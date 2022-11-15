Area Scores: Nov. 16

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER
Nov. 17-19
CLASS A
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 West Century (34-2) vs. No. 4 East Fargo North (25-10), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 2 East West Fargo (25-10) vs. No. 3 West Legacy (25-11), 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (32-2) vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s (23-13), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (31-6) vs. No. 3 East Fargo South (26-8), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Consolation at Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Semifinals at Main Arena
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2 p.m. (seventh place)
At Main Arena
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB (36-1) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-11), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Thompson (32-6) vs. Garrison (28-2), 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Semifinals
At Main Arena
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Consolation
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)
At Main Arena
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;12;2;4;28
Aberdeen;10;7;3;23
Minot;10;7;2;22
North Iowa;10;8;1;21
St. Cloud;8;8;2;18
Bismarck;7;9;2;16
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;19;3;0;38
Northeast;12;9;1;25
Maine;9;8;0;18
New Jersey;9;11;0;18
Johnstown;7;8;3;17
Philadelphia;4;13;1;9
Danbury;2;18;1;5
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Janesville;12;6;4;28
Fairbanks;13;8;2;28
Kenai River;13;9;1;27
Minnesota;11;6;2;24
Chippewa;12;8;0;24
Anchorage;8;8;4;20
Springfield;9;11;0;18
Wisconsin;8;12;1;17
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;14;1;2;30
Oklahoma;12;2;1;25
New Mexico;11;4;1;23
Amarillo;9;6;1;19
Shreveport;7;9;4;18
El Paso;8;8;0;16
Odessa;7;8;1;15
Corpus Christi;3;13;2;8
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Maryland 5, Philadelphia 2
Thursday, Nov. 17
North Iowa at Austin
Odessa at Oklahoma
Friday, Nov. 18
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
El Paso at Amarillo
Odessa at Oklahoma
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
Saturday, Nov. 19
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
El Paso at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College men’s basketball
Pacific 93, North Dakota 63
Mayville State 101, Trinity Bible College 72
College women’s basketball
Mayville State 81, Trinity Bible College 35
NDSCS 87, Northland CTC 52