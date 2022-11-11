Area Scores: Nov. 12

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
STATE MEET
At West Fargo
Preliminaries
200 free: 1. Lauryn Caster, Century, 1:57.21. 2. Brooklyn Hanson, Shanley, 1:57.34. 3. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 1:58.32. 4. Tova Blikre, Legacy, 1:59.36. 5. Madeline Elseth, GFC, 1:59.42. 6. Myah Lund, WFS, 1:59.89. 7. Elise Altringer, Minot, 2:00.63. 8. Charley Rathgeber, Dickinson, 2:00.78.
200 individual medley: 1. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 2:11/28. 2. Ava Williamson, 2:12.68. 3. Alexa Heckaman, WFS, 2:15.49. 4. Sienna Mrachek, Century, 2:16.70. 5. Bethany Mehl, South, 2:17.04. 6. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 2:17.36. 7. Ella Montplaisir, WF, 2:18.03. 8. Abby Jablonsky, Century, 2:18.67.
50 free: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 24.03. 2. Sam Vonbokern, Minot, 24.56. 3. Abby Erickson, Legacy, 24.79. 4. Helen Wu, 24.89. 5T. Mady Tivis, Century, 25.10. 5T. Madee Shea, WFS, 25.10. 7. Hannah Potter, WF, 25.14. 8. Aryana Twist, Dickinson, 25.35.
People are also reading…
Diving: 1. Haley Conklin, Minot, 211.70. 2. Jennifer Klundt, Fargo North, 208.80. 3. Ella Kesler, Minot, 203.75. 4. Kayla Mathison, Shanley, 177.85. 5. Halle Braaflat, Fargo Davies, 176.10. 6. Leah Jorgenson, Williston, 175.90. 7. Harper Meyer, FN, 175.80. 8. Zoe Bjerke, Jamestown, 175.50.
100 butterfly: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 56.48. 2. Tara Hendrickson, Davies, 59.33. 3. Addison Cerney, FN, 1:00.21. 4. Bree Triplett, WFS, 1:00.37. 5. McKayla Donat, Legacy, 1:00.57. 6. Emma Vallie, Century, 1:01.82. 7. Kylie Duchsherer, Century, 1:02.16. 8. Dru Zander, Williston, 1:02.32.
100 free: 1. Lauryn Caster, Century, 53.33. 2. Abby Erickson, Legacy, 54.63. 3. Madee Shea, WFS, 54.72. 4. Elise Altringer, Minot, 54.74. 5. Brooklyn Hanson, Shanley, 54.77. 6. Megan Schill, GFC, 55.77. 7. Charley Rathgeber, Dickinson, 55.86. 8. Sydni Roberts, Wahpeton, 56.07.
500 freestyle: 1. Sam Vanbokern, Minot, 5:18.02. 2. Sienna Mrachek, Century, 5:21.22. 3. Madeline Elseth, GFC, 5:25.15. 4. Taylor Miller, Dickinson, 5:25.78. 5. Mara Ellerkamp, Dickinson, 5:26.44. 6. Brooklyn Keney, WFS. 5:26.45. 7. Myah Lund, 5:29.48. 8. Madeline VerDouw, BHS, 5:30.54.
100 backstroke: 1. McKayla Donat, Legacy, 59.06. 2. Addison Cerney, FN, 59.14. 3. Ava Williamson, Minot, 59.85. 4. Tova Blikre, Legacy, 1:00.91. 5. Joely Anderson, GFRR, 1:01.19. 6. Nora Andrist, Shanley, 1:01.96. 7. Sydni Roberts, Wahpeton, 1:02.05. 8. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 1:02.25.
100 breaststroke: 1. Tara Hendrickson, Davies, 1:06.14. 2. Alexa Heckaman, Shanley, 1:06.40. 3. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 1:07.01. 4. Madeline VerDouw, BHS, 1:07.63. 5. Mady Tivis, Century, 1:07.75. 6. Bree Triplett, WFS, 1:09.25. 7. Bethany Mehl, South, 1:09.42. 8. Ella Montplaisir, WF, 1:10.12.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
AT DICKINSON
Semifinals
Century 3, St. Mary's 2
St. Mary’s;10;25;15;25;12
Century;25;21;25;21;15
ST. MARY’S – Kills: Lydia Spies 17, Lexi Gerving 14, Sommer Schweitzer 9, Mataya Messer 6, Mykie Messer 4. Aces: Gabrielle Mann 4, Koia Krenz 3, Josie Armstrong 1, My. Messer 1. Assists: G. Mann 40, K. Krenz 2, L. Gerving 2, My. Messer 2, S. Schweitzer 2. Digs: My. Messer 14, K. Krenz 12, L. Gerving 10, Grace Grimm 8, G. Mann 8. Blocks: S. Schweitzer 1.5, L. Gerving 1.5.
