Area Scores: Nov. 12

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING

STATE MEET

At West Fargo

Preliminaries

200 free: 1. Lauryn Caster, Century, 1:57.21. 2. Brooklyn Hanson, Shanley, 1:57.34. 3. Brooklyn Keney, WFS, 1:58.32. 4. Tova Blikre, Legacy, 1:59.36. 5. Madeline Elseth, GFC, 1:59.42. 6. Myah Lund, WFS, 1:59.89. 7. Elise Altringer, Minot, 2:00.63. 8. Charley Rathgeber, Dickinson, 2:00.78.

200 individual medley: 1. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 2:11/28. 2. Ava Williamson, 2:12.68. 3. Alexa Heckaman, WFS, 2:15.49. 4. Sienna Mrachek, Century, 2:16.70. 5. Bethany Mehl, South, 2:17.04. 6. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 2:17.36. 7. Ella Montplaisir, WF, 2:18.03. 8. Abby Jablonsky, Century, 2:18.67.

50 free: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 24.03. 2. Sam Vonbokern, Minot, 24.56. 3. Abby Erickson, Legacy, 24.79. 4. Helen Wu, 24.89. 5T. Mady Tivis, Century, 25.10. 5T. Madee Shea, WFS, 25.10. 7. Hannah Potter, WF, 25.14. 8. Aryana Twist, Dickinson, 25.35.

Diving: 1. Haley Conklin, Minot, 211.70. 2. Jennifer Klundt, Fargo North, 208.80. 3. Ella Kesler, Minot, 203.75. 4. Kayla Mathison, Shanley, 177.85. 5. Halle Braaflat, Fargo Davies, 176.10. 6. Leah Jorgenson, Williston, 175.90. 7. Harper Meyer, FN, 175.80. 8. Zoe Bjerke, Jamestown, 175.50.

100 butterfly: 1. Tierney Howell, WFS, 56.48. 2. Tara Hendrickson, Davies, 59.33. 3. Addison Cerney, FN, 1:00.21. 4. Bree Triplett, WFS, 1:00.37. 5. McKayla Donat, Legacy, 1:00.57. 6. Emma Vallie, Century, 1:01.82. 7. Kylie Duchsherer, Century, 1:02.16. 8. Dru Zander, Williston, 1:02.32.

100 free: 1. Lauryn Caster, Century, 53.33. 2. Abby Erickson, Legacy, 54.63. 3. Madee Shea, WFS, 54.72. 4. Elise Altringer, Minot, 54.74. 5. Brooklyn Hanson, Shanley, 54.77. 6. Megan Schill, GFC, 55.77. 7. Charley Rathgeber, Dickinson, 55.86. 8. Sydni Roberts, Wahpeton, 56.07.

500 freestyle: 1. Sam Vanbokern, Minot, 5:18.02. 2. Sienna Mrachek, Century, 5:21.22. 3. Madeline Elseth, GFC, 5:25.15. 4. Taylor Miller, Dickinson, 5:25.78. 5. Mara Ellerkamp, Dickinson, 5:26.44. 6. Brooklyn Keney, WFS. 5:26.45. 7. Myah Lund, 5:29.48. 8. Madeline VerDouw, BHS, 5:30.54.

100 backstroke: 1. McKayla Donat, Legacy, 59.06. 2. Addison Cerney, FN, 59.14. 3. Ava Williamson, Minot, 59.85. 4. Tova Blikre, Legacy, 1:00.91. 5. Joely Anderson, GFRR, 1:01.19. 6. Nora Andrist, Shanley, 1:01.96. 7. Sydni Roberts, Wahpeton, 1:02.05. 8. Caitlyn Bjerke, WFS, 1:02.25.

100 breaststroke: 1. Tara Hendrickson, Davies, 1:06.14. 2. Alexa Heckaman, Shanley, 1:06.40. 3. Lauren McDonagh, WFS, 1:07.01. 4. Madeline VerDouw, BHS, 1:07.63. 5. Mady Tivis, Century, 1:07.75. 6. Bree Triplett, WFS, 1:09.25. 7. Bethany Mehl, South, 1:09.42. 8. Ella Montplaisir, WF, 1:10.12.

