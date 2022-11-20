 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 20

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 83, LAKE REGION STATE 80, OT

LRSC;39;29;12;--;80

BSC;44;24;15;--;83

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Sam Faraday 26, Mohand Ammad 2, Mayson Brown 17, Ja’vion Byers 14, Denver Lund 6, Harrison Raynor 5, Noah Bonick 6, Blessed Barhayiga 4. Totals: 25-52 FG, Three-pointers: 8-24 (Faraday 4, Brown 3, Raynor), 22-29 FT, 39 Rebounds (3 with 5), 10 Assists (Byers 5), 2 Steals (2 with 1), 2 Blocked shots (2 with 1), 11 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Garrett Bader 14, Deonte’ Martinez 8, Anthony Bertucci 14, Jaden Hamilton 19, Tobias Patton 7, Evan Gross 3, Jayden Bernard 10, Davion McCarthy 3, Max Tschosik 3, Jacob Prudhomme 2. Totals: 31-68 FG, Three-pointers: 18-34 (Hamilton 5, Bader 4, Bertucci 4, Bernard 2, Tschosik, Gross, McCarthy), 3-7 FDT, 31 Rebounds (Hamilton 8), 19 Assists (Bertucci 7), 6 Steals (Bader 2, Bernard 2), 7 Turnovers, 24 Fouls.

Records: Bismarck State College 2-3 overall, 1-3 Mon-Dak; Lake Region State College 1-4, 2-5.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WILLISTON STATE 73, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 64

Williston State;16;28;53;73

Bismarck State;10;37;49;64

WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE: Elizabeth Field 2, Hayley Macdonald 20, Sydney Labette 12, Breanna Old Elk 19, Irene de la Fuente 16, Canzas Hisbadhorse 6, Kelsey Crossan 3, Yasmin Butler 4. Totals: 27-59 FG, 14-17 FT, 16 fouls, 36 rebounds (de la Fuente 12), 11 turnovers, 13 assists (Macdonald 5). Three-pointers: 5-13 (Macdonald 1, Old Elk 1, de la Fuente 2, Crossan 1).

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE: Ashton Kinnebrew 21,Katherine Fox 6, Piper Harris 5, Sydney Gustavsson 27, Shayla Fawcett 3, Rozalind Strong 2. Totals: 20-64 FG, 14-23 FT, 13 fouls (Kinnebrew), 40 rebounds (Harris 8), 12 turnovers, 14 assists (Kinnebrew 5). Three-pointers: 10-35 (Kinnebrew 2, Fox 1, Gustavsson 17).

Records: Williston State 3-5, 3-3 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State College 1-3, 1-3 Mon-Dak.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

MIAMI 4, NORTH DAKOTA 3

At Grand Forks

Miami;2;1;1;--;4

North Dakota;0;2;1;--;3

First period: 1. Miami, John Waldron (Matthew Barbolini), 5:51. 2. Miami, Barbolini (Axel Kumlin, Waldron), 17:11 (PP).

Second period: 3. Miami, Blake Mesenburg (Jack Olmstead, Alex Murry), 5:33. 4. UND, Riese Gaber (Chris Jandric, Jackson Blake), 15:37 (PP). 5. UND, Gain Hain (Ryan Sidorski, Louis Jamernik), 17:39.

Third period: 6. UND, Blake (Gaber, Sidorski), 5:06. 7. Miami, Jack Clement, 14:34.

Goaltender saves: Miami – Ludvig Persson 33 saves. UND – Drew DeRidder 8 saves, Jakob Hellsten 4 saves

Penatlies: Miami – 6 for 12 minutes. UND – 7 for 14 minutes.

Records: Miami 5-7-2, 1-6-1; North Dakota 5-6-2 overall, 2-3-1 NCHC.

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

JAMESTOWN 8, HAZEN-BEULAH 4

Jamestown;2;3;3;--;8

Hazen-Beulah;1;2;1;--;4

First period: 1. Jamestown, Gavin Gerhardt (Brooks Roaldson), 1:11. 2. Jamestown, Jarrett Zalumskis (Jackson Maddock), 9:16. 3. HB, Adam Graney (Ronan Klindworth, Grant Krause), 13:57.

Second period: 4. Jamestown, Reagan Sortland (Max Mehus, Nate Walz), 11:21. 5. Jamestown, Maddock (Grant Lunde), 11:44. 6. HB, Graney, 13:00. 7. Jamestown, Gerhardt (Roaldson), 15:24. 8. HB, Bryce Lesmann (Kade Goebel, Bradyn Brathwaite), 16:17.

Third period: 9. Jamestown, Gerhardt (Landyn Kotz, Roaldson), 14:26. 10. Jamestown, Roaldson, 9:07 (SH). 11. HB, Landen Reich (Goebel, Grant Krause), 9:53. 12. Jamestown, Roaldson, 15:30.

Goaltender saves: Jamestown – Andrew Walz 6-5-8—19. HB – Parker Frei 18-21-17—56.

Penalties: Jamestown – 7 for 14 minutes. HB – 4 for 8 minutes.

Records: Jamestown 1-0; Hazen-Beulah 0-1.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER

Nov. 17-19

CLASS A

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 0

Game 2: No. 3 West Legacy 3, No. 2 East West Fargo 2

Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 4 West St. Mary’s 0

Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 2

Friday, Nov. 18

Consolation at Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 1

Game 6: No. 4 West St. Mary's 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 1 

Semifinals at Main Arena

Game 7: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 3 West Legacy 0 (26-11), 5 p.m.

