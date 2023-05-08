HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

MINOT 3, MANDAN 0

At Minot

Mandan;0;0;--;0

Minot;2;1;--;2

First half: 1. Minot, Emerson Perrin, 35:20. 2. Minot, Morgan Fothun, 38:23.

Second half: 3. Minot, Fothun, 55:58.

Keeper save: Mandan -- Kynsli Gillmore 4-5--9. Mandan - NA.

Note: Match was nonconference.

Records: Minot 9-0-1; Mandan 5-2-2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

REGION 13 TOURNAMENT

At Glendive, Mont.

Saturday, May 13

Game 1: No. 2 Bismarck State College (29-7) vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College (19-9), 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 1 Miles (35-12) vs. No. 4 Williston State College (30-14), 1 p.m.

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m. (championship)

Sunday, May 15

Game 7: Second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

NSIC TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Wednesday, May 10

Game 1: No. 1 Augustana (39-16) vs. No. 8 Wayne State College (24-24), 12 p.m., Mandan

Game 2: No. 4 St. Cloud State (28-17) vs. No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State (27-15), 12 p.m., Bismarck

Game 3: No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato (35-13) vs. No. 7 Winona State (22-27), 6 p.m., Mandan

Game 4: No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston (36-18) vs. No. 6 Minot State (29-17), Bismarck

Thursday, May 11

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m., Mandan

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 p.m., Bismarck

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:30 p.m., Mandan

Game 8: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, Mandan, 45 minutes after Game 7

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, Bismarck, 45 minute after Game 8

Friday, May 12

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 12 p.m., Mandan

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., Mandan

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, Mandan, 45 minutes after Game 12

Saturday, May 13

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m., Mandan (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14, if necessary, Mandan

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Legacy;10-2;10-5

Jamestown;10-2;10-2

Dickinson;8-2;10-5

Minot;8-4;11-5

Mandan;6-4;8-5

Williston;6-6;10-6

Century;4-8;7-10

Bismarck;3-9;6-12

St. Mary’s;3-9;5-9

Watford City;0-12;3-18

Tuesday, May 9

Legacy at Century, 4:30 p.m.

St. Mary's at Minot High, 4:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.

Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

Watford City at Williston, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;13-1;23-1

Jamestown;8-2;15-7

Dickinson;7-3;17-4

Bismarck;6-4;8-12

Williston;7-5;7-9

Legacy;4-4;5-11

Mandan;4-6;4-9

Century;3-7;4-13

Watford City;2-10;2-12

Turtle Mountain;0-3;1-14

Monday, May 8

Jamestown 24, Turtle Mountain 5

Jamestown 12, Turtle Mountain 2

Sidney 22, Watford City 12

Tuesday, May 9

Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.

Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m.

Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.

Turtle Mountain at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;5-0-1;16;9-0-1

Mandan;4-0-2;14;5-2-2

Bismarck;4-1;12;6-1

Jamestown;3-1-1;11;4-1-2

Legacy;2-1-2;8;3-2-2

Century;1-4-2;5;1-6-2

St. Mary’s;0-3-2;2;1-4-2

Williston;0-4-1;1;0-6-1

Dickinson;0-6;0;0-6

Monday, May 8

Minot 3, Mandan 0

Tuesday, May 9

Williston at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

Minot at Century, 6 p.m.

Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary's at Legacy, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Minot;50-0;7-0

Legacy;4-0;6-0

Bismarck;4-1;4-1

Century;3-3;5-3

Mandan;3-3;3-5

Dickinson;3-4;3-4

Williston;3-4;2-5

Jamestown;0-4;0-4

St. Mary’s;0-5;0-5

Tuesday, May 9

St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m.

Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.

REC DIGEST

BASKETBALL

START SMART BASKETBALL CAMPS: Shooting Camp – Session 1, Grades K-12, May 30-31, 10 a.m.-Noon at Horizon Middle School. Cost $65. Camp for Grades K-5 – May 30-June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Camp for Grades 6-12 – June 5-8, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Shooting Camp – Session 2, Grades K-12, June 5-6, 10 a.m.-Noon at Century High School. All camps conducted by Century High boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Camps emphasize fundamentals – ball handling, shooting, defense, passing, cutting in an enthusiastic and positive learning environment.

29TH ANNUAL HOOPS CAMP: July 10-13 at Horizon Middle School from 1-4:30 p.m. For Grades 4-8. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Includes T-shirt and pizza party. Basketballs will be provided. Mail registration and fee to Charlie Ledger: 9904 Kerry Lane, Bismarck, N.D. 58504.

FOOTBALL

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: June 27-29 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. for boys and girls grades 2-5. Cost $50, $40 for second family member. Camp is non-padded. Campers will learn all positions and basic fundamentals. Registration forms available at: http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779.

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: June 27-29 from 2-4:15 p.m. for boys and girls grades 6-8. Cost $60, $50 for second family member. Campers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere, as well as footwork, technique, and overall fundamentals. Registration forms available at: http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779.

THROWING

701 THROWS CAMP: June 21-23 at Century High School, Bismarck. June 21: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 22: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 23: 8:30 a.m.-Noon. Shot, discus, javelin, hammer work each day. Cost $175. Deadline to register June 11. What to bring: shows, water bottle, notebook and pen, own implements if possible (2-4 discs, 1 shot and 1 javelin). Limited supplies are available at the camp. Lunch is not provided.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College baseball

NSAA Tournament

Bellevue 9, Mayville State 7 (championship)

Mayville State 10, Dakota State 7

College softball

NSAA Tournament

Valley City State 7, Bellevue 3 (championship)

High school baseball

Des Lacs-Burlington 6, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0

Fargo Shanley 4, Wahpeton 3

Fargo Shanley 7, Wahpeton 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, West Fargo 2

West Fargo 11, West Fargo Sheyenne 3

High school softball

Jamestown 24, Turtle Mountain 5

Jamestown 12, Turtle Mountain 2

Northern Cass 13, Fargo Shanley 12

Pembina County North 3, Langdon Area 2

Sidney 22, Watford City 12

Thompson 19, Carrington 1

Thompson 19, Northern Lights 0

West Fargo 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

West Fargo 9, West Fargo Sheyenne 5

High school girls soccer

Fargo Davies 3, Fargo North 0

Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo 1

Minot 3, Mandan 0

High school girls tennis

Fargo Davies 6, Grand Forks Central 3