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

AT DICKINSON

Semifinals

Century 3, St. Mary's 2

St. Mary’s;10;25;15;25;12

Century;25;21;25;21;15

ST. MARY’S – Kills: Lydia Spies 17, Lexi Gerving 14, Sommer Schweitzer 9, Mataya Messer 6, Mykie Messer 4. Aces: Gabrielle Mann 4, Koia Krenz 3, Josie Armstrong 1, My. Messer 1. Assists: G. Mann 40, K. Krenz 2, L. Gerving 2, My. Messer 2, S. Schweitzer 2. Digs: My. Messer 14, K. Krenz 12, L. Gerving 10, Grace Grimm 8, G. Mann 8. Blocks: S. Schweitzer 1.5, L. Gerving 1.5.

CENTURY – Kills: Logan Nissley 24, Claire Bauman 10, Eden Fridley 10, Atrianna Backman 3, Quinn Kost 3, Erika Lee 2, Mylie Trahan 2. Aces: Nissley 4, Fridley 3, Bauman 2, Ding 1, Fitterer 1. Assists: Kost 23, Geneva Ding 23, Haven Fitterer 3, Lee 1, Nissley 1. Digs: Kost 19, Nissley 18, Fitterer 15, Ding 14, Fridley 14, Bauman 2, Ashlyn Hagerott 2, Lee 2, Trahan 2, Backman 1. Blocks: Lee 4, Kost 2, Backman 1.5, Bauman 1.5, Nissley 0.5, Madison Wolf 0.5.

Records: St. Mary’s 22-13, Century 33-2.

JAMESTOWN 3, LEGACY 0

Legacy;14;14;17

Jamestown;25;25;25

LEGACY – Kills: JoAnna Fleckenstein 1, Halle Severson 6, Madison Colby 1, Reese Duchsherer 5, Asiah Gross 9, Chelsa Krom 1, Brooklyn Brendel 2. Blocks: Gross 0.5, Brendel 1.5. Assists: Fleckensein 1, Colby 12, Duchsherer 8, Brendel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 19, Severson 5, Paisley Kleven 4, Colby 8, Aleah McPherson 2, Duchsherer 2, Gross 5, Krom 5, Brooklynn Felchle 1. Aces: Gross 1.

JAMESTOWN – No statistics provided.

Records: Legacy 24-11, Jamestown 31-5.

Loser out

Bismarck 3, Williston 0

Williston;16;14;19

Bismarck;25;25;25

WILLISTON -- Kills: Madison Collings 8, Gracia Tong 6, Sophia Suchy 3, Kyah Stundal 3, Annie Vaughn 3, Taylor Rath 2. Aces: S. Suchy 2, M. Collings 1, A. Vaughn 1, Abigail Elkins 1. Blocks: S. Suchy 1, S. Stundal 1.

BISMARCK -- Kills: Tayla Andersen 13, Payton Foster 5, Brooke Curtis 5, Emerson Carufel 4, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 4, Jordyn Rood 3. Aces: Madison Foster 3, T. Andersen 2, Mya Williams 2, P. Foster 2, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 1, Aspen Roaldson 1. Blocks: T. Andersen 1, B. Curtis 1, P. Foster 0.5, J. Rood 0.5.

Quarterfinals

at Dickinson High School

Thursday, Nov. 10

Game 4: No. 1 Century 3, No. 8 Williston 0

Game 5: No. 5 St. Mary's 3, No. 4 Bismarck 1

Game 6: No. 2 Jamestown 3, No. 7 Minot 1

Game 7: No. 3 Legacy 3, No. 6 Dickinson 2

Friday, Nov. 11

Loser-out

Game 8: No. 4 Bismarck 3, No. 8 Williston 0

Game 9: No. 6 Dickinson 3, No. 7 Minot 2

Semifinals

Game 10: No. 1 Century 3, No. 5 St. Mary's 2

Game 11: No. 2 Jamestown 3, No. 3 Legacy 0

Saturday, Nov. 12

State qualifiers

Game 12: No. 6 Dickinson (17-19) vs. No. 5 St. Mary's (22-13), 1 p.m.

Game 13: No. 4 Bismarck (21-14) vs. No. 3 Legacy (24-11), 3 p.m.

Region championship

Game 14: No. 1 Century (33-2) vs. No. 2 Jamestown (31-5), 5 p.m.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Nov. 17-19 at Bismarck Event Center

Thursday, Nov. 17

Quarterfinals

At Exhibit Hall

Game 1: No. 2 Linton-HMB (36-1) vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-11), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Thompson (32-6) vs. Garrison (28-2), 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Northern Cass (36-1) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (27-11), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Kenmare-Bowbells (41-2) vs. No. 5 Dickinson Trinity (32-7), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Semifinals

At Main Arena

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.

