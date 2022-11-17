Area Scores: Nov. 18

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NJCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Cedar Rapids, Iowa
First round
Cowley College (Kan.) 3, Bismarck State College 1
BSC;17;20;25;11
Cowley College;25;25;23;25
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Kills: Morgan Wheeler 13, Jenna Rust 11, Reile Payne 11, Greta Gibson 6, Paige McAllister 4, Kiara Johnson 1. Assists: Cam Beasley 43, Eden Schlinger 1, Johnson 1. Digs: Schlinger 11, Payne 8, Beasley 7, Johnson 4, Wheeler 2, Rust 2. Blocks: McAllister 4, Cheyenne Lang 1, Payne 1, Rust 1. Aces: Beasley 3, Schlinger 1, Lang 1.
COWLEY COLLEGE -- Kills: Rachele Tessari 16, Anna Kiss 15, Laci Beougher 11, Gyongyver Araczki 10, Landry Cate 6, Vivianna Solis 1. Assists: Solis 51, Tessari 5, Sydney Unruh 2, Sadie Kabisch 1. Digs: Unruh 22, Kiss 7, Beougher 7, Solis 7, Tessari 5, Araczki 2, Cate 2. Blocks: Cate 4, Tessari 3, Kiss 2, Araczki 2. Aces: Tessari 5, Solis 3, Kiss 3, Beougher 1.
Records: Cowley College 39-3; Bismarck State College 33-4.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER
Nov. 17-19
CLASS A
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 0
Game 2: No. 3 West Legacy 3, No. 2 East West Fargo 2
Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 4 West St. Mary’s 0
Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 2
Friday, Nov. 18
Consolation at Exhibit Hall
Game 5: No. 4 East Fargo North (25-11) vs. No. 2 East West Fargo (25-11), 1 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 West St. Mary's (24-13) vs. No. 3 East Fargo South (26-9), 3 p.m.
Semifinals at Main Arena
Game 7: No. 1 West Century (35-2) vs. No. 3 West Legacy (26-11), 5 p.m.
Game 8: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (33-2) vs. No. 2 West Jamestown (32-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2 p.m. (seventh place)
At Main Arena
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1
Game 2: No. 3 Thompson 3, Garrison 0
Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Semifinals
At Main Arena
Game 7: No. 2 Linton-HMB (37-1) vs. No. 3 Thompson (33-6), 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Consolation
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-12) vs. Garrison (28-3), 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)
At Main Arena
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;13;2;4;30
Aberdeen;10;7;3;23
Minot;10;7;2;22
North Iowa;10;9;1;21
St. Cloud;8;8;2;18
Bismarck;7;9;2;16
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;19;3;0;38
Northeast;12;9;1;25
Maine;9;8;0;18
New Jersey;9;11;0;18
Johnstown;7;8;3;17
Philadelphia;4;13;1;9
Danbury;2;18;1;5
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Janesville;12;6;4;28
Fairbanks;13;8;2;28
Kenai River;13;9;1;27
Chippewa;12;8;0;24
Minnesota;11;6;2;24
Anchorage;8;8;4;20
Springfield;9;11;0;18
Wisconsin;8;12;1;17
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;14;1;2;30
Oklahoma;13;2;1;27
New Mexico;11;4;1;23
Amarillo;9;6;1;19
Shreveport;7;9;4;18
El Paso;8;8;0;16
Odessa;7;9;1;15
Corpus Christi;3;13;2;8
Thursday, Nov. 17
Austin 3, North Iowa 0
Oklahoma 4, Odessa 2
Friday, Nov. 18
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
El Paso at Amarillo
Odessa at Oklahoma
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
Saturday, Nov. 19
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
El Paso at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY
College men’s basketball
Indiana State 101, North Dakota State 75
Minot State 84, Presentation 56
North Dakota 77, Elon 73
College volleyball
North Dakota State 3, South Dakota 1
South Dakota State 3, North Dakota 0
College women’s basketball
North Dakota State 71, Minnesota 65
Black Hills State 61, Minot State 50
College women’s volleyball
Cowley College 3, Bismarck State College 1
High school volleyball
Class A state tournament
Century 3, Fargo North 0
Legacy 3, West Fargo 2
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, St. Mary’s 0
Jamestown 3, Fargo South 2
Class B state tournament
Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1
Thompson 3, Garrison 0
Northern Cass 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0
Kenmare-Bowbells 3, Dickinson Trinity 2