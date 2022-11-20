Area Scores: Nov. 20

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 83, LAKE REGION STATE 80, OT
LRSC;39;29;12;--;80
BSC;44;24;15;--;83
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Sam Faraday 26, Mohand Ammad 2, Mayson Brown 17, Ja’vion Byers 14, Denver Lund 6, Harrison Raynor 5, Noah Bonick 6, Blessed Barhayiga 4. Totals: 25-52 FG, Three-pointers: 8-24 (Faraday 4, Brown 3, Raynor), 22-29 FT, 39 Rebounds (3 with 5), 10 Assists (Byers 5), 2 Steals (2 with 1), 2 Blocked shots (2 with 1), 11 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Garrett Bader 14, Deonte’ Martinez 8, Anthony Bertucci 14, Jaden Hamilton 19, Tobias Patton 7, Evan Gross 3, Jayden Bernard 10, Davion McCarthy 3, Max Tschosik 3, Jacob Prudhomme 2. Totals: 31-68 FG, Three-pointers: 18-34 (Hamilton 5, Bader 4, Bertucci 4, Bernard 2, Tschosik, Gross, McCarthy), 3-7 FDT, 31 Rebounds (Hamilton 8), 19 Assists (Bertucci 7), 6 Steals (Bader 2, Bernard 2), 7 Turnovers, 24 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck State College 2-3 overall, 1-3 Mon-Dak; Lake Region State College 1-4, 2-5.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WILLISTON STATE 73, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 64
Williston State;16;28;53;73
Bismarck State;10;37;49;64
WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE: Elizabeth Field 2, Hayley Macdonald 20, Sydney Labette 12, Breanna Old Elk 19, Irene de la Fuente 16, Canzas Hisbadhorse 6, Kelsey Crossan 3, Yasmin Butler 4. Totals: 27-59 FG, 14-17 FT, 16 fouls, 36 rebounds (de la Fuente 12), 11 turnovers, 13 assists (Macdonald 5). Three-pointers: 5-13 (Macdonald 1, Old Elk 1, de la Fuente 2, Crossan 1).
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE: Ashton Kinnebrew 21,Katherine Fox 6, Piper Harris 5, Sydney Gustavsson 27, Shayla Fawcett 3, Rozalind Strong 2. Totals: 20-64 FG, 14-23 FT, 13 fouls (Kinnebrew), 40 rebounds (Harris 8), 12 turnovers, 14 assists (Kinnebrew 5). Three-pointers: 10-35 (Kinnebrew 2, Fox 1, Gustavsson 17).
Records: Williston State 3-5, 3-3 Mon-Dak; Bismarck State College 1-3, 1-3 Mon-Dak.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
MIAMI 4, NORTH DAKOTA 3
At Grand Forks
Miami;2;1;1;--;4
North Dakota;0;2;1;--;3
First period: 1. Miami, John Waldron (Matthew Barbolini), 5:51. 2. Miami, Barbolini (Axel Kumlin, Waldron), 17:11 (PP).
Second period: 3. Miami, Blake Mesenburg (Jack Olmstead, Alex Murry), 5:33. 4. UND, Riese Gaber (Chris Jandric, Jackson Blake), 15:37 (PP). 5. UND, Gain Hain (Ryan Sidorski, Louis Jamernik), 17:39.
Third period: 6. UND, Blake (Gaber, Sidorski), 5:06. 7. Miami, Jack Clement, 14:34.
Goaltender saves: Miami – Ludvig Persson 33 saves. UND – Drew DeRidder 8 saves, Jakob Hellsten 4 saves
Penatlies: Miami – 6 for 12 minutes. UND – 7 for 14 minutes.
Records: Miami 5-7-2, 1-6-1; North Dakota 5-6-2 overall, 2-3-1 NCHC.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
JAMESTOWN 8, HAZEN-BEULAH 4
Jamestown;2;3;3;--;8
Hazen-Beulah;1;2;1;--;4
First period: 1. Jamestown, Gavin Gerhardt (Brooks Roaldson), 1:11. 2. Jamestown, Jarrett Zalumskis (Jackson Maddock), 9:16. 3. HB, Adam Graney (Ronan Klindworth, Grant Krause), 13:57.
Second period: 4. Jamestown, Reagan Sortland (Max Mehus, Nate Walz), 11:21. 5. Jamestown, Maddock (Grant Lunde), 11:44. 6. HB, Graney, 13:00. 7. Jamestown, Gerhardt (Roaldson), 15:24. 8. HB, Bryce Lesmann (Kade Goebel, Bradyn Brathwaite), 16:17.
Third period: 9. Jamestown, Gerhardt (Landyn Kotz, Roaldson), 14:26. 10. Jamestown, Roaldson, 9:07 (SH). 11. HB, Landen Reich (Goebel, Grant Krause), 9:53. 12. Jamestown, Roaldson, 15:30.
Goaltender saves: Jamestown – Andrew Walz 6-5-8—19. HB – Parker Frei 18-21-17—56.
Penalties: Jamestown – 7 for 14 minutes. HB – 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: Jamestown 1-0; Hazen-Beulah 0-1.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER
Nov. 17-19
CLASS A
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 0
Game 2: No. 3 West Legacy 3, No. 2 East West Fargo 2
Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 4 West St. Mary’s 0
Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 2
Friday, Nov. 18
Consolation at Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 1
Game 6: No. 4 West St. Mary's 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 1
Semifinals at Main Arena
Game 7: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 3 West Legacy 0 (26-11), 5 p.m.