Consolation

At Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

At Exhibit Hall

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, Noon (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m. (fifth place)

At Main Arena

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m. (championship)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

DENVER 3, NORTH DAKOTA 2

Denver;1;1;1;--;3

North Dakota;1;0;1;--;2

First period: 1. Denver, Carter King (Kyle Mayhew, Kent Anderson), 5:09. 2, UND, Griffin Ness (Ryan Sidorski, Dylan James), 17:01.

Second period: 3. Denver, Aidan Thompson (Lucas Olvestad, Mayhew), 2:17.

Third period: 4. UND, Chris Jandric (Riese Gaber, Jackson Blake), 0:33. 5. Denver, Jared Wright (Olvestad, Thompson), 6:33.

Goaltender saves: Denver – Magnus Chrona 21. UND – Drew DeRidder 16.

Penalties: Denver – 6 for 12 minutes. UND – 7 for 14 minutes.

Records: Denver 8-3-0, 4-1-0 NCHC; North Dakota 4-4-2, 1-1-1 NCHC.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;11;2;4;26

Minot;10;6;2;22

Aberdeen;9;7;3;21

North Iowa;10;8;0;20

Bismarck;7;8;2;16

St. Cloud;7;8;2;16

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;17;3;0;34

Northeast;12;8;1;25

New Jersey;9;11;0;18

Johnstown;7;8;3;17

Maine;8;8;0;16

Philadelphia;4;11;1;9

Danbury;2;19;0;4

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Janesville;11;6;4;26

Fairbanks;12;7;2;26

Kenai River;12;7;1;25

Chippewa;12;8;0;24

Minnesota;10;5;2;22

Anchorage;8;8;4;20

Wisconsin;8;11;1;17

Springfield;7;10;0;14

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Lone Star;13;1;1;27

New Mexico;11;2;1;23

Oklahoma;10;2;1;21

Amarillo;8;6;1;17

Shreveport;6;8;4;16

El Paso;7;7;0;14

Odessa;6;7;1;13

Corpus Christi;3;12;2;8

Friday, Nov. 11

Bismarck 3, St. Cloud 2, OT

Northeast 3, Maine 1

Johnstown 6, Danbury 5, SO

Maryland 3, Philadelphia 0

Wisconsin 4, Janesville 3

Austin 4, Minot 3, OT

Corpus Christi 3, Amarillo 2

Aberdeen 4, North Iowa 1

El Paso at Odessa, n

New Mexico at Oklahoma, n

Shreveport at Lone Star, n

Minnesota at Fairbanks, n

Springfield at Kenai River, n

Saturday, Nov. 12

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Maine

Philadelphia at Maryland

Wisconsin at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Amarillo at Corpus Christi

North Iowa at Aberdeen

El Paso at Odessa

New Mexico at Oklahoma

Shreveport at Lone Star

Minnesota at Fairbanks

Springfield at Kenai River

Sunday, Nov. 13

Springfield at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College hockey

Denver 3, North Dakota 2

College men’s basketball

Midland 81, Mayville State 77

Montana-Western 61, Dickinson State 60

College women’s basketball

Bemidji State 60, Valley City State 43

North Dakota 67, Wyoming 55

Northwestern College 78, Dickinson State 48

College volleyball

Mayville State 3, Valley City State 2

High school football

Dakota Bowl

At Fargodome

Class AA

Fargo Shanley 48, Bismarck Century 7

Class A

Jamestown 46, Fargo North 28

Class B 11-man

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison 22, Central Cass 20

Class B 9-man

New Salem-Almont 28, Cavalier 26, OT

High school volleyball

East Region tournament

At West Fargo

Semifinals

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Fargo North 2

West Fargo 3, Fargo South 1

Consolation

Fargo Davies 3, West Fargo Horace 0

Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo Shanley 1

West Region tournament

At Dickinson

Semifinals

Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 2

Jamestown 3, Bismarck Legacy 0

Consolation

Bismarck 3, Williston 0

Dickinson 3, Minot 2

Region 3 tournament

At Napoleon

Championship

Linton-HMB 3, Carrington 2

Third place

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 3, Oakes 1

Region 6 tournament

At Minot Auditorium

Championship

Minot Our Redeemer’s 3, Rugby 1

Third place

Minot Ryan 3, South Prairie-Max 2