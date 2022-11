Area Scores: Nov. 3

CLASS A CROSS COUNTRY

ALL-STATE TEAM

Seniors: Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City; Lauren Dosch, Grand Forks Red River; Trinity Jessen, Minot; Jordan Knudsvig, West Fargo; Marenn Larsen, Williston; Acey Elkins, Mandan; Kylie Wald, Bismarck Century;

Juniors: Jocelyn Schillger, Grand Forks Red River; Bayla Weigel, Bismarck.

Sophomores: Alexis Lindgren, West Fargo.

Freshmen: Lily Elbert, Fargo Shanley; Katie Olson, Watford City; Angela Wold, Williston; Scout Ulrickson, Minot; Brooklyn Herrick, West Fargo Horace.

Eighth-graders: Cambree Moss, Williston; Izzy Dahl, Bismarck; Jocelyn Hoefs, Grand Forks Red River; Layna Hoffer, Jamestown.

Outstanding Senior Athlete: Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City.

Coach of the Year: Deb Beilke, Valley City.

Seventh-graders: Lexie Waldner, Bismarck Legacy.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

REGION 5 TOURNAMENT

First round

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 1: No. 9 New Salem-Almont at No. 8 Wilton-Wing, 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 10 Standing Rock at No. 7 Washburn, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7-10 at New Salem

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 3: No. 1 Garrison vs. Winner Game 1, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Center-Stanton vs. No. 5 Flasher, 25 minutes later

Game 5: No. 2 Central McLean vs. Winner Game 2, 25 minutes later

Game 6: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. No. 6 Grant County, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

Nov. 7-10 at Napoleon

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 1: D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. D6#4 South Border, 3 p.m.

Game 2: D6#2 Strasburg-Zeeland vs. D5#3 Carrington, 25 minutes later

Game 3: D6#1 Linton-HMB vs. D5#4 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 25 minutes later

Game 4: D5#2 Oakes vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes later

REGION 7 TOURNAMENT

First round

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 1: No. 9 Killdeer at No. 8 Hazen, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 12 Mott-Regent at No. 5 New England, 6 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Heart River at No. 7 Richardton-Taylor, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 11 Beach at No. 6 Hettinger-Scranton, 6 p.m.

Nov. 7-10 at Dickinson Trinity

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 7

Game 5: No. 1 Dickinson Trinity vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 4 Bowman County vs. Winner Game 2, 25 minutes later

Game 7: No. 2 Glen Ullin-Hebron vs. Winner Game 3, 25 minutes later

Game 8: No. 3 Beulah vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes later

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes later

Thursday, Nov. 10

Third place

Game 11: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 5:30 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 25 minutes later

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS AA PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 5: No. 8 Century (4-6) at No. 5 Fargo Davies (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Fargo Shanley (8-2) at No. 2 Mandan (8-2), 6:30 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:40 p.m.

CLASS A PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 5: No. 5 Fargo North (6-4) at No. 1 Fargo South (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (8-2) at No. 2 Jamestown (8-2), 7 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 13: Central Cass (8-2) at No. 3 Beulah (9-2), 2 p.m.

Game 14: No. 3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (10-1) at No. 2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (11-0), 2 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 9:10 a.m.

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 21: No. 4 Cavalier (10-0) at No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-0), 2 p.m.

Game 22: No. 3 North Prairie (10-0) at No. 2 New Salem-Almont (10-0), 2 p.m.

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, Noon

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball

Mayville State 118, Martin Luther College 72

North Dakota State 98, Minnesota-Crookston 64

Valley City State 70, Minnesota-Morris 64

College volleyball

Valley City State 3, Mayville State 2

College women’s basketball

Northern State 81, North Dakota 75

Valley City State 61, Minnesota-Morris 58

College women’s soccer

Jamestown 3, Doane 1