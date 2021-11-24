Area Scores: Nov. 24

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
BISMARCK 49, ST. MARY'S 24
106: Colton Ireland, Bis, dec. over Carson Mossett 5-4. 113: Ben DeForest, Bis, won by forfeit. 120: Noah Savageau, Bis, pinned Landon Huck, 1:31. 126: Jacoby Grimm, Mary, pinned Carson Lardy, 4:54. 132: Dylan Kostelecky, Bis, pinned Joryn Richter, 1:30. 138: John Richter, Mary, dec. over Landon McMahen 10-9. 145: L.J. Araujo, Bis, major dec. over Isaac Felchle 8-0.
152: William Lengenfelder, Mary, pinned Tate Olson, 3:05. 160: Kaden Renner, Bis, pinned Harrison Grad, 3:09. 170: Brock Fettig, Bis, pinned Jaxyn Richter, 3:16. 182: Matt Steckler, Bis, won by forfeit. 195: Ben Nagel, Bis, pinned Trenton Radenz, 5:28. 220: Nick Windsor, Mary, dec. over Ayden Schlafman 6-4. 285: Jack Weikum, Mary, pinned Brayden Moran, 2:46.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
MARY 78, MINOT STATE 74
U-Mary;32;46;--;78
Minot State;45;29;--;74
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Kai Huntsberry 25, Josh Sipes 14, Jacob Jackson 12, Regan Tollefson 10, Kam Warrens 5, Treyton Mattern 5, Matthew Johnson 3, Gertautas Urbonavicius 2, Liam Dougherty 2. Totals: 27-53 FG, Three-pointers: 10-21 (Sipes 4, Huntsberry 3, Johnson, Mattern, Jackson), 14-18 FT, 32 Rebounds (Jackson 10), 17 Fouls, 11 Assists (Huntsberry 3, Warrens 3, Jackson 3), 18 Turnovers, 7 Steals (Huntsberry 2, Jackson 2).
People are also reading…
MINOT STATE – Camron Dunfee 18, Jaxon Gunville 13, Melvin Newbern 12, Max Cody 12, Eli Cave 11, Kody Dwyer 6, Sam Ohlrich 2. Totals: 27-56 FG, Three-pointers: 10-24 (Dunfee 4, Gunville 3, Cody 2, Cave), 10-13 FT, 23 Rebounds (Gunville 4), 19 Fouls, 16 Assists (Ben Bohl 5, Cody 5), 15 Turnovers, 9 Steals (Dunfee 2, Newbern 2, Cody 2).
Records: University of Mary 1-0 NSIC, 1-3 overall; Minot State 0-1, 5-1.
UNITED TRIBES 99, TURTLE MOUNTAIN CC 75
UTTC;48;51;--;99
TMCC;41;34;--;75
UNITED TRIBES - Famous Lefthand 16, DJ Shelton 4, Sylvester Union 11, DK Middleton 18, Tristin Davis 5, Eric Woods 3, Tahj Two Bulls 23, Luke Wells Jr. 13, Jordan Lebeau 6.
TURTLE MOUNTAIN - Kobe Gourneau 11, James Keplin 7, Tyrece Gunville 9, Mike Dunn 10, Riley McCloud 11, Grant Birkland 4, Wyatte Enno 23.
Records: United Tribes Technical College 6-3.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
MINOT STATE 85, MARY 71
U-Mary;19;39;57;71
Minot State;22;48;70;85
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Megan Voit 20, Megan Zander 14, Cadee Ryckman 11, Macy Williams 9, Lexie Schneider 9, Addison Rozell 6, Mady Shafer 2. Totals: 25-58 FG, Three-pointers: 12-27 (Voit 6, Ryckman 3, Zander 2, Rozell), 9-15 FT, 23 Rebounds (Schneider 8), 16 Fouls, 15 Assists (Williams 5), 11 Turnovers, 3 Steals (Zander, Voit, Shafer).
MINOT STATE – Anna Counts 18, Lucy Chapman 15, Amber Stevahn 13, Emma Mogen 12, Kate Head 11, Mollie Wilson 6, Natasha Elliott 5, Kennedy Harris 3, Ashley Holen 2. Totals: 32-63 FG, Three-pointers: 10-22 (Chapman 3, Head 2, Mogen 2, Stevahn, Harris, Elliott), 11-20 FT, 36 Rebounds (Counts 9), 12 Fouls, 23 Assists (Head 7), 7 Turnovers, 3 Steals (Wilson, Stevahn, Mogen).
