Area Scores: Nov. 19

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 91, PRESENTATION COLLEGE 60

Presentation 29 31 — 60

U-Mary 46 45 — 91

PRESENTATION COLLEGE — Isaiah Cabrera 10, Travez Nyx 6, Kobe Jackson 3, Isaac Sumption 3, Jackson Becker 2, DJ Bonds 16, Jasper Gibson 7, Jeremiah Gilyard 6, Bryant Jefferson 5, Izayiah Street 2. Totals: 21-66 FG, Three-pointers: 4-20 (Gilyard 2, Jackson, Bonds), 14-20 FT, 41 Rebounds (Cabrera 6), 20 Fouls (Street 5), 8 Assists (2 with 2), 22 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Jeferson 2), 14 Steals (Jackson 4).

UNIVERSITY OF MARY — Treyton Mattern 20, Gertautas Urbonavicius 9, Zyon Smith 7, Kam Warrens 4, Lucas Meyer 2, Gunner Swanson 12, Jeremiah Jones 7, Deven Franks 7, Veljko Radakovic 7, Xavier Lewis 4, Marquel Saleek 4, Reme Torbert 3, Ty Rogers 2. Totals: 33-64 FG, Three-pointers: 11-20 (Swanson 4, Mattern 3, Jones 1, Franks 1, Torbert 1, Smith 1), 14-18 FT, 42 Rebounds (Rogers 6), 17 Fouls, 25 Assists (Jones 8), 19 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Lewis 2), 8 Steals (Jones 4).

Records: University of Mary 1-0; Presentation College 3-4.

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 107, UNITED TRIBES 106, OT

United Tribes 36 61 9 — 106

Dakota College-Bottineau 53 44 10 — 107

UNITED TRIBES — Famous Lefthand 31, DK Middleton 29, Jesse White 16, Sylvester Union 10, Tristin Davis 5, Tyree Whitcomb 4, Cayden Redfield 4, Jayce Archambault 4, Jayden Yankton 3. Totals: 40-84 FG, Three-pointers: 12-27 (White 5, Lefthand 3, Middleton 2, Davis 1, Yankton 1), 14-22 FT, 30 Rebounds (Middleton 5, Whitcomb 5), 24 Fouls, 14 Assists (Union 5), 19 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Whitcomb 2), 23 Steals (Middleton 9).

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU — Max Groom 33, Jacob Smith 24, Loukas Triantis 16, Brendan Redhead 14, Connor Trahan 13, Mikah Nelson 5, Shandon Judd-Danne Anderson 2. Totals: 37-73 FG, Three-pointers: 9-22 (Trahan 3, Redhead 2, Triantis 2, Groom 2), 24-32 FT, 50 Rebounds (Smith 14, Groom 14), 20 Fouls (Jon Rey Taylor), 18 Assists (Groom 7), 31 Turnovers, 7 Blocks (Smith 4), 13 Steals (Triantis 3).

Records: United Tribes 4-2 overall, 3-2 Mon-Dak; Dakota College-Bottineau 5-3 overall, 4-2 Mon-Dak.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NJCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Loser out

Muskegon 3, Bismarck State College 1

BSC 18 25 22 21

Muskegon 25 22 25 25

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE — Kills: Reile Payne 15, Morgan Wheeler 10, Jenna Rust 10, Paige McAllister 5, Cam Beasley 4, Greta Gibson 3, Madelyn Jennings 1. Assists: Beasley 41, Kiara Johnson 2, Eden Schlinger 1, Payne 1. Digs: Schlinger 20, Wheeler 11, Beasley 11, Johnson 9, Payne 8, McAllister 2, Gibson 1. Blocks: Rust 1. Aces: Beasley 3, Schlinger 2, Johnson 1, Payne 1.

MUSKEGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE — Kills: Reilly Murphy 24, Elena Vaara 16, Raegan Murphy 6, Leah Ellis 6, Kayla Fisk 6, Abby Derks 1. Assists: Raegan Murphy 45, Maggie Evans 5, Kendra Kieft 5, Reilly Murphy 2. Digs: Kieft 31, Reilly Murphy 13, Raegan Murphy 12, Evans 9, Leah Ellis 8, Vaara 3, Derks 2, Fisk 1. Blocks: Raegan Murphy 2, Vaara 2, Reilly Murphy 1, Ellis.5, Derks .5. Aces: Reilly Murphy 4, Ellis 3, Vaara 2, Raegan Murphy 1, Evans 1, Kieft 1.

Records: Muskegon Community College 31-7; Bismarck State College 33-5.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 7, MIAMI 1

Miami 0 1 0 — 1

North Dakota 2 4 1 — 7

First period: 1. North Dakota, Gavin Hain (Louis Jamernik, Mark Senden), 3:31. 2. North Dakota, Ben Strinden (unassisted), 15:08.

Second period: 3. North Dakota, Jackson Blake (Riese Gaber, Chris Jandric), 6:41 (PP). 4. North Dakota, Griffin Ness (Brent Johnson, Ty Farmer), 9:31 (PP). 5. North Dakota, M. Senden (R. Gaber, Tyler Kleven), 10:57 (SH). 6. Miami, Blake Mesenburg (Matthew Barbolini, Hampus Rydqvist), 18:15. 7. North Dakota, Judd Caulfield (B. Strinden, Dylan James), 18:33.

Third period: 8. North Dakota, J. Blake (Jake Schmaltz, B. Johnson), 4:43.

Goaltender saves: Miami — Ludvig Persson 20 saves, Logan Neaton 8 saves. North Dakota – Jakob Hellsten 18 saves.

Penalties: Miami — Two minors, one major, one misconduct penalty for 19 minutes. North Dakota — Three minors for six minutes.

Records: Miami 4-6-2 overall, 0-5-1 NCHC; North Dakota 4-5-2 overall, 1-2-1 NCHC.

NCHC STANDINGS

Team Pts. W L T OTW OTL SOW

Denver 16 5 1 0 0 1 0

Minnesota-Duluth 11 4 2 0 1 0 0

Western Michigan 9 3 3 0 0 0 0

Colorado College 8 2 1 1 0 0 1

Nebraska-Omaha 6 1 2 1 0 1 1

St. Cloud State 5 2 2 0 1 0 0

North Dakota 4 1 2 1 0 0 0

Miami 1 0 5 1 0 0 0

Overall records: Denver 9-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 8-6-0, Western Michigan 8-7-0, Colorado College 5-6-1, Nebraska-Omaha 5-5-2, St. Cloud State 9-3-0, North Dakota 4-5-2, Miami 4-6-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Nov. 18

North Dakota 7, Miami 1

Minnesota-Duluth 5, Western Michigan 4

St. Cloud State at Colorado College, n

Saturday, Nov. 19

Miami at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Colorado College

Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER

Nov. 17-19

CLASS A

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 0

Game 2: No. 3 West Legacy 3, No. 2 East West Fargo 2

Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 4 West St. Mary’s 0

Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 2

Friday, Nov. 18

Consolation at Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 2 East West Fargo 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 1

Game 6: No. 4 West St. Mary’s 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 1

Semifinals at Main Arena

Game 7: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 3 West Legacy 0 (26-11), 5 p.m.

Game 8: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 2 West Jamestown 0

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: No. 4 East Fargo North (25-12) vs. No. 4 East Fargo South (26-10), 2 p.m. (seventh place)

At Main Arena

Game 10: No. 2 East West Fargo (26-11) vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s (25-13), Noon (fifth place)

Game 11: No. 3 West Legacy (26-12) vs. No. 2 West Jamestown (32-7), 4 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: No. 1 West Century (36-2) vs. No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (34-2), 8 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1

Game 2: No. 3 Thompson 3, Garrison 0

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2

Friday, Nov. 18

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Game 7: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, No. 3 Thompson 2

Game 8: No. 1 Northern Cass 3, No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells 1

Consolation

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Garrison 2

Game 6: Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, No. 5 Dickinson Trinity 2

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Garrison (28-4) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-9), Noon (seventh place)

At Main Arena

Game 10: New Rockford-Sheyenne (29-12) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (28-12), 10 a.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: No. 3 Thompson (33-7) vs. No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-3), 2 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: No. 2 Linton-HMB (38-1) vs. No. 1 Northern Cass (38-1), 6 p.m. (championship)

NAHL

NORTH IOWA 4, BISMARCK 3, OT

Bismarck 0 1 2 0 — 3

North Iowa 2 0 1 1 — 4

First period: 1. North Iowa, Eli Miller (Byron Hartley, Logan Dombrowsky), 17:03. 2. North Iowa, Jack Seaverson (Blake Ulve, Simone Dadie), 17:36.

