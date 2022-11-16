 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Nov. 17

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BLACK HILLS STATE 77, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 66

Mary 11 30 46 66

Black Hills State 22 40 57 77

MARY — Megan Voit 17, Addison Rozell 14, Megan Zander 13, Carly Kottsick 9, Ryleigh Wacha 6, Ellie Hasz 4, Zoe Velde 2, Reese Wishart 2. Totals: 23-56 FG, Three-pointers: 8-21 (Voit 5, Zander 1, Rozell 1, Hasz 1), 13-18 FT, 29 Rebounds (Rozell 8), 24 Fouls (Wacha, Rozell), 8 Assists (Velde 3), 27 Turnovers, 5 Blocks (Zander 2), 6 Steals (Rozell 2).

BLACK HILLS STATE – Danica Kocer 18, Ellie Moore 16, Morgan Hammerbeck 13, Niki Van Wyk 12, Megan Engesser 6, Kalla Bertram 5, Summer Fox 4, Tyler Whitlock 3. Totals: 26-52 FG, Three-pointers: 7-17 (Hammerbeck 2, Kocer 2, Van Wyk 2, Engesser 1), 18-25 FT, 28 Rebounds (Engesser 8), 23 Fouls, 13 Assists (Van Wyk 5), 21 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Van Wyk 2, Moore 2), 16 Steals (Kocer 6).

Records: Mary 0-1 overall; Black Hills State 2-1 overall.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER

Nov. 17-19

CLASS A

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 West Century (34-2) vs. No. 4 East Fargo North (25-10), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East West Fargo (25-10) vs. No. 3 West Legacy (25-11), 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (32-2) vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s (23-13), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (31-6) vs. No. 3 East Fargo South (26-8), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Consolation at Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.

Semifinals at Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2 p.m. (seventh place)

At Main Arena

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB (36-1) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-11), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Thompson (32-6) vs. Garrison (28-2), 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.

Consolation

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

At Main Arena

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Austin 12 2 4 28

Aberdeen 10 7 3 23

Minot 10 7 2 22

North Iowa 10 8 1 21

St. Cloud 8 8 2 18

Bismarck 7 9 2 16

East Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Maryland 19 3 0 38

Northeast 12 9 1 25

Maine 9 8 0 18

New Jersey 9 11 0 18

Johnstown 7 8 3 17

Philadelphia 4 13 1 9

Danbury 2 18 1 5

Midwest Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Janesville 12 6 4 28

Fairbanks 13 8 2 28

Kenai River 13 9 1 27

Minnesota 11 6 2 24

Chippewa 12 8 0 24

Anchorage 8 8 4 20

Springfield 9 11 0 18

Wisconsin 8 12 1 17

South Division

Team W L OT/SL Pts

Lone Star 14 1 2 30

Oklahoma 12 2 1 25

New Mexico 11 4 1 23

Amarillo 9 6 1 19

Shreveport 7 9 4 18

El Paso 8 8 0 16

Odessa 7 8 1 15

Corpus Christi 3 13 2 8

Thursday, Nov. 17

North Iowa at Austin

Odessa at Oklahoma

Friday, Nov. 18

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

El Paso at Amarillo

Odessa at Oklahoma

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

El Paso at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

College men’s basketball

Dakota Wesleyan 80, Jamestown 68

Dakota College-Bottineau 79, Lake Region State 76

Northern Sun men’s basketball

Truman State 91, Upper Iowa 78

College women’s basketball

Black Hills State 77, Mary 66

Jamestown 71, Dakota Wesleyan 64

Lake Region State 67, Dakota College-Bottineau 50

Northern Sun women’s basketball

Minnesota-Duluth 68, University of Wisconsin-Parkside 63

Northern State 59, MSU-Moorhead 58

Upper Iowa 73, Rockhurst University 62