CENTURY – Kills: Logan Nissley 24, Claire Bauman 10, Eden Fridley 10, Atrianna Backman 3, Quinn Kost 3, Erika Lee 2, Mylie Trahan 2. Aces: Nissley 4, Fridley 3, Bauman 2, Ding 1, Fitterer 1. Assists: Kost 23, Geneva Ding 23, Haven Fitterer 3, Lee 1, Nissley 1. Digs: Kost 19, Nissley 18, Fitterer 15, Ding 14, Fridley 14, Bauman 2, Ashlyn Hagerott 2, Lee 2, Trahan 2, Backman 1. Blocks: Lee 4, Kost 2, Backman 1.5, Bauman 1.5, Nissley 0.5, Madison Wolf 0.5.
Records: St. Mary’s 22-13, Century 33-2.
JAMESTOWN 3, LEGACY 0
Legacy;14;14;17
Jamestown;25;25;25
LEGACY – Kills: JoAnna Fleckenstein 1, Halle Severson 6, Madison Colby 1, Reese Duchsherer 5, Asiah Gross 9, Chelsa Krom 1, Brooklyn Brendel 2. Blocks: Gross 0.5, Brendel 1.5. Assists: Fleckensein 1, Colby 12, Duchsherer 8, Brendel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 19, Severson 5, Paisley Kleven 4, Colby 8, Aleah McPherson 2, Duchsherer 2, Gross 5, Krom 5, Brooklynn Felchle 1. Aces: Gross 1.
JAMESTOWN – No statistics provided.
Records: Legacy 24-11, Jamestown 31-5.
Loser out
Bismarck 3, Williston 0
Williston;16;14;19
Bismarck;25;25;25
WILLISTON -- Kills: Madison Collings 8, Gracia Tong 6, Sophia Suchy 3, Kyah Stundal 3, Annie Vaughn 3, Taylor Rath 2. Aces: S. Suchy 2, M. Collings 1, A. Vaughn 1, Abigail Elkins 1. Blocks: S. Suchy 1, S. Stundal 1.
BISMARCK -- Kills: Tayla Andersen 13, Payton Foster 5, Brooke Curtis 5, Emerson Carufel 4, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 4, Jordyn Rood 3. Aces: Madison Foster 3, T. Andersen 2, Mya Williams 2, P. Foster 2, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 1, Aspen Roaldson 1. Blocks: T. Andersen 1, B. Curtis 1, P. Foster 0.5, J. Rood 0.5.
Quarterfinals
at Dickinson High School
Thursday, Nov. 10
Game 4: No. 1 Century 3, No. 8 Williston 0
Game 5: No. 5 St. Mary's 3, No. 4 Bismarck 1
Game 6: No. 2 Jamestown 3, No. 7 Minot 1
Game 7: No. 3 Legacy 3, No. 6 Dickinson 2
Friday, Nov. 11
Loser-out
Game 8: No. 4 Bismarck 3, No. 8 Williston 0
Game 9: No. 6 Dickinson 3, No. 7 Minot 2
Semifinals
Game 10: No. 1 Century 3, No. 5 St. Mary's 2
Game 11: No. 2 Jamestown 3, No. 3 Legacy 0
Saturday, Nov. 12
State qualifiers
Game 12: No. 6 Dickinson (17-19) vs. No. 5 St. Mary's (22-13), 1 p.m.
Game 13: No. 4 Bismarck (21-14) vs. No. 3 Legacy (24-11), 3 p.m.
Region championship
Game 14: No. 1 Century (33-2) vs. No. 2 Jamestown (31-5), 5 p.m.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
Nov. 17-19 at Bismarck Event Center
Thursday, Nov. 17
Quarterfinals
At Exhibit Hall
Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB (36-1) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-11), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Thompson (32-6) vs. Garrison (28-2), 3 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Semifinals
At Main Arena
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.
