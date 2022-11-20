 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Nov. 21

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 87, LAKE REGION STATE 74

LRSC;32;42;--;74

United Tribes;46;41;--;87

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Noah Bonick 12, Sam Faraday 8, Mayson Brown 6, Ja’vion Byers 12, Denver Lund 10, Harrison Raynor 2, Mohand Ammad 14, Blessed Barhayiga 4. Totals: 29-61 FG, Three-pointers: 5-15 (Faraday 2, Brown, Ammad, Roberts), 11-14 FT, 43 Rebounds (Raynor 9), 20 Assists (2 with 3), 21 Turnovers, 21 Fouls.

UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 20, DK Middleton 21, Sylvester Union 14, Tyree Whitcomb 16, Jayden Yankton 3, Jesse White 3, Rance Harrison 2, Tristin Davis 4, Cayden Redfield 2. Totals: 33-77 FG, Three-pointers: 6-20 (Union 2, Lefthand 2, Yankton, White), 15-22 FT, 38 Rebounds (Whitcomb 8), 24 Assists (Middleton 5, Whitcomb 5), 13 Steals (Middleton 5), 1 Blocked shot (Middleton), 6 Turnovers, 17 Fouls.

Records: United Tribes Technical College 5-2 overall; 4-2 Mon-Dak; Lake Region State College 2-6, 1-5.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 49, MILES 48

BSC;12;30;41;49

Miles;11;20;48

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Sydney Gustavsson 17, Ashton Kinnebrew 16, Katherine Fox 8, Piper Harris 2, Rozalind Strong 2, Hadley Pihl 3. Totals: 16-55 FG, Three-pointers: 3-21 (Gustavsson 2, Kinnebrew), 13-18 FT, 34 Rebounds (Fox 5), 16 Turnovers.

MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE -- Ella Palease-Cook 8, Angelina Dimasi 5, Jessica Tomkins 8, Julia Paoletta 4, India Blyth 5, Tyann Graham 2, Becky Melcher 2, Brae Eneboe 8, Jade Wendland 5. Totals: 21-52 FG, Three-pointers: 1-13 (Blyth), 4-9 FT, 42 Rebounds (Tompkins 12), 23 Turnovers.

Records: Bismarck State College 2-3 Mon-Dak, 2-3 overall; MCC 2-5 Mon-Dak, 3-5 overall.

LAKE REGION STATE 77, UNITED TRIBES 64

LRSC;15;35;57;77

United Tribies;6;29;46;64

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Ray’ven Robinson 11, Brooke Kleinig 11, Kyla Fitzgerald 14, Tiziana Huici 26, Iara Navarro 8, Carla Moros 2, Simone Clay 5. Totals: 31-73 FG, Three-pointers: 5-13 (Fitzgerald 4, Clay), 10-17 FT, 59 Rebounds (Huici 12), 22 Assists (Robinson 9), 17 Turnovers, 14 Fouls, 3 Blocked shots (3 with 1) 7 Steals (Huici 5).

UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE – Amaya Ramsey 1, Myona Dauphinais 11, Tiara Flying Horse 2, Mallory Yankton 5, Kaydence Gourneau 12, Sandie Friday 10, LaTayla Pemberton 4, Gerika Kingbird 7, Kelanna McClain 12. Totals: 24-84 FG, Three-pointers: 9-35 (Gourneau 4, Friday 2, Yankton, Dauphinais, Kingbird), 7-11 FT, 48 Rebounds (McClain 12), 16 Fouls, 21 Assists (2 with 5), 14 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Gourneau 2), 10 Steals (Flying Horse 6).

Records: Lake Region State College 6-2 overall, 5-2 Mon-Dak; United Tribes Technical College 1-5, 1-4.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3, OREGON 1

Oregon;0;0;0;--;0

U-Mary;2;0;1;--;3

First period: 1. U-Mary, Derek Dropik (Teddy Lillico), 9:38. 2. U-Mary, John Dapron (Johnny Witzke, Tanner Eskro), 12:52.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 3. U-Mary, Isaiah Thomas (Witzke), :56.

Goaltender saves: Oregon – Henry Bradford 38. U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 29.

Penalties: Oregon – 5 for 23 minutes. U-Mary 6 for 12 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 17-2-1; Oregon 3-7.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Nov. 26

Saint Francis (9-2) at Delaware (7-4), 1 p.m.

Fordham (9-2) at New Hampshire (8-3), 1 p.m.

Gardner Webb (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky (7-5), 4 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) at Weber State (9-2), 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri (9-2) at Montana (7-4), 9 p.m.

Idaho (7-4) at Southeastern, La. (8-3), 6 p.m.

Elon (8-3) at Furman (9-2), 11 a.m.

Davidson (8-3) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 3

Saint Francis/Delaware winner at No. 1 South Dakota State (10-1)

Fordham/New Hampshire winner at No. 8 Holy Cross (11-0)

Gardner-Webb/Eastern Kentucky winner at No. 5 William & Mary (10-1)

North Dakota/Weber State winner at No. 4 Montana State (10-1)

Southeast Missouri State/Montana winner at No. 3 North Dakota State (9-2)

Idaho/Southeastern, La. winner at No. 6 Samford (10-1)

Elon/Furman winner at No. 7 Incarnate Word (10-1)

Davidson/Richmond winner at No. 2 Sacramento State (11-0)

Quarterfinals

Dec. 9-10

Semifinals

Dec. 16-17

Championship

Jan. 8, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER

Nov. 17-19

CLASS A

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 0

Game 2: No. 3 West Legacy 3, No. 2 East West Fargo 2

Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 4 West St. Mary’s 0

Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 2

Friday, Nov. 18

Consolation at Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 1

Game 6: No. 4 West St. Mary's 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 1 

Semifinals at Main Arena

Game 7: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 3 West Legacy 0 (26-11), 5 p.m.

Game 8: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 2 West Jamestown 0

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Seventh place: No. 4 East Fargo South 3, Fargo North 1

At Main Arena

Fifth place: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 West St. Mary's 0

Third place: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 West Legacy 2

Championship: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 1 West Century 2

CLASS B

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1

Game 2: No. 3 Thompson 3, Garrison 0

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0 

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2 

Friday, Nov. 18

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Game 7: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, No. 3 Thompson 2

Game 8: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1

Consolation

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Garrison 2

Game 6: Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Seventh place: No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0

At Main Arena

Fifth place: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Minot Our Redeemer's 2

Third place No. 3 Thompson 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1

Championship: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Linton-HMB 2

NAHL

BISMARCK 8, NORTH IOWA 1

Bismarck;0;3;5;--;8

North Iowa;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. North Iowa, Max Scott (Byron Hartley, Justin Mexico), 8:35.

Second period: 2. Bismarck, Brandon Reller (Luke Roelofs), 10:31. 3. Bismarck, Vertti Jantunen (Michael Neumeier, Patrick Johnson), 12:05 (PP). 4. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (Reller, Chase Beacom), 15:59.

Third period: 5. Bismarck, Adam Pietila (Jantunen), 1:48. 6. Bismarck, Alexander Palchik (Kyle Doll), 7:00. 7. Bismarck, Hanson (Drew Holt), 10:20 (PP). 8. Bismarck, Erik Atchison (Julian Beaumont), 18:47 (SH). 9. Bismarck, Pietila (Reller), 19:55.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck – Linards Lipskis 12-6-9--27. North Iowa – Mitch Day 10-7-5—22.

Penalties: Bismarck – 7 for 14 minutes. North Iowa 7 for 22 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 8-9-2-1; North Iowa 11-10-1-0.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;13;2;4;30

Minot;12;7;2;26

Aberdeen;10;7;3;23

North Iowa;11;10;1;23

Bismarck;8;9;3;19

St. Cloud;8;10;2;18

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;20;3;1;41

Northeast;12;9;3;27

New Jersey;11;11;0;22

Johnstown;9;8;3;19

Maine;9;8;0;18

Philadelphia;6;13;1;13

Danbury;2;20;1;5

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Kenai River;15;9;1;31

Fairbanks;14;9;2;30

Janesville;12;7;5;29

Chippewa;13;8;1;27

Minnesota;12;7;2;26

Wisconsin;10;12;1;21

Springfield;10;12;0;20

Anchorage;8;10;4;20

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;14;1;2;30

Oklahoma;14;2;1;29

New Mexico;12;5;1;25

Amarillo;11;6;1;23

Shreveport;7;9;4;18

El Paso;8;10;0;16

Odessa;7;10;1;15

Corpus Christi;4;14;2;10

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bismarck 8, North Iowa 1

Philadelphia 6, Danbury 1

New Jersey 2, Northeast 1, OT

Johnstown 4, Maryland 3, OT

Minot 4, St. Cloud 3

Wisconsin 3, Janesville 0

Chippewa 5, Wilderness 2

Amarillo 4, El Paso 1

Corpus Christi 6, New Mexico 4

Springfield 3, Fairbanks 2

Kenai River 2, Anchorage 1

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Danbury at Maine

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Maine

Austin at St. Cloud

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Friday, Nov. 25

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Chippewa at Wisconsin

New Jersey at Maryland

Johnstown at Philadelphia

North Iowa at Austin

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

Oklahoma at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

Shereveport at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Saturday, Nov. 26

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Philadelphia

New Jersey at Maryland

Chippewa at Wisconsin

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Austin at North Iowa

Janesville at Minnesota Wildnerness

Oklahoma at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

Shreveport at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, Nov. 27

Johnstown at Philadelphia

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

ACHA College hockey

University of Mary 3, Oregon 0

Minot State 5, Jamestown 2

College men’s basketball

Montana State 81, North Dakota 71

North Dakota State 76, Crown 55

United Tribes 87, Lake Region State 74

Williams Woods 84, Valley City State 82

College women’s basketball

Bismarck State College 49, Miles Community College 48

Lake Region State College 77, United Tribes 64