Records: University of Mary 0-1 NSIC, 4-4 overall; Minot State 1-0, 3-5.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 11B ALL-STATE TEAM
First team offense
QB -- Quaid Lardy, Bowman County; Isaac Friese, Harvey-Wells County; Max McQuillan, Kindred; RB -- Owen Wiersma, Central Cass; Caleb Rist, Des Lacs-Burlington; Jace Leshuk, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Carter Tetrault, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; WR -- Jake Deutsch, Central Cass; Madden Thorson, Harvey-Wells County; Clay Heimer, Bowman County; OL -- Armani Smith, Beulah; Jack Packer, Kindred; Barrett Willison, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Kaden Chadwick, Velva-Garrison
First team defense
DL -- Caleb Olson, Lisbon; Jack Romfo, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Mitch Heinart, Nedrose; Mace Stuber, Bowman County; LB -- Trey Heinrich, Kindred; Jack Paulsrud, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Esgar Rios, Grafton; Trapper Skalsky, Beulah; DB -- Parker Gallagher, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Michael Fagerland, Bismarck Shiloh Christian; Zach Hendrickson, Minot Bishop Ryan
Second team
Dean Vetter, Linton-H-M-B; Riley Sunram, Kindred; Avery McFarland, Sargent County; David Schmitz, Oakes; Boeden Greenley, Lisbon; Tyler Cruchet, Central Cass; Kade McKinnon, Central Cass; Carsen Mertz, Harvey-Wells County; Marcus Kingzett, Langdon-Edmore-Munich; Jake Swanson, Hillsboro-Central Valley; Michael Clifton, Carrington; Josh Yon, Thompson; Jake Starcevic, Thompson; Josh Will, Minot Bishop Ryan; Cam Bailey, Nedrose; Chance Mickelson, Des Lacs-Burlington; Hank Bodin, Velva-Garrison; Coy Okeson, Minot Bishop Ryan; Brenden Hedges, Des Lacs-Burlington; Adin Jungers, Hazen; Carson Massey, Bowman County; Tayton Vondra, Beulah; Holden Duffield, Bowman County; Joey Dessir, Shiloh Christian; Grant Kees, Bowman County
Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year: Madden Thorson, Harvey-Wells County
Coach of the Year: Nick Walker, Bowman County
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
CLASS A STATE COACHES POLL
Team
State: 1. Bismarck. 2. Valley City. 3. Jamestown. 4. St. Mary’s. 5. Minot. 6. Legacy. 7. Dickinson. 8. Fargo Davies. 9. Century. 10. Devils Lake.
East Region: 1. Valley City. 2. Fargo Davies. 3. Devils Lake. 4. West Fargo Sheyenne. 5. West Fargo.
West Region: 1. Bismarck. 2. Jamestown. 3. St. Mary’s. 4. Minot. 5. Legacy.
Individual
106: 1. Nic Enzminger, Legacy. 2. Koltyn Grebel, VC. 3. Jenna Gerhardt, DL. 4. Carson Mosset, SM. 5. Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS. 5. Kellan Larson, Williston.
113: 1. Ben DeForest, Bis. 2. Kade Marker, Minot. 3. Aaron Morris, Will. 4. Abdi Nuur, FD. 5. Joey Enzminger, Leg. 6. Miles Larson, GF Red River.
120: 1. Koye Grebel, VC. 2. Pete Rasmussen, James, 3. Ike Boekelman, Watford City. 4. Owen Lindstrom, DL. 5. Noah Savageau, Bis. 6. Gage Glaser, Dick.
126: 1. JJ Thompson, Leg. 2. Gabe Mortenson, Minot. 3. Tyler Nelson, Minot. 4. Wyatt Hansen, Will. 5. Sam Schlepuetz, James. 6. Trenton Gillen, Dickinson.
132: 1. Grady Anderson, James. 2. Kaden DeCoteau, Cen. 3. Wyatt Kosidowski, FD. 4. Daniel Fernandez, Minot. 5. Xander Spray, WFS. 6. Evan Fleck, Mandan.
138: 1. Aden Braun, James. 2. Victor Garcia, Minot. 3. Marcus Johnson, WFS. 4. Alex Rogelstad, VC. 5. Hayden Mack, GF Central. 6. Brody Ferderer, Cen.
145: 1. LJ Araujo, Bis. 2. Isaac Felchle, SM. 3. Ethan Miller, VC. 4. Blake Ersland, Cen. 5. Houston Crimmins, Dick. 5. Kaleb Minton, Will.
152: 1. William Lengenfelder, SM. 2. Nick Anderson, WF. 3. Tim Kadrmas, Leg. 4. Kellen Hoornaert, WFS. 5. Tate Olson, Bis. 6. James Charboneau, DL.