Consolation
At Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At Exhibit Hall
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)
At Main Arena
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
DENVER 3, NORTH DAKOTA 2
Denver;1;1;1;--;3
North Dakota;1;0;1;--;2
First period: 1. Denver, Carter King (Kyle Mayhew, Kent Anderson), 5:09. 2, UND, Griffin Ness (Ryan Sidorski, Dylan James), 17:01.
Second period: 3. Denver, Aidan Thompson (Lucas Olvestad, Mayhew), 2:17.
Third period: 4. UND, Chris Jandric (Riese Gaber, Jackson Blake), 0:33. 5. Denver, Jared Wright (Olvestad, Thompson), 6:33.
Goaltender saves: Denver – Magnus Chrona 21. UND – Drew DeRidder 16.
Penalties: Denver – 6 for 12 minutes. UND – 7 for 14 minutes.
Records: Denver 8-3-0, 4-1-0 NCHC; North Dakota 4-4-2, 1-1-1 NCHC.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;11;2;4;26
Minot;10;6;2;22
Aberdeen;9;7;3;21
North Iowa;10;8;0;20
Bismarck;7;8;2;16
St. Cloud;7;8;2;16
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;17;3;0;34
Northeast;12;8;1;25
New Jersey;9;11;0;18
Johnstown;7;8;3;17
Maine;8;8;0;16
Philadelphia;4;11;1;9
Danbury;2;19;0;4
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Janesville;11;6;4;26
Fairbanks;12;7;2;26
Kenai River;12;7;1;25
Chippewa;12;8;0;24
Minnesota;10;5;2;22
Anchorage;8;8;4;20
Wisconsin;8;11;1;17
Springfield;7;10;0;14
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Lone Star;13;1;1;27
New Mexico;11;2;1;23
Oklahoma;10;2;1;21
Amarillo;8;6;1;17
Shreveport;6;8;4;16
El Paso;7;7;0;14
Odessa;6;7;1;13
Corpus Christi;3;12;2;8
Friday, Nov. 11
Bismarck 3, St. Cloud 2, OT
Northeast 3, Maine 1
Johnstown 6, Danbury 5, SO
Maryland 3, Philadelphia 0
Wisconsin 4, Janesville 3
Austin 4, Minot 3, OT
Corpus Christi 3, Amarillo 2
Aberdeen 4, North Iowa 1
El Paso at Odessa, n
New Mexico at Oklahoma, n
Shreveport at Lone Star, n
Minnesota at Fairbanks, n
Springfield at Kenai River, n
Saturday, Nov. 12
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Maine
Philadelphia at Maryland
Wisconsin at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
North Iowa at Aberdeen
El Paso at Odessa
New Mexico at Oklahoma
Shreveport at Lone Star
Minnesota at Fairbanks
Springfield at Kenai River
Sunday, Nov. 13
Springfield at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College hockey
Denver 3, North Dakota 2
College men’s basketball
Midland 81, Mayville State 77
Montana-Western 61, Dickinson State 60
College women’s basketball
Bemidji State 60, Valley City State 43
North Dakota 67, Wyoming 55
Northwestern College 78, Dickinson State 48
College volleyball
Mayville State 3, Valley City State 2
High school football
Dakota Bowl
At Fargodome
Class AA
Fargo Shanley 48, Bismarck Century 7
Class A
Jamestown 46, Fargo North 28
Class B 11-man
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison 22, Central Cass 20
Class B 9-man
New Salem-Almont 28, Cavalier 26, OT
High school volleyball
East Region tournament
At West Fargo
Semifinals
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo North 2
West Fargo 3, Fargo South 1
Consolation
Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo Horace 0
Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo Shanley 1
West Region tournament
At Dickinson
Semifinals
Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 2
Jamestown 3, Bismarck Legacy 0
Consolation
Bismarck 3, Williston 0
Dickinson 3, Minot 2
Region 3 tournament
At Napoleon
Championship
Linton-HMB 3, Carrington 2
Third place
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 3, Oakes 1
Region 6 tournament
At Minot Auditorium
Championship
Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Rugby 1
Third place
Minot Ryan 3, South Prairie-Max 2