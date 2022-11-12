Area Scores: Nov. 13

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

CENTURY 3, JAMESTOWN 2

West Region championship

At Dickinson

Jamestown;25;25;10;25;10

Century;19;27;25;22;15

JAMESTOWN – No statistics provided.

CENTURY – Kills: Claire Bauman 17, Eden Fridley 9, Logan Nissley 13, Atrianna Backman 11, Erika Lee 5, Mylie Trahan 5. Blocks: Bauman 4.5, Fridley 2.5, Nissley 0.5, Backman 2.5, Lee 0.5, Trahan 0.5. Assists: Fridley 1, Quinn Kost 31, Geneva Ding 23, Haven Fitterer 2. Digs: Bauman 6, Fridley 23, Nissley 40, Backman 2, Kost 16, Ding 8, Fitterer 21, Lee 5, Trahan 1. Aces: Nissley 3.

Records: Jamestown 31-6, Century 34-2.

LEGACY 3, BISMARCK 2

West Region state qualifier

At Dickinson

Bismarck;18;26;24;25;8

Legacy;25;24;26;15;15

BISMARCK – No statistics provided.

LEGACY – Kills: Halle Severson 15, Madison Colby 8, Reese Duchsherer 10, Asiah Gross 17, Chelsa Krom 5, Brooklyn Brendel 4, Brooklynn Felchle 1. Blocks: Severson 1, Colby 1.5, Duchsherer 2, Gross 1.5, Krom 2.5, Brendel 4, Felchle 0.5. Assists: JoAnna Fleckenstein 5, Paisley Kleven 1, Colby 29, Duchsherer 21, Brendel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 24, Severson 6, Brooklyn Sand 3, Kleven 7, Colby 10, Aleah McPherson 1, Duchsherer 10, Gross 12, Krom 1, Brendel 2. Aces: Severson 4, Colby 1.

Records: Bismarck 21-15, Legacy 25-11.

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Dickinson High School

Thursday, Nov. 10

Game 4: No. 1 Century 3, No. 8 Williston 0

Game 5: No. 5 St. Mary's 3, No. 4 Bismarck 1

Game 6: No. 2 Jamestown 3, No. 7 Minot 1

Game 7: No. 3 Legacy 3, No. 6 Dickinson 2

Friday, Nov. 11

Loser-out

Game 8: No. 4 Bismarck 3, No. 8 Williston 0

Game 9: No. 6 Dickinson 3, No. 7 Minot 2

Semifinals

Game 10: No. 1 Century 3, No. 5 St. Mary's 2

Game 11: No. 2 Jamestown 3, No. 3 Legacy 0

Saturday, Nov. 12

State qualifiers

Game 12: No. 5 St. Mary's 3, No. 6 St. Mary's 2

Game 13: No. 3 Legacy 3, No. 4 Bismarck 2

Region championship

Game 14: No. 1 Century 3, vs. No. 2 Jamestown 2

All-WEST REGION TEAM

Bismarck: Payton Foster, Sr.; Tayla Andersen, Jr.

Century: Logan Nissley, Sr.; Claire Bauman, Sr.; Eden Fridley, Jr.

Dickinson: Caton Pearcy, Sr.; Jenna Decker, Jr.

Jamestown: Bernadette Newman, Sr.; Haylie Hakanson, Sr.; Makenna Nold, Jr.

Legacy: Chelsa Krom, Sr.; Asiah Gross, Sr.; Madison Colby, Sr.

Minot: Grace Sanders, Sr.

St. Mary’s: MyKendra Messer, Sr.; Lexi Gerving, Jr.

Watford City: Jessica Mogen, Jr.

Williston: Annie Vaughn, Soph.

Individual awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Logan Nissley, Century.

Coach of the Year: Sara Hegerle, Jamestown.

STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

CLASS A

Nov. 17-19 at Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Main Arena

Game 1: No. 1 West Century (34-2) vs. No. 4 East Fargo North (25-10), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East West Fargo (25-10) vs. No. 3 West Legacy (25-11), 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (32-2) vs. No. 4 West St. Mary’s (23-13), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (31-6) vs. No. 3 East Fargo South (26-8), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Consolation at Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3 p.m.

Semifinals at Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 2 p.m. (seventh place)

At Main Arena

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, Noon (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

CLASS B

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB (36-1) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-11), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Thompson (32-6) vs. Garrison (28-2), 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.

Consolation

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

At Main Arena

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)

ACHA COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 3, ST. THOMAS 2

St. Thomas;1;0;1;--;2

U-Mary;1;0;2;--;3

First period: 1. ST, Justin Johnson (Jonathon Halstrom), 14:17. 2. U-Mary, Jaren Hugelen (Liam Massie, Riley Scanlon).

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 3. U-Mary, Derek Dropik (Isaiah Thomas, Johnny Witzke), 7:01. 4. U-Mary, Witzke (Thomas), 12:37. 5. ST, Triston Johnson (Jed England).

Goalie saves: St. Thomas – Samuel Haupfear 25. U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 25 saves.

Penalties: St. Thomas – 4 for 8 minutes. U-Mary – 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 16-1.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

DENVER 6, NORTH DAKOTA 3

Denver;0;3;3;--;6

North Dakota;1;1;1;--;3

First period: 1. UND, Judd Caulfield (Dylan James, Jake Schmaltz), 0:07.

