HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
MINOT 3, MANDAN 0
At Minot
Mandan;0;0;--;0
Minot;2;1;--;2
First half: 1. Minot, Emerson Perrin, 35:20. 2. Minot, Morgan Fothun, 38:23.
Second half: 3. Minot, Fothun, 55:58.
Keeper save: Mandan -- Kynsli Gillmore 4-5--9. Mandan - NA.
Note: Match was nonconference.
Records: Minot 9-0-1; Mandan 5-2-2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
REGION 13 TOURNAMENT
At Glendive, Mont.
Saturday, May 13
Game 1: No. 2 Bismarck State College (29-7) vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College (19-9), 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 1 Miles (35-12) vs. No. 4 Williston State College (30-14), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m. (championship)
Sunday, May 15
Game 7: Second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary)
NSIC TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Mandan Memorial Ballpark
Wednesday, May 10
Game 1: No. 1 Augustana (39-16) vs. No. 8 Wayne State College (24-24), 12 p.m., Mandan
Game 2: No. 4 St. Cloud State (28-17) vs. No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State (27-15), 12 p.m., Bismarck
Game 3: No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato (35-13) vs. No. 7 Winona State (22-27), 6 p.m., Mandan
Game 4: No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston (36-18) vs. No. 6 Minot State (29-17), Bismarck
Thursday, May 11
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m., Mandan
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 p.m., Bismarck
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:30 p.m., Mandan
Game 8: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, Mandan, 45 minutes after Game 7
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, Bismarck, 45 minute after Game 8
Friday, May 12
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 12 p.m., Mandan
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., Mandan
Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, Mandan, 45 minutes after Game 12
Saturday, May 13
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m., Mandan (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14, if necessary, Mandan
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Legacy;10-2;10-5
Jamestown;10-2;10-2
Dickinson;8-2;10-5
Minot;8-4;11-5
Mandan;6-4;8-5
Williston;6-6;10-6
Century;4-8;7-10
Bismarck;3-9;6-12
St. Mary’s;3-9;5-9
Watford City;0-12;3-18
Tuesday, May 9
Legacy at Century, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary's at Minot High, 4:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.
Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
Watford City at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;13-1;23-1
Jamestown;8-2;15-7
Dickinson;7-3;17-4
Bismarck;6-4;8-12
Williston;7-5;7-9
Legacy;4-4;5-11
Mandan;4-6;4-9
Century;3-7;4-13
Watford City;2-10;2-12
Turtle Mountain;0-3;1-14
Monday, May 8
Jamestown 24, Turtle Mountain 5
Jamestown 12, Turtle Mountain 2
Sidney 22, Watford City 12
Tuesday, May 9
Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Legacy, 4:30 p.m.
Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m.
Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
Turtle Mountain at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;5-0-1;16;9-0-1
Mandan;4-0-2;14;5-2-2
Bismarck;4-1;12;6-1
Jamestown;3-1-1;11;4-1-2
Legacy;2-1-2;8;3-2-2
Century;1-4-2;5;1-6-2
St. Mary’s;0-3-2;2;1-4-2
Williston;0-4-1;1;0-6-1
Dickinson;0-6;0;0-6
Monday, May 8
Minot 3, Mandan 0
Tuesday, May 9
Williston at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
Minot at Century, 6 p.m.
Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary's at Legacy, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Minot;50-0;7-0
Legacy;4-0;6-0
Bismarck;4-1;4-1
Century;3-3;5-3
Mandan;3-3;3-5
Dickinson;3-4;3-4
Williston;3-4;2-5
Jamestown;0-4;0-4
St. Mary’s;0-5;0-5
Tuesday, May 9
St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m.
Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m.
REC DIGEST
BASKETBALL
START SMART BASKETBALL CAMPS: Shooting Camp – Session 1, Grades K-12, May 30-31, 10 a.m.-Noon at Horizon Middle School. Cost $65. Camp for Grades K-5 – May 30-June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Camp for Grades 6-12 – June 5-8, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Shooting Camp – Session 2, Grades K-12, June 5-6, 10 a.m.-Noon at Century High School. All camps conducted by Century High boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Camps emphasize fundamentals – ball handling, shooting, defense, passing, cutting in an enthusiastic and positive learning environment.
29TH ANNUAL HOOPS CAMP: July 10-13 at Horizon Middle School from 1-4:30 p.m. For Grades 4-8. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Includes T-shirt and pizza party. Basketballs will be provided. Mail registration and fee to Charlie Ledger: 9904 Kerry Lane, Bismarck, N.D. 58504.
FOOTBALL
CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: June 27-29 from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. for boys and girls grades 2-5. Cost $50, $40 for second family member. Camp is non-padded. Campers will learn all positions and basic fundamentals. Registration forms available at: http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779.
CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: June 27-29 from 2-4:15 p.m. for boys and girls grades 6-8. Cost $60, $50 for second family member. Campers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere, as well as footwork, technique, and overall fundamentals. Registration forms available at: http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779.
THROWING
701 THROWS CAMP: June 21-23 at Century High School, Bismarck. June 21: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 22: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 23: 8:30 a.m.-Noon. Shot, discus, javelin, hammer work each day. Cost $175. Deadline to register June 11. What to bring: shows, water bottle, notebook and pen, own implements if possible (2-4 discs, 1 shot and 1 javelin). Limited supplies are available at the camp. Lunch is not provided.
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College baseball
NSAA Tournament
Bellevue 9, Mayville State 7 (championship)
Mayville State 10, Dakota State 7
College softball
NSAA Tournament
Valley City State 7, Bellevue 3 (championship)
High school baseball
Des Lacs-Burlington 6, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0
Fargo Shanley 4, Wahpeton 3
Fargo Shanley 7, Wahpeton 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, West Fargo 2
West Fargo 11, West Fargo Sheyenne 3
High school softball
Jamestown 24, Turtle Mountain 5
Jamestown 12, Turtle Mountain 2
Northern Cass 13, Fargo Shanley 12
Pembina County North 3, Langdon Area 2
Sidney 22, Watford City 12
Thompson 19, Carrington 1
Thompson 19, Northern Lights 0
West Fargo 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
West Fargo 9, West Fargo Sheyenne 5
High school girls soccer
Fargo Davies 3, Fargo North 0
Grand Forks Red River 3, West Fargo 1
Minot 3, Mandan 0
High school girls tennis
Fargo Davies 6, Grand Forks Central 3