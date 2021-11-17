Area Scores: Nov. 18

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
Nov. 18-20 at Bismarck Event Center
CLASS A
Thursday, Nov. 18
At Exhibit Hall
Game 1: West Fargo (27-7) vs. St. Mary’s, (21-15) 1 p.m.
Game 2: Bismarck (31-4) vs. West Fargo Sheyenne (25-9), 3 p.m.
Game 3: Century (32-2) vs. Fargo Davies (24-11), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Fargo Shanley (27-7) vs. Legacy (19-17), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
Consolation semifinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
at Main Arena
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m. (fifth place)
At Main Arena
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B
Thursday, Nov. 18
At Main Arena
Game 1: #2 Linton-HMB (34-2) vs. Des Lacs-Burlington (27-9), 1 p.m.
Game 2: #3 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (34-4) vs. Thompson (32-5), 3 p.m.
Game 3: #1 Northern Cass (34-1) vs. Garrison (18-5), 5 p.m.
Game 4: #4 Kenmare (39-3) vs. #5 Dickinson Trinity (28-7), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
Consolation semifinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
At Main Arena
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs, Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11 a.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. (fifth place)
At Main Arena
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m. (championship)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;1;1;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;8;2;1;1;0;0;1
Denver;;6;2;2;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 9-3-0, St. Cloud State 9-3-0, North Dakota 8-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 7-2-1, Denver 6-4-0, Western Michigan 6-4-0, Miami 2-7-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 19
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Miami at Denver
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks
Saturday, Nov. 20
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Miami at Denver
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;12;4;2;26
Austin;11;5;3;25
Aberdeen;9;8;1;19
Minot;9;10;1;19
St. Cloud;9;6;0;18
Bismarck;4;13;1;9
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;15;7;1;31
Maryland;14;5;3;31
Northeast;10;10;0;20
Johnstown;9;6;2;20
Jamestown;8;8;2;18
Maine;7;9;2;16
Danbury;3;12;3;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;13;7;1;27
Springfield;13;7;1;27
Anchorage;12;5;1;25
Chippewa;12;10;0;24
Minnesota Wilderness;11;7;1;23
Minnesota Magicians;9;7;3;21
Janesville;7;11;1;15
Kenai River;3;16;0;6
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Odessa;12;7;1;25
Amarillo;12;5;0;24
New Mexico;11;5;1;23
Lone Star;9;6;4;22
Wichita Falls;9;6;3;21
Corpus Christi;7;10;2;16
El Paso;7;8;1;15
Shreveport;5;8;3;13
Wednesday, Nov. 17
New Jersey 4, Danbury 1
Thursday, Nov. 18
New Jersey at Danbury
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa
Springfield at Kenai River
Friday, Nov. 19
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Northeast
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Springfield at Kenai River
Saturday, Nov. 20
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Johnstown
Jamestown at Northeast
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Minot at Austin
North Iowa at St. Cloud
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Shreveport at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Springfield at Kenai River
Sunday, Nov. 21
Danbury at Johnstown
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College men’s basketball
Bismarck State 108, Williston State 98
Jamestown 77, Dakota Wesleyan 67
NDSCS 97, Ridgewater 70
College women’s basketball
Jamestown 78, Dakota Wesleyan 75, OT
Northern Iowa 76, North Dakota State 63