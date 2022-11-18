Area Scores: Nov. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 91, PRESENTATION COLLEGE 60
Presentation 29 31 — 60
U-Mary 46 45 — 91
PRESENTATION COLLEGE — Isaiah Cabrera 10, Travez Nyx 6, Kobe Jackson 3, Isaac Sumption 3, Jackson Becker 2, DJ Bonds 16, Jasper Gibson 7, Jeremiah Gilyard 6, Bryant Jefferson 5, Izayiah Street 2. Totals: 21-66 FG, Three-pointers: 4-20 (Gilyard 2, Jackson, Bonds), 14-20 FT, 41 Rebounds (Cabrera 6), 20 Fouls (Street 5), 8 Assists (2 with 2), 22 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Jeferson 2), 14 Steals (Jackson 4).
UNIVERSITY OF MARY — Treyton Mattern 20, Gertautas Urbonavicius 9, Zyon Smith 7, Kam Warrens 4, Lucas Meyer 2, Gunner Swanson 12, Jeremiah Jones 7, Deven Franks 7, Veljko Radakovic 7, Xavier Lewis 4, Marquel Saleek 4, Reme Torbert 3, Ty Rogers 2. Totals: 33-64 FG, Three-pointers: 11-20 (Swanson 4, Mattern 3, Jones 1, Franks 1, Torbert 1, Smith 1), 14-18 FT, 42 Rebounds (Rogers 6), 17 Fouls, 25 Assists (Jones 8), 19 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Lewis 2), 8 Steals (Jones 4).
Records: University of Mary 1-0; Presentation College 3-4.
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 107, UNITED TRIBES 106, OT
United Tribes 36 61 9 — 106
Dakota College-Bottineau 53 44 10 — 107
UNITED TRIBES — Famous Lefthand 31, DK Middleton 29, Jesse White 16, Sylvester Union 10, Tristin Davis 5, Tyree Whitcomb 4, Cayden Redfield 4, Jayce Archambault 4, Jayden Yankton 3. Totals: 40-84 FG, Three-pointers: 12-27 (White 5, Lefthand 3, Middleton 2, Davis 1, Yankton 1), 14-22 FT, 30 Rebounds (Middleton 5, Whitcomb 5), 24 Fouls, 14 Assists (Union 5), 19 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Whitcomb 2), 23 Steals (Middleton 9).
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU — Max Groom 33, Jacob Smith 24, Loukas Triantis 16, Brendan Redhead 14, Connor Trahan 13, Mikah Nelson 5, Shandon Judd-Danne Anderson 2. Totals: 37-73 FG, Three-pointers: 9-22 (Trahan 3, Redhead 2, Triantis 2, Groom 2), 24-32 FT, 50 Rebounds (Smith 14, Groom 14), 20 Fouls (Jon Rey Taylor), 18 Assists (Groom 7), 31 Turnovers, 7 Blocks (Smith 4), 13 Steals (Triantis 3).
Records: United Tribes 4-2 overall, 3-2 Mon-Dak; Dakota College-Bottineau 5-3 overall, 4-2 Mon-Dak.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NJCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Loser out
Muskegon 3, Bismarck State College 1
BSC 18 25 22 21
Muskegon 25 22 25 25
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE — Kills: Reile Payne 15, Morgan Wheeler 10, Jenna Rust 10, Paige McAllister 5, Cam Beasley 4, Greta Gibson 3, Madelyn Jennings 1. Assists: Beasley 41, Kiara Johnson 2, Eden Schlinger 1, Payne 1. Digs: Schlinger 20, Wheeler 11, Beasley 11, Johnson 9, Payne 8, McAllister 2, Gibson 1. Blocks: Rust 1. Aces: Beasley 3, Schlinger 2, Johnson 1, Payne 1.
MUSKEGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE — Kills: Reilly Murphy 24, Elena Vaara 16, Raegan Murphy 6, Leah Ellis 6, Kayla Fisk 6, Abby Derks 1. Assists: Raegan Murphy 45, Maggie Evans 5, Kendra Kieft 5, Reilly Murphy 2. Digs: Kieft 31, Reilly Murphy 13, Raegan Murphy 12, Evans 9, Leah Ellis 8, Vaara 3, Derks 2, Fisk 1. Blocks: Raegan Murphy 2, Vaara 2, Reilly Murphy 1, Ellis.5, Derks .5. Aces: Reilly Murphy 4, Ellis 3, Vaara 2, Raegan Murphy 1, Evans 1, Kieft 1.
Records: Muskegon Community College 31-7; Bismarck State College 33-5.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 7, MIAMI 1
Miami 0 1 0 — 1
North Dakota 2 4 1 — 7
First period: 1. North Dakota, Gavin Hain (Louis Jamernik, Mark Senden), 3:31. 2. North Dakota, Ben Strinden (unassisted), 15:08.
Second period: 3. North Dakota, Jackson Blake (Riese Gaber, Chris Jandric), 6:41 (PP). 4. North Dakota, Griffin Ness (Brent Johnson, Ty Farmer), 9:31 (PP). 5. North Dakota, M. Senden (R. Gaber, Tyler Kleven), 10:57 (SH). 6. Miami, Blake Mesenburg (Matthew Barbolini, Hampus Rydqvist), 18:15. 7. North Dakota, Judd Caulfield (B. Strinden, Dylan James), 18:33.
Third period: 8. North Dakota, J. Blake (Jake Schmaltz, B. Johnson), 4:43.
Goaltender saves: Miami — Ludvig Persson 20 saves, Logan Neaton 8 saves. North Dakota – Jakob Hellsten 18 saves.
Penalties: Miami — Two minors, one major, one misconduct penalty for 19 minutes. North Dakota — Three minors for six minutes.
Records: Miami 4-6-2 overall, 0-5-1 NCHC; North Dakota 4-5-2 overall, 1-2-1 NCHC.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team Pts. W L T OTW OTL SOW
Denver 16 5 1 0 0 1 0
Minnesota-Duluth 11 4 2 0 1 0 0
Western Michigan 9 3 3 0 0 0 0
Colorado College 8 2 1 1 0 0 1
Nebraska-Omaha 6 1 2 1 0 1 1
St. Cloud State 5 2 2 0 1 0 0
North Dakota 4 1 2 1 0 0 0
Miami 1 0 5 1 0 0 0
Overall records: Denver 9-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 8-6-0, Western Michigan 8-7-0, Colorado College 5-6-1, Nebraska-Omaha 5-5-2, St. Cloud State 9-3-0, North Dakota 4-5-2, Miami 4-6-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 18
North Dakota 7, Miami 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5, Western Michigan 4
St. Cloud State at Colorado College, n
Saturday, Nov. 19
Miami at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Colorado College
Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER
Nov. 17-19
CLASS A
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 0
Game 2: No. 3 West Legacy 3, No. 2 East West Fargo 2
Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 4 West St. Mary’s 0
Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 2
Friday, Nov. 18
Consolation at Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 1
Game 6: No. 4 West St. Mary’s 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 1
Semifinals at Main Arena
Game 7: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 3 West Legacy 0 (26-11), 5 p.m.
Game 8: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 2 West Jamestown 0
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: No. 4 East Fargo North (25-12) vs. No. 4 East Fargo South (26-10), 2 p.m. (seventh place)
At Main Arena
Game 10: No. 2 East West Fargo (26-11) vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s (25-13), Noon (fifth place)
Game 11: No. 3 West Legacy (26-12) vs. No. 2 West Jamestown (32-7), 4 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: No. 1 West Century (36-2) vs. No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (34-2), 8 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1
Game 2: No. 3 Thompson 3, Garrison 0
Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2
Friday, Nov. 18
Semifinals
At Main Arena
Game 7: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, No. 3 Thompson 2
Game 8: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1
Consolation
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Garrison 2
Game 6: Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Garrison (28-4) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-9), Noon (seventh place)
At Main Arena
Game 10: New Rockford-Sheyenne (29-12) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (28-12), 10 a.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: No. 3 Thompson (33-7) vs. No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-3), 2 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: No. 2 Linton-HMB (38-1) vs. No. 1 Northern Cass (38-1), 6 p.m. (championship)
NAHL
NORTH IOWA 4, BISMARCK 3, OT
Bismarck 0 1 2 0 — 3
North Iowa 2 0 1 1 — 4
First period: 1. North Iowa, Eli Miller (Byron Hartley, Logan Dombrowsky), 17:03. 2. North Iowa, Jack Seaverson (Blake Ulve, Simone Dadie), 17:36.
