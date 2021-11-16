 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 17

GIRLS SWIMMING

ALL-STATE TEAM

First team

Minot: Bella Price, Sr.; Haley Conklin, Fr.; Ella Kesler, Soph.; Jordn Wolsky, Minot.

Century: Erin Palmer, Sr.; Izzy Koebele, Sr.; Sarah Dorrheim, Sr.

West Fargo Sheyenne: Greta Bellas, Sr.; Tierney Howell, Jr.; Paige Harry, Sr.

Fargo Davies: Madison Hischer, Sr.; Halle Braaflat, Soph.

Mandan: McKayla Lindbo, Sr.

Williston: Marissa Branham, Sr.

West Fargo: Olivia Hettinger, Sr.

Second team

Century: Lauryn Caster, Century; Olivia Schuchard, Sr.

Dickinson: Taylor Miller, Fr.

Fargo Davies: Tara Hendrickson, Jr.

Fargo North: Addison Cerney, Fr.

Fargo South: Katie Iverson, Sr.

Grand Forks Central: Madeline Elseth, Jr.

Legacy: McKayla Donat, Jr.

West Fargo Sheyenne: Brooklyn Keney, Soph.

Individual awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Erin Palmer, Century.

Coach of the Year: Emily Jensen, Minot.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;1;1;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;8;2;1;1;0;0;1

Denver;;6;2;2;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Miami;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 9-3-0, St. Cloud State 9-3-0, North Dakota 8-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 7-2-1, Denver 6-4-0, Western Michigan 6-4-0, Miami 2-7-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Nov. 19

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

Miami at Denver

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks

Saturday, Nov. 20

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

Miami at Denver

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;12;4;2;26

Austin;11;5;3;25

Aberdeen;9;8;1;19

Minot;9;10;1;19

St. Cloud;9;6;0;18

Bismarck;4;13;1;9

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;14;5;3;31

New Jersey;14;7;1;29

Northeast;10;10;0;20

Johnstown;9;6;2;20

Jamestown;8;8;2;18

Maine;7;9;2;16

Danbury;3;11;3;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;13;7;1;27

Springfield;13;7;1;27

Anchorage;12;5;1;25

Chippewa;12;10;0;24

Minnesota Wilderness;11;7;1;23

Minnesota Magicians;9;7;3;21

Janesville;7;11;1;15

Kenai River;3;16;0;6

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Odessa;12;7;1;25

Amarillo;12;5;0;24

New Mexico;11;5;1;23

Lone Star;9;6;4;22

Wichita Falls;9;6;3;21

Corpus Christi;7;10;2;16

El Paso;7;8;1;15

Shreveport;5;8;3;13

Wednesday, Nov. 17

New Jersey at Danbury

Thursday, Nov. 18

New Jersey at Danbury

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa

Springfield at Kenai River

Friday, Nov. 19

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Northeast

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Springfield at Kenai River

Saturday, Nov. 20

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Johnstown

Jamestown at Northeast

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Minot at Austin

North Iowa at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Shreveport at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Springfield at Kenai River

Sunday, Nov. 21

Danbury at Johnstown

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College men’s basketball

Arizona 97, North Dakota State 45

Mayville State 80, Mary 76

Minot State 99, Dickinson State 76

Valley City State 111, Yellowstone Christian College 68

College women’s basketball

Minot State 62, Dickinson State 54

Bemidji State 79, Valley City State 46