160: 1. Troy Berg, Dick. 2. Kaden Renner, Bis. 3. Draken Stugelmeyer, Leg. 4. Colton Mewes, James. 5. Tyler Porter, WF. 6. Cutter Jones, Will.
170: 1. Brock Fettig, Bis. 2. DeJarius Jones, Minot. 3. Jackson Walters, James. 4. Jaxyn Richter, SM. 5. Aaron Magnell, WF. 6. Tyson Hovland, VC.
182: 1. Ben Nagel, Bis. 2. Billy Ward, Fargo North. 3. Kaleb Porter, WF. 4. Preston Gall, James. 5. Jayden Haake, GFC. 6. Isaiah Schuldheisz, VC.
195: 1. Broden Muske, VC. 2. Trent Radenz, SM. 3. Will Post, WFS. 4. Zach Hughbanks, Minot. 5. Beau Matson, WC. 6. Jackson Burchill, Wahpeton.
220: 1. Nick Windsor, SM. 2. Jonah Schuldheisz, VC. 3. Justin Kerr, GFC. 4. Dawson Galde, WDS. 5. Haaken Jacobsen, Leg. 6. Isaiah Kwandt, Cent.
285: 1. Jacob Burckhard, Cen. 2. Dylan Carlquist, FD. 3. Seth Gerhardt, Mandan. 4. Gunner Cadreau, FN. 5. Jack Weikum, SM. 6. Daniel Suda, GFC.
HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;15;5;1;0;0;0;0
Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;9;3;3;0;1;1;0
Western Michigan;;9;3;3;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;5;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 11-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 8-3-1, North Dakota 9-4-0, Denver 8-4-0, Western Michigan 8-4-0, St. Cloud State 9-5-0, Miami 2-9-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 26
Minnesota at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Long Island at Miami
Western Michigan at St. Lawrence
Alaska-Fairbanks at Minnesota-Duluth
Saturday, Nov. 27
Minnesota at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Long Island at Miami
Western Michigan at St. Lawrence
Alaska-Fairbanks at Minnesota-Duluth
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;13;4;2;28
Austin;11;7;3;25
Minot;11;10;1;23
Aberdeen;10;9;1;21
St. Cloud;9;7;0;18
Bismarck;5;14;1;11
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;14;5;3;31
New Jersey;15;8;1;31
Northeast;12;11;0;24
Johnstown;10;7;2;22
Jamestown;8;9;3;19
Maine;8;9;2;18
Danbury;5;13;3;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;15;8;1;31
Fairbanks;14;8;1;29
Anchorage;13;6;1;27
Minnesota Wilderness;13;7;1;27
Chippewa;12;11;1;25
Minnesota Magicians;10;8;3;23
Janesville;8;12;1;17
Kenai River;4;18;0;8
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;14;5;0;28
New Mexico;13;5;1;27
Odessa;12;7;1;25
Lone Star;9;6;4;22
Wichita Falls;9;8;3;21
El Paso;9;8;1;19
Corpus Christi;7;12;2;16
Shreveport;5;9;4;14
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Maine 4, Northeast 2
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Bismarck at Minot, 6:05 p.m.
Northeast at Maine
Johnstown at Jamestown
Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness
New Mexico at El Paso
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College men's basketball
University of Mary 78, Minot State 74
United Tribes 99, Turtle Mountain 75
Concordia University (Neb). 92, Jamestown 76
Valley City State 95, Trinity Bible College 67
College women's basketball
Minot State 85, University of Mary 71
North Dakota State 95, Dickinson State 42
Concordia University (Neb.) 69, Jamestown 67
Valley City State 91, Trinity Bible College 45
High school hockey
Devils Lake 6, Bottineau-Rugby 4
Fargo Davies 2, Grand Forks Central 1
Fargo North 9, Grafton-Park River 0
Mandan 6, Hazen-Beulah 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 1, Grand Forks Red River 3
High school girls hockey
Fargo Davies 3, Grand Forks 1
Fargo North-South-Shanley 4, Mandan 1
West Fargo United 13, Devils Lake 1
Williston 4, Dickinson 3
High school wrestling
Bismarck 55, St. Mary's 24
Carrington 48, Oakes 33
Devils Lake 51, Grand Forks Red River 6
Fargo North 66, Fargo South 18
Legacy 47, Watford City 36
Legacy 43, Killdeer 42
Valley City 42, Fargo Davies 26
West Fargo 45, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 17
West Fargo Sheyenne 45, Grand Forks Central 31