Second period: 3. Bismarck, Julian Beaumont (Aidan Shirey, Erik Atchison), 10:33.

Third period: 4. North Iowa, Paavo Hiltunen (unassisted), 6:14. 5. Bismarck, Drew Holt (Calvin Hanson, J. Beaumont), 8:01 (PP). 6. Bismarck, Luke Roelofs (C. Hanson), 18:44.

Overtime: 7. North Iowa, Logan Dombrowsky (Justin Mexico), 1:47.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck — Hunter Garvey 18 saves. North Iowa — Erik Chaffe 30 saves.

Penalties: Bismarck — Five minors for 10 minutes. North Iowa — Three minors for six minutes.

Records: Bismarck 7-9-3 for 17 points; North Iowa 11-9-1 for 23 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Austin 13 2 4 30

Minot 11 7 2 24

Aberdeen 10 7 3 23

North Iowa 11 9 1 23

St. Cloud 8 9 2 18

Bismarck 7 9 3 17

East Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Maryland 20 3 0 40

Northeast 12 9 2 26

New Jersey 10 11 0 20

Maine 9 8 0 18

Johnstown 7 9 3 17

Philadelphia 5 13 1 11

Danbury 2 19 1 5

Midwest Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Janesville 12 6 5 29

Fairbanks 13 8 2 28

Kenai River 13 9 1 27

Minnesota 12 6 2 26

Chippewa 12 8 1 25

Anchorage 8 8 4 20

Wisconsin 9 12 1 19

Springfield 9 11 0 18

South Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Lone Star 14 1 2 30

Oklahoma 14 2 1 29

New Mexico 12 4 1 25

Amarillo 10 6 1 21

Shreveport 7 9 4 18

El Paso 8 9 0 16

Odessa 7 10 1 15

Corpus Christi 3 14 2 8

Friday, Nov. 18

North Iowa 4, Bismarck 3, OT

Philadelphia 2, Danbury 1

New Jersey 3, Northeast 2, OT

Maryland 3, Johnstown 1

Minot 5, St. Cloud 1

Wisconsin 2, Janesville 1, SO

Minnesota 4, Chippewa 3

Amarillo 5, El Paso 1

Oklahoma 8, Odessa 0

New Mexico 6, Corpus Christi 2

Springfield at Fairbanks, n

Anchorage at Kenai River, n

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

El Paso at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College men’s hockey

Minot State 8, Oregon 1

North Dakota 7, Miami 1

Saint John’s 6, Jamestown 4

College men’s basketball

Dakota College-Bottineau 107, United Tribes 106, OT

University of Mary 91, Presentation College 60

University of Providence 94, Dickinson State 84

College women’s basketball

Dakota State 70, Valley City State 49

Dickinson State 84, Oak Hills Christian College 37

Mayville State 76, Presentation College 42

Miles Community College 70, Dakota College-Bottineau 62

College volleyball

Muskegon 3, Bismarck State College 1

College men’s wrestling

North Dakota State 18, Binghamton 13

College women’s wrestling

Chadron State 42, Minot State 5

High school volleyball

State tournament

Class A

Semifinals

Century 3, Legacy 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Jamestown 0

Consolation

St. Mary’s 3, Fargo North 1

West Fargo 3, Fargo South 1

Class B

Semifinals

Linton-HMB 3, Thompson 2

Northern Cass 3, Kenmare-Bowbells 1

Consolation

New Rockford-Sheyenne 3, Garrison 2

Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Dickinson Trinity 2