Area Scores: Nov. 13

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CENTURY 3, JAMESTOWN 2
West Region championship
At Dickinson
Jamestown;25;25;10;25;10
Century;19;27;25;22;15
JAMESTOWN – No statistics provided.
CENTURY – Kills: Claire Bauman 17, Eden Fridley 9, Logan Nissley 13, Atrianna Backman 11, Erika Lee 5, Mylie Trahan 5. Blocks: Bauman 4.5, Fridley 2.5, Nissley 0.5, Backman 2.5, Lee 0.5, Trahan 0.5. Assists: Fridley 1, Quinn Kost 31, Geneva Ding 23, Haven Fitterer 2. Digs: Bauman 6, Fridley 23, Nissley 40, Backman 2, Kost 16, Ding 8, Fitterer 21, Lee 5, Trahan 1. Aces: Nissley 3.
Records: Jamestown 31-6, Century 34-2.
LEGACY 3, BISMARCK 2
West Region state qualifier
At Dickinson
Bismarck;18;26;24;25;8
Legacy;25;24;26;15;15
BISMARCK – No statistics provided.
LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 15, Madison Colby 8, Reese Duchsherer 10, Asiah Gross 17, Chelsa Krom 5, Brooklyn Brendel 4, Brooklynn Felchle 1. Blocks: Severson 1, Colby 1.5, Duchsherer 2, Gross 1.5, Krom 2.5, Brendel 4, Felchle 0.5. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 5, Paisley Kleven 1, Colby 29, Duchsherer 21, Brendel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 24, Severson 6, Brooklyn Sand 3, Kleven 7, Colby 10, Aleah McPherson 1, Duchsherer 10, Gross 12, Krom 1, Brendel 2. Aces: Severson 4, Colby 1.
Records: Bismarck 21-15, Legacy 25-11.
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Dickinson High School
Thursday, Nov. 10
Game 4: No. 1 Century 3, No. 8 Williston 0
Game 5: No. 5 St. Mary's 3, No. 4 Bismarck 1
Game 6: No. 2 Jamestown 3, No. 7 Minot 1
Game 7: No. 3 Legacy 3, No. 6 Dickinson 2
Friday, Nov. 11
Loser-out
Game 8: No. 4 Bismarck 3, No. 8 Williston 0
Game 9: No. 6 Dickinson 3, No. 7 Minot 2
Semifinals
Game 10: No. 1 Century 3, No. 5 St. Mary's 2
Game 11: No. 2 Jamestown 3, No. 3 Legacy 0
Saturday, Nov. 12
State qualifiers
Game 12: No. 5 St. Mary's 3, No. 6 St. Mary's 2
Game 13: No. 3 Legacy 3, No. 4 Bismarck 2
Region championship
Game 14: No. 1 Century 3, vs. No. 2 Jamestown 2
All-WEST REGION TEAM
Bismarck: Payton Foster, Sr.; Tayla Andersen, Jr.
Century: Logan Nissley, Sr.; Claire Bauman, Sr.; Eden Fridley, Jr.
Dickinson: Caton Pearcy, Sr.; Jenna Decker, Jr.
Jamestown: Bernadette Newman, Sr.; Haylie Hakanson, Sr.; Makenna Nold, Jr.
Legacy: Chelsa Krom, Sr.; Asiah Gross, Sr.; Madison Colby, Sr.
Minot: Grace Sanders, Sr.
St. Mary’s: MyKendra Messer, Sr.; Lexi Gerving, Jr.
Watford City: Jessica Mogen, Jr.
Williston: Annie Vaughn, Soph.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Logan Nissley, Century.
Coach of the Year: Sara Hegerle, Jamestown.
STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
CLASS A
Nov. 17-19 at Bismarck Event Center
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Main Arena
Game 1: No. 1 West Century (34-2) vs. No. 4 East Fargo North (25-10), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 2 East West Fargo (25-10) vs. No. 3 West Legacy (25-11), 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (32-2) vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s (23-13), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (31-6) vs. No. 3 East Fargo South (26-8), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Consolation at Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.
Semifinals at Main Arena
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2 p.m. (seventh place)
At Main Arena
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
CLASS B
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB (36-1) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-11), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Thompson (32-6) vs. Garrison (28-2), 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Semifinals
At Main Arena
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Consolation
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)
At Main Arena
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)
ACHA COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3, ST. THOMAS 2
St. Thomas;1;0;1;--;2
U-Mary;1;0;2;--;3
First period: 1. ST, Justin Johnson (Jonathon Halstrom), 14:17. 2. U-Mary, Jaren Hugelen (Liam Massie, Riley Scanlon).
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 3. U-Mary, Derek Dropik (Isaiah Thomas, Johnny Witzke), 7:01. 4. U-Mary, Witzke (Thomas), 12:37. 5. ST, Triston Johnson (Jed England).
Goalie saves: St. Thomas – Samuel Haupfear 25. U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 25 saves.
Penalties: St. Thomas – 4 for 8 minutes. U-Mary – 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: University of Mary 16-1.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
DENVER 6, NORTH DAKOTA 3
Denver;0;3;3;--;6
North Dakota;1;1;1;--;3
First period: 1. UND, Judd Caulfield (Dylan James, Jake Schmaltz), 0:07.
