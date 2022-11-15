 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Nov. 16

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER

Nov. 17-19

CLASS A

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 West Century (34-2) vs. No. 4 East Fargo North (25-10), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East West Fargo (25-10) vs. No. 3 West Legacy (25-11), 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (32-2) vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s (23-13), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (31-6) vs. No. 3 East Fargo South (26-8), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Consolation at Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.

Semifinals at Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2 p.m. (seventh place)

At Main Arena

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB (36-1) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-11), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Thompson (32-6) vs. Garrison (28-2), 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.

Consolation

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

At Main Arena

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;12;2;4;28

Aberdeen;10;7;3;23

Minot;10;7;2;22

North Iowa;10;8;1;21

St. Cloud;8;8;2;18

Bismarck;7;9;2;16

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;19;3;0;38

Northeast;12;9;1;25

Maine;9;8;0;18

New Jersey;9;11;0;18

Johnstown;7;8;3;17

Philadelphia;4;13;1;9

Danbury;2;18;1;5

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Janesville;12;6;4;28

Fairbanks;13;8;2;28

Kenai River;13;9;1;27

Minnesota;11;6;2;24

Chippewa;12;8;0;24

Anchorage;8;8;4;20

Springfield;9;11;0;18

Wisconsin;8;12;1;17

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;14;1;2;30

Oklahoma;12;2;1;25

New Mexico;11;4;1;23

Amarillo;9;6;1;19

Shreveport;7;9;4;18

El Paso;8;8;0;16

Odessa;7;8;1;15

Corpus Christi;3;13;2;8

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Maryland 5, Philadelphia 2

Thursday, Nov. 17

North Iowa at Austin

Odessa at Oklahoma

Friday, Nov. 18

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

El Paso at Amarillo

Odessa at Oklahoma

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

El Paso at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College men’s basketball

Pacific 93, North Dakota 63

Mayville State 101, Trinity Bible College 72

College women’s basketball

Mayville State 81, Trinity Bible College 35

NDSCS 87, Northland CTC 52

