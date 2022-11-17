 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Nov. 18

  • 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NJCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Cedar Rapids, Iowa

First round

Cowley College (Kan.) 3, Bismarck State College 1

BSC;17;20;25;11

Cowley College;25;25;23;25

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Kills: Morgan Wheeler 13, Jenna Rust 11, Reile Payne 11, Greta Gibson 6, Paige McAllister 4, Kiara Johnson 1. Assists: Cam Beasley 43, Eden Schlinger 1, Johnson 1. Digs: Schlinger 11, Payne 8, Beasley 7, Johnson 4, Wheeler 2, Rust 2. Blocks: McAllister 4, Cheyenne Lang 1, Payne 1, Rust 1. Aces: Beasley 3, Schlinger 1, Lang 1.

COWLEY COLLEGE -- Kills: Rachele Tessari 16, Anna Kiss 15, Laci Beougher 11, Gyongyver Araczki 10, Landry Cate 6, Vivianna Solis 1. Assists: Solis 51, Tessari 5, Sydney Unruh 2, Sadie Kabisch 1. Digs: Unruh 22, Kiss 7, Beougher 7, Solis 7, Tessari 5, Araczki 2, Cate 2. Blocks: Cate 4, Tessari 3, Kiss 2, Araczki 2. Aces: Tessari 5, Solis 3, Kiss 3, Beougher 1.

Records: Cowley College 39-3; Bismarck State College 33-4.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER

Nov. 17-19

CLASS A

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 West Century 3, No. 4 East Fargo North 0

Game 2: No. 3 West Legacy 3, No. 2 East West Fargo 2

Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne 3, No. 4 West St. Mary’s 0

Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown 3, No. 3 East Fargo South 2

Friday, Nov. 18

Consolation at Exhibit Hall

Game 5: No. 4 East Fargo North (25-11) vs. No. 2 East West Fargo (25-11), 1 p.m.

Game 6: No. 4 West St. Mary's (24-13) vs. No. 3 East Fargo South (26-9), 3 p.m.

Semifinals at Main Arena

Game 7: No. 1 West Century (35-2) vs. No. 3 West Legacy (26-11), 5 p.m.

Game 8: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (33-2) vs. No. 2 West Jamestown (32-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2 p.m. (seventh place)

At Main Arena

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1

Game 2: No. 3 Thompson 3, Garrison 0

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Game 7: No. 2 Linton-HMB (37-1) vs. No. 3 Thompson (33-6), 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.

Consolation

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-12) vs. Garrison (28-3), 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

At Main Arena

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;13;2;4;30

Aberdeen;10;7;3;23

Minot;10;7;2;22

North Iowa;10;9;1;21

St. Cloud;8;8;2;18

Bismarck;7;9;2;16

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;19;3;0;38

Northeast;12;9;1;25

Maine;9;8;0;18

New Jersey;9;11;0;18

Johnstown;7;8;3;17

Philadelphia;4;13;1;9

Danbury;2;18;1;5

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Janesville;12;6;4;28

Fairbanks;13;8;2;28

Kenai River;13;9;1;27

Chippewa;12;8;0;24

Minnesota;11;6;2;24

Anchorage;8;8;4;20

Springfield;9;11;0;18

Wisconsin;8;12;1;17

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;14;1;2;30

Oklahoma;13;2;1;27

New Mexico;11;4;1;23

Amarillo;9;6;1;19

Shreveport;7;9;4;18

El Paso;8;8;0;16

Odessa;7;9;1;15

Corpus Christi;3;13;2;8

Thursday, Nov. 17

Austin 3, North Iowa 0

Oklahoma 4, Odessa 2

Friday, Nov. 18

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

El Paso at Amarillo

Odessa at Oklahoma

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

El Paso at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball

Indiana State 101, North Dakota State 75

Minot State 84, Presentation 56

North Dakota 77, Elon 73

College volleyball

North Dakota State 3, South Dakota 1

South Dakota State 3, North Dakota 0

College women’s basketball

North Dakota State 71, Minnesota 65

Black Hills State 61, Minot State 50

College women’s volleyball

Cowley College 3, Bismarck State College 1

High school volleyball

Class A state tournament

Century 3, Fargo North 0

Legacy 3, West Fargo 2

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, St. Mary’s 0

Jamestown 3, Fargo South 2

Class B state tournament

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne 1

Thompson 3, Garrison 0

Northern Cass 3, Minot Our Redeemer’s 0

Kenmare-Bowbells 3, Dickinson Trinity 2