Second period: 3. Bismarck, Julian Beaumont (Aidan Shirey, Erik Atchison), 10:33.
Third period: 4. North Iowa, Paavo Hiltunen (unassisted), 6:14. 5. Bismarck, Drew Holt (Calvin Hanson, J. Beaumont), 8:01 (PP). 6. Bismarck, Luke Roelofs (C. Hanson), 18:44.
Overtime: 7. North Iowa, Logan Dombrowsky (Justin Mexico), 1:47.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck — Hunter Garvey 18 saves. North Iowa — Erik Chaffe 30 saves.
Penalties: Bismarck — Five minors for 10 minutes. North Iowa — Three minors for six minutes.
Records: Bismarck 7-9-3 for 17 points; North Iowa 11-9-1 for 23 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Austin 13 2 4 30
Minot 11 7 2 24
Aberdeen 10 7 3 23
North Iowa 11 9 1 23
St. Cloud 8 9 2 18
Bismarck 7 9 3 17
East Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Maryland 20 3 0 40
Northeast 12 9 2 26
New Jersey 10 11 0 20
Maine 9 8 0 18
Johnstown 7 9 3 17
Philadelphia 5 13 1 11
Danbury 2 19 1 5
Midwest Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Janesville 12 6 5 29
Fairbanks 13 8 2 28
Kenai River 13 9 1 27
Minnesota 12 6 2 26
Chippewa 12 8 1 25
Anchorage 8 8 4 20
Wisconsin 9 12 1 19
Springfield 9 11 0 18
South Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Lone Star 14 1 2 30
Oklahoma 14 2 1 29
New Mexico 12 4 1 25
Amarillo 10 6 1 21
Shreveport 7 9 4 18
El Paso 8 9 0 16
Odessa 7 10 1 15
Corpus Christi 3 14 2 8
Friday, Nov. 18
North Iowa 4, Bismarck 3, OT
Philadelphia 2, Danbury 1
New Jersey 3, Northeast 2, OT
Maryland 3, Johnstown 1
Minot 5, St. Cloud 1
Wisconsin 2, Janesville 1, SO
Minnesota 4, Chippewa 3
Amarillo 5, El Paso 1
Oklahoma 8, Odessa 0
New Mexico 6, Corpus Christi 2
Springfield at Fairbanks, n
Anchorage at Kenai River, n
Saturday, Nov. 19
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
El Paso at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College men’s hockey
Minot State 8, Oregon 1
North Dakota 7, Miami 1
Saint John’s 6, Jamestown 4
College men’s basketball
Dakota College-Bottineau 107, United Tribes 106, OT
University of Mary 91, Presentation College 60
University of Providence 94, Dickinson State 84
College women’s basketball
Dakota State 70, Valley City State 49
Dickinson State 84, Oak Hills Christian College 37
Mayville State 76, Presentation College 42
Miles Community College 70, Dakota College-Bottineau 62
College volleyball
Muskegon 3, Bismarck State College 1
College men’s wrestling
North Dakota State 18, Binghamton 13
College women’s wrestling
Chadron State 42, Minot State 5
High school volleyball
State tournament
Class A
Semifinals
Century 3, Legacy 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Jamestown 0
Consolation
St. Mary’s 3, Fargo North 1
West Fargo 3, Fargo South 1
Class B
Semifinals
Linton-HMB 3, Thompson 2
Northern Cass 3, Kenmare-Bowbells 1
Consolation
New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Garrison 2
Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Dickinson Trinity 2