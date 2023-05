COLLEGE BASEBALL

NSIC TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Mandan Memorial Ballpark

Wednesday, May 10

Game 1: No. 1 Augustana (39-16) vs. No. 8 Wayne State College (24-24), 12 p.m., Mandan

Game 2: No. 4 St. Cloud State (28-17) vs. No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State (27-15), 12 p.m., Bismarck

Game 3: No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato (35-13) vs. No. 7 Winona State (22-27), 6 p.m., Mandan

Game 4: No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston (36-18) vs. No. 6 Minot State (29-17), Bismarck

Thursday, May 11

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m., Mandan

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 p.m., Bismarck

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3:30 p.m., Mandan

Game 8: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, Mandan, 45 minutes after Game 7

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, Bismarck, 45 minute after Game 8

Friday, May 12

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 12 p.m., Mandan

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., Mandan

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, Mandan, 45 minutes after Game 12

Saturday, May 13

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m., Mandan (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14, if necessary, Mandan

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals

(Best of 5)

Friday, May 5

Minnesota 1, Wisconsin 0

St. Cloud 4, Austin 3, OT

Maryland 4, Maine 2

Oklahoma 4, Shreveport 1

Saturday, May 6

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2, OT (series tied 1-1)

Austin 6, St. Cloud 1 (series tied 1-1)

Maryland 5, Maine 1 (Maryland leads series 2-0)

Oklahoma 5, Shreveport 1 (Oklahoma leads series 2-0)

Friday, May 12

Austin at St. Cloud

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Maryland at Maine

Oklahoma at Shreveport

Saturday, May 13

Austin at St. Cloud

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Maryland at Maine, if necessary

Oklahoma at Shreveport, if necessary

Sunday, May 14

St. Cloud at Austin, if necessary

Minnesota at Wisconsin, if necessary

Maine at Maryland, if necessary

Shreveport at Oklahoma, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College baseball

Dickinson State 5, Valley City State 2 (NSAA tournament)

Mayville State 3, Waldorf 2, 15 innings (NSAA tournament)

North Dakota State 10, Northern Colorado 0, 7 innings

College softball

Dickinson State 4, Dakota State 3 (NSAA tournament)

Valley City State 9, Bellevue 1 (NSAA tournament)