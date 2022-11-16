Area Scores: Nov. 17

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BLACK HILLS STATE 77, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 66
Mary 11 30 46 66
Black Hills State 22 40 57 77
MARY — Megan Voit 17, Addison Rozell 14, Megan Zander 13, Carly Kottsick 9, Ryleigh Wacha 6, Ellie Hasz 4, Zoe Velde 2, Reese Wishart 2. Totals: 23-56 FG, Three-pointers: 8-21 (Voit 5, Zander 1, Rozell 1, Hasz 1), 13-18 FT, 29 Rebounds (Rozell 8), 24 Fouls (Wacha, Rozell), 8 Assists (Velde 3), 27 Turnovers, 5 Blocks (Zander 2), 6 Steals (Rozell 2).
BLACK HILLS STATE – Danica Kocer 18, Ellie Moore 16, Morgan Hammerbeck 13, Niki Van Wyk 12, Megan Engesser 6, Kalla Bertram 5, Summer Fox 4, Tyler Whitlock 3. Totals: 26-52 FG, Three-pointers: 7-17 (Hammerbeck 2, Kocer 2, Van Wyk 2, Engesser 1), 18-25 FT, 28 Rebounds (Engesser 8), 23 Fouls, 13 Assists (Van Wyk 5), 21 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Van Wyk 2, Moore 2), 16 Steals (Kocer 6).
Records: Mary 0-1 overall; Black Hills State 2-1 overall.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER
Nov. 17-19
CLASS A
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 West Century (34-2) vs. No. 4 East Fargo North (25-10), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 2 East West Fargo (25-10) vs. No. 3 West Legacy (25-11), 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (32-2) vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s (23-13), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (31-6) vs. No. 3 East Fargo South (26-8), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Consolation at Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Semifinals at Main Arena
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2 p.m. (seventh place)
At Main Arena
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB (36-1) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-11), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Thompson (32-6) vs. Garrison (28-2), 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Semifinals
At Main Arena
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Consolation
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)
At Main Arena
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Austin 12 2 4 28
Aberdeen 10 7 3 23
Minot 10 7 2 22
North Iowa 10 8 1 21
St. Cloud 8 8 2 18
Bismarck 7 9 2 16
East Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Maryland 19 3 0 38
Northeast 12 9 1 25
Maine 9 8 0 18
New Jersey 9 11 0 18
Johnstown 7 8 3 17
Philadelphia 4 13 1 9
Danbury 2 18 1 5
Midwest Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Janesville 12 6 4 28
Fairbanks 13 8 2 28
Kenai River 13 9 1 27
Minnesota 11 6 2 24
Chippewa 12 8 0 24
Anchorage 8 8 4 20
Springfield 9 11 0 18
Wisconsin 8 12 1 17
South Division
Team W L OT/SL Pts
Lone Star 14 1 2 30
Oklahoma 12 2 1 25
New Mexico 11 4 1 23
Amarillo 9 6 1 19
Shreveport 7 9 4 18
El Paso 8 8 0 16
Odessa 7 8 1 15
Corpus Christi 3 13 2 8
Thursday, Nov. 17
North Iowa at Austin
Odessa at Oklahoma
Friday, Nov. 18
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
El Paso at Amarillo
Odessa at Oklahoma
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
Saturday, Nov. 19
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
El Paso at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
College men’s basketball
Dakota Wesleyan 80, Jamestown 68
Dakota College-Bottineau 79, Lake Region State 76
Northern Sun men’s basketball
Truman State 91, Upper Iowa 78
College women’s basketball
Black Hills State 77, Mary 66
Jamestown 71, Dakota Wesleyan 64
Lake Region State 67, Dakota College-Bottineau 50
Northern Sun women’s basketball
Minnesota-Duluth 68, University of Wisconsin-Parkside 63
Northern State 59, MSU-Moorhead 58
Upper Iowa 73, Rockhurst University 62