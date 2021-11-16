Area Scores: Nov. 17

GIRLS SWIMMING
ALL-STATE TEAM
First team
Minot: Bella Price, Sr.; Haley Conklin, Fr.; Ella Kesler, Soph.; Jordn Wolsky, Minot.
Century: Erin Palmer, Sr.; Izzy Koebele, Sr.; Sarah Dorrheim, Sr.
West Fargo Sheyenne: Greta Bellas, Sr.; Tierney Howell, Jr.; Paige Harry, Sr.
Fargo Davies: Madison Hischer, Sr.; Halle Braaflat, Soph.
Mandan: McKayla Lindbo, Sr.
Williston: Marissa Branham, Sr.
West Fargo: Olivia Hettinger, Sr.
Second team
Century: Lauryn Caster, Century; Olivia Schuchard, Sr.
Dickinson: Taylor Miller, Fr.
Fargo Davies: Tara Hendrickson, Jr.
Fargo North: Addison Cerney, Fr.
Fargo South: Katie Iverson, Sr.
Grand Forks Central: Madeline Elseth, Jr.
Legacy: McKayla Donat, Jr.
West Fargo Sheyenne: Brooklyn Keney, Soph.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Erin Palmer, Century.
Coach of the Year: Emily Jensen, Minot.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;1;1;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;8;2;1;1;0;0;1
Denver;;6;2;2;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 9-3-0, St. Cloud State 9-3-0, North Dakota 8-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 7-2-1, Denver 6-4-0, Western Michigan 6-4-0, Miami 2-7-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 19
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Miami at Denver
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks
Saturday, Nov. 20
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Miami at Denver
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;12;4;2;26
Austin;11;5;3;25
Aberdeen;9;8;1;19
Minot;9;10;1;19
St. Cloud;9;6;0;18
Bismarck;4;13;1;9
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;14;5;3;31
New Jersey;14;7;1;29
Northeast;10;10;0;20
Johnstown;9;6;2;20
Jamestown;8;8;2;18
Maine;7;9;2;16
Danbury;3;11;3;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;13;7;1;27
Springfield;13;7;1;27
Anchorage;12;5;1;25
Chippewa;12;10;0;24
Minnesota Wilderness;11;7;1;23
Minnesota Magicians;9;7;3;21
Janesville;7;11;1;15
Kenai River;3;16;0;6
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Odessa;12;7;1;25
Amarillo;12;5;0;24
New Mexico;11;5;1;23
Lone Star;9;6;4;22
Wichita Falls;9;6;3;21
Corpus Christi;7;10;2;16
El Paso;7;8;1;15
Shreveport;5;8;3;13
Wednesday, Nov. 17
New Jersey at Danbury
Thursday, Nov. 18
New Jersey at Danbury
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa
Springfield at Kenai River
Friday, Nov. 19
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Northeast
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Springfield at Kenai River
Saturday, Nov. 20
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Johnstown
Jamestown at Northeast
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Minot at Austin
North Iowa at St. Cloud
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Shreveport at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Springfield at Kenai River
Sunday, Nov. 21
Danbury at Johnstown
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College men’s basketball
Arizona 97, North Dakota State 45
Mayville State 80, Mary 76
Minot State 99, Dickinson State 76
Valley City State 111, Yellowstone Christian College 68
College women’s basketball
Minot State 62, Dickinson State 54
Bemidji State 79, Valley City State 46