Area Scores: Nov. 18

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Nov. 18-20 at Bismarck Event Center

CLASS A

Thursday, Nov. 18

At Exhibit Hall

Friday, Nov. 19

Consolation semifinals

At Exhibit Hall

Semifinals

at Main Arena

Saturday, Nov. 20

At Exhibit Hall

At Main Arena

CLASS B

Thursday, Nov. 18

At Main Arena

Friday, Nov. 19

Consolation semifinals

At Exhibit Hall

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Saturday, Nov. 20

At Exhibit Hall

At Main Arena

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.