Game 8: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 2 West Jamestown 0
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Seventh place: No. 4 East Fargo South 3, Fargo North 1
At Main Arena
Fifth place: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 West St. Mary's 0
Third place: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 West Legacy 2
Championship: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 1 West Century 2
CLASS B
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1
Game 2: No. 3 Thompson 3, Garrison 0
Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2
Friday, Nov. 18
Semifinals
At Main Arena
Game 7: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, No. 3 Thompson 2
Game 8: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1
Consolation
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Garrison 2
Game 6: Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Seventh place: No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0
At Main Arena
Fifth place: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Minot Our Redeemer's 2
Third place No. 3 Thompson 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1
Championship: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Linton-HMB 2
NAHL
BISMARCK 8, NORTH IOWA 1
Bismarck;0;3;5;--;8
North Iowa;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. North Iowa, Max Scott (Byron Hartley, Justin Mexico), 8:35.
Second period: 2. Bismarck, Brandon Reller (Luke Roelofs), 10:31. 3. Bismarck, Vertti Jantunen (Michael Neumeier, Patrick Johnson), 12:05 (PP). 4. Bismarck, Calvin Hanson (Reller, Chase Beacom), 15:59.
Third period: 5. Bismarck, Adam Pietila (Jantunen), 1:48. 6. Bismarck, Alexander Palchik (Kyle Doll), 7:00. 7. Bismarck, Hanson (Drew Holt), 10:20 (PP). 8. Bismarck, Erik Atchison (Julian Beaumont), 18:47 (SH). 9. Bismarck, Pietila (Reller), 19:55.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck – Linards Lipskis 12-6-9--27. North Iowa – Mitch Day 10-7-5—22.
Penalties: Bismarck – 7 for 14 minutes. North Iowa 7 for 22 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 8-9-2-1; North Iowa 11-10-1-0.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;13;2;4;30
Minot;12;7;2;26
Aberdeen;10;7;3;23
North Iowa;11;10;1;23
Bismarck;8;9;3;19
St. Cloud;8;10;2;18
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;20;3;1;41
Northeast;12;9;3;27
New Jersey;11;11;0;22
Johnstown;9;8;3;19
Maine;9;8;0;18
Philadelphia;6;13;1;13
Danbury;2;20;1;5
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;14;8;2;30
Kenai River;14;9;1;29
Janesville;12;7;5;29
Chippewa;13;8;1;27
Minnesota;12;7;2;26
Wisconsin;10;12;1;21
Anchorage;8;9;4;20
Springfield;9;12;0;18
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;14;1;2;30
Oklahoma;14;2;1;29
New Mexico;12;5;1;25
Amarillo;11;6;1;23
Shreveport;7;9;4;18
El Paso;8;10;0;16
Odessa;7;10;1;15
Corpus Christi;4;14;2;10
Friday, Nov. 18
North Iowa 4, Bismarck 3, OT
Philadelphia 2, Danbury 1
New Jersey 3, Northeast 2, OT
Maryland 3, Johnstown 1
Minot 5, St. Cloud 1
Wisconsin 2, Janesville 1, SO
Minnesota 4, Chippewa 3
Amarillo 5, El Paso 1
Oklahoma 8, Odessa 0
New Mexico 6, Corpus Christi 2
Fairbanks 3, Springfield 2
Kenai River 4, Anchorage 2
Saturday, Nov. 19
Bismarck 8, North Iowa 1
Philadelphia 6, Danbury 1
New Jersey 2, Northeast 1, OT
Johnstown 4, Maryland 3, OT
Minot 4, St. Cloud 3
Wisconsin 3, Janesville 0
Chippewa 5, Wilderness 2
Amarillo 4, El Paso 1
Corpus Christi 6, New Mexico 4
Springfield at Fairbanks (n)
Anchorage at Kenai River (n)
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Danbury at Maine
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maine
Austin at St. Cloud
Lone Star at Oklahoma
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Friday, Nov. 25
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Chippewa at Wisconsin
New Jersey at Maryland
Johnstown at Philadelphia
North Iowa at Austin
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
Oklahoma at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
Shereveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Saturday, Nov. 26
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Johnstown at Philadelphia
New Jersey at Maryland
Chippewa at Wisconsin
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Austin at North Iowa
Janesville at Minnesota Wildnerness
Oklahoma at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Sunday, Nov. 27
Johnstown at Philadelphia
N.D. SCORES
College hockey
Miami 4, North Dakota 3
College football
North Dakota State 42, North Dakota 41
Northwestern, Iowa 49, Dickinson State 7
College men’s basketball
Bismarck State College 83, Lake Region State 80, OT
Iowa Wesleyan 81, Valley City State 58
Montana Tech 82, Dickinson State 71
Jamestown 104, Midland 72
Montana State-Billings 76, Minot State 69
NDSCS 93, Dawson 73
College women’s basketball
Dakota State 83, Mayville State 75
Jamestown 75, Midland 61
NDSCS 67, Lake Region 60
Montana State-Billings 78, Minot State 44
Valley City State 72, Presentation 60
Williston State 73, Bismarck State 64
College volleyball
Jamestown 3, St. Ambrose 0
South Dakota 3, North Dakota 0
South Dakota State 3, North Dakota State 0
High school hockey
Jamestown 8, Hazen-Beulah 4
High school volleyball
State tournament
Class A
Championship
Bismarck Century vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
Third place
Jamestown 3, Legacy 2
Fifth place
West Fargo 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 0
Seventh place
Fargo South 3, Fargo North 1
Class B
Championship
Northern Cass 3, Linton-HMB 2
Third place
Thompson 3, Kenmare-Bowbells 1
Fifth place
New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 2
Seventh place
Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0