Second period: 2. DU, Carter Mazur (Casey Dornbach, Massino Rizzo), 3:41, (pp). 3. DU, Justin Lee (Jack Devine, Mike Benning), 7:40. 4. UND, Cooper Moore (Chris Jandric, Jackson Blake), 14:32, (pp). 5. DU, Aidan Thompson (Devine), 18:23, (pp).
Third period: 6. DU, Jared Wright (Carter King), 10:12. 7. DU, Mazur (unassisted), 12:20. 8. UND, Brent Johnson (James), 13:41. 9. DU, Denver Jared Wright (unassisted), 18:03, (en).
Goaltender saves: DU – Magnus Chrona 21. UND – Jakob Hellsten 27.
Penalties: DU – 4 for 8 minutes. UND – 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: Denver 9-3-0, 5-1-0 NCHC; North Dakota 4-5-2, 1-2-1 NCHC.
NAHL
ST. CLOUD 7, BISMARCK 2
St. Cloud;2;3;2;--;7
Bismarck;2;0;0;--;2
First period: 1. SC, Hunter Hanson (Wyatt Wurst, Jeremiah Konkel), 1:54. 2. Bis, Julian Beaumont (Patrick Johnson, Adam Pietila), 11:22. 3. SC, Jordan Zelenak (Andrew Knapp, Evan Pahos), 16:16. 4. Bis, Ian Engel (Landon Fleming, Brandon Reller), 18:31.
Second period: 5. SC, Zelenak (Pahos), 2:41. 6. SC, Hanson (Konkel, Hogan Sinjem), 5:09. 7. SC, Ryan Cutler (Konkel, Daniels Murnieks), 13:38, (pp).
Third period: 8. SC, Broten Sabo (unassisted), 13:35, (en). 9. SC, Jake Hosszu (Hanson, Sinjem), 18:27.
Goaltender saves: SC – Ethan Dahlmeir 31. Bis – Hunter Garvey 31.
Penalties: SC – 7 for 45 minutes. Bis – 6 for 25 minutes.
Records: St. Cloud 8-8-2, 18 points; Bismarck 7-9-2, 16 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;12;2;4;28
Aberdeen;10;7;3;23
Minot;10;7;2;22
North Iowa;10;8;1;21
St. Cloud;8;8;2;18
Bismarck;7;9;2;16
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;18;3;0;36
Northeast;12;9;1;25
Maine;9;8;0;18
New Jersey;9;11;0;18
Johnstown;7;8;3;17
Philadelphia;4;12;1;9
Danbury;2;19;0;4
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Janesville;12;6;4;28
Fairbanks;12;8;2;26
Kenai River;12;8;1;25
Chippewa;12;8;0;24
Minnesota;11;5;2;24
Anchorage;8;8;4;20
Wisconsin;8;12;1;17
Springfield;8;10;0;16
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;14;1;2;30
Oklahoma;12;2;1;25
New Mexico;11;4;1;23
Amarillo;9;6;1;19
Shreveport;7;9;4;18
El Paso;8;8;0;16
Odessa;7;8;1;15
Corpus Christi;3;13;2;8
Saturday, Nov. 12
St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 2
Maine 6, Northeast 3
Maryland 4, Philadelphia 2
Janesville 3, Wisconsin 2
Austin 6, Minot 2
Amarillo 4, Corpus Christi 2
Aberdeen 3, North Iowa 2, OT
El Paso 5, Odessa 1
Oklahoma 2, New Mexico 1
Lone Star 4, Shreveport 1
Minnesota at Fairbanks, n
Springfield at Kenai River, n
Sunday, Nov. 13
Springfield at Kenai River
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Maryland at Philadelphia
Thursday, Nov. 17
North Iowa at Austin
Odessa at Oklahoma
Friday, Nov. 18
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
El Paso at Amarillo
Odessa at Oklahoma
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
Saturday, Nov. 19
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Danbury
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Johnstown
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Chippewa
El Paso at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
Denver 6, North Dakota 3
College football
Bemidji State 48, Mary 14
Concordia-St. Paul 19, Minot State 11
Dickinson State 73, Presentation 16
Jamestown 23, Mount Marty 20
North Dakota 28, South Dakota 19
North Dakota State 21, Southern Illinois 18
Valley City State 48, Mayville State 40
College volleyball
Denver 3, North Dakota State 2
Jamestown 3, Concordia, Neb. 1
Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota 0
College men’s basketball
Jamestown 103, Valley City State 84
Mayville State 106, Ozark Christian 71
Montana Tech 76, Dickinson State 68
College women’s basketball
Dordt 70, Dickinson State 46
Jamestown 67, College of St. Mary 46
St. Cloud State 76, Valley City State 51
High school volleyball
East Region tournament
At West Fargo
Championship
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, West Fargo 1
State qualifiers
Fargo South 3, Fargo Davies 1
Fargo North 3, Grand Forks Red River 1
West Region tournament
At Dickinson
Championship
Bismarck Century 3, Jamestown 2
State qualifiers
Bismarck St. Mary’s 3, Dickinson 2
Bismarck Legacy 3, Bismarck 2