Second period: 2. DU, Carter Mazur (Casey Dornbach, Massino Rizzo), 3:41, (pp). 3. DU, Justin Lee (Jack Devine, Mike Benning), 7:40. 4. UND, Cooper Moore (Chris Jandric, Jackson Blake), 14:32, (pp). 5. DU, Aidan Thompson (Devine), 18:23, (pp).

Third period: 6. DU, Jared Wright (Carter King), 10:12. 7. DU, Mazur (unassisted), 12:20. 8. UND, Brent Johnson (James), 13:41. 9. DU, Denver Jared Wright (unassisted), 18:03, (en).

Goaltender saves: DU – Magnus Chrona 21. UND – Jakob Hellsten 27.

Penalties: DU – 4 for 8 minutes. UND – 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: Denver 9-3-0, 5-1-0 NCHC; North Dakota 4-5-2, 1-2-1 NCHC.

NAHL

ST. CLOUD 7, BISMARCK 2

St. Cloud;2;3;2;--;7

Bismarck;2;0;0;--;2

First period: 1. SC, Hunter Hanson (Wyatt Wurst, Jeremiah Konkel), 1:54. 2. Bis, Julian Beaumont (Patrick Johnson, Adam Pietila), 11:22. 3. SC, Jordan Zelenak (Andrew Knapp, Evan Pahos), 16:16. 4. Bis, Ian Engel (Landon Fleming, Brandon Reller), 18:31.

Second period: 5. SC, Zelenak (Pahos), 2:41. 6. SC, Hanson (Konkel, Hogan Sinjem), 5:09. 7. SC, Ryan Cutler (Konkel, Daniels Murnieks), 13:38, (pp).

Third period: 8. SC, Broten Sabo (unassisted), 13:35, (en). 9. SC, Jake Hosszu (Hanson, Sinjem), 18:27.

Goaltender saves: SC – Ethan Dahlmeir 31. Bis – Hunter Garvey 31.

Penalties: SC – 7 for 45 minutes. Bis – 6 for 25 minutes.

Records: St. Cloud 8-8-2, 18 points; Bismarck 7-9-2, 16 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;12;2;4;28

Aberdeen;10;7;3;23

Minot;10;7;2;22

North Iowa;10;8;1;21

St. Cloud;8;8;2;18

Bismarck;7;9;2;16

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;18;3;0;36

Northeast;12;9;1;25

Maine;9;8;0;18

New Jersey;9;11;0;18

Johnstown;7;8;3;17

Philadelphia;4;12;1;9

Danbury;2;19;0;4

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Janesville;12;6;4;28

Fairbanks;12;8;2;26

Kenai River;12;8;1;25

Chippewa;12;8;0;24

Minnesota;11;5;2;24

Anchorage;8;8;4;20

Wisconsin;8;12;1;17

Springfield;8;10;0;16

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;14;1;2;30

Oklahoma;12;2;1;25

New Mexico;11;4;1;23

Amarillo;9;6;1;19

Shreveport;7;9;4;18

El Paso;8;8;0;16

Odessa;7;8;1;15

Corpus Christi;3;13;2;8

Saturday, Nov. 12

St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 2

Maine 6, Northeast 3

Maryland 4, Philadelphia 2

Janesville 3, Wisconsin 2

Austin 6, Minot 2

Amarillo 4, Corpus Christi 2

Aberdeen 3, North Iowa 2, OT

El Paso 5, Odessa 1

Oklahoma 2, New Mexico 1

Lone Star 4, Shreveport 1

Minnesota at Fairbanks, n

Springfield at Kenai River, n

Sunday, Nov. 13

Springfield at Kenai River

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Maryland at Philadelphia

Thursday, Nov. 17

North Iowa at Austin

Odessa at Oklahoma

Friday, Nov. 18

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

El Paso at Amarillo

Odessa at Oklahoma

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

Saturday, Nov. 19

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Danbury

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Johnstown

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Chippewa

El Paso at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College hockey

Denver 6, North Dakota 3

College football

Bemidji State 48, Mary 14

Concordia-St. Paul 19, Minot State 11

Dickinson State 73, Presentation 16

Jamestown 23, Mount Marty 20

North Dakota 28, South Dakota 19

North Dakota State 21, Southern Illinois 18

Valley City State 48, Mayville State 40

College volleyball

Denver 3, North Dakota State 2

Jamestown 3, Concordia, Neb. 1

Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota 0

College men’s basketball

Jamestown 103, Valley City State 84

Mayville State 106, Ozark Christian 71

Montana Tech 76, Dickinson State 68

College women’s basketball

Dordt 70, Dickinson State 46

Jamestown 67, College of St. Mary 46

St. Cloud State 76, Valley City State 51

High school volleyball

East Region tournament

At West Fargo

Championship

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, West Fargo 1

State qualifiers

Fargo South 3, Fargo Davies 1

Fargo North 3, Grand Forks Red River 1

West Region tournament

At Dickinson

Championship

Bismarck Century 3, Jamestown 2

State qualifiers

Bismarck St. Mary’s 3, Dickinson 2

Bismarck Legacy 3, Bismarck 2