 3 p.m.
Region championship
Game 14: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 5 p.m.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
First round
Thursday, Nov. 3
No. 9 New Salem-Almont 3, No. 8 Wilton-Wing 0
No. 7 Washburn 3, No. 10 Standing Rock 0
Nov. 7-10 at New Salem
Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 7
Game 3: No. 1 Garrison vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 2:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Center-Stanton vs. No. 5 Flasher, 25 minutes later
Game 5: No. 2 Central McLean vs. No. 7 Washburn, 25 minutes later
Game 6: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 6 Grant County, 25 minutes later
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later
Thursday, Nov. 10
Third place
Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
Nov. 7-10 at Napoleon
Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 7
Game 1: D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. D6#4 South Border, 3 p.m.
Game 2: D6#2 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. D5#3 Carrington, 25 minutes later
Game 3: D6#1 Linton-HMB vs. D5#4 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 25 minutes later
Game 4: D5#2 Oakes vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 25 minutes later
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later
Thursday, Nov. 10
Third place
Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later
REGION 7 TOURNAMENT
First round
Friday, Nov. 4
No. 8 Hazen 3, No. 9 Killdeer 0
No. 5 New England 3, No. 12 Mott-Regent 0
No. 7 Richardton-Taylor 3, No. 10 Heart River 0
No. 6 Hettinger-Scranton 3, No. 11 Beach 0
Nov. 7-10 at Dickinson Trinity
Quarterfinals
Monday, Nov. 7
Game 5: No. 1 Dickinson Trinity vs. No. 8 Hazen, 2 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Bowman County vs. No. 5 New England, 25 minutes later
Game 7: No. 2 Glen Ullin-Hebron vs. No. 7 Richardton-Taylor, 25 minutes later
Game 8: No. 3 Beulah vs. No. 6 Hettinger-Scranton, 25 minutes later
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later
Thursday, Nov. 10
Third place
Game 11: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 5:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 25 minutes later
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Overall
South Dakota State;7-0;9-1
North Dakota State;5-1;7-2
North Dakota;4-2;6-3
Youngstown State;4-2;6-3
Southern Illinois;4-2;5-4
Northern Iowa;4-3;5-5
Illinois State;3-3;5-4
South Dakota;2-4;3-6
Missouri State;1-5;3-6
Indiana State;0-6;1-8
Western Illinois;0-6;0-9
Saturday, Nov. 5
North Dakota 42, Indiana State 7
North Dakota State 56, Western Illinois 17
South Dakota 20, Missouri State 13
South Dakota State 31, Northern Iowa 28
Youngstown State 19, Illinois State 17
Saturday, Nov. 12
South Dakota at North Dakota, Noon
North Dakota State at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.
Illinois State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
Youngstown State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
North
Team;NSIC;Overall
Bemidji State;5-0;8-2
Minnesota-Duluth;4-1;7-3
Northern State;3-2;6-4
MSU-Moorhead;3-3;4-6
University of Mary;2-3;2-8
Minot State;1-4;1-9
Concordia-St. Paul;0-5;0-10
South
Team;NSIC;Overall
Winona State;5-0;8-2
Minnesota-Mankato;4-1;8-2
Wayne State;4-2;8-2
Sioux Falls;2-3;7-3
Augustana;2-3;6-4
Southwest Minnesota State;1-4;4-6
Upper Iowa;0-5;1-9
Saturday, Nov. 5
Minot State 17, University of Mary 10
Bemidji State 24, Northern State 14
Minnesota-Duluth 34, Augustana 24
Minnesota-Mankato 45, Southwest Minnesota State 24
MSU-Moorhead 21, Concordia-St. Paul 20
Wayne State 31, Sioux Falls 24
Winona State 45, Upper Iowa 7
Saturday, Nov. 12
Bemidji State at University of Mary, 2 p.m.
Minot State at Concordia-St. Paul, Noon
MSU-Moorhead at Wayne State, Noon
Winona State at Minnesota-Mankato, Noon
Sioux Falls at Upper Iowa, Noon
Augustana at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State, 1 p.m.
