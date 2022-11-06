Area Scores: Nov. 7

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

MON-DAK PRESEASON TOURNAMENT AT NEW TOWN

Championship game

DAWSON CC 91, UNITED TRIBES 84

Dawson;50;41;--;91

United Tribes;36;48;--;84

DAWSON -- Joe Mpoyo 21, Damon Gros Ventre 17, Payton Sanders 14, Ty Buckman 10, Aidan Fishell 10, Chris Davidson 9, David Ajanaku 6, Garett Diekhans 4. Totals: 28-77 FG, Three-pointers: 10-27 (Gros Ventre 5, Mpoyo 2, Sanders 2, Buckman 1), 25-30 FT, 55 Rebounds (Davidson 8, Ajanaku 8), 15 Fouls, 16 Assists (Fishell 4), 13 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Buckman 2).

UNITED TRIBES -- DK Middleton 24, Famous Lefthand 19, Sylvester Union 10, Tristin Davis 8, Rance Harrison 7, Cayden Redfield 6, Jayce Archambault 5, Jayden Yankton 2, Jesse White 2, Tyree Whitcomb 1. Totals: 35-77 FG, Three-pointers: 3-21 (Davis 1, Harrison 1, Lefthand 1), 11-19 FT, 44 Rebounds (Middleton 9), 20 Fouls, 18 Assists (Archambault 5), 11 Turnovers, 5 Blocks (Middleton 2), 8 Steals (Middleton 3, Union 3).

Records: Dawson 3-0 Mon-Dak, 3-0 overall; United Tribes 2-1 Mon-Dak, 3-1 overall.

MEN’S BRACKET

at New Town

Friday, Nov. 4

Quarterfinals

Game 1: North Dakota State College of Science 81, Miles Community College 61

Game 2: United Tribes Technical College 94, Bismarck State 88, OT

Game 3: Lake Region State 65, Williston State 63

Game 4: Dawson Community College 74, Dakota College-Bottineau 68

Saturday, Nov. 5

Loser’s Bracket

Game 5: Miles Community College 68, Bismarck State 62

Game 6: Dakota College-Bottineau 65, Williston State 59

Winner’s Bracket

Game 7: United Tribes Technical Collee 82, North Dakota State College of Science 78, OT

Game 8: Dawson Community College 85, Lake Region State 71

Placement games

Sunday, Nov. 6

7th-place game: Bismarck State 82, Williston State 71

5th-place game: Dakota College-Bottineau 93, Miles Community College 83

3rd-place game: North Dakota State College of Science 77, Lake Region State 74

Championship game: Dawson Community College 91, United Tribes Technical College 84

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MON-DAK PRESEASON TOURNAMENT AT NEW TOWN

Third-place game

LAKE REGION STATE 67, BISMARCK STATE 49

Bismarck State;7;27;45;49

Lake Region State;26;33;51;67

BISMARCK STATE -- Ashton Kinnebrew 24, Sydney Gustavsson 15, Haley Gereau 5, Shayla Fawcett 3, Rozalind Strong 2. Totals: 17-63 FG, Three-pointers: 6-24 (Gustavsson 3, Kinnebrew 2, Fawcett 1), 9-16 FT, 43 Rebounds (Gereau 10), 11 Fouls, 9 Assists (Kinnebrew 3), 11 Turnovers, 3 Steals (Piper Harris 2).

LAKE REGION STATE -- Simone Clay 20, Ray’ven Robinson 13, Tiziana Huici 11, Iara Navarro 10, Kyla Fitzgerald 8, Brailyn Davis 4, Brooke Kleinig 1. Totals: 24-63, Three-pointers: 9-21 (Clay 6, Fitzgerald 2, Robinson 1), 10-12 FT, 45 Rebounds (Huici 15), 19 Fouls, 19 Assists (Robinson 5, Huici 5), 9 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Navarro 4), 5 Steals (Huici 3, Robinson 2).

Records: Bismarck State 1-2 Mon-Dak, 1-2 overall; Lake Region State 2-1 Mon-Dak, 3-1 overall.

