Area Scores: Nov. 21

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 87, LAKE REGION STATE 74
LRSC;32;42;--;74
United Tribes;46;41;--;87
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Noah Bonick 12, Sam Faraday 8, Mayson Brown 6, Ja’vion Byers 12, Denver Lund 10, Harrison Raynor 2, Mohand Ammad 14, Blessed Barhayiga 4. Totals: 29-61 FG, Three-pointers: 5-15 (Faraday 2, Brown, Ammad, Roberts), 11-14 FT, 43 Rebounds (Raynor 9), 20 Assists (2 with 3), 21 Turnovers, 21 Fouls.
UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 20, DK Middleton 21, Sylvester Union 14, Tyree Whitcomb 16, Jayden Yankton 3, Jesse White 3, Rance Harrison 2, Tristin Davis 4, Cayden Redfield 2. Totals: 33-77 FG, Three-pointers: 6-20 (Union 2, Lefthand 2, Yankton, White), 15-22 FT, 38 Rebounds (Whitcomb 8), 24 Assists (Middleton 5, Whitcomb 5), 13 Steals (Middleton 5), 1 Blocked shot (Middleton), 6 Turnovers, 17 Fouls.
Records: United Tribes Technical College 5-2 overall; 4-2 Mon-Dak; Lake Region State College 2-6, 1-5.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 49, MILES 48
BSC;12;30;41;49
Miles;11;20;48
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Sydney Gustavsson 17, Ashton Kinnebrew 16, Katherine Fox 8, Piper Harris 2, Rozalind Strong 2, Hadley Pihl 3. Totals: 16-55 FG, Three-pointers: 3-21 (Gustavsson 2, Kinnebrew), 13-18 FT, 34 Rebounds (Fox 5), 16 Turnovers.
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE -- Ella Palease-Cook 8, Angelina Dimasi 5, Jessica Tomkins 8, Julia Paoletta 4, India Blyth 5, Tyann Graham 2, Becky Melcher 2, Brae Eneboe 8, Jade Wendland 5. Totals: 21-52 FG, Three-pointers: 1-13 (Blyth), 4-9 FT, 42 Rebounds (Tompkins 12), 23 Turnovers.
Records: Bismarck State College 2-3 Mon-Dak, 2-3 overall; MCC 2-5 Mon-Dak, 3-5 overall.
LAKE REGION STATE 77, UNITED TRIBES 64
LRSC;15;35;57;77
United Tribies;6;29;46;64
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Ray’ven Robinson 11, Brooke Kleinig 11, Kyla Fitzgerald 14, Tiziana Huici 26, Iara Navarro 8, Carla Moros 2, Simone Clay 5. Totals: 31-73 FG, Three-pointers: 5-13 (Fitzgerald 4, Clay), 10-17 FT, 59 Rebounds (Huici 12), 22 Assists (Robinson 9), 17 Turnovers, 14 Fouls, 3 Blocked shots (3 with 1) 7 Steals (Huici 5).
UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE – Amaya Ramsey 1, Myona Dauphinais 11, Tiara Flying Horse 2, Mallory Yankton 5, Kaydence Gourneau 12, Sandie Friday 10, LaTayla Pemberton 4, Gerika Kingbird 7, Kelanna McClain 12. Totals: 24-84 FG, Three-pointers: 9-35 (Gourneau 4, Friday 2, Yankton, Dauphinais, Kingbird), 7-11 FT, 48 Rebounds (McClain 12), 16 Fouls, 21 Assists (2 with 5), 14 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Gourneau 2), 10 Steals (Flying Horse 6).
Records: Lake Region State College 6-2 overall, 5-2 Mon-Dak; United Tribes Technical College 1-5, 1-4.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3, OREGON 1
Oregon;0;0;0;--;0
U-Mary;2;0;1;--;3
First period: 1. U-Mary, Derek Dropik (Teddy Lillico), 9:38. 2. U-Mary, John Dapron (Johnny Witzke, Tanner Eskro), 12:52.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 3. U-Mary, Isaiah Thomas (Witzke), :56.
Goaltender saves: Oregon – Henry Bradford 38. U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 29.
Penalties: Oregon – 5 for 23 minutes. U-Mary 6 for 12 minutes.
Records: University of Mary 17-2-1; Oregon 3-7.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Nov. 26
Saint Francis (9-2) at Delaware (7-4), 1 p.m.
Fordham (9-2) at New Hampshire (8-3), 1 p.m.
Gardner Webb (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky (7-5), 4 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) at Weber State (9-2), 3 p.m.
Southeast Missouri (9-2) at Montana (7-4), 9 p.m.
Idaho (7-4) at Southeastern, La. (8-3), 6 p.m.
Elon (8-3) at Furman (9-2), 11 a.m.
Davidson (8-3) at Richmond (8-3), 1 p.m.
Second round
Saturday, Dec. 3
Saint Francis/Delaware winner at No. 1 South Dakota State (10-1)
Fordham/New Hampshire winner at No. 8 Holy Cross (11-0)
Gardner-Webb/Eastern Kentucky winner at No. 5 William & Mary (10-1)
North Dakota/Weber State winner at No. 4 Montana State (10-1)
Southeast Missouri State/Montana winner at No. 3 North Dakota State (9-2)
Idaho/Southeastern, La. winner at No. 6 Samford (10-1)
Elon/Furman winner at No. 7 Incarnate Word (10-1)
Davidson/Richmond winner at No. 2 Sacramento State (11-0)
Quarterfinals
Dec. 9-10
Semifinals
Dec. 16-17
Championship
Jan. 8, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER
Nov. 17-19
CLASS A
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 0
Game 2: No. 3 West Legacy 3, No. 2 East West Fargo 2
Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 4 West St. Mary’s 0
Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 2
Friday, Nov. 18
Consolation at Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 1
Game 6: No. 4 West St. Mary's 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 1
Semifinals at Main Arena
Game 7: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 3 West Legacy 0 (26-11), 5 p.m.
Game 8: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 2 West Jamestown 0
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Seventh place: No. 4 East Fargo South 3, Fargo North 1
At Main Arena
Fifth place: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 West St. Mary's 0
Third place: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 West Legacy 2
Championship: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 1 West Century 2
CLASS B
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1
Game 2: No. 3 Thompson 3, Garrison 0
Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2
Friday, Nov. 18
Semifinals
At Main Arena
Game 7: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, No. 3 Thompson 2
Game 8: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1
Consolation
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Garrison 2
Game 6: Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Seventh place: No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0
At Main Arena
Fifth place: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Minot Our Redeemer's 2
Third place No. 3 Thompson 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1
Championship: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Linton-HMB 2
NAHL
BISMARCK 8, NORTH IOWA 1
Bismarck;0;3;5;--;8
North Iowa;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. North Iowa, Max Scott (Byron Hartley, Justin Mexico), 8:35.
Second period: 2. Bismarck, Brandon Reller (Luke Roelofs), 10:31. 3. Bismarck, Vertti Jantunen (Michael Neumeier, Patrick Johnson), 12:05 (PP). 4. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (Reller, Chase Beacom), 15:59.
Third period: 5. Bismarck, Adam Pietila (Jantunen), 1:48. 6. Bismarck, Alexander Palchik (Kyle Doll), 7:00. 7. Bismarck, Hanson (Drew Holt), 10:20 (PP). 8. Bismarck, Erik Atchison (Julian Beaumont), 18:47 (SH). 9. Bismarck, Pietila (Reller), 19:55.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck – Linards Lipskis 12-6-9--27. North Iowa – Mitch Day 10-7-5—22.
Penalties: Bismarck – 7 for 14 minutes. North Iowa 7 for 22 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 8-9-2-1; North Iowa 11-10-1-0.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;13;2;4;30
Minot;12;7;2;26
Aberdeen;10;7;3;23
North Iowa;11;10;1;23
Bismarck;8;9;3;19
St. Cloud;8;10;2;18
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;20;3;1;41
Northeast;12;9;3;27
New Jersey;11;11;0;22
Johnstown;9;8;3;19
Maine;9;8;0;18
Philadelphia;6;13;1;13
Danbury;2;20;1;5
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Kenai River;15;9;1;31
Fairbanks;14;9;2;30
Janesville;12;7;5;29
Chippewa;13;8;1;27
Minnesota;12;7;2;26
Wisconsin;10;12;1;21
Springfield;10;12;0;20
Anchorage;8;10;4;20
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;14;1;2;30
Oklahoma;14;2;1;29
New Mexico;12;5;1;25
Amarillo;11;6;1;23
Shreveport;7;9;4;18
El Paso;8;10;0;16
Odessa;7;10;1;15
Corpus Christi;4;14;2;10
Saturday, Nov. 19
Bismarck 8, North Iowa 1
Philadelphia 6, Danbury 1
New Jersey 2, Northeast 1, OT
Johnstown 4, Maryland 3, OT
Minot 4, St. Cloud 3
Wisconsin 3, Janesville 0
Chippewa 5, Wilderness 2
Amarillo 4, El Paso 1
Corpus Christi 6, New Mexico 4
Springfield 3, Fairbanks 2
Kenai River 2, Anchorage 1
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Danbury at Maine
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maine
Austin at St. Cloud
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Friday, Nov. 25
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Chippewa at Wisconsin
New Jersey at Maryland
Johnstown at Philadelphia
North Iowa at Austin
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
Oklahoma at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
Shereveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Saturday, Nov. 26
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Johnstown at Philadelphia
New Jersey at Maryland
Chippewa at Wisconsin
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Austin at North Iowa
Janesville at Minnesota Wildnerness
Oklahoma at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Sunday, Nov. 27
Johnstown at Philadelphia
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
ACHA College hockey
University of Mary 3, Oregon 0
Minot State 5, Jamestown 2
College men’s basketball
Montana State 81, North Dakota 71
North Dakota State 76, Crown 55
United Tribes 87, Lake Region State 74
Williams Woods 84, Valley City State 82
College women’s basketball
Bismarck State College 49, Miles Community College 48
Lake Region State College 77, United Tribes 64