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Dickinson State;5-0;7-2
Waldorf;3-2;7-3
Dakota State;3-2;5-4
Valley City State;3-2;4-5
Presentation;2-3;3-7
Iowa Wesleyan;2-4;4-7
Mayville State;0-5;3-7
Saturday, Nov. 5
Dickinson State 58, Mayville State 7
Valley City State 21, Presentation 10
Waldorf 7, Iowa Wesleyan 3
Saturday, Nov. 12
Valley City State at Mayville State, 1 p.m.
Presentation at Dickinson State, 2 p.m.
Waldorf at Dakota State, 4 p.m.
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Morningside;9-0;9-0
Northwestern;8-1;8-1
Midland;7-2;8-2
Hastings;6-3;7-3
Dordt;6-3;6-3
Concordia;4-5;4-5
Doane;3-6;3-6
Jamestown;2-7;3-7
Mount Marty;2-7;3-7
Dakota Wesleyan;2-8;2-9
Briar Cliff;1-8;1-9
Saturday, Nov. 5
Concordia 45, Briar Cliff 10
Dakota Wesleyan 38, Mount Marty 34
Dordt 49, Hastings 7
Morningside 58, Doane 3
Northwestern 42, Midland 10
Saturday, Nov. 12
Northwestern at Hastings, 1 p.m.
Dordt at Midland, 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff at Doane, 1 p.m.
Morningside at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Jamestown at Mount Marty, 1 p.m.
NAHL
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;10;2;4;24
Minot;10;6;1;21
North Iowa;10;7;0;20
Aberdeen;8;7;3;19
St. Cloud;7;8;1;15
Bismarck;6;8;2;14
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;16;3;0;32
Northeast;11;8;1;23
New Jersey;9;11;0;18
Maine;8;7;0;16
Johnstown;5;8;3;13
Philadelphia;4;10;1;9
Danbury;2;17;0;4
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Janesville;11;5;4;26
Fairbanks;12;7;2;26
Kenai River;12;7;1;25
Chippewa;12;8;0;24
Minnesota;9;5;2;20
Anchorage;8;7;4;20
Wisconsin;7;11;1;15
Springfield;7;10;0;14
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;13;1;1;27
New Mexico;11;2;1;23
Oklahoma;10;2;1;21
Amarillo;8;5;1;17
Shreveport;6;8;4;16
El Paso;7;7;0;14
Odessa;6;7;1;13
Corpus Christi;2;12;2;6
Friday, Nov. 4
Austin 4, Minot 3, SO
El Paso 1, Corpus Christi 0
Anchorage 6, Fairbanks 5, OT
Saturday, Nov. 5
Bismarck 3, St. Cloud 1
New Jersey 5, Danbury 2
Northeast 7, Johnstown 3
Springfield 4, Janesville 2
Maine 6, Philadelphia 3
Wisconsin 6, Chippewa 3
Aberdeen 6, North Iowa 3
Austin 3, Minot 0
New Mexico 2, Shreveport 1, SO
El Paso 6, Corpus Christi 5, OT
Fairbanks 5, Anchorage 4
Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1
Sunday, Nov. 6
Minnesota at Anchorage
Thursday, Nov. 10
Danbury at Johnstown
Friday, Nov. 11
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maine
Danbury at Johnstown
Philadelphia at Maryland
Wisconsin at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
North Iowa at Aberdeen
El Paso at Odessa
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Shreveport at Lone Star
Minnesota at Fairbanks
Springfield at Kenai River
Saturday, Nov. 12
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maine
Philadelphia at Maryland
Wisconsin at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
North Iowa at Aberdeen
El Paso at Odessa
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Shreveport at Lone Star
Minnesota at Fairbanks
Springfield at Kenai River
Sunday, Nov. 13
Springfield at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
Bismarck State 82, Williston State 71
Carroll College 70, Dickinson State 59
Mayville State 107, Providence University (Can.) 62
Mount Marty 89, Valley City State 82
College women's basketball
Lake Region State 67, Bismarck State 49
University of Mary 84, College of St. Scholastica 55
Mayville State 103, Providence University (Can.) 27
Valley City State 67, Mount Marty 63
College women's soccer
Bemidji State 2, Minot State 0, 2 OT
College men's hockey
Jamestown (D-II) 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 3
College women's hockey
Jamestown 10, Colorado State 3
Minot State 8, University of Minnesota 0