WOMEN’S BRACKET

at New Town

Friday, Nov. 4

Quarterfinals

Game 1: North Dakota State College of Science 72, Miles Community College 55

Game 2: Bismarck State 78, United Tribes Technical College 63

Game 3: Lake Region State 54, Williston State 48

Game 4: Dawson Community College 77, Dakota College-Bottineau 44

Saturday, Nov. 5

Loser’s Bracket

Game 5: Miles Community College 70, United Tribes Technical College 66, OT

Game 6: Williston State 69, Dakota College-Bottineau 46

Winner’s Bracket

Game 7: North Dakota State College of Science 77, Bismarck State 67

Game 8: Dawson Community College 79, Lake Region State 62

Sunday, Nov. 6

Placement games

7th-place game: United Tribes Technical College 74, Dakota College-Bottineau 67

5th-place game: Williston State 66, Miles Community College 59

3rd-place game: Lake Region State 67, Bismarck State 49

Championship game: Dawson Community College 75, North Dakota State College of Science 62

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Play-ins

Thursday, Nov. 3

No. 8 Williston 3, No. 9 Watford City 0

No. 7 Minot 3, No. 10 Mandan 2

Friday, Nov. 4

No. 6 Dickinson 3, No. 11 Turtle Mountain 0

Quarterfinals

at Dickinson High School

Thursday, Nov. 10

Game 4: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Minot, 6 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Loser-out

Game 8: Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 9: Loser of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 10: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m.

Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

State qualifiers

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Loser of Game 10, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 11, 3 p.m.

Region championship

Game 14: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 5 p.m.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

REGION 5 TOURNAMENT

First round

Thursday, Nov. 3

No. 9 New Salem-Almont 3, No. 8 Wilton-Wing 0

No. 7 Washburn 3, No. 10 Standing Rock 0

Nov. 7-10 at New Salem

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 3: No. 1 Garrison vs. No. 9 New Salem-Almont, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Center-Stanton vs. No. 5 Flasher, 25 minutes later

Game 5: No. 2 Central McLean vs. No. 7 Washburn, 25 minutes later

Game 6: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 6 Grant County, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

Nov. 7-10 at Napoleon

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 1: D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. D6#4 South Border, 3 p.m.

Game 2: D6#2 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. D5#3 Carrington, 25 minutes later

Game 3: D6#1 Linton-HMB vs. D5#4 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 25 minutes later

Game 4: D5#2 Oakes vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

REGION 7 TOURNAMENT

First round

Friday, Nov. 4

No. 8 Hazen 3, No. 9 Killdeer 0

No. 5 New England 3, No. 12 Mott-Regent 0

No. 7 Richardton-Taylor 3, No. 10 Heart River 0

No. 6 Hettinger-Scranton 3, No. 11 Beach 0

Nov. 7-10 at Dickinson Trinity

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 5: No. 1 Dickinson Trinity vs. No. 8 Hazen, 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 4 Bowman County vs. No. 5 New England, 25 minutes later

Game 7: No. 2 Glen Ullin-Hebron vs. No. 7 Richardton-Taylor, 25 minutes later

Game 8: No. 3 Beulah vs. No. 6 Hettinger-Scranton, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 11: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 25 minutes later

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Overall

South Dakota State;7-0;9-1

North Dakota State;5-1;7-2

North Dakota;4-2;6-3

Youngstown State;4-2;6-3

Southern Illinois;4-2;5-4

Northern Iowa;4-3;5-5

Illinois State;3-3;5-4

South Dakota;2-4;3-6

Missouri State;1-5;3-6

Indiana State;0-6;1-8

Western Illinois;0-6;0-9

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Dakota 42, Indiana State 7

North Dakota State 56, Western Illinois 17

South Dakota 20, Missouri State 13

South Dakota State 31, Northern Iowa 28

Youngstown State 19, Illinois State 17

Saturday, Nov. 12

South Dakota at North Dakota, Noon

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Missouri State, 2 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

North

Team;NSIC;Overall

Bemidji State;5-0;8-2

Minnesota-Duluth;4-1;7-3

Northern State;3-2;6-4

MSU-Moorhead;3-3;4-6

University of Mary;2-3;2-8

Minot State;1-4;1-9

Concordia-St. Paul;0-5;0-10

South

Team;NSIC;Overall

Winona State;5-0;8-2

Minnesota-Mankato;4-1;8-2

Wayne State;4-2;8-2

Sioux Falls;2-3;7-3

Augustana;2-3;6-4

Southwest Minnesota State;1-4;4-6

Upper Iowa;0-5;1-9

Saturday, Nov. 5

Minot State 17, University of Mary 10

Bemidji State 24, Northern State 14

Minnesota-Duluth 34, Augustana 24

Minnesota-Mankato 45, Southwest Minnesota State 24

MSU-Moorhead 21, Concordia-St. Paul 20

Wayne State 31, Sioux Falls 24

Winona State 45, Upper Iowa 7

Saturday, Nov. 12

Bemidji State at University of Mary, 2 p.m.

Minot State at Concordia-St. Paul, Noon

MSU-Moorhead at Wayne State, Noon

Winona State at Minnesota-Mankato, Noon

Sioux Falls at Upper Iowa, Noon

Augustana at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Northern State, 1 p.m.

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Dickinson State;5-0;7-2

Waldorf;3-2;7-3

Dakota State;3-2;5-4

Valley City State;3-2;4-5

Presentation;2-3;3-7

Iowa Wesleyan;2-4;4-7

Mayville State;0-5;3-7

Saturday, Nov. 5

Dickinson State 58, Mayville State 7

Valley City State 21, Presentation 10

Waldorf 7, Iowa Wesleyan 3

Saturday, Nov. 12

Valley City State at Mayville State, 1 p.m.

Presentation at Dickinson State, 2 p.m.

Waldorf at Dakota State, 4 p.m.

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Morningside;9-0;9-0

Northwestern;8-1;8-1

Midland;7-2;8-2

Hastings;6-3;7-3

Dordt;6-3;6-3

Concordia;4-5;4-5

Doane;3-6;3-6

Jamestown;2-7;3-7

Mount Marty;2-7;3-7

Dakota Wesleyan;2-8;2-9

Briar Cliff;1-8;1-9

Saturday, Nov. 5

Concordia 45, Briar Cliff 10

Dakota Wesleyan 38, Mount Marty 34

Dordt 49, Hastings 7

Morningside 58, Doane 3

Northwestern 42, Midland 10

Saturday, Nov. 12

Northwestern at Hastings, 1 p.m.

Dordt at Midland, 1 p.m.

Briar Cliff at Doane, 1 p.m.

Morningside at Concordia, 1 p.m.

Jamestown at Mount Marty, 1 p.m.

NAHL

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;10;2;4;24

Minot;10;6;1;21

North Iowa;10;7;0;20

Aberdeen;8;7;3;19

St. Cloud;7;8;1;15

Bismarck;6;8;2;14

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;16;3;0;32

Northeast;11;8;1;23

New Jersey;9;11;0;18

Maine;8;7;0;16

Johnstown;5;8;3;13

Philadelphia;4;10;1;9

Danbury;2;17;0;4

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Janesville;11;5;4;26

Fairbanks;12;7;2;26

Kenai River;12;7;1;25

Chippewa;12;8;0;24

Minnesota;9;5;2;20

Anchorage;8;7;4;20

Wisconsin;7;11;1;15

Springfield;7;10;0;14

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;13;1;1;27

New Mexico;11;2;1;23

Oklahoma;10;2;1;21

Amarillo;8;5;1;17

Shreveport;6;8;4;16

El Paso;7;7;0;14

Odessa;6;7;1;13

Corpus Christi;2;12;2;6

Friday, Nov. 4

Austin 4, Minot 3, SO

El Paso 1, Corpus Christi 0

Anchorage 6, Fairbanks 5, OT

Saturday, Nov. 5

Bismarck 3, St. Cloud 1

New Jersey 5, Danbury 2

Northeast 7, Johnstown 3

Springfield 4, Janesville 2

Maine 6, Philadelphia 3

Wisconsin 6, Chippewa 3

Aberdeen 6, North Iowa 3

Austin 3, Minot 0

New Mexico 2, Shreveport 1, SO

El Paso 6, Corpus Christi 5, OT

Fairbanks 5, Anchorage 4

Minnesota 2, Kenai River 1

Sunday, Nov. 6

Minnesota at Anchorage

Thursday, Nov. 10

Danbury at Johnstown

Friday, Nov. 11

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Maine

Danbury at Johnstown

Philadelphia at Maryland

Wisconsin at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Amarillo at Corpus Christi

North Iowa at Aberdeen

El Paso at Odessa

New Mexico at Oklahoma

Shreveport at Lone Star

Minnesota at Fairbanks

Springfield at Kenai River

Saturday, Nov. 12

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Maine

Philadelphia at Maryland

Wisconsin at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Amarillo at Corpus Christi

North Iowa at Aberdeen

El Paso at Odessa

New Mexico at Oklahoma

Shreveport at Lone Star

Minnesota at Fairbanks

Springfield at Kenai River

Sunday, Nov. 13

Springfield at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

Bismarck State 82, Williston State 71

Carroll College 70, Dickinson State 59

Mayville State 107, Providence University (Can.) 62

Mount Marty 89, Valley City State 82

College women's basketball

Lake Region State 67, Bismarck State 49

University of Mary 84, College of St. Scholastica 55

Mayville State 103, Providence University (Can.) 27

Valley City State 67, Mount Marty 63

College women's soccer

Bemidji State 2, Minot State 0, 2 OT

College men's hockey

Jamestown (D-II) 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 3

College women's hockey

Jamestown 10, Colorado State 3

Minot State 8, University of Minnesota 0