Game 8: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 2 West Jamestown 0

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Seventh place: No. 4 East Fargo South 3, Fargo North 1

At Main Arena

Fifth place: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 West St. Mary's 0

Third place: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 West Legacy 2

Championship: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 1 West Century 2

CLASS B

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1

Game 2: No. 3 Thompson 3, Garrison 0

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0 

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2 

Friday, Nov. 18

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Game 7: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, No. 3 Thompson 2

Game 8: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1

Consolation

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Garrison 2

Game 6: Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Seventh place: No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0

At Main Arena

Fifth place: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Minot Our Redeemer's 2

Third place No. 3 Thompson 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1

Championship: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Linton-HMB 2

NAHL

BISMARCK 8, NORTH IOWA 1

Bismarck;0;3;5;--;8

North Iowa;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. North Iowa, Max Scott (Byron Hartley, Justin Mexico), 8:35.

Second period: 2. Bismarck, Brandon Reller (Luke Roelofs), 10:31. 3. Bismarck, Vertti Jantunen (Michael Neumeier, Patrick Johnson), 12:05 (PP). 4. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (Reller, Chase Beacom), 15:59.

Third period: 5. Bismarck, Adam Pietila (Jantunen), 1:48. 6. Bismarck, Alexander Palchik (Kyle Doll), 7:00. 7. Bismarck, Hanson (Drew Holt), 10:20 (PP). 8. Bismarck, Erik Atchison (Julian Beaumont), 18:47 (SH). 9. Bismarck, Pietila (Reller), 19:55.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck – Linards Lipskis 12-6-9--27. North Iowa – Mitch Day 10-7-5—22.

Penalties: Bismarck – 7 for 14 minutes. North Iowa 7 for 22 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 8-9-2-1; North Iowa 11-10-1-0.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;13;2;4;30

Minot;12;7;2;26

Aberdeen;10;7;3;23

North Iowa;11;10;1;23

Bismarck;8;9;3;19

St. Cloud;8;10;2;18

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;20;3;1;41

Northeast;12;9;3;27

New Jersey;11;11;0;22

Johnstown;9;8;3;19

Maine;9;8;0;18

Philadelphia;6;13;1;13

Danbury;2;20;1;5

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;14;8;2;30

Kenai River;14;9;1;29

Janesville;12;7;5;29

Chippewa;13;8;1;27

Minnesota;12;7;2;26

Wisconsin;10;12;1;21

Anchorage;8;9;4;20

Springfield;9;12;0;18

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;14;1;2;30

Oklahoma;14;2;1;29

New Mexico;12;5;1;25

Amarillo;11;6;1;23

Shreveport;7;9;4;18

El Paso;8;10;0;16

Odessa;7;10;1;15

Corpus Christi;4;14;2;10

Friday, Nov. 18

North Iowa 4, Bismarck 3, OT

Philadelphia 2, Danbury 1

New Jersey 3, Northeast 2, OT

Maryland 3, Johnstown 1

Minot 5, St. Cloud 1

Wisconsin 2, Janesville 1, SO

Minnesota 4, Chippewa 3

Amarillo 5, El Paso 1

Oklahoma 8, Odessa 0

New Mexico 6, Corpus Christi 2

Fairbanks 3, Springfield 2

Kenai River 4, Anchorage 2

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bismarck 8, North Iowa 1

Philadelphia 6, Danbury 1

New Jersey 2, Northeast 1, OT

Johnstown 4, Maryland 3, OT

Minot 4, St. Cloud 3

Wisconsin 3, Janesville 0

Chippewa 5, Wilderness 2

Amarillo 4, El Paso 1

Corpus Christi 6, New Mexico 4

Springfield at Fairbanks (n)

Anchorage at Kenai River (n)

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Danbury at Maine

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Maine

Austin at St. Cloud

Lone Star at Oklahoma

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Friday, Nov. 25

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Chippewa at Wisconsin

New Jersey at Maryland

Johnstown at Philadelphia

North Iowa at Austin

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

Oklahoma at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

Shereveport at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Saturday, Nov. 26

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Philadelphia

New Jersey at Maryland

Chippewa at Wisconsin

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Austin at North Iowa

Janesville at Minnesota Wildnerness

Oklahoma at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

Shreveport at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, Nov. 27

Johnstown at Philadelphia

N.D. SCORES

College hockey

Miami 4, North Dakota 3

College football

North Dakota State 42, North Dakota 41

Northwestern, Iowa 49, Dickinson State 7

College men’s basketball

Bismarck State College 83, Lake Region State 80, OT

Iowa Wesleyan 81, Valley City State 58

Montana Tech 82, Dickinson State 71

Jamestown 104, Midland 72

Montana State-Billings 76, Minot State 69

NDSCS 93, Dawson 73

College women’s basketball

Dakota State 83, Mayville State 75

Jamestown 75, Midland 61

NDSCS 67, Lake Region 60

Montana State-Billings 78, Minot State 44

Valley City State 72, Presentation 60

Williston State 73, Bismarck State 64

College volleyball

Jamestown 3, St. Ambrose 0

South Dakota 3, North Dakota 0

South Dakota State 3, North Dakota State 0

High school hockey

Jamestown 8, Hazen-Beulah 4

High school volleyball

State tournament

Class A

Championship

Bismarck Century vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

Third place

Jamestown 3, Legacy 2

Fifth place

West Fargo 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 0

Seventh place

Fargo South 3, Fargo North 1

Class B

Championship

Northern Cass 3, Linton-HMB 2

Third place

Thompson 3, Kenmare-Bowbells 1

Fifth place

New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 2

Seventh place

Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0

