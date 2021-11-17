Area Scores: Nov. 18

 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Nov. 18-20 at Bismarck Event Center

CLASS A

Thursday, Nov. 18

At Exhibit Hall

Game 1: West Fargo (27-7) vs. St. Mary’s, (21-15) 1 p.m.

Game 2: Bismarck (31-4) vs. West Fargo Sheyenne (25-9), 3 p.m.

Game 3: Century (32-2) vs. Fargo Davies (24-11), 5 p.m.

Game 4: Fargo Shanley (27-7) vs. Legacy (19-17), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Consolation semifinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

at Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m. (fifth place)

At Main Arena

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B

Thursday, Nov. 18

At Main Arena

Game 1: #2 Linton-HMB (34-2) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (27-9), 1 p.m.

Game 2: #3 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (34-4) vs. Thompson (32-5), 3 p.m.

Game 3: #1 Northern Cass (34-1) vs. Garrison (18-5), 5 p.m.

Game 4: #4 Kenmare (39-3) vs. #5 Dickinson Trinity (28-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Consolation semifinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs, Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11 a.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. (fifth place)

At Main Arena

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m. (championship)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;1;1;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;8;2;1;1;0;0;1

Denver;;6;2;2;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Miami;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 9-3-0, St. Cloud State 9-3-0, North Dakota 8-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 7-2-1, Denver 6-4-0, Western Michigan 6-4-0, Miami 2-7-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Nov. 19

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

Miami at Denver

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks

Saturday, Nov. 20

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

Miami at Denver

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;12;4;2;26

Austin;11;5;3;25

Aberdeen;9;8;1;19

Minot;9;10;1;19

St. Cloud;9;6;0;18

Bismarck;4;13;1;9

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;15;7;1;31

Maryland;14;5;3;31

Northeast;10;10;0;20

Johnstown;9;6;2;20

Jamestown;8;8;2;18

Maine;7;9;2;16

Danbury;3;12;3;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;13;7;1;27

Springfield;13;7;1;27

Anchorage;12;5;1;25

Chippewa;12;10;0;24

Minnesota Wilderness;11;7;1;23

Minnesota Magicians;9;7;3;21

Janesville;7;11;1;15

Kenai River;3;16;0;6

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Odessa;12;7;1;25

Amarillo;12;5;0;24

New Mexico;11;5;1;23

Lone Star;9;6;4;22

Wichita Falls;9;6;3;21

Corpus Christi;7;10;2;16

El Paso;7;8;1;15

Shreveport;5;8;3;13

Wednesday, Nov. 17

New Jersey 4, Danbury 1

Thursday, Nov. 18

New Jersey at Danbury

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa

Springfield at Kenai River

Friday, Nov. 19

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Northeast

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Springfield at Kenai River

Saturday, Nov. 20

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Johnstown

Jamestown at Northeast

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Minot at Austin

North Iowa at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Shreveport at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Springfield at Kenai River

Sunday, Nov. 21

Danbury at Johnstown

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball

Bismarck State 108, Williston State 98

Jamestown 77, Dakota Wesleyan 67

NDSCS 97, Ridgewater 70

College women’s basketball

Jamestown 78, Dakota Wesleyan 75, OT

Northern Iowa 76, North